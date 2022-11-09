News
Kumar Sanu Songs: 11 Best Songs By The Iconic Singer
One of the most iconic and popular Bollywood singers, Kumar Sanu’s work has made him a household name in South Asia. The Indian singer Kumar Sanu has lent his voice to hundreds of Bollywood hits, singing iconic songs alongside greats such as Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. While he has sung thousands of Kumar Sanu songs over his career, these 11 are his best ever according to fans and critics alike. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Kumar Sanu or just curious about his most popular song for Kumar Sanu, this list of 11 hits by the iconic singer will give you plenty of inspiration and listening pleasure.
Best Kumar Sanu Songs:
1) Dheere Dhheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana- Kumar Sanu Songs
This Kumar Sanu song is from the classic movie Aashiqui, which was released in 1990. This song talks about how life passes by and one should seize the moment to spend time with the person one loves. This song is a perfect example of how Kumar’s vocals can bring out the emotions and feelings of his listeners.
2) Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam (Sadak) – Song For Kumar Sanu
There is no denying that Kumar Sanu is one of the most iconic singers of all time. His voice brought happiness to millions and his songs are timeless. Kumar Sanu songs will always be remembered, not just because they were good songs but because they were sung by one of the most talented people to ever live.
3) Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye (Jurm) – Kumar Sanu Song
An iconic Kumar Sanu song is Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye. This song has a simple, yet catchy tune and lyrics that are easy to follow. It’s not only known for the vocals, but also for its music video which features iconic shots of Mumbai.
4) Ek Din Aap (Yes Boss) – Kumar Sanu Songs
One of the best Kumar Sanu songs is Ek Din Aap. This song was featured in the film Yes Boss. This song can be considered one of the most romantic Hindi songs ever. Kumar Sanu sings this sad love ballad with so much emotion that you feel like he is singing it to you personally.
5) Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai (Saajan) – Song For Kumar Sanu
Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai is one of the most iconic songs from Indian cinema. This song was originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik in Saajan. It has been covered several times over the years with various singers.
6) Tere Dar Par Sanam (Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee) – Kumar Sanu Songs
Tere Dar Par Sanam is a song from the movie Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. Kumar Sanu sang. Anu Malik gave the melodious music.
7) Ae Kash Ke Hum (Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) – Song For Kumar Sanu
Ae Kash Ke Hum by Kumar Sanu is one of the best Hindi songs of all time. This song has a catchy tune and lyrics that will make you want to sing along. It’s a romantic song about two people who are in love but one person moves away for work. If you’re looking for a good Hindi Kumar Sanu song with great lyrics, this is it!
8) Chura Ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari) – Kumar Sanu Song
This song from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari is an absolute classic. Sung by the iconic singer Kumar Sanu, the song features a timeless melody and lyrics that will keep you hooked for hours. One of the best Kumar Sanu songs for sure.
9) Nazar Ke Samne (Aashiqui) – Kumar Sanu Songs
Nazar Ke Samne is one of the most popular songs by Kumar Sanu. It was sung by Kumar Sanu in 1989. This song is featured in Aashiqui, a 1989 Indian romantic film.
10) Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen (Baazigar) – Song For Kumar Sanu
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen is a song from the 1993 Hindi film Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It was sung by Kumar Sanu, who is one of the most successful singers in the history of the Indian music industry. This song is a romantic number that talks about how eyes are the mirror of someone’s soul.
11) Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi (Vijaypath) – Kumar Sanu Song
With a repertoire spanning over three decades, Kumar Sanu has sung for some of the most memorable Bollywood tracks. He is one of the few singers who successfully trod the path from ghazal to pop and back again. From ballads to high-pitched numbers, he excelled in all genres. One of his most popular songs is ‘Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi’ from the movie Vijaypath in 1994.
These were some of the best Kumar Sanu. We hope you found one or two new favorites. Remember to share this with your friends who love listening to Hindi music and song for Kumar Sanu.
Shop ‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy’s Amazon fashion picks
We’ve included these Madison LeCroy picks because we think you’ll like her picks at these prices. Madison is part of the Amazon Influencer Program. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
These Amazon The Drop fashion picks from Madison Le Croy itself will take you through fall and winter in style.
The Southern charm The star left no stone unturned when it came to her curated fashion guide with Amazon. With some of the chicest jackets, coats, layered pieces and more, Madison’s picks will save you from those days when you just don’t know what to wear. The best part? All of these coins currently sell for less than $90.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from Madison’s selections from The Drop – we just know you’ll love it!
