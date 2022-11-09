Blockchain
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Expansion Led by Thoma Bravo
Goldman Sachs, PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures and other leading financial institutions and their venture capital divisions participated in the financing, supporting TRM’s mission to create a safer blockchain ecosystem
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, bringing the raise to $130 million in total. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, and others. The expansion follows TRM’s $60 Million Series B raise in December 2021 led by Tiger Global.
TRM’s blockchain intelligence solutions are utilized by law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, tax authorities and financial intelligence units worldwide to support investigations and analysis of crypto-related fraud and financial crime.
TRM’s private sector clients include some of the most prominent organizations in the crypto and financial services space, including businesses like Circle, Shopify, MoonPay, OpenSea, Uniswap and others who use TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform to detect illicit or fraudulent financial activity and meet sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory requirements.
With this funding round, TRM expects to make additional strategic investments in product development and talent to deliver the most effective, accessible tools to counter illicit finance and fraud in the crypto space and to meet demand for its Incident Response services and training programs.
“Demand has never been stronger for solutions that help protect crypto users, impede illicit actors, and support blockchain-based innovation,” said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM. “As the industry continues to mature, TRM is setting the standard for data, products, and training that equip enterprises and governments to combat fraud and financial crime, even as new threats emerge.”
“TRM has differentiated itself as the premier blockchain intelligence solution to the public and private sector, with a unique breadth of asset coverage, cross-chain analytics, and level of product innovation,” said Christine Kang, a Principal at Thoma Bravo. “In a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, TRM’s capabilities are ever more critical to helping organizations scale and adapt risk management needs. We’re excited to partner with Esteban and his team to support their goal of creating a safer, more inclusive, financial ecosystem.”
Since launching in 2018, TRM has grown revenue 490% year-over-year and expanded its team from four people to more than 150, with significant growth in teams across the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, Brazil and the UAE over the last two quarters. Members of TRM’s team include former law enforcement officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency, INTERPOL, Australian Federal Police, IRS-Criminal Investigation, HSI, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of the Treasury, DEA, and others. Since the initial Series B round in December 2021, the company has also:
- Acquired the UK-based investigations and training firm CSITech, a global leader in crypto and blockchain investigative training founded by Nick Furneaux, an internationally renowned expert in blockchain forensics
- Launched Chainabuse, a free community-powered scam reporting platform that empowers anyone in the crypto economy to warn others about scams, hacks or other fraudulent activity as they encounter it
- Integrated with additional blockchains including Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche to continue providing the industry’s most comprehensive view of blockchain-based activity
About TRM Labs
TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help government agencies, financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing and entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, California and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.
About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm’s deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 400 companies representing over $220 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.
Contacts
For TRM Labs:
Hayden Bardorf
[email protected]
For Thoma Bravo:
Thoma Bravo Communications
Megan Frank
(212) 731-4778
[email protected]
or
FGS Global
Abigail Farr
(646) 957-2067
[email protected]
Blockchain
Crypto Giant Coinbase Not Interested In Buying FTX U.S, COIN Stock Plunges
The crypto market became red with massive losses on Tuesday. Some analysts speculated that the selling pressure on Bitcoin and Ethereum from FTX’s attempt to raise liquidity against impending insolvency caused this cascade of losses.
Some analytics data revealed that FTX liquidated its ETH holdings, which placed selling pressure on Ethereum and extended a sell-off to Bitcoin. However, despite FTX’s actions in the market to withstand the tanking of its token FTT, the asset didn’t recover.
As of November 7, FTT was down by 19% and has dropped further by 73.04%. News of the FTT collapse spread through the entire crypto market like wildfire with accompanying losses. As a result, the crypto market lost nearly $100 billion, slumping by 10% in the last 24 hours, including a 10% drop in the NASDAQ:COIN stock by the end of Tuesday.
The massive loss and sell-offs in the crypto market presented an opportunity for some crypto investors to stuff their wallets with assets. Cathie Woods’ Ark Invest seized an opportunity during COIN stock falls on Tuesday to purchase 420,000 COIN shares worth $21 million. COIN stock is currently trading at an 80% discount.
