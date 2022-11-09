News
Lebron James Is Being Dragged On Twitter After Lying That He’s Been Listening To Migos Since 2010
After the Los Angeles Lakers disgracefully lost on November 6th, he did not leave right away but shared his thoughts on the match and further decided to pay tribute to Takeoff, the deceased Migos member. Netizens say Lebron doesn't have to chase clout in every incident.
Como Zoo officials heartbroken over death of Stanley, 3-year-old seal
Zookeepers at Como Zoo in St. Paul said they were heartbroken Tuesday to share that a 3-year-old gray seal had died.
Stanley died after surgery to relieve a painful eye condition.
He came to the zoo in February 2021 after he was found stranded off the coast of Biddeford in Maine, zoo officials wrote on their website. He had infected wounds and severe inflammation and perforations on his eyes from having a piece of plastic twine wrapped around his neck.
He was deemed blind and not releasable to the wild when the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program rescued him.
Zookeepers said he had to have medication twice a day to battle calcium deposits that continued to increase on his eyes. The zoo’s ophthalmologist described the mineral deposits as “a feeling akin to blinking over sandpaper.”
Despite short-term treatments, the deposits continued to regrow so zoo officials decided to attempt conjunctival grafts on his eyes to give protective covering over the surface of his eye to prevent the build up.
A team of anesthesiologists from the University of Minnesota, two veterinarians, including an ophthalmic veterinarian, and several members of the zoo worked together to perform the procedure. Seal anesthesia and surgery is a risky procedure, zoo officials said on their website.
The surgery was a success, but “despite all efforts, Stanley never woke up from surgery. … Stanley will be greatly missed.”
CC, the zoo’s oldest sea lion, died in April at the age of 31.
US says it can’t confirm kyiv claims about Iranian missiles — RT World News
The Pentagon has no information on Iran allegedly supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, its spokesman said.
The US military has no evidence to suggest Tehran supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a press briefing on Tuesday. Previously, kyiv had accused Iran of supplying Russia with this type of weaponry and even called for strikes against Iran’s military-industrial complex.
“We have no information to corroborate at this time that Iran has delivered ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine,” Ryder said when asked about the alleged deliveries. The Pentagon would like “keep watching closely” this issue, he told reporters, adding that the United States “have worries” that Moscow could “seek to acquire this ability.”
Ryder’s words came just days after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s aide Mikhail Podolyak called for “strikes” on Iranian facilities producing drones and ballistic missiles. Recent weeks have seen allegations that Iran supplied Russia with suicide drones. Kyiv insists in particular on the fact that the drones designated by Russia as Geran-2 (Geranium-2) are in fact Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. More recently, some media have claimed that Iran also sells ballistic missiles to Russia.
Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that arms deliveries took place amid the conflict. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian admitted that his country had provided Russia with a “small number of drones” before the start of the conflict between Moscow and kyiv. He also denied allegations that Iran supplied Moscow with missiles.
Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Lugansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.
Lori Harvey Rumored To Be Rekindling Romance With Her Ex-lover And Father Of 8, Rapper Future
This 25-year-old has been changing these athletes and entertainers on monthly basis while her father seems to help folks maintain stable relationships.
Pain-free Ben Simmons ready to ‘push’ to next level
After missing four straight games with swelling in his left knee, Nets star Ben Simmons said he felt no pain on the court against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
“It was good to get out there and that was the main thing for me,” said Simmons. “Just to have no pain, get up and down the floor, sprint, run, jump — so that felt good.”
Simmons, who is still recovering from off-season back surgery and missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season, played 16 impactless minutes against the Mavericks and finished with two points, three rebounds, two assists and two turnovers.
“I’m my own harshest critic, so I think [I played] terrible,” Simmons said. “Like there’s a place I want to get to so I gotta keep working. I’ve gotta keep pushing myself and adapting.
“I’ll get there.”
Simmons said the key to getting back to his All-Star form is continuing to push himself.
He is continuing to shake off the rust after spending 470 days off the court due to a combination of mental health issues in Philadelphia with the 76ers and a herniated disk that ended his year in Brooklyn after the midseason mega trade involving James Harden.