Voters ban slavery in Alabama, Tennessee, Vermont, but not Louisiana – NBC Chicago
Voters approved ballot measures that will amend their state constitutions to outlaw slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.
The measures reduce the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, the “yes” to his anti-slavery initiative was in the lead, but it was too early to call it.
In Louisiana, a former slave state, voters rejected a ballot question known as Amendment 7 that asked if they supported a constitutional amendment to ban the use of involuntary servitude in the criminal justice system.
The initiatives on Tuesday’s ballot do not force immediate changes to state prisons, but they may invite legal challenges to the practice of forcing prisoners to work under the threat of penalties or loss of privileges if they refuse the job.
The findings were celebrated among anti-slavery advocates, including those pushing for further changes to the US Constitution, which prohibits enslavement and involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. More than 150 years after enslaved Africans and their descendants were freed from bondage through the ratification of the 13th Amendment, the slavery exception continues to allow the exploitation of a good labor force. walked by incarcerated people.
“Tonight, voters in Oregon and other states have come together across party lines to say this stain must be removed from state constitutions,” said Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, at the Associated Press.
“Now it’s time for all Americans to come together and say it must be removed from the US Constitution. There should be no exceptions to the ban on slavery,” he said.
Coinciding with the creation of the June 19 federal holiday last year, Merkley and Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, reintroduced legislation to overhaul the 13th Amendment to end the slavery exception. If it wins congressional approval, the constitutional amendment must be ratified by three-quarters of the US states.
After Tuesday’s vote, more than a dozen states have constitutions that include language authorizing slavery and involuntary servitude for prisoners. Several other states do not have constitutional language for or against the use of forced prison labor.
Voters in Colorado became the first to approve removing the slavery exception language from the state constitution in 2018, followed by Nebraska and Utah two years later.
The movement to end or regulate the use of prison labor has been around for decades, dating back to when the former Confederate States sought ways to maintain the use of chattel slavery after the Civil War. Southern states have used racist laws, called “black codes,” to criminalize, imprison, and re-enslave black Americans for benign behavior.
Today, prison labor is a multi-billion dollar practice. In comparison, workers can earn pennies on the dollar. And prisoners who refuse to work can be denied privileges such as phone calls and family visits, as well as face solitary confinement, all punishments eerily similar to those used during pre-slavery. -war.
“The 13th Amendment didn’t actually abolish slavery — what it did was make it invisible,” said Bianca Tylek, an anti-slavery activist and executive director of the criminal justice advocacy group Worth Rises, to the AP in an interview before the election. Day.
She said the passage of the ballot initiatives, especially in red states like Alabama, “is a great signal for what’s possible at the federal level.”
“There’s a big opportunity here right now,” Tylek said.
The 25-year-old won the election for Florida’s 10th Congressional District House seat.
Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz
STEVE KARNOWSKI (Associated Press)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime.
Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966.
Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters.
Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
Schultz made crime his top issue. He accused Ellison of being at the forefront of the “defund the police” movement that arose from Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, and he promised to shift the office’s attorneys away from their traditional duties of consumer and labor protection into a major expansion of the criminal division. He also accused Ellison of doing too little to stop a massive scheme that federal prosecutors say stole at least $250 million from a program to feed children during the pandemic.
Ellison supported a failed Minneapolis ballot measure in 2020 that would have replaced the city’s police department with a vaguely defined public safety department. But he maintained that he never supported defunding police, just reforming law enforcement. And he accused Schultz of misstating the role of the attorney general’s office in fighting violent crime, pointing out that it can only take over a criminal case at the request of the local county attorney or the governor.
After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe legal precedent that guaranteed a national right to abortion, Ellison made the issue central to his campaign. He vowed to use his office to defend abortion rights, and reminded voters that Schultz had vowed to go on “offense, offense, offense” against abortion when he was trying to win the GOP nomination.
Schultz tried to avoid talking about abortion.
“I’m pro-life and I’m not ashamed of that,” he said, but accused Ellison of using the issue as a distraction.
Renault is betting that the gasoline car market will continue to grow
Renault sees the internal combustion engine continue to play a crucial role in its business over the next few years, according to a senior executive at the French car giant.
On Tuesday it was announced that the Renault group and the Chinese firm Geely had signed a non-binding framework agreement to establish a company focused on the development, production and supply of “highly efficient hybrid and ICE powertrains [internal combustion engine] powertrains.”
According to Renault, it and Geely will own a 50% stake in the company, which will include 17 powertrain facilities and five research and development centers.
