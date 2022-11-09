Kucoin Lists Airdao'S $Amb Token With A $Usdt Pair

Bullish MATIC price prediction is $1.3803 to $2.9015.

Polygon (MATIC) price might also reach $3 soon.

Bearish MATIC price prediction for 2022 is $0.6684.

In Polygon (MATIC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MATIC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Polygon (MATIC) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Polygon (MATIC) is $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2, 169,308,655 at the time of writing. However, MATIC has increased by nearly 6.5% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Polygon (MATIC) has a circulating supply of 8,858, 740,690 MATIC. Currently, Polygon (MATIC) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance,Coinbase Exchange, FTX, KuCoin, OKX, HuobiGlobal.

What is Polygon (MATIC)?

Polygon (MATIC) is the native cryptocurrency of the Polygon Network. It was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2019. Polygon, formerly known as the MATIC Network, is a layer-2 blockchain that uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

Polygon (MATIC) serves as the primary payment token and governance token on the Polygon Network. Users use MATIC tokens as the transaction fees and also gain voting rights on the network. The core Polygon software development kit (SDK) aids the creation and development of decentralized side chains that are interoperable and compatible with the Ethereum blockchain.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2022

Polygon (MATIC) holds the 11th position on CoinGecko right now. MATIC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

MATIC /USDT Ascending Channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Polygon (MATIC) laid out an Ascending channel pattern. Ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Polygon (MATIC) is in the range of $1.12 If the pattern continues, the price of MATIC might reach the resistance levels of $2.1603 . If the trend reverses, then the price of MATIC may fall to $1.0999, $0.7250, & $0.3281.

Polygon (MATIC) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Polygon (MATIC).

MATIC /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Polygon (MATIC).

Resistance Level 1 $1.3803 Resistance Level 2 $1.8988 Resistance Level 3 $2.9015 Support Level 1 $1.0086 Support Level 2 $0.6684

The charts show that Polygon (MATIC) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, MATIC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.9015

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Polygon (MATIC) might plummet to almost $0.6684, a bearish signal.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Polygon (MATIC) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of MATIC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

MATIC /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Polygon (MATIC) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Polygon (MATIC) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a uptrend. Currently, MATIC has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of MATIC at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the MATIC is 73.15. This means that Polygon (MATIC) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of MATIC may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Polygon (MATIC). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

MATIC /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Polygon (MATIC). Currently, the ADX of MATIC lies in the range of 31.9106 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Polygon (MATIC). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of MATIC lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Polygon (MATIC) is at 73.15 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of MATIC with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC).

BTC Vs ETH Vs MATIC Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and MATIC are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and MATIC also increase or decrease respectively.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Polygon (MATIC) might probably attain $4 by 2023.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Polygon (MATIC) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, MATIC might rally to hit $6 by 2024.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025

If Polygon (MATIC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, MATIC would rally to hit $8

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2026

If Polygon (MATIC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, MATIC would rally to hit $10

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2027

If Polygon (MATIC) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, MATIC would rally to hit $12

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2028

If Polygon (MATIC) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, MATIC would hit $14 in 2028.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Polygon (MATIC), it would witness major spikes. MATIC might hit $16by 2029.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Polygon ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in MATIC for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Polygon (MATIC) might hit $18 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Polygon network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for MATIC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Polygon (MATIC) in 2022 is $2.9015. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Polygon (MATIC) price prediction for 2022 is $0.6684.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Polygon ecosystem, the performance of MATIC would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $2.92very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that MATIC is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Polygon (MATIC)?

Polygon (MATIC) is the native utility token of Polygon, a layer 2 blockchain that is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. It is primarly a payment cryptocurrency and is used as transaction fees on its blockchain.

2. Where can you purchase Polygon (MATIC)?

Polygon(MATIC) (MATIC) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance,Coinbase Exchange, FTX, KuCoin, OKX, HuobiGlobal.

3. Will Polygon (MATIC) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Polygon platform, MATIC has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Polygon (MATIC)?

On December 27, 2021 Polygon (MATIC) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.92.

5. Is Polygon (MATIC) a good investment in 2022?

Polygon (MATIC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Polygon in the past few months, MATIC is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Polygon (MATIC) reach $3?

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Polygon (MATIC) will hit $5 soon.

7. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2023?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $4 by 2023.

8. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2024?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $6 by 2024.

9. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2025?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $8 by 2025.

10. What will be Polygon (MATIC) price by 2026?

Polygon (MATIC) price is expected to reach $10 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

