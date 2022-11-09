News
Jaylen Brown: NBPA expected to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension
Kyrie Irving’s road to return begins now.
Irving, the star Nets guard serving a minimum five-game suspension for “failure to disavow antisemitism,” met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.
The meeting between Irving and Silver, who is Jewish, was reportedly “a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for” Irving to work through the six steps the Nets said he needs to complete before returning to the floor.
Those six steps arose as a point of contention, however, for National Basketball Player’s Association Vice President Jaylen Brown.
To complete his suspension and return to the court, the Nets want Irving to apologize for his actions and condemn the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”; donate $500,000 towards anti-hate causes; complete sensitivity training and anti-Semitic training; meet with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Brooklyn’s Jewish leadership; and meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai to show an understanding of the harm caused by his actions.
Brown, Irving’s former teammate on the Boston Celtics, said he doesn’t believe Irving is anti-Semitic and said the player’s union plans to appeal the Nets’ suspension.
“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic. I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s anti-Semitic. He made a mistake,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms. He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction.”
Irving posted the Amazon link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Oct. 27 and was immediately met with backlash. The film has been widely acknowledged as containing anti-Semitic tropes, including the notion that the Holocaust was overstated, which Irving denied he believes.
Ronald Dalton Jr., who wrote the film, issued a statement on Sunday in defense of Irving.
“Freedom of speech and freedom of expression should not be seen as an ‘infringement,’ but unfortunately based on what we have seen lately in the news, this is a sad reality in America,” Dalton wrote. “We definitely have more work to do to fix this.”
Irving averaged 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game through the first eight games of the season before the Nets suspended him for what they called “conduct detrimental to the team.”
After Irving addressed reporters twice without issuing an apology for his post, the Nets deemed him “unfit to be associated with” the franchise.
News
Nitish Kumar get ready to be PM, woman shouts in Patna
Patna:
“Nitish bhaiyya (brother), get ready to be prime minister,” a woman shouted during a crowded public program attended by Bihar’s chief minister in Patna on Tuesday.
The venue was Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines located at the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.
Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, had come to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.
“Nitish bhaiyya, pradhan mantri banne ke liye taiyyar rahiye“, shouted the woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, from a few meters away.
The septuagenarian politician said nothing in response but a ghost of a smile played on his lips in recognition.
Later, the woman, who said her name was Harjeet Kaur, told reporters: “Nitish has the support of the entire Sikh community. He is a few notches above Narendra Modi.” The incident reminded people of Nitish Kumar’s visit to another Sikh holy site in his hometown of Nalanda last week, when “Nitish for PM” slogans tore through the air.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
Magic add Paolo Banchero to injury report for home game vs. Mavericks
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was added to the team’s Tuesday evening injury report for their Wednesday home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
Banchero was listed as questionable because of a sprained left ankle.
He rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, finished the game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He’s one of five Magic players who has played in all 11 games entering Wednesday and one of three, along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, to start in every game.
Banchero is averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies and 21st among all players, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris also was added to the injury report and was listed as questionable because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Tonight’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m, 1 1/2 hours earlier than originally scheduled, because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Amway Center’s doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
This will be the Magic’s fourth of a seven-game homestand that kicked off with a win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The Magic (2-9) have dropped their last two, blowing a 20-point lead in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and allowing the Rockets to knock down 24 of 48 3-point attempts (50%).
“They were just comfortable,” Terrence Ross said about the Rockets’ prolific shooting performance. “We didn’t do a great job of taking them out of their comfort zone. They might not be the best 3-point shooters but they’re still NBA players and they’re capable. They just got really comfortable really early.”
The Magic, who trailed by as many as 17 in the fourth, brought their deficit down to 4 late in the quarter but didn’t do enough to fully close the gap.
Monday’s loss followed the team’s pattern of not consistently nailing the details that matter for winning.
“We talk about dominating the simple, and we were still in that game because of our fight,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “But there’s the other side of it where we have to continue to understand the simple plays — taking care of the basketball, defending without fouling early and understanding who you’re closing out to on the 3-point line. Understanding those little pieces will continue to help us grow and get better.”
The Mavericks (6-3) are on a four-game winning streak that started with a victory over the Magic on Oct. 30 in Dallas. They’re coming off a 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
As part of the league’s support for civic engagement, no games were played on Election Day.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Camila Mendes apparently confirms her relationship with Rudy Mancuso
Looks like love is in the air for Camila Mendes!
The actress seemingly confirmed she’s dating “Música” co-star Rudy Mancuso with a cheeky Instagram post on Tuesday.
“Life update,” Mendes, 28, captioned a seven-photo carousel that included two snaps of Mancuso, who is also Brazilian.
The first image showed the shaggy-haired hunk sitting on the floor near the front door as he played with Mendes’ dog: a Maltipoo named Truffle.
The second snap was a selfie of the apparent couple taken in the reflection of a sliding glass door.
Mendes and Mancuso – a former Vine star who created the YouTube show “Awkward Puppets” – were dressed in bathing suits and shown embracing, the former giving his leading lady an affectionate kiss on the head.
Although the ‘Riverdale’ star didn’t tag the internet personality (and her face wasn’t even visible in the photos), fans are celebrating the rumored union.
“I love a soft launch 💗,” Instagram’s Instagram page commented on the photo – a sentiment also shared by “Batwoman” star Nicole Kang, who wrote, “Not the soft launch.”
