Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin make final campaign speeches on Election Day

Graham Potter says he expected the pressure he is under at Chelsea and has championed Raheem Sterling as a ‘proven best player’.

After leaving Brighton for Stamford Bridge in September, Potter began his reign as Blues boss with six wins and three draws in nine games, but things have since fallen apart.

Chelsea are now winless in their last four Premier League games, with a home defeat to Arsenal last time out following a 4-1 hammering at Potter’s former side Brighton.

Things don’t get any easier for Potter and his side either, with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup ahead of a league trip to in-form Newcastle.

But none of this came as a surprise to Potter, who explained, “I would be lying if I said I didn’t expect it at all.

“When you take on this job and take on this challenge, of course there will be times when it’s not going to be a pleasant road, we should say.

“You have to deal with this and be honest and say ‘okay, we have to do better’, and that’s my responsibility.

“We had a six-week spell at the end where we played 13 games, eight of them away. It impacts everything, injuries to key players, it can get messy. It’s part of the process.

“I experienced it at Brighton, I experienced it at Swansea, I experienced it at my club in Sweden. That’s how it is. It’s part of the job, to deal with it.

“I don’t think you can ever predict in football. When the results were good enough, I was honest enough to say that we still have a lot to do to improve. It wasn’t like we were sitting there thinking we had fallen for football.

“In terms of games and performance, we can improve a lot. It’s exciting, it’s also work, it’s challenging, and that’s what we’re looking to do. That’s why we’re looking forward to the Tomorrow’s game, so we’re looking forward to the game against Newcastle, because that’s where you can learn a lot about each other.

One area Chelsea lacked is at the tip end of the field, with their 17 goals in 13 games ninth-fewest in the league.

Decisions have been made to allow two of their main strikers to leave over the summer, with Timo Werner returning to Leipzig permanently, while Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan.

Hoping to make up for those departures, England international Sterling, who has agreed a £50m deal with Man City but so far has just five goals and two assists in 18 games .

Asked about the England international, Potter said: “You can tell by his reaction that he’s honest.

“Players go through moments in their careers that aren’t so positive, and sometimes they go where all they touch is gold, so to speak.

“As I said before, I don’t think you can zoom in on the individual. The team is not working as well as we would like, and that has an impact on the individuals.

“The work for us to improve the team and the structures. I have no doubts about Raheem’s quality or ability. He is a top player who has proven himself.

“You have to [nurture players] permanently. That’s what the job entails, not just for him but for a lot of players.

“It was a difficult period. Lots of things happening, lots of transitions, lots of changes, new faces in the locker room, new faces everywhere. Trying to get everything to gel, settling down and trying to develop a style of play, we have a lot of work to do.

“That’s why we came here, to produce a top team. We have a long way to go, but it’s exciting.