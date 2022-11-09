News
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin beats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin has beaten her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan’s 7th congressional district in the House, according to the Associated Press drafts.
Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience in US military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq alongside the military, while Barrett served in the military and served deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, Guantánamo Bay and South Korea. .
Throughout the race, Slotkin, who is seen as one of the most vulnerable House Democrats seeking re-election, has tried to maintain her distance from President Biden felt by those in Michigan and the country. .
Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan’s 8th congressional district, and Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., skipped President Biden’s September trip to Detroit.
Slotkin and Kildee’s offices said the couple stayed in DC to attend official functions while Congress is in session. However, other Michigan House members traveled with Biden for the trip to Detroit.
When asked in October during an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” whether she would support President Biden in 2024 if he seeks re-election, Slotkin said she would support “the sitting president “if he chose to run because it followed precedent. However, she quickly called for new leadership”through the Democratic Party.”
“But I’ve been very clear, including with my own leaders in the House, that we need a new generation, we need new blood. Period,” she said.
“I think the country said that,” said Slotkin, who received an endorsement in the race from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
In July, Slotkin ripped the Biden administration’s ‘spin’ on inflation, telling CNN at the time, “I think people can feel and see the spin and I don’t think they like it. .”
Barrett, however, has touted a first U.S. program and received endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former Vice President Mike Pence.
During the election campaign, Barrett made numerous stops at small businesses to introduce himself to voters in an effort to win the seat.
During an October interview with NPR’s Michigan Radio, Barrett said his campaign’s goal was to “remind people of the reality of what’s really going on, who’s actually out there.”
The race between Barrett and Slotkin was one of the most expensive congressional races in the country. In October, the race for the state’s 7th district tied for the most expensive congressional race, totaling about $27 million in expenses, according to AdImpact.
Late last month, Federal Election Commission records revealed that Slotkin had about $3.8 million, while Barrett had $118,000.
Why the Hong Kong makeover will be founding
Hong Kong has achieved stability at the cost of its economy and freedoms, and prospects for improvement appear dim
Kathy Hochul wins New York governor’s race, beats Lee Zeldin
New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a decisive victory on Tuesday despite a fiery challenge from Republican Representative Lee Zeldin.
Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, was projected by several news outlets as the winner over Mr. Zeldin 54% to 45% with 74% of the votes counted in the Empire State.
The victory made Ms. Hochul the first female elected governor in the state. She had previously served as Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lieutenant governor since 2015 until he succeeded her last year when he resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.
Camp Hochul celebrated their victory at Capitale, a location in downtown Manhattan.
The New York gubernatorial election became one of the most watched races of this cycle in the final month of the campaign as Mr. Zeldin edged closer to Ms. Hochul in the polls.
The New York Republican ran on an anti-crime platform. He promised to roll back the criminal justice overhaul of Democratic-led states in 2021, which included cashless bail measures that have been blamed for letting criminals return to the streets.
He also referred to the firing of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is being scrutinized for failing to prosecute repeat offenders and violent offenders.
Ms. Hochul ran to protect abortion rights and strengthen gun control laws in the state. She also sued Mr. Zeldin for voting against certifying President Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. Zeldin but was largely absent during the campaign.
Although she outplayed Mr. Zeldin for most of the campaign, he had the support of Republican organizations and two super PACs, Safe Together NY and Save our State NY.
These PACs were funded by conservative billionaire Ronald S. Lauder who spent $11 million on the two PACS.
The campaign became particularly intense after the race’s only debate when Ms Hockul answered a question about crime by asking Mr Zeldin: ‘I don’t know why this is so important to you?’
Mr. Zeldin and his campaign used Ms. Hochul’s remark to paint her as out of touch with voter concerns.
Ms. Hochul defended her position by saying that crime in New York was no higher than in other states across the country and that Republicans are “master manipulators” and “data deniers”.
Both campaigns have attracted big names to bring out their voters.
Photos: duel Bass and Caruso; Luna quickly takes the lead in the sheriff’s race; Closing of the competitions of the municipal council
Businessman Rick Caruso and U.S. Representative Karen Bass were at a virtual stalemate on Tuesday night in the historically cherished race for mayor of Los Angeles, though early returns remain far from definitive in what is expected to be a tight contest.
Initial returns gave Bass a slight lead, only for the second round of results to push Caruso to an extremely slim advantage.
Brittney Griner begins transfer to Russian penal colony, lawyers say
American women’s basketball star Brittney Griner is set to be transferred to a Russian penal colony where she is to serve the remainder of a nine-year sentence for drug trafficking which was confirmed at the end of October.
Griner “is now on his way to a penal colony,” his attorneys said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.
“We have no information about its exact current location or final destination,” attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said. “In accordance with standard Russian procedure, lawyers, as well as the US Embassy, must be notified of his arrival at his destination. Notification is given by official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received.
Russian penal colonies are notorious for their lack of hygiene and lack of access to medical care, with inmates often subjected to manual labor.
Last month, Griner lost his appeal against a nine-year drug charge. She was arrested in February and convicted in August of deliberately trafficking drugs to Russia.
She has repeatedly apologized for bringing a small amount of cannabis into the country, where she was playing off-season basketball.
In a statement, Griner representatives confirmed that they do not know of its location or current status.
“Our main concern remains the health and well-being of BG,” his agent Lindsay Colas said. “As we go through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the support of the public to continue writing letters and expressing their love and care for her.”
Griner’s detention has raised concerns that she will be used as a political pawn in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The US government condemned the rejection of his appeal last week, with a State Department spokesperson calling it “another rejection of justice, which only compounds the initial injustice of his detention.”
