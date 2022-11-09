News
Michigan votes to make abortion a ‘right’ in state constitution
A measure to enshrine abortion as a “fundamental right” in Michigan’s state constitution is set to become law after Tuesday’s vote.
State ballot initiative Proposition 3, which would establish a ‘fundamental right to reproductive freedom’, including access to abortion, is expected to pass the Associated Press, with 56% of voters backing the decision to amend the state constitution compared to 44% against since 78% of the votes were counted.
The proposal would amend the state constitution to declare that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the right to make and enforce decisions on all matters relating to pregnancy, including, but not limited to, prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management and infertility care.
Celebrating the result, Darci McConnell of Reproductive Freedom for All, the group behind the proposal, said by the Detroit Free Press“Today the people of Michigan voted to restore the reproductive rights they had for 50 years. The passage of Proposition 3 marks a historic victory for abortion access in our state and in our country – and Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe vs. Wade at national scale.
According to exit polls from polls conducted by NBC News, abortion was a key issue in Michigan’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday, with 45% of voters saying abortion was key to how they voted. For those for whom abortion was the main issue, 78% said they agreed with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s position to allow abortion to remain legal in almost all scenarios.
Whitmer, who would have won his re-election race against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, declined to support any restrictions on abortions during the October debates.
“When the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, it took away the rights we had had for 49 years. The rights I have had all my life have now been taken away from the women and girls of this country,” Whitmer said during the debate. “Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, with no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses.”
Criticizing the governor’s position, Dixon said at the time: “Gretchen supports abortion until the moment of birth, an extreme policy found only in China and North Korea. His radical position is dangerous for Michigan.
Although Whitmer did not support any time limit on abortion, the proposal would empower lawmakers to “regulate the provision of abortion care after fetal viability, provided that under no circumstances the state prohibit a abortion which, in the professional judgment of an attending physician. professional, is medically indicated to protect the life or the physical or mental health of the pregnant person”.
With the planned passage of the pro-abortion proposal, Michigan will join Vermont in enshrining local abortion rights following the overthrow of Roe V.Wade by the Supreme Court returned abortion decisions from the federal government to the states.
For calming anxiety, researchers find meditation as effective as Lexapro: Shots
If you suffer from anxiety, these negative thoughts and bad feelings can overwhelm you and interfere with your daily life. And while there are effective treatments, some people don’t want to take medication or see a therapist — or don’t respond well to those treatments. Now there is new evidence supporting another option.
For the first time, scientists have compared patients who completed an intensive eight-week mindfulness meditation program with patients who took escitalopram, the generic name for the widely prescribed and well-studied anxiety drug. Lexapro. They found that both interventions worked equally well in reducing debilitating anxiety symptoms.
But don’t throw away the pills right away. There are a few caveats to go through.
The study on meditation versus medication was published in JAMA Psychiatry Wednesday, and the research began long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when the study could still be conducted in person.
Elizabeth Hoge, director of the anxiety disorders research program at Georgetown University Medical Center, and other researchers wanted to know if mindfulness could work as well as medication.
They took 276 adults diagnosed with untreated anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety, panic disorder or social anxiety and split them into two randomized groups. One group received a daily dose of 10 to 20 mg of Lexapro – a standard starting dose. The other half were assigned to weekly two-and-a-half-hour mindfulness classes at a local clinic, 45 minutes of daily meditation homework for eight weeks, and a one-day weekend retreat class. -end about the fifth or sixth week.
The meditation course was called Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, or MBSR, an approach developed over 40 years ago by Jon Kabat-Zinn and based on the meditation principles established in Buddhist vipassana meditation.
It teaches students to focus on the breath and directing attention to one part of the body at a time to see how it feels, and encourages them to try to focus on what is happening now, rather than the past or the future.
This suggests a way to look at their negative thoughts with less judgment, Hoge explains.
“An anxious person tends to worry about bad things that can happen, like failing an exam,” she says. “When the thought arises, the person can learn to experience it as just a thought, not the truth or anything to act on,” she says, and it can calm the anxiety.
MBSR is widely used to reduce stress in healthcare professionals and clinical settings and has been studied as an intervention for pain, depression, and several other conditions.
Study participants who took the medications and those who participated in the meditation program were assessed after eight weeks using the same clinical scale, and both groups showed an approximately 20% reduction in severity of their symptoms.