Through seven games, Simmons is averaging 5.6 points, 6.6 assists, six rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He has been in foul trouble more often than not and is only averaging 5.3 field goal attempts per game, a point of contention for a Nets team that needs Simmons to be more aggressive putting pressure on the rim to open up the offense in his minutes on the floor.
“[I have to] keep pushing myself,” Simmons said on Monday. “It would be easy for me to just give up and stop and settle, but that’s just not who I am.”
Simmons also said he’s still working to get back into optimal game shape, but that is will be easy for him to get back.
“When you have back surgery, and then you’re dealing with your knee, it’s tough,” he said. “But it’s the cards I was dealt, so I’ve gotta push through it.”
He told reporters in Dallas his injuries are responsible for his slow start to the season.
“I don’t want to make that an excuse, but I had a swollen knee,” he said. “It is what it is, but it’s taken care of now.”
Both Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn and star forward Kevin Durant said they were pleased with how Simmons played with pace on Monday.
Simmons had fluid drained from his left knee to alleviate the swelling last week, and in his first game back after missing four straight, he played with the burst of speed that hadn’t been seen in any of his previous outings.
“I thought he moved well,” said Durant, who smoked a free throw in the final seconds of the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. “I thought he got up and down the court. He’s been out for a week now, so it’s only gonna get better.”
“Great to see him out on the floor,” Vaughn added. “Put him out there with a group that could play fast, hopefully some shooters around him. In that stretch [with Ben on the floor], we didn’t make a lot of shots, but overall, I thought seeing him back on the floor, he played with speed, he played with pace, which is good.”
Simmons will play against the Knicks on Wednesday.
Would the 49ers be interested? 3 factors
SANTA CLARA — Any student of 49ers lore and history knows that the last time the franchise won a Super Bowl had a lot to do with a search for free agent stars that included signings from Deion. Sanders, Ken Norton Jr., Rickey Jackson, Richard Dent and Gary Plummer enter the 1994 season.
The 49ers spared no expense in their quest to beat the Dallas Cowboys and pulled off all those signings in the first year of a salary cap.
The mid-season trade for Christian McCaffrey brought about a similar “go for it” mentality that general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan brought to the players to explain the acquisition.
Could wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. be next?
Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the 49ers, along with the Dallas Cowboys, were expected line up offers for Beckham by the end of this week. The Rams are also in the game.
Lynch and Kyle Shanahan’s answers are consistent when it comes to talented free agents. They will always look for ways to improve a team. The question is, how much better would Beckham do the 49ers?
In 12 games (eight regular season, four playoffs) with the Rams after sustaining the first of two ACL tears in his left knee, Beckham had 48 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.
Three things to consider:
Cost
Beckham received $1.25 million in salary and bonuses for his time with the Rams in addition to what he earned in Cleveland before being released. The 49ers have $6.2 million and are changing in terms of their place under the salary cap according to OverTheCap.com.
Money shouldn’t be an issue unless Beckham wants something weird, and at 30 and after two ACL surgeries in successive seasons, that shouldn’t be the case. More likely, he picks a team that he thinks can get him another ring while believing he’s more than a third receiver.
Health
Is Beckham the same explosive and acrobatic wide receiver he always was? If not, would he willingly fit in like he did with the Rams last year to be part of a winner? Beckham reported on Twitter in July, he played the entire “back half of the season without an ACL”.
Does it make him healthier or less healthy after a second operation?
Once Beckham has come to terms with someone, the physical exam can be his toughest test.
Chemistry
If Beckham came on board and ruled out Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and rookie Danny Gray for playing time, so be it. That’s life in the NFL. Once on the pitch, where would Beckham fit into an attack that has Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and George Kittle waiting for touches?
If Beckham wants the most receptions possible, Dallas is probably a better option.
And how would Beckham, after a serious injury, handle the blocking responsibilities that Shanahan demands of his wide receivers? Aiyuk and Jennings are very good in this regard for a team committed to racing.
That seems unlikely, though many thought the same about trading for McCaffrey. Going “all in” means taking occasional risks.
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Royce Reed Arrested Again And Facing Up To 5 Years In Prison If Convicted
41-year-old actress Royce Reed is facing a second legal battle this year after being charged in March for child negligence. The 'Basketball Wives' actress over the weekend was pulled over by cops for a minor traffic violation. However, the actress tried to abscond but was caught.
