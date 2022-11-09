In California, Rob Bonta is in favor of a full mandate for AG

Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious but relatively obscure California state lawmakers last year, but he is now on the cusp of an election that could see him become the state’s top lawyer on no longer populated for almost a decade.

Bonta is heavily favored over Republican challenger Nathan Hochman when votes are counted for attorney general on Tuesday, given the dominance of Democrats in the deep blue state.

He is running to keep the job after fellow Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom picked him to fill the vacancy in March 2021. Because Bonta, 50, was appointed more than halfway through the four-year term of his predecessor, he is eligible for two additional full terms. , which could allow him to serve nearly 10 years in an office that has already given him a national stage on issues as diverse as abortion, climate change, gay rights and gun control.

The work launched the careers of many who occupied it.

Bonta took over when Xavier Becerra left to become the Biden administration’s health secretary, and Becerra took over from Kamala Harris, who later went to the US Senate and is now vice president. Edmund “Pat” Brown became governor, and his son, Jerry, won the job, then became governor again more than three decades after he first held the position. Earl Warren became the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Bonta’s wife, Mia, in turn won a special election last year to replace her husband in a San Francisco Bay State Assembly district where nearly 70% of voters are Democrats . His election made the couple one of the most influential couples in the state.

The state’s first Filipino-American attorney general is particularly drawn to events featuring the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, which makes up about 16% of California’s nearly 40 million people.

Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, has tried to tap into voter anger over rising crime and homelessness, calling out what he calls the state’s “spiral of lawlessness.” He had more campaign money than all but one of the other GOP candidates statewide, but focused his TV ad on the Los Angeles area with an ad trying to tie Bonta to the progressive district attorney. from LA George Gascón and another with the endorsement of a co-founder of Death Line Records.

Bonta posted a single online ad two weeks before Election Day that never mentions Hochman but emphasizes advocacy for Bonta’s reproductive rights. He also announced the formation of a California Reproductive Rights Task Force with 14 local law enforcement officials to address abortion restrictions in other states and protect access and lives. private in California.

“We seek to be the strongest state of reproductive freedom in the country,” Bonta said.

Still, Hochman said he, too, favors abortion rights and supports Tuesday’s ballot measure that would enshrine them in the California constitution.

Meanwhile, Bonta has aggressively used his office to introduce himself to unknown voters.

He recently stood in front of a large, colorful mural of a victim of a fatal shooting to announce that he was creating the first national gun violence prevention office within his Justice Department. The office, Bonta said, represents “a paradigm shift” and aims to “stop gun violence from happening in the first place.”

Bonta was supported by more than a dozen gun control advocates and survivors of gun violence, as well as his wife. She had sought to create the office and declare gun violence a public health crisis through legislation that died in an Assembly committee in May — so her husband did so by administrative order.