Speaking to CNBC’s Charlotte Reed on Tuesday, Renault chief financial officer Thierry Pieton sought to explain some of the reasoning behind the planned partnership with Geely.
“In our opinion, and according to all the studies we have, there is no scenario where ICE and hybrid engines represent less than 40% of the market by 2040,” he said. “So it’s actually…a market that’s going to continue to grow.”
The Geely tie-up comes as Renault fleshes out plans to create an EV spin-off called Ampere.
According to Renault, the French company Ampere “will develop, manufacture and sell fully electric passenger cars”. It is considering an IPO on Euronext Paris, which would take place in the second half of 2023 at the earliest, subject to market conditions.
During his interview with CNBC, Pieton talked about the need he feels for different types of vehicles. “It is very important to have, at the same time, the development of our electric vehicle business on one side – with Ampere – and to build a sustainable source of ICE and hybrid powertrains.”
This is why Renault is entering into a partnership with Geely, he added, explaining that the move represented “an absolute slam dunk” from a commercial and financial point of view.
Indeed, according to Pieton, he created “a world-leading supplier of ICE and hybrid powertrains with approximately 19,000 employees worldwide, spanning 130 countries.”
In comments emailed to CNBC, GlobalData analyst David Leggett noted that automakers can still make a profit from the sale of vehicles using internal combustion engines.
“Margins are generally higher than on electric vehicles, which are relatively expensive to manufacture,” he said.
“The gap will eventually narrow as EV volumes increase sharply and unit costs for key EV components drop significantly, but there is still plenty of profitable business to be done on ICEs and EVs. hybrids and it will go on for a while yet,” he added.
“Manufacturers need to be flexible in their powertrain offerings based on market needs, which differ across the world.”
Renault’s continued focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some major economies are looking to move away from vehicles using fossil fuels.
The UK, for example, wants to stop the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030. It will, from 2035, require all new cars and vans to have zero tailpipe emissions.
The European Union, which the United Kingdom left on January 31, 2020, pursues similar objectives. In the United States, California prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles from 2035.
These goals have become a major talking point within the automotive industry.
During a recent interview with CNBC, the CEO of Stellantide was asked about EU plans to phase out the sale of new ICE cars and vans by 2035.
In response, Carlos Tavares said it was “clear that the decision to ban pure ICEs is a purely dogmatic decision”.
Expanding on his point, the Stellantis chief said he would recommend European political leaders “to be more pragmatic and less dogmatic”.
“I think there’s the opportunity – and the need – for a more pragmatic approach to managing the transition.”
From Nepal to China, the deadliest earthquakes that shook the world
Nepal woke up with a start on Thursday morning after being rocked by a 6.3 degree earthquake. The earthquake, recorded at 2:12 a.m. with its epicenter at Khaptad National Park in Doti district, left six dead and five injured and also evoked memories of the 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 8,000 people and injured nearly 22,000 others.
Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said relief and rescue operations had been ordered following the quake. He also expressed his grief for those who lost loved ones in the earthquake.
सुदूरपश्चिमको खप्तड क्षेत्र केन्द्रविन्दु बनाई गएको भूकम्पमा परि मृत्यु हुनेहरुप्रति श्रदाञ्जली Lan जली .. साथै प्रभावित क्षेत्रमा र उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद उद
—Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) November 9, 2022
The tremors from the quake were also felt in Delhi and nearby towns, prompting many people to rush out of their homes in the wee hours of the morning.
Earthquakes have claimed millions of lives over the past 100 years – let’s take a look at the deadliest in history.
Afghanistan, June 2022
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring more than 1,500. The tremor shook several districts in Paktika province, destroying or partially damaging at least 4,500 dwellings.
Haiti, August 2021
Early in the morning of August 14, 2021, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti, causing hospitals, schools and homes to collapse, killing hundreds and leaving communities in crisis.
It was considered the worst disaster to hit Haiti since the 2010 earthquake. After the earthquake, UNICEF estimated that more than half a million children were affected.
Nepal, April 2015
Wednesday’s quake brought to mind the 2015 quake – which was the country’s worst since 1934 and also considered one of the worst natural disasters of all time. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, leveling 98% of all homes in hillside villages.
More than 8,000 people died, another 21,000 were injured and the mountainous country lost 80% of its temples and historic structures in Bhaktapur and Kathmandu Durbar squares.
Pakistan, September 2013
More than 800 people have been killed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake flattened entire villages in Pakistan’s remote southwestern province of Balochistan, mostly in Awaran district.
