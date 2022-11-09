Lori Harvey Rumored To Be Rekindling Romance With Her Ex-lover And Father Of 8, Rapper Future

A woman accused of stealing a computer from the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol was alternatively described in court on Tuesday as a zealous Holocaust denier with the intention to disrupt democracy and a naïve youngster who enthusiastically brags about crimes she didn’t commit because she “wanted to be somebody”, as one defense attorney put it.
Pain-free Ben Simmons ready to ‘push’ to next level
After missing four straight games with swelling in his left knee, Nets star Ben Simmons said he felt no pain on the court against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
“It was good to get out there and that was the main thing for me,” said Simmons. “Just to have no pain, get up and down the floor, sprint, run, jump — so that felt good.”
Simmons, who is still recovering from off-season back surgery and missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season, played 16 impactless minutes against the Mavericks and finished with two points, three rebounds, two assists and two turnovers.
“I’m my own harshest critic, so I think [I played] terrible,” Simmons said. “Like there’s a place I want to get to so I gotta keep working. I’ve gotta keep pushing myself and adapting.
“I’ll get there.”
Simmons said the key to getting back to his All-Star form is continuing to push himself.
He is continuing to shake off the rust after spending 470 days off the court due to a combination of mental health issues in Philadelphia with the 76ers and a herniated disk that ended his year in Brooklyn after the midseason mega trade involving James Harden.
Through seven games, Simmons is averaging 5.6 points, 6.6 assists, six rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He has been in foul trouble more often than not and is only averaging 5.3 field goal attempts per game, a point of contention for a Nets team that needs Simmons to be more aggressive putting pressure on the rim to open up the offense in his minutes on the floor.
“[I have to] keep pushing myself,” Simmons said on Monday. “It would be easy for me to just give up and stop and settle, but that’s just not who I am.”
Simmons also said he’s still working to get back into optimal game shape, but that is will be easy for him to get back.
“When you have back surgery, and then you’re dealing with your knee, it’s tough,” he said. “But it’s the cards I was dealt, so I’ve gotta push through it.”
He told reporters in Dallas his injuries are responsible for his slow start to the season.
“I don’t want to make that an excuse, but I had a swollen knee,” he said. “It is what it is, but it’s taken care of now.”
Both Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn and star forward Kevin Durant said they were pleased with how Simmons played with pace on Monday.
Simmons had fluid drained from his left knee to alleviate the swelling last week, and in his first game back after missing four straight, he played with the burst of speed that hadn’t been seen in any of his previous outings.
“I thought he moved well,” said Durant, who smoked a free throw in the final seconds of the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. “I thought he got up and down the court. He’s been out for a week now, so it’s only gonna get better.”
“Great to see him out on the floor,” Vaughn added. “Put him out there with a group that could play fast, hopefully some shooters around him. In that stretch [with Ben on the floor], we didn’t make a lot of shots, but overall, I thought seeing him back on the floor, he played with speed, he played with pace, which is good.”
Simmons will play against the Knicks on Wednesday.
Would the 49ers be interested? 3 factors
SANTA CLARA — Any student of 49ers lore and history knows that the last time the franchise won a Super Bowl had a lot to do with a search for free agent stars that included signings from Deion. Sanders, Ken Norton Jr., Rickey Jackson, Richard Dent and Gary Plummer enter the 1994 season.
The 49ers spared no expense in their quest to beat the Dallas Cowboys and pulled off all those signings in the first year of a salary cap.
The mid-season trade for Christian McCaffrey brought about a similar “go for it” mentality that general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan brought to the players to explain the acquisition.
Could wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. be next?
Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the 49ers, along with the Dallas Cowboys, were expected line up offers for Beckham by the end of this week. The Rams are also in the game.
Lynch and Kyle Shanahan’s answers are consistent when it comes to talented free agents. They will always look for ways to improve a team. The question is, how much better would Beckham do the 49ers?
In 12 games (eight regular season, four playoffs) with the Rams after sustaining the first of two ACL tears in his left knee, Beckham had 48 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.