Status Of Binance Deal With FTX
FTX’s ordeal started with the announcement by Binance to liquidate its FTT holdings. But this applies to FTX businesses outside the United States. Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong commented on Binance’s decision. Armstrong said he would not make the same move as Binance did. According to the Coinbase chief, that move will distance him from chances to acquire FTX U.S.
Meanwhile, Binance has some connection with FTX since its deal with the exchange has not ended. Both firms need to do some settlements. The Coinbase CEO further stated that if the FTX/Binance deal falls through, FTX customers will incur losses, which is not good.
How FTX Ordeal May Affect Crypto Regulation: Coinbase CEO
It appears that FTX’s losses have become gains for Coinbase. According to Armstrong, Coinbase’s customer activities have increased since the news of the FTX issue. He explained that customers who patronize less regulated overseas exchanges are at risk of losses.
The CEO noted that not buying FTX would be okay for Coinbase, but he refused to give more details about his reason for saying so. He added that FTX’s financial crisis might not affect how regulators see the crypto industry. However, the issue would change the regulator’s perception of Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX CEO.
Recall Bankman-Fried has kept an active presence in the Washington Congress in attempts to lobby for the crypto industry regulation.
Meanwhile, FTX is currently trading at $4.65, with a live market cap of$619,086,494 and a trading volume of $3,262,989,678.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview.com
Blockchain
Porsche Holding Salzburg Selects Keepit for Ransomware Protection
Keepit Will Provide Company with SaaS Cloud Data Protection on a Global Scale
COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Canada—Keepit, the market leader in cloud backup and recovery, today announced that it has been selected by Porsche Holding Salzburg to provide the company with its industry-leading SaaS data backup solution designed to guard against growing ransomware threats. Keepit is the world’s only independent, vendor-neutral cloud dedicated to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection with a blockchain-verified solution.
“We are pleased that our data centers meet Porsche Holding Salzburg’s stringent data storage requirements, and to be the company’s provider for cloud data backup and recovery,” said Frederik Schouboe, Keepit CEO. “Keepit is uniquely positioned in the SaaS data protection market, and we are proud to support Porsche Holding Salzburg as it seeks to defend against the increasing ransomware threats.”
“More and more companies are being affected by ransomware globally. We were searching for a SaaS solution, and we didn’t want to back up all the data on-premise. By working with Keepit, we now have a solution if a ransomware event ever impacts Porsche Holding,” said Andreas Fackler, system engineer at Porsche Informatik, a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg. “After researching the SaaS data backup solutions available, Keepit’s user-friendly, transparent backup and recovery process was the most appealing option. Keepit’s per user pricing model makes it simple and cost-effective to manage accounts, and its simple, easy-to-use cloud backup delivered what we were looking for.”
Keepit follows the 3-2-1 principle of backup, where 2 copies of data are stored at separate locations, and one copy is backed up in an off-site, private cloud. This principle ensures that each customer’s data can survive any calamity, making it impenetrable to ransomware and accidental deletion.
Porsche Holding Salzburg is the largest and most successful automotive distributor in Europe. The Salzburg-based company was founded in 1947 and operates today in 22 countries throughout Europe, as well as in Colombia, Chile, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. After migrating from a locally installed, on-premise mail system to the cloud, Porsche Holding sought a scalable, SaaS cloud backup solution that would secure its 30,000 user accounts and safeguard against data loss.
“Keepit’s European-based data centers were a key consideration during Porsche Holding’s research and selection process as we sought a cloud backup and recovery solution,” said Michael Bojko, system engineer at Porsche Informatik. “Additionally, we felt perfectly supported during our quick, one-week onboarding process. We have also been very satisfied with the continuing customer service, as we always get an answer when we have questions. The Keepit team is trustworthy and friendly, and working with them has been a pleasure.”
As a software company specializing in cloud data backup and recovery for SaaS, Keepit has more than 20 years of experience in building best-in-class data protection services at scale. Founded in 2007 by data hosting entrepreneurs Frederik Schouboe and Morten Felsvang, Keepit’s primary mission is simple: to help companies around the world protect and manage their cloud-based data.
About Keepit
Keepit is a Software-as-a-Service company that provides dedicated data protection for companies with data stored in the cloud. Keepit is the world’s only vendor neutral and independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection based on a blockchain-verified solution. Keepit protects data in key business applications including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure AD, Google, and Salesforce. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide to protect and manage their cloud data. For more information, visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit | LinkedIn.