Cop27: Protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as negotiations on a crucial climate agreement begin – live | Cop27
Nina Lakhani
Finally, the first manifestation of good faith at the COP27 in the central blue zone of the conferenceand of course it’s about a Tyrannosaurus rex and Pikachu joining some 50 activists from Asia, Africa and the Americas calling for an end to fossil fuel funding and a shift to investing in community renewable projects.
Dipti Bhatnagar from Friends of the Earth International in Mozambique denounced the gas agreement between Total and the government, which fueled an internal conflict and led to a million refugees.
My country is not responsible for the climate crisis, but we are suffering its effects. Now the rich countries are ready to grab the huge gas reserves and people are being dispossessed of their land. A million people out of the 23 million inhabitants live in refugee camps because of the gas. We say no to more gas financing. We will not let Africa burn.
Egyptian authorities banned protests at the main conference center where climate talks are taking place, just as they are banned across the country, but surprisingly there were no signs of security stopping it immediately. Delegates stopped to take photos as they passed by en route to the early events of the day.
Despite the ban, we are likely to see more protests in the blue zone in the coming days, as many activists have said they will not be using the designated official protest zone which is somewhere in the desert, neither will they go to the green zonethe official activist zone which is part theme park, part corporate exhibit space and a sweaty 25 minute walk to negotiations.
Oliver Holmes
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live blog from day three of COP27, the UN climate conference taking place in Egypt.
The two opening days – during which leaders air their frustrations and aspirations – are over. Now is the time for the hard work: the negotiations. Protests are also expected. Our team is in Egypt at the conference and will send reports.
My name is Oliver Holmes and I will be with you for the next few hours. You can send me questions, interesting things you’ve seen, and even rants and praise at [email protected] or on Twitter at @olireports.
North Korea fires ballistic missile at East Sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons displays, including what it described as mock attacks on southern targets -Korean and American last week.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western city of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and crossed the country to waters off the north east coast.
The launch was also detected by the Japanese military, which said the missile flew at around 155 mph at a maximum altitude of 30 mph. The relatively low trajectory seemed to match the flight characteristics of some of North Korea’s new short-range weapons designed to evade missile defenses.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile landed in waters outside the country’s exclusive economic zone. He said North Korea’s increased testing activities “greatly increased” regional tensions and that Japan had lodged a protest with the North through its embassies in Beijing.
The launch came after North Korea fired dozens of missiles last week in an angry reaction to a massive combined air drill between the United States and South Korea that the North has described as a rehearsal for an invasion .
Earlier on Wednesday, the South Korean military said debris recovered from one of the North Korean missiles that flew south last week was determined to be a Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon dating back to the 1960s.
North Korea’s military said on Monday that its launches last week were simulations aimed at “ruthlessly” hitting key South Korean and US targets such as airbases and operations command systems.
He said these tests included ballistic missiles loaded with dispersal warheads and underground infiltration warheads intended to launch strikes on enemy airbases, surface-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances, and strategic cruise missiles that have fallen. Southeast coast of South Korea.
The North described the launches as an appropriate response to joint U.S. and South Korean air force “Vigilant Storm” exercises that ended on Saturday, which involved some 240 fighter jets, including B-1B supersonic bombers and jets. Advanced F-35 fighter.
This week, the South Korean military conducted annual command post exercises aimed at improving crisis management and operational capabilities to deal with growing North Korean threats. The four-day training is due to last until Thursday.
Wednesday’s launch also came as the vote count in the US midterm elections was underway. Some pundits said earlier that the US election results were unlikely to change the Biden administration’s policy toward North Korea.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that an analysis of a 9.8-foot-long wreckage recovered on Sunday from waters near Korea’s eastern maritime border showed it was the one of North Korea’s SA-5 surface-to-air missiles. The ministry said a similar missile was used by the Russian military to execute ground attacks during its invasion of Ukraine.
Photos released by the South Korean military show what appears to be a mutilated rocket motor and wires sticking out of a broken rocket body that is still attached with fins.
The missile, which was one of more than 20 North Korean missiles fired last Wednesday, flew towards a populated South Korean island and landed near rivals’ tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents of Ulleung Island to evacuate.
South Korea’s defense ministry said it “strongly” condemns North Korea’s firing of the SA-5, which it sees as a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement on reducing tensions.
The dozens of missiles North Korea fired last week also included an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and stopped trains in northern Japan.
Some experts say it’s possible North Korea dipped into the inventory of some of its oldest weapons to support the expanded scale of launches last week.
The launches have added to North Korea’s record pace in weapons testing this year as leader Kim Jong Un exploits the distraction created by Russia’s war on Ukraine to accelerate weapons development and increase pressure on the United States and its regional allies.
“The North Koreans would like to show off their range of missile technologies through these tests, but not every launch has to reveal the latest technological advancements,” said Soo Kim, a security analyst at the California-based RAND Corporation.
“It may be in North Korea’s interest to keep some of its modern capabilities in reserve and test them on opportune occasions. Kim, again, is playing a longer game, so revealing all of his cards — the different types of missiles and capabilities his country has acquired — would not work in his favor,” she said.
Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements over the exchange of release from US-led sanctions against the North and measures to disarm the North. North Korea has so far rejected US offers of open talks, insisting that Washington must first abandon its “hostile” policy, a term the North mainly uses to refer to US sanctions and military exercises. -South Koreans.
The North has also aligned itself with Russia over the war in Ukraine while blaming the United States for the crisis, saying the West’s “hegemonic policy” has forced Russia to take military action to protect its security interests. However, the North has denied US assessments that it sent large quantities of artillery shells and other ammunition to Russia to support the war effort.
“We view these actions by the United States as part of their hostile attempt to tarnish (North Korea’s) image in the international arena,” an unidentified deputy director of the military’s foreign affairs office said Monday. ministry in a statement carried by state media. .
