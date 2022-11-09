News
Migration moves voters to the polls
Migration is displacing Republicans and swinging voters to the polls today, according to a pre-election poll by YouGov.
Immigration is the third most important issue for GOP voters, after the economy and inflation, according to the Nov. 3-6 poll of 1,500 citizens by YouGov and The Economist magazine:
More than nine in 10 likely voters who are Republicans say they think a lot about the economy (92%) when they vote this year, and 91% say the same about inflation. About four in five people think a lot about each of the following longstanding Republican concerns: immigration (82%), crime (81%) and government spending (78%).
More than 52% of independent swing voters also say they think “a lot” about migration when they vote.
Only 30% of Democrats say migration is a major issue for them. This muted response likely echoes their party’s efforts to downplay the disastrous political and economic impact of their semi-open border policies.
Among Republican voters, immigration is the second most important issue after inflation, but tied with “jobs and the economy” and far ahead of crime.
But many donor-backed GOP candidates spent much of the election trying to downplay the impact of immigration on their pocketbooks and portraying migration as a crime or mayhem issue.
House GOP leaders have vowed to curb President Joe Biden’s huge influx of workers, renters and illegal shoppers across the southern border.
But they said little or nothing about the massive levels of legal migration from the federal government that helps donors. Some GOP politicians are pushing for immigration changes that would help Americans’ wallets.
Since 1965, the federal government’s extraction of migrants from poor countries has driven down American wages.
It also drove up rents and housing prices, and it reduced the weight of native Americans in local and state elections. The influx also caused many native-born Americans to quit their careers in a wide variety of fields and drove up the number of “desperate deaths”.
An April 2020 article in the New York Times describes some of the debilitating poverty that Americans face in a high-migration economy. Melissa Haddock, an administrator in Florence, Alabama, told the newspaper:
My parents, a mechanic and waitress in rural Alabama, were able to buy a house and land and save money for the future. When I was a kid, we lived in a trailer, but they turned it room by room into a multi-level, three-bedroom house with chicken coops, greenhouses and all sorts of things. I live by the week and I rent.
I’m an administrator, which you think would be a decent living. You should be able to afford one car payment and one house payment. I mean, that’s what my parents could have done. It was more affordable; their fair wages went further. But it is not something that is a reality for me.
Pro-migration policies have severely damaged the Democratic Party’s midterm chances in 2022.
In August, a majority of Americans said Biden was authorizing a southern border invasion, according to a poll commissioned by the center-left, taxpayer-backed National Public Radio (NPR).
Many polls show that the public wants to welcome some immigration. But the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the influx of temporary contract workers into the jobs needed by America’s blue-collar and white-collar families.
This “third rail” opposition is growing, protesting, multiracial, heterosexual, non-racist, class, bipartisan, rationalpersevering, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to each other.
Magic vs. Mavericks tipping off earlier because of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando Magic’s Wednesday home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks will tip off earlier because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The NBA announced Tuesday evening that Magic-Mavericks will tip off at 5:30 p.m and that Amway Center’s doors will open at 4:30 p.m. because of Nicole.
Tipoff was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s game can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Election Night 2