Three things to consider:
Cost
Beckham received $1.25 million in salary and bonuses for his time with the Rams in addition to what he earned in Cleveland before being released. The 49ers have $6.2 million and are changing in terms of their place under the salary cap according to OverTheCap.com.
Money shouldn’t be an issue unless Beckham wants something weird, and at 30 and after two ACL surgeries in successive seasons, that shouldn’t be the case. More likely, he picks a team that he thinks can get him another ring while believing he’s more than a third receiver.
Health
Is Beckham the same explosive and acrobatic wide receiver he always was? If not, would he willingly fit in like he did with the Rams last year to be part of a winner? Beckham reported on Twitter in July, he played the entire “back half of the season without an ACL”.
Does it make him healthier or less healthy after a second operation?
Once Beckham has come to terms with someone, the physical exam can be his toughest test.
Chemistry
If Beckham came on board and ruled out Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and rookie Danny Gray for playing time, so be it. That’s life in the NFL. Once on the pitch, where would Beckham fit into an attack that has Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and George Kittle waiting for touches?
If Beckham wants the most receptions possible, Dallas is probably a better option.
And how would Beckham, after a serious injury, handle the blocking responsibilities that Shanahan demands of his wide receivers? Aiyuk and Jennings are very good in this regard for a team committed to racing.
That seems unlikely, though many thought the same about trading for McCaffrey. Going “all in” means taking occasional risks.
The Knicks have been the definition of average
The first coach I ever covered as an NBA beat reporter, Avery Johnson, was fond of saying in a distinct Louisiana accent, “Bondy [emphasis on the ‘B’], we don’t overreact to one game. We look at the schedule in 10-game increments.”
Well, the Knicks just finished their 10th game of this campaign, and the only assessment from Johnson or anybody else should be this: the Knicks have been overwhelmingly average.
The evidence starts with a 5-5 record but delves much deeper into the stat book. Their 1,150 points allowed exactly equal their points scored. Their net rating is 16th in the NBA out of 30. They are 5-0 against teams currently with a losing record, and 0-5 against opponents now with a winning record.
Their record against the East? 4-4
Against the West? 1-1.
In October? 3-3.
November? 2-2.
Amazingly middling. Their collective body temperature probably averaged 98.6 degrees. They probably ordered Chinese food 1.23 times per week.
Taking out the statistical symmetry, this was, in many ways, expected from the Knicks. Their over-under odds hovered around 39 wins before the season, which would be a small improvement from the 37-45 mark from last season.
The biggest surprise of the opening 10 games was Tom Thibodeau’s genuine commitment to playing fast. The Knicks were 29th in pace last season, dead last in 2020-21, and are now up to 13th.
It was a stated goal from training camp and the Knicks followed through.
“They’re playing faster this year,” acknowledged Hawks coach Nate McMillan. “Getting up and down the floor.”
The other positive was Jalen Brunson, a consistent offensive presence who has proven apt at being the lead guard. The rest of the roster was hit-and-miss. Average. Julius Randle, for instance, could catch fire and drop 31 points in 33 minutes like Monday, or he could shoot 4-for-12 with four turnovers like last week’s loss to the Hawks.
Same with RJ Barrett.
A couple of Knicks — ahem, Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose — were mostly bad and had their roles reduced. The biggest rotation developments were Fournier moving out of the lineup and Mitchell Robinson’s injury creating an opening at starting center.
But these are average issues on an average team — much less explosive than the drama surrounding Wednesday’s opponent, the Brooklyn Nets, who already fired the coach and won’t accept their star point guard back until he completes a list of sensitivity training chores.
“That’s their problem,” Julius Randle told reporters Monday night. “All good over here in Knicksland.”
‘Good’ is a little bit optimistic for Knicksland. It’s been more like average. And it can only go up or down from here.
Accused Capitol rioter stands trial for stealing laptop from Pelosi’s office
Riley J. Williams, who was 22 when she, her father and two others traveled together from Harrisburg, Pa., to Washington on the day of the Capitol riot, went on trial Tuesday, charged with eight federal offenses, including aiding and abetting the theft of a laptop computer from a conference room in Pelosi’s office suite.