In the world of social media, a “soft launch” refers to the first time a significant other is featured on their potential love interest’s page. The photo is often obscured to hint at the early stages of a romance.
Other images in Mendes’ post include a few with BFF Rachel Matthews, a BeReal selfie, her “Riverdale” character Veronica Lodge’s Season 7 costume inspiration, and a photo from set on the show.
According to IMDb, “Música” is a modern romantic comedy that follows a young man (Mancuso) who is tormented by the music in his head and must come to terms with an uncertain future – all while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in the New Jersey.
Mendes, who serves as an executive producer on the film, will star alongside fellow EP Mancuso, who also co-wrote the film and is directing it. No release date has been set.
It seems the artists fell in love with each other on and off screen. After spending the summer filming together in New Jersey, Mancuso was pictured arriving in Italy with Mendes ahead of the Venice Film Festival in September.
Most recently, the duo were seen leaving a Halloween party together, according to Just Jared.
News
Migration moves voters to the polls
Migration is displacing Republicans and swinging voters to the polls today, according to a pre-election poll by YouGov.
Immigration is the third most important issue for GOP voters, after the economy and inflation, according to the Nov. 3-6 poll of 1,500 citizens by YouGov and The Economist magazine:
More than nine in 10 likely voters who are Republicans say they think a lot about the economy (92%) when they vote this year, and 91% say the same about inflation. About four in five people think a lot about each of the following longstanding Republican concerns: immigration (82%), crime (81%) and government spending (78%).
More than 52% of independent swing voters also say they think “a lot” about migration when they vote.
Only 30% of Democrats say migration is a major issue for them. This muted response likely echoes their party’s efforts to downplay the disastrous political and economic impact of their semi-open border policies.
Among Republican voters, immigration is the second most important issue after inflation, but tied with “jobs and the economy” and far ahead of crime.
But many donor-backed GOP candidates spent much of the election trying to downplay the impact of immigration on their pocketbooks and portraying migration as a crime or mayhem issue.
House GOP leaders have vowed to curb President Joe Biden’s huge influx of workers, renters and illegal shoppers across the southern border.
But they said little or nothing about the massive levels of legal migration from the federal government that helps donors. Some GOP politicians are pushing for immigration changes that would help Americans’ wallets.
Since 1965, the federal government’s extraction of migrants from poor countries has driven down American wages.
It also drove up rents and housing prices, and it reduced the weight of native Americans in local and state elections. The influx also caused many native-born Americans to quit their careers in a wide variety of fields and drove up the number of “desperate deaths”.
An April 2020 article in the New York Times describes some of the debilitating poverty that Americans face in a high-migration economy. Melissa Haddock, an administrator in Florence, Alabama, told the newspaper:
My parents, a mechanic and waitress in rural Alabama, were able to buy a house and land and save money for the future. When I was a kid, we lived in a trailer, but they turned it room by room into a multi-level, three-bedroom house with chicken coops, greenhouses and all sorts of things. I live by the week and I rent.
I’m an administrator, which you think would be a decent living. You should be able to afford one car payment and one house payment. I mean, that’s what my parents could have done. It was more affordable; their fair wages went further. But it is not something that is a reality for me.
Pro-migration policies have severely damaged the Democratic Party’s midterm chances in 2022.
In August, a majority of Americans said Biden was authorizing a southern border invasion, according to a poll commissioned by the center-left, taxpayer-backed National Public Radio (NPR).
Many polls show that the public wants to welcome some immigration. But the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the influx of temporary contract workers into the jobs needed by America’s blue-collar and white-collar families.
This “third rail” opposition is growing, protesting, multiracial, heterosexual, non-racist, class, bipartisan, rationalpersevering, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to each other.
News
Magic vs. Mavericks tipping off earlier because of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando Magic’s Wednesday home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks will tip off earlier because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The NBA announced Tuesday evening that Magic-Mavericks will tip off at 5:30 p.m and that Amway Center’s doors will open at 4:30 p.m. because of Nicole.
Tipoff was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s game can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Election Night 2022 Coverage: NPR
Voting ends Tuesday in an election that will more than just decide who controls the House and Senate.
Although polls may end Tuesday evening, results in some states are expected to take days or even weeks. That’s perfectly normal, with tens of millions of voters voting by mail, some conspiracy theorists and deniers might view the delayed results as a fraud.
As a result, fears of politically motivated violence following the election are on the rise, with US security agencies warning of an increased threat of attacks from late October.
As confidence in the electoral process wanes among right-wing voters, democracy experts worry about who will accept defeat and who will fly the false flag of fraud.
“The fate of democracy really hinges on whether or not the losers accept defeat and whether they recognize losses as losses,” said Amel Ahmed, professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “If you have a worldview where every loss equals the other side cheating…that generally presents a challenge to the viability of democracy.”
Listen to special NPR coverage all night. Also follow updates and analysis on NPR.org.
Less than a week before the polls close, President Biden delivered a speech from Union Station in Washington, DC, to reassure the nation that everyone’s vote counts. He reiterated that counting ballots will take time, meaning results in some states can take days.
The president also told the country that democracy itself was on the ballot this year, pleading with voters to think about the country’s future when they cast their ballots.
“You have the power. It’s your choice. It’s your decision,” Biden said. “The fate of the nation, the fate of America’s soul lies where it always lies: with the people – in your hands, in your hearts and your vote.”
For a recap of election night and what it means going forward, subscribe to the NPR Politics podcast.
