Keystone Realtors sets IPO (public issue) price range at Rs 514-541 per share

One of the most iconic and popular Bollywood singers, Kumar Sanu’s work has made him a household name in South Asia. The Indian singer Kumar Sanu has lent his voice to hundreds of Bollywood hits, singing iconic songs alongside greats such as Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. While he has sung thousands of Kumar Sanu songs over his career, these 11 are his best ever according to fans and critics alike. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Kumar Sanu or just curious about his most popular song for Kumar Sanu, this list of 11 hits by the iconic singer will give you plenty of inspiration and listening pleasure.

Best Kumar Sanu Songs:

1) Dheere Dhheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana- Kumar Sanu Songs

This Kumar Sanu song is from the classic movie Aashiqui, which was released in 1990. This song talks about how life passes by and one should seize the moment to spend time with the person one loves. This song is a perfect example of how Kumar’s vocals can bring out the emotions and feelings of his listeners.

2) Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam (Sadak) – Song For Kumar Sanu

There is no denying that Kumar Sanu is one of the most iconic singers of all time. His voice brought happiness to millions and his songs are timeless. Kumar Sanu songs will always be remembered, not just because they were good songs but because they were sung by one of the most talented people to ever live.

3) Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye (Jurm) – Kumar Sanu Song

An iconic Kumar Sanu song is Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye. This song has a simple, yet catchy tune and lyrics that are easy to follow. It’s not only known for the vocals, but also for its music video which features iconic shots of Mumbai.

4) Ek Din Aap (Yes Boss) – Kumar Sanu Songs

One of the best Kumar Sanu songs is Ek Din Aap. This song was featured in the film Yes Boss. This song can be considered one of the most romantic Hindi songs ever. Kumar Sanu sings this sad love ballad with so much emotion that you feel like he is singing it to you personally.

5) Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai (Saajan) – Song For Kumar Sanu

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai is one of the most iconic songs from Indian cinema. This song was originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik in Saajan. It has been covered several times over the years with various singers.

Also Read : 11 Old Hindi Songs You Might Not Have Heard

6) Tere Dar Par Sanam (Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee) – Kumar Sanu Songs

Tere Dar Par Sanam is a song from the movie Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. Kumar Sanu sang. Anu Malik gave the melodious music.

7) Ae Kash Ke Hum (Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) – Song For Kumar Sanu

Ae Kash Ke Hum by Kumar Sanu is one of the best Hindi songs of all time. This song has a catchy tune and lyrics that will make you want to sing along. It’s a romantic song about two people who are in love but one person moves away for work. If you’re looking for a good Hindi Kumar Sanu song with great lyrics, this is it!

8) Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari) – Kumar Sanu Song

This song from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari is an absolute classic. Sung by the iconic singer Kumar Sanu, the song features a timeless melody and lyrics that will keep you hooked for hours. One of the best Kumar Sanu songs for sure.

9) Nazar Ke Samne (Aashiqui) – Kumar Sanu Songs

Nazar Ke Samne is one of the most popular songs by Kumar Sanu. It was sung by Kumar Sanu in 1989. This song is featured in Aashiqui, a 1989 Indian romantic film.

10) Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen (Baazigar) – Song For Kumar Sanu

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen is a song from the 1993 Hindi film Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It was sung by Kumar Sanu, who is one of the most successful singers in the history of the Indian music industry. This song is a romantic number that talks about how eyes are the mirror of someone’s soul.

11) Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi (Vijaypath) – Kumar Sanu Song

With a repertoire spanning over three decades, Kumar Sanu has sung for some of the most memorable Bollywood tracks. He is one of the few singers who successfully trod the path from ghazal to pop and back again. From ballads to high-pitched numbers, he excelled in all genres. One of his most popular songs is ‘Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi’ from the movie Vijaypath in 1994.

These were some of the best Kumar Sanu. We hope you found one or two new favorites. Remember to share this with your friends who love listening to Hindi music and song for Kumar Sanu.

The post Kumar Sanu Songs: 11 Best Songs By The Iconic Singer appeared first on MEWS.