About Porsche Holding Salzburg
Porsche Holding Salzburg: Porsche Holding GmbH has been a 100 % subsidiary of Volkswagen AG since March 2011, concentrating on wholesale, retail, automobile financing services and in-house IT system development. The Salzburg-based company was founded in 1949, and operates in 22 countries throughout Europe as well as in Colombia, Chile, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. At the end of 2021, the company employed a workforce of 34,000, selling more than 674,800 new vehicles and generating a turnover of 24.2 billion euros.
Contacts
Media
RedIron PR for Keepit
Kari Ritacco Walker
[email protected]
Blockchain
Ethereum Sinks To $1.2k, But Selling Pressure Only Seems To Be Rising
Ethereum has plunged below $1.3k today, but the decline may not be over quite just yet as on-chain data shows selling pressure continues to rise in the market.
Ethereum Exchange Inflows Have Continued To Go Up During The Past Day
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH derivative and spot exchange inflows are both still on the rise.
The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Ethereum entering into the wallets of centralized exchanges.
There are two versions of this metric, the first notes the inflows specifically going to derivative exchanges, and the other registers only those transfers that are moving to spot exchanges.
Generally, a rise in the derivative inflows leads to higher volatility in the market, as it implies that new futures positions are opening up, and leverage is increasing.
Spikes in the spot inflows can have direct bearish effects on the price of the crypto as investors usually deposit to these exchanges for selling purposes.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in both the Ethereum exchange inflow indicators (7-day moving averages) over the past year:
The 7-day MA values of the two metrics seem to have been pretty high in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Ethereum exchange inflows (both types) spiked up just before the crash shook the market.
In this latest drawdown in the price, the crypto has gone from $1.6k all the way down to just $1.2k over the last couple of days.
The main spark behind this crash seems to have been the battle between FTX and Binance, which has come to an end with Binance moving to acquire FTX.
However, it looks like the inflows still haven’t cooled off yet. Rather, the indicators seem to be actually climbing up even more.
This suggests that Ethereum is continuing to experience selling pressure, a sign that the current level may not be the bottom, and the crypto’s value might observe further decline in the coming hours.
ETH Price
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $1.2k, down 21% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has dropped 8% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has been plunging down over the past day | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
Structure.fi Continues Growth in Latin America, Expanding Access to Financial Services in Argentina
Structure.fi’s mobile-first platform continues momentum in the region after genesis launch in El Salvador
ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform that offers investors seamless access to both traditional and crypto markets, has officially launched in Argentina, further solidifying the company’s commitment to expanding access to financial services in Latin America. The launch in Argentina follows Structure.fi’s genesis launch in El Salvador in August, which garnered support from high-ranking officials within the El Salvadoran government and has been embraced by El Salvadoran investors.
Latin America is well-positioned to become a global leader in blockchain adoption, with companies like Structure.fi investing in the burgeoning market. Argentina has taken significant strides to educate its people on the power and promise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies . These efforts include grass-roots campaigns from non-governmental organizations, like Bitcoin Argentina, to educate Argentinian students on Bitcoin and showcase the true value of a digital economy. Argentina ranks second in the region and tenth globally in adoption of cryptocurrencies due to the volatile nature of local markets, significant government intervention in the economy, and distrust of the country’s traditional financial institutions.
“What we are seeing in Argentina, is a rebuke of traditional financial institutions, combined with a tangible effort to pursue progressive, technologically driven economic solutions to lift people up,” said Bryan Hernandez, co-founder and President of Structure.fi. “Crypto, and platforms like Structure.fi, present an opportunity for people to participate in global financial markets without barriers.”
Structure.fi’s intuitive, user-friendly, platform gives investors of all experience levels the ability to invest, earn interest, borrow, lend, and complete peer-to-peer transactions in both traditional and digital financial assets. Structure.fi simplifies the friction-heavy crypto market by allowing users to execute trades in one place that in the past would have required a series of complex executions across multiple platforms.
