Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin beats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest

Incumbent Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin has beaten her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan’s 7th congressional district in the House, according to the Associated Press drafts.

Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience in US military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq alongside the military, while Barrett served in the military and served deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, Guantánamo Bay and South Korea. .

Throughout the race, Slotkin, who is seen as one of the most vulnerable House Democrats seeking re-election, has tried to maintain her distance from President Biden felt by those in Michigan and the country. .

Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan’s 8th congressional district, and Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., skipped President Biden’s September trip to Detroit.

Slotkin and Kildee’s offices said the couple stayed in DC to attend official functions while Congress is in session. However, other Michigan House members traveled with Biden for the trip to Detroit.

When asked in October during an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” whether she would support President Biden in 2024 if he seeks re-election, Slotkin said she would support “the sitting president “if he chose to run because it followed precedent. However, she quickly called for new leadership” through the Democratic Party .”

“But I’ve been very clear, including with my own leaders in the House, that we need a new generation, we need new blood. Period,” she said.

“I think the country said that,” said Slotkin, who received an endorsement in the race from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

In July, Slotkin ripped the Biden administration’s ‘spin’ on inflation, telling CNN at the time, “I think people can feel and see the spin and I don’t think they like it. .”

Barrett, however, has touted a first U.S. program and received endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former Vice President Mike Pence.

During the election campaign, Barrett made numerous stops at small businesses to introduce himself to voters in an effort to win the seat.

During an October interview with NPR’s Michigan Radio, Barrett said his campaign’s goal was to “remind people of the reality of what’s really going on, who’s actually out there.”

The race between Barrett and Slotkin was one of the most expensive congressional races in the country. In October, the race for the state’s 7th district tied for the most expensive congressional race, totaling about $27 million in expenses, according to AdImpact.

Late last month, Federal Election Commission records revealed that Slotkin had about $3.8 million, while Barrett had $118,000.