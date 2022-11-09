Hesitation over COVID-19 booster dose in Britain

In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimize the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccination coverage is not as good as it could be.

As of October 23, 2022, although 80% of adults have received two doses, only 66% have received a third.

Vaccine uptake is lower among men than among women, and while more than 90% of people over 70 have received at least three doses, uptake in younger age groups gradually drops to just a third of 18 to 20 year olds. year.

A fall booster campaign was launched in September 2022, with a fourth dose offered to all people aged 50 and over, those vulnerable due to certain medical conditions, and healthcare workers and carers .

By November 6, more than 13 million people in England had received an autumn reminder. But 26 million people are eligible for this extra hit, meaning only half have taken it so far.

This lagging booster intake, along with the large proportion of England’s population who have not yet been immunized with two doses, means millions of people may not be optimally protected before winter.

So why did some people get the initial vaccination but not show up for the boosters?

Before exploring possible reasons for this, a brief recap of why COVID booster shots are important.

A boost for the immune system

It’s unclear exactly how long protection from COVID vaccines lasts, but we do know that it wanes over time. While protection against serious illness and death lasts longer, protection against infection gradually decreases in the months following a bite.

For example, with mRNA injections from Pfizer and Moderna, vaccine efficacy against symptomatic COVID infection increases from 70% at its peak shortly after vaccination to 15% six months after the second dose.

Besides the decline of vaccine immunity over time, the continued emergence of new variants that are better able to evade immunity poses another challenge for COVID vaccines.

These factors explain why breakthrough infections occur in people who have already been vaccinated, especially if they were bitten some time ago.

Booster shots work by giving our immune system a boost and a boost. Indeed, a booster dose completes protection against symptomatic infection to about 60-75% two to four weeks later.

Importantly, booster shots provide good protection against the worst effects of infection. In people aged 65 and over who received a booster shot, vaccine protection against serious illnesses requiring hospitalization peaked at 90%. And the protection is still around 61% ten months later.

So why are some people not boosted?

Vaccine hesitancy is not a new phenomenon, although today it is more likely to be exacerbated by misinformation, such as that spreading on social media.

Concerns about side effects and vaccine safety often lead to vaccine hesitancy. Another cause is the belief that COVID vaccines aren’t effective because people can still get infected.

These factors can lead to hesitancy to get vaccinated in the first place, but can also see people who received the initial doses drop by a third or a quarter.

Some who have experienced unpleasant side effects from previous shots may avoid further shots for fear of repeating the experience. It may also be that getting COVID after the initial shots could lead people to think the vaccine wasn’t effective.

As for the reluctance inherent in boosters, some may think they don’t need another dose, believing the pandemic is over. This has not been helped by premature suggestions that this is the case.

Others may simply become less motivated, thinking that they are no longer at risk of being infected or that they are not at risk of serious consequences if infected. People may underestimate the risks of a COVID infection, especially if they or others they know haven’t gotten very sick with previous infections.

Such prospects can negatively affect compliance with public health measures such as vaccination.

Turnout rates also tend to be low among ethnic minority groups. We’ve seen it both with the initial course of COVID vaccinations and with boosters. The reasons for this are complex, but trust, especially lack of trust in government and public sector officials, is an important factor.

Encourage people to show up for callbacks

Many governments are unlikely to want to impose lockdowns again due to the disruptive effects on people and society.

Thus, the key strategy remains vaccination. Maintaining high levels of immunity in the population, especially in the most vulnerable groups, will minimize the worst effects of the pandemic.

Ensuring easy access to vaccination is essential. Often, those who are ‘vaccine hesitant’ are not necessarily ‘vaccine refuseers’, but may have been put off by hard-to-reach services.

Vaccination appointments should be convenient and given in easily accessible locations, such as local community pharmacies. This may be especially important for some people who find it difficult to take time off from work or expensive to travel to an immunization clinic.

Having a booster should be considered “normal” and “routine”, like seasonal flu shots. For this to happen, people must have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

In this regard, who is the messenger is important. Vaccine information should ideally be provided by people or organizations perceived by the public as trustworthy experts. This may be their GP, pharmacist or local public health professional.

Intensive, targeted and local initiatives, based on community relations, can also be useful. This could take the form of community “champions,” trusted community leaders, and local health workers promoting immunization programs delivered in community settings such as churches, mosques, and community centers.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