“Riley Williams doesn’t look dangerous,” prosecutor Michael M. Gordon told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in Washington. “She’s young. … She doesn’t seem capable of violence. … She doesn’t look riotous. But looks can be deceiving. On January 6, 2021, Riley June Williams was all of that.”
Woman charged with helping steal laptop from Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot
In addition to abetting the laptop theft, she is accused of obstructing police officers during the capitol breach, obstructing congressional proceedings, disorderly conduct and illegally entering and remaining at the Capitol, among other crimes. A defense attorney admitted in court that Williams joined a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters to storm the building as Congress gathered to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. .
The laptop was stolen by an unidentified man seen on video in the conference room, and authorities have not claimed Williams knew who he was. However, Gordon said, he can be heard cheering her on in the video saying, “Dude, get the fucking laptop” and “Dude, put on the gloves.”
Williams was “obsessed with the idea that the election was stolen” from Trump, the prosecutor said. He said the government’s case would rely heavily on Williams’ video recordings of the attack and the numerous social media and text messages she sent afterward bragging about taking part in the looting of the office. from Pelosi. “You’ll hear that was all she could think of,” the prosecutor said.
Defense attorney Lori J. Ulrich, in her opening statement, described her client as an unremarkable person caught up in a historical event – “a girl who wanted to be someone” and “lived in some kind of fantasy world” . Mocking the list of charges against Williams, Ulrich summed up the prosecution’s strategy as follows: “basically, let’s throw everything against the wall and see what sticks.”
When Williams told the unidentified man to take the laptop, he was already doing so, Ulrich said. The man and his companions, she says, “don’t even recognize her. … They don’t even know she’s there.
Gordon said Pelosi (D-California) used the laptop for video meetings with U.S. and foreign leaders.
According to an FBI affidavit filed in court, Williams, in the days immediately following the riot, bragged about committing crimes in text messages and social media posts, telling friends: “STOLE ST FROM NANCY POLESI” and “I TOOK HER GRAVEL HAMMWR TBING” and “I THINK I HAVE TAKEN HARD DRIVES NANCY POLESIS I THINK OF KILLING ME.”
Previewing his case in his opening statement, Gordon showed the jurors many other similar messages sent by Williams. But Ulrich said Williams, who meant ‘hammer’ when she wrote ‘gravel’, only sent the messages after she realized the riot had captured the world’s attention and she got excited about his participation.
“Because now she’s a big deal,” the defense attorney told the jury. “Because she was there. And now she brags to her friends that she took the laptop. But guess what: she didn’t. Referring to prosecutors, Ulrich said, “They know she didn’t take the laptop, and they know she didn’t take the hard drive, and they’re guessing about the hammer.” Williams, the defense attorney said, was not charged with stealing anything.
Prior to the attack on the Capitol, Williams attended Trump’s incendiary rally on the Ellipse, during which he repeated his debunked claim that rampant voter fraud led to his defeat in the 2020 election. Subsequently, according to Ulrich, Williams separated from her traveling companions and drove to the Capitol, where she followed rioters into the building.
Although Gordon showed the video of the jury of Williams in the building waving his arms and ordering the rioters to “climb the stairs” to Pelosi’s office, Ulrich said his client had no knowledge of the layout of the building. building and didn’t even know she was in the Capitol. . “We’re storming the White House,” Williams told friends on social media at one point, according to Ulrich.
“She was shocked herself when she found herself in Nancy Pelosi’s office,” the defense attorney said.
After leaving the Speaker’s suite, Williams brawled with police in the building’s rotunda, trying to force her way past a security line, Gordon told the jury. But Ulrich said video evidence from the Rotunda “will not prove that Riley Williams had forced contact with the police”.
In what authorities described as the largest investigation in Justice Department history, more than 880 people across the country have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, the prosecutor’s office said. American in Washington. More than 270 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.
Williams’ trial, before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, is expected to last several days.