On Structure.fi, traditional assets are tokenized in order that they can be accessed on a blockchain. Each traditional asset token is backed 1-to-1, meaning that users in Latin America are able to purchase tokenized versions of blue chip stocks like Tesla, Apple, and Amazon that maintain a value pegged to their traditional counterpart. Users in Argentina will see tremendously improved access to financial services, allowing them to experience the true power and promise of blockchain technology.
“Argentina presents a tremendous opportunity for the crypto industry to grow and live to its potential,” said Wes Cecil, Chief Strategy Officer of Structure.fi. “Nearly 2.5 million people in the country already own crypto, and its use is currently thriving in places like the Patagonia Crypto Valley. It won’t be long until Argentines across the country see the power of companies, institutions, and solutions based on blockchain technology.”
About Structure.fi
Structure.fi is a global financial platform that opens the door for mainstream investors to seamlessly participate in the DeFi and Crypto markets without the traditional educational and financial barriers. Guided by the principles of DeFi, Structure.fi will allow investors of all experience levels to quickly and simply trade assets on an easy-to-use, secure platform and eventually to earn, borrow and lend. Offering 24/7 access, hands-on support and seamless transaction Structure.fi’s consumer-first approach brings accessibility and simplicity to the complex financial worlds of DeFi and Crypto. To learn more about Structure.fi’s innovative and inclusive approach to DeFi investment, please visit www.structure.fi.
Contacts
Press:
Hayden Bardorf
[email protected]
Blockchain
REESE’S PUFFS Brings Fans the Future of Breakfast with Out-Of-This-World Fashion Collaboration and Sneak Peek Event in NYC
Together with contemporary fashion designer Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®, REESE’S PUFFS is taking cereal lovers to the Breakfastverse and launching a limited-edition breakfast bowl-turned-fashion accessory
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REESE’S PUFFS is taking fans beyond the cereal bowl and reimagining the future of breakfast — in the metaverse, and in real life — in collaboration with contemporary designer, Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®. The partnership, which first debuted last month with a designed REESE’S PUFFS cereal box, is now expanding into an immersive breakfast experience created exclusively for REESE’S PUFFS fans.
Starting today, reservations are available to The Next Breakfast Dimension — a futuristic diner destination where food and fashion collide, open only on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in New York City. Guests will have the chance to taste, touch and see the future of breakfast in a chrome-filled REESE’S PUFFS experience where they can preview the entire REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration before it’s available to the public.
“From where you eat your bowl of cereal to what you eat it out of – the future of breakfast has no limits,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Communication Manager at General Mills. “There is no one better to bring this futuristic look to life than Yoon Ahn.”
On Thursday, Nov. 17, fans everywhere in the United States can purchase the exclusively designed CHROME PUFF, gain access to the first interactive Breakfastverse experience, and score a Collectible REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Box, all within the REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration:
- The Next Breakfast Dimension: Be the first to preview the CHROME PUFF and gain early access to the Breakfastverse at this futuristic diner experience in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Reservations are first-come, first-serve at OpenTable.com and include plenty of REESE’S PUFFS.
- The CHROME PUFF: Intrepid cereal lovers can get their hands on the expertly crafted, cereal-bowl-turned-fashion accessory inspired by AMBUSH®’s metallic and modern aesthetic. The CHROME PUFF is the only accessory fit for the future of breakfast with a foldable chrome spoon, allowing you to bring your most fashionable self to the breakfast table, or wherever your morning takes you. This chic bag is available in a limited quantity at shop.reesespuffs.com for $149.99.
- The Breakfastverse: Navigate a REESE’S PUFFS-inspired metaverse that captures the cutting-edge style of Yoon Ahn in an interactive online experience created to explore while you eat breakfast. Participants who navigate their way through the Breakfastverse and make it to the ‘Chrome Throne’ will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win their own CHROME PUFF or the Collectible REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Box.
- Collectible REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Boxes: The original REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® designed cereal box is available at retailers nationwide right now for $5.24 and starting November 17 a collector’s chrome-inspired REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® box will be available at shop.reesespuffs.com. From embossed elements to reflective text, the limited-edition box ($49.99) pays homage to the futuristic vibes of the CHROME PUFF.
The REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collection builds on the inventive partnerships REESE’S PUFFS has become known for cultivating — from music to art and now fashion — tapping into new experiences and creating covetable accessories, sure to please its biggest fans.