“The fact that we found them to be equal is incredible, because now it opens up a whole new kind of potential treatment,” says Hoge.
Other researchers and clinicians who treat anxiety praised the study for similar reasons.
“This suggests that both treatments are helpful, and about equally,” says Michael Mrazek, associate research professor at the University of Texas, Austin and co-founder of the Center for Mindfulness & Human Potential at the University of California. , Saint Barbara.
“Importantly, the study shows that MBSR can achieve similar results with dramatically fewer side effects,” Mrazek told NPR in an email. Escitalopram side effects include thoughts of suicide in extreme cases, but more often diarrhea, loss of sexual desire or ability, nausea, and constipation.
Although many participants in the drug arm of the study experienced side effects such as sleep problems and nausea, none of the patients in either group left the trial due to side effects.
Joy Harden Bradford, an Atlanta psychologist who hosts the Therapy for Black Girls podcast, says she’s “surprised but not shocked” that the meditation treatment works as well as the drug, and is thrilled that a new avenue of treatment may become available. more widely available.
“What I would hate to see happen is people pitting drugs against mindfulness-based resources,” warns Harden Bradford. For example, someone with panic attacks may have a much faster reduction in those attacks with escitalopram, rather than waiting weeks for meditation practices to take hold, she says.
Hoge, who regularly prescribes the drug to his anxiety patients, says his intention is not to replace escitalopram, but to add new treatment options. Her goal is to get insurance companies to cover mindfulness-based interventions for anxiety.
There are gaps in the study. For one thing, the majority of participants were single, white, well-educated, full-time employed women. “Not everyone can leave at 5 a.m. to arrive at 6 a.m. [meditation] meeting,” notes Harden Bradford.
However, women have higher rates of anxiety disorders than men. And “there is plenty of evidence that MBSR can benefit a wide variety of people, so there’s not much reason to doubt generalizability,” Mrazek says.
Also MBSR is intense. Many people may not have the time or money to go through an eight-week guided program, and scrolling through meditation apps or trying a free class at the YMCA doesn’t exactly compare.
Meditation is a skill that takes time, dedication and practice. “If you want to take it seriously, you have to find a teacher,” says Hoge.
Of note, longer-term adherence to treatments was higher for participants taking Lexapro than for meditators. At 24 weeks, only 28% of the MBSR arm were still practicing daily meditation, compared with 52% taking the medications.
Hoge draws on her research to determine whether using online guided meditation could help with anxiety, though she stresses the value of learning meditation in a classroom.
“I really don’t think apps are going to provide the same benefit as in-person training. … The benefit of having a meditation teacher is that you can ask questions,” Hoge says.
Still, “giving people something is better than having nothing,” says Harden Bradford.
Ravens OLB Justin Houston named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston, in the middle of a historic pass-rushing stretch, was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Houston became the first player in Ravens history with three straight multi-sack games after he finished with 2 1/2 takedowns of New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton on Monday. He also added an interception in the 27-13 win.
Houston has 8 1/2 sacks in just six games this season, tied for second most in the NFL this season with the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa and Minnesota Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith. Only the New England Patriots’ Matthew Judon, a former Raven like Smith, has more (11 1/2).
Since returning from a groin injury, Houston has 6 1/2 sacks over the past three games. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the 33-year-old is first in the NFL in pressure rate (19.5%) and sack rate (6.4%).
“I feel like Justin is having a great year at this stage in his career,” coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday. “To me, it’s a credit to him in so many ways, but it’s a credit to him in the sense that he really worked hard. One thing I learned, as you get older … you have to work that much harder just to stay the same. Just to be able to play, to stay healthy and to be able to perform. He did that; he really put the work in.”
Houston’s the first Raven to receive the award since outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was honored after Week 2 last season.
Disney shares slide as balloon of streaming losses
U.S. Senate: Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson locked in tight race against Barnes
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was locked in a tight race in battleground Wisconsin, holding a narrow lead Wednesday over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate.
Johnson declared victory Wednesday, but The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Johnson held a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, just outside the margin for a recount to be sought.
“The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
Barnes did not concede defeat early Wednesday. He planned a noon news conference in his hometown of Milwaukee.
