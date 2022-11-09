Japan is preparing for war with China, all the telltale signs say

New Delhi: Despite its aversion to the use of force after World War II, Japan appears to be undergoing a fundamental shift in its defense philosophy in light of the existential threat from China, now that the communist nation has made its designs on Taiwan more that clear.

According to experts watching the East Asian theater, there is a growing awareness among the Japanese as their leaders that China’s invasion of Taiwan will quickly deteriorate into an existential threat to the island nation, given the traditional rivalry for dominance between the two countries as China, after acquiring Taiwan, also gained geographical advantage to harm Japanese economic and military interests.

“The Ukraine of today may be East Asia tomorrow”

Stressing that China was not a nation to abide by the rules-based global order, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in June this year with a “strong sense of urgency” that “today’s Ukraine could be East Asia tomorrow”.

Kishida was speaking to Shangri-La Dialogue security in Singapore.

Citing Russia’s war on Ukraine, Kishida said “countries’ perceptions on security have changed dramatically around the world.”

Giving the examples of changes in Germany’s military policy (which raised its defense budget to 2% of gross domestic product) and the veil of neutrality lifted by Finland and Sweden to join NATO, Kishida said pointed to a shift in Japan’s own thinking. on the war and the continued militarization of its forces.

The Japanese people wanted against China

A June Nikkei survey found that more than 90% of Japanese believe the country should be prepared for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, with more than 40% saying Japan must actively improve its response capabilities by changing laws and the constitution. .

Those who thought Japan did not need to prepare for a Chinese eventuality were as tiny as 4%.

But 50% of people said Japan’s anti-China preparations should be within the framework of existing laws.

In another telling indication of the prevailing mood in Japan, 56% of respondents supported the Liberal Democratic Party-led government’s proposal to increase the defense budget to 1% of Japan’s GDP; only 31 percent disapproved.

Japan doubles its defense budget and boosts its capabilities

According to The Japan Times, the country plans to increase defense spending to 40 trillion yuan or $279 billion over the next five years from 27.47 trillion yuan previously.

Japan intends to almost double the defense budget by 2027, a ratio that will put it on a par with the rest of NATO countries and would, at the same time, be a clear indication of a paradigm shift since traditionally Japan has kept defense spending at less than one percent of GDP.

According to a report by the Japan Times, the country is seriously considering buying American Tomahawk cruise missiles to quickly boost its deterrent capability.

“The proposed purchase of sea-launched Tomahawks, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and can travel relatively low to the ground, has emerged as the government aims to declare possession of a “capability of counterattack “in its key long-term security policy directive to be updated by the end of this year,” the report said.

“Japan tried to develop its own ranged missiles capable of attacking enemy ships from outside their range and being fired not only from land but also from ships and aircraft.

To achieve this goal, it plans to extend the range of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles,” added the report from October this year in the Japan Times.

US-Japan military cooperation has reached its peak

According to reports, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the US military have jointly developed an operation plan to counter China in case it attacks Taiwan. The plan, much to China’s chagrin, envisions setting up an attack base along the southwestern Nansei chain of islands. However, an adjustment of the existing legal framework would be necessary to give a final shape to this plan.

In March this year, Japan and the United States, in a sign of deepening military cooperation, jointly conducted airborne landing assaults for the first time, involving Japanese amphibious troops and US Marines as part of a three-week joint exercise to encourage interoperability.

The two forces conducted drills at the foot of Mount Fuji involving, according to a Reuters report, 400 soldiers from Japan’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) and 600 US marines.

Reuters quoted Grant Newsham, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who advised Japan during the build-up of its amphibious force, as saying: “The real significance of this training is that the Marines and the ARDB undergo serious combat training of a kind that was unthinkable ten years ago.

All this preparation and a rather aggressive stance towards China is nothing less than a revision of Japan’s position after World War II. The biggest marker of this sort of revolution is that it is Fumio Kishida who is making these changes and not a rather hawkish former prime minister, Shinzo Abe.