“I’ve always been a huge REESE’S PUFFS fan so getting the chance to think about what the future of breakfast could look like alongside an iconic brand was a dream come true,” Ahn said. “The CHROME PUFF is our take on breakfast on-the-go in the most fashionable way. The metaverse called ‘Breakfastverse’ we built together is playtime for the inner children in all of us. You can enjoy it by yourself as well as with family and friends. It’s going to be a surreal experience that I think everyone will love.”
For more information about the REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration, visit www.reesespuffs.world or follow @reesespuffs on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About General Mills
General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.
About AMBUSH®︎
AMBUSH® began as an experimental jewelry line – innovative pop art-inspired designs capturing a distinct Tokyo aesthetic. With apparel created as a canvas to complete the story, AMBUSH® evolved into designing unisex collections. The brand made its Paris debut in 2015 and in 2022, AMBUSH® presented the brand’s first runway at Milan Fashion Week. AMBUSH® is pushing boundaries as a fashion brand in web3 with the introduction of its POW!® REBOOT NFT collection in February 2022 and the launch of its proprietary metaverse SILVER FCTRY.
Contacts
General Mills Communications
763-764-6364
[email protected]
Edelman
Caroline Leary
[email protected]
Blockchain
Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Its SAFU Fund To $1B Amid Price Swings
Recently, the crypto market has gotten into a tight tunnel as prices keep decreasing. Most crypto assets are moving to the south with little or no break. The bears are becoming too intense, and tension keeps increasing in the market.
The fluctuations have triggered the leading crypto exchange Binance, to pursue sustainability. This new action came after the exchange announced its intent to acquire the FTX to ease its liquidity issues.
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has actively noted the events in the Binance-FTX drama. Also, he took to Twitter to disclose some points regarding the drama.
In a tweet today, CZ revealed that his firm made more funding on its insurance backing. According to the post, Binance increased its Security Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1 billion equivalent.
CZ reported that the move ensures the network’s safety against the market’s recent price fluctuation. In addition, the aim is to protect users by ensuring continuing operations regardless of market trends.
Details Of Binance’s SAFU
Further, the Binance CEO mentioned the detail of the two reserve accounts and their links. One of the accounts holds Binance Coin (BNB) token and the Binance stablecoin (BUSD) worth about $700 million. The second account comprises Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth about $300 million.
Reacting to the Twitter post, some people from the crypto community made their positions known to the CEO. Some applauded his initiative and unique leadership vision for the network’s security.
One of the users mentioned that all crypto companies should emulate Binance to have a Security Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). However, some still question the fund’s reserve cap adequacy for users.
In 2018, the Binance SAFU kicked off with a fund dedicated to backing up user holdings in critical situations. Further, the firm allocated 10% of the trading fee to the fund. Gradually, the fund kept growing and hit $1 billion for the first time in February this year.
CZ Maintains Transparency In The Crypto Firm
The CEO of Binance has maintained a transparent position in handling almost all the firm’s events. CZ stated that the company would deploy a system of Proof-of-Reserve using Merkle Trees.
The aim is to achieve full transparency with the community. In addition, Merkle Trees enable the encoding of blockchain data through a more secure and efficient method.
Hence, reactions on the sufficiency of Binance’s SAFU are emerging after CZ tweeted on the use of Proof-of-Reserve the previous day. The CEO mentioned that the mechanism would provide detailed information on liquidity for the network.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Expansion Led by Thoma Bravo
MN Democrats beat expectations in this year’s midterm elections with wins in both houses of the Legislative Assembly
Ellison holds narrow lead in Minnesota AG race
Florida airports close or warn of possible flight cancellations.
Crypto Giant Coinbase Not Interested In Buying FTX U.S, COIN Stock Plunges
Richie Sexson, an MLB All-Star who hit over 300 career home runs, takes over as manager for Windy City ThunderBolts. ‘This felt like the right time.’
According to a PS parliamentarian, the takeover of 100% of EDF by the State masks a project of “dismantling” – RT in French
Heat still working on power play alongside Adebayo, Dedmon, as Spoelstra plays the percentages
Porsche Holding Salzburg Selects Keepit for Ransomware Protection
WC trio named to OAC All-Tournament Team
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?