“No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted,” Barnes’ campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said earlier Wednesday morning. “We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard.”
Johnson, in an interview on WISN-AM, accused Barnes of refusing to accept the outcome of the race after he had promised earlier in the campaign he would.
“It’s just crystal clear he has no path to victory here,” Johnson said.
The race was one of a handful of tight Senate contests across the country that could determine which party holds majority control.
Johnson said he expected Republicans to do better in the midterm election, saying Democratic policies are “not good for America.”
“I’m surprised in Wisconsin my race was this close, I am,” Johnson said.
Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, was seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin. Johnson was running for a third term.
Johnson has been a top target for Democrats in swing state Wisconsin. He was first elected in 2010, as part of the tea party wave, and won reelection in 2016.
Johnson is one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers. He ran this campaign trying to paint Barnes as being weak on crime with a thin resume who will be a rubber stamp for the national Democratic agenda.
Barnes, like many Democrats nationally, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade, and arguing that the millionaire Johnson was out of touch with the concerns of the middle class.
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Lauren Spencer-Smith review – TikTok star tempers serious breakup anthems with comic relief | Music
For Lauren Spencer-Smith, it all started with a fairly low-key TikTok post late last year. Showing the Canadian singer-songwriter relaxing on a couch in trackies and a baseball cap, the viral clip featured an early rendition of Fingers Crossed, an emotionally charged breakup anthem. Now her biggest hit, it has 261 million streams on Spotify, though she’s certainly taken her time building anticipation with a lengthy rollout between demo and finished article. It’s a savvy tactic: Even now, Spencer-Smith’s TikTok profile feels like an intimate space for behind-the-scenes previews, early song demos, and in-progress ideas. Watching his posts is a bit like being in on a secret just before it’s out – though it’s obvious the artist has a keen understanding of what’s to come next.
And playing her biggest hit yet at Heaven, the majority of the British-born singer’s songs are hailed as greatest hits, despite the fact that many are still unreleased outside of the social media platform. “Does anyone have divorced parents?” she exclaims to rapturous cheers in front of Piano 28. As the largely Gen Z-filled room gleefully yells her most agonizing line – “you said she was 30!” – the millennials present are visibly wasting away. An emotional banger about toxic dads and their much younger, estranged girlfriends after marriage, it’s a song her followers have been begging her to release for months. An acoustic rendition of Hey — another previously unreleased song written for Spencer-Smith’s partner — meanwhile shows a softer versatility that isn’t always on display when she sings acrobatic vocals elsewhere.
Fingers Crossed’s grungier undertones may have earned understandable comparisons to Olivia Rodrigo (and in a conscious nod, she covers the artist’s Disney-era hit All I Want), but powerful ballads and touching like Flowers and Narcissist have a lot more in common. with the classic pop structures employed by Adele. Spencer-Smith also understands the appeal of pairing her insanely serious breakup bangers with a bit of comedic relief, filming personalized greetings for disgraced exes, and snapping shots and selfies mid-show. It’s a balance that works well – and despite finding her feet in line, she’s calm and relaxed when it comes to translating the emotional weight of these great cathartic ballads onto a less forgiving live stage.
Who should the Yankees target in free agency?
The Yankees need some help.
They certainly don’t need to demolish everything from their 99-win team and start over, but the dawn of a new era may be upon them if Aaron Judge uses his free-agent status to leave for more peaceful pastures.
No matter what, the best move the Yankees can possibly make this offseason is convincing Judge to stay. Re-upping Anthony Rizzo would be nice too, and inking Andrew Benintendi to a new deal would prevent Aaron Hicks from having to play more than he should.
But for the purpose of this exercise, we’re not talking about bringing anyone back, we’re exploring potential fits for people who would be joining the Yankees for the first time. Also, for the purpose of this exercise, let’s assume DJ LeMahieu is the starting third baseman next season, with Gleyber Torres at second and one of the kids at shortstop. That could all obviously change before the season actually starts. But we’re assuming here that, for the second year in a row, the Yankees will not go after any of the marquee middle infielders.
Every team has needs, and some will always be larger than others, but there are five free agents of varying talent levels and presumed salary demands that would be a logical boost for the 2023 Yankees.
BRANDON NIMMO
The longtime Met checks a ton of boxes on the Yankees’ wishlist.