The earthquake was felt in major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Larkana and Lahore. The quake was also felt in Delhi, India, where some buildings shook, and in Muscat, Oman – 800 kilometers from the epicenter – where mild tremors shook tables and cupboards.
Japan, March 2011
The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan is considered the second worst earthquake of the 21st century, with a magnitude of up to 8.9. More than 19,000 people were reported dead or missing, and another 6,000 injured.
The quake generated a massive tsunami along the Japanese coast and triggered the world’s biggest nuclear disaster – the Fukushima nuclear power plant – since Chernobyl in 1986.
Haiti, January 2010
A catastrophic 7.0 earthquake struck around the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on January 12, 2010, killing 2,30,000 people and causing untold damage and destruction. The earthquake was so powerful that neighboring countries like Cuba and Venezuela also felt the tremors.
It is still one of the most devastating natural disasters ever recorded in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Haiti as a result.
China, May 2008
More than 87,000 people died in the deadly 2008 earthquake in China, and around 10 million were left homeless. The 7.9 magnitude disaster hit China’s western mountainous province of Sichuan, destroying millions of buildings and causing damage estimated at $86 billion.
Nearly 10,000 children died in schools – trapped under rubble when buildings collapsed – sparking public outcry and a government inquiry that found up to 20% of primary schools had been poorly built and unsafe .
Kashmir, May 2005
On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake killed 75,000 people and left millions more homeless. The remote and mountainous terrain compounded problems for rescue and recovery efforts, as crews struggled to reach the injured.
Afghanistan, May 1998
Two earthquakes hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan this year, within months of each other. The first earthquake in February in Takhar province killed around 2,300 people (some estimate the death toll at 4,000). The second magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the same area in May, killing around 4,700 people.
Chile, May 1960
Chile holds the record for the strongest earthquake on record, with a reading of 9.5 on the Richter scale. A 30-foot tsunami destroyed entire villages. Reports of the death toll varied widely, but many settled on the 2,000 mark.
Japan, September 1923
On a pleasant afternoon on September 1, 1923, an earthquake measuring 7.9 on the Richter scale sent shock waves through the Tokyo-Yokohama metropolitan area. The strong tremors left few habitable buildings and caused a tsunami that surged up to 40 feet high.
The earthquake was followed by fires and tornadoes. When all the destruction was over, officials put the death toll at 1,43,000. Officials also said 90% of buildings in Yokohama would have been damaged or in ruins and about two-fifths of those in Tokyo had been destroyed. destroyed.
India will become third largest economy by 2027: Morgan Stanley
New Delhi:
A shift in policy approach aimed at boosting investment, demographic advantages and public digital infrastructure will make India the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, Morgan Stanley has predicted.
He further stated that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow from the current $3.4 trillion to $8.5 trillion in the next 10 years.
“Gradually, India will add more than $400 billion to its GDP each year, a scale surpassed only by the United States and China,” wrote Chetan Ahya, chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley, in the Financial Times.
A confluence of supportive domestic and global forces is supporting the projection, he said, while noting a shift in policy approach from redistribution to spurring investment and job creation.
He cited tax reforms in the form of the goods and services tax (GST), a reduction in the corporate tax rate and the introduction of production-linked incentive programs as examples of changes in policy. governmental.
In a multipolar world where companies are diversifying their supply chains, India is emerging as a destination of choice, he said.
“India is entering a phase where income will grow at a rapid rate on a high basis. For context, India has taken 31 years since 1991 to increase its GDP by $3 trillion. According to our projections, it it will take just seven more years for GDP to grow by another $3 trillion,” he said.
He also drew a distinction between India and other economies on the digital infrastructure front. India has built public digital infrastructure based on Aadhaar, while other economies have gone the private network route.
He said new layers are being built that will take advantage of this digital infrastructure to better match consumers and businesses and reduce the cost of doing business.
In this regard, he cited the example of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), presented as the equivalent of the UPI (unified payment interface) in electronic commerce.
“India’s shift in policy approach brings it closer to the East Asian model of leveraging exports, increasing savings and recycling them for investment,” Ahya noted.
Citing the example of China, he said India’s GDP today is at the same level as China’s in 2007 – a gap of 15 years.
But India’s working-age population is growing, suggesting it will have a longer growth track, he added. India’s median age is now 11 years younger than China’s.
Productivity growth differentials also favor India. “Overall, we think this means India’s real GDP growth will average 6.5% over the next decade, while China’s will average 3.6% .”