He’s a left-handed hitter, and he’d be joining a team that gave 71% of its plate appearances last season to righties. He’s got speed and defensive acumen in droves. There’s some slug in his bat too, but he’s not the feast-or-famine type that has doomed the offense in recent years.
With Harrison Bader now entrenched in center field, Nimmo would be forced back to the corners that he used to occupy in Flushing. After proving himself to be a highly skilled center fielder, Nimmo’s glove would translate well, particularly to left field in Yankee Stadium, which is much more spacious than right field.
Nimmo is in line for a $100 million deal, and he’s earned that, as it’s very possible that he is a better version of Benintendi. The two outfielders debuted just two months apart in 2016, and during their careers, Nimmo has the edge in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, walk rate, wRC+ and Wins Above Replacement. Benintendi is a better fit for the team’s plan of reducing their strikeouts, but Nimmo is a better overall hitter, defender and base runner.
CARLOS RODON
Imagine replacing Jameson Taillon with Carlos Rodon.
Taillon, one of the Bombers’ unsung heroes last season, is a free agent now. While Rodon would cost much more money, these are the literal Yankees. They can afford him.
It’s not exactly an ideal plan, but the Yankees could hitch their wagon to starting pitching and try to make up for a potential Judge exodus by winning a bunch of low-scoring games. Rodon was the second-most valuable starting pitcher in Major League Baseball last season, according to FanGraphs. He just struck out 237 hitters in 178 innings, finished his second straight season with an ERA under 2.90 and for the last two years has held hitters to a .197/.260/.307 slash line.
He’d be a huge addition for any squad, but especially one that fancies itself as a World Series contender and has some question marks after Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.
WILSON CONTRERAS
The best available backstop will command a lot of attention. The Yankees should be part of that.
The saying normally refers to quarterbacks, but it can be applied here as well: if you have two catchers, you don’t really have one.
Aaron Boone began last season referring to his catcher situation as a tandem rather than naming a definitive starter. But Jose Trevino quickly established himself out of the gate. Nobody will ever be able to take Trevino’s All-Star Game appearance away from him, but he was dreadful in the second half, posting numbers that are likely much more indicative of who he is.
A career .245 hitter with a .634 OPS heading into the season, Trevino introduced himself to Yankee fans by batting .263 and rocking a .749 OPS in the first three months of the season. From July 1 on, as he racked up the most playing time of his career, those numbers sank to .238 and .620. He went 1-for-22 in the playoffs.
If that is indeed what Trevino is going to provide offensively (and his career numbers give us no reason not to believe that), the Yankees could stand to improve. Kyle Higashioka would seemingly be the odd man out if the Yankees do pursue an external catcher, as it’s hard to fully give up on a guy like Trevino who was just an All-Star and Gold Glover.
Higashioka is a wonderful defensive catcher as well, but he’s never figured out how to consistently hit, and he’s two and a half years older than Trevino. A non-tender situation wouldn’t be out of the question for Higashioka, but the Yankees have to make that decision by Nov. 18, typically well before the hot stove actually gets going.
JOSH BELL
Despite his imposing physical stature and past history as a Home Run Derby participant, Bell is much more well-rounded than most fans might think.
He maintains an above-average contact rate, has reduced his strikeout percentage in each of the last two seasons and provides some versatility as a switch hitter. Bell, a first baseman, is also three years younger than Rizzo and has slashed .264/.353/.475 over the last four years with a 120 wRC+.
If they relinquish Rizzo, the Yankees could do a lot worse than Bell.
ANDREW CHAFIN
The unsexy (but sensible) final member of this group is a lefty reliever who just surpassed 400 career innings.
You can never have too many relievers, and Chafin had good strikeout numbers in 2022 while pitching in obscurity for the Tigers. Lefties don’t hit him hard at all, and righties had a lower batting average off Chafin in 2022 than their left-handed contemporaries. Chafin is also a safer bet, health-wise, than bringing back Zack Britton.
The Yankees could and should look at other bullpen arms (Taylor Rogers, Robert Suarez, Nick Martinez), but Chafin could probably be acquired for less money. Former Yankee Adam Ottavino is an interesting option too, and so is newly-minted World Series champion Rafael Montero, but Chafin’s 2.29 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across the last two seasons could find a nice home in the Bronx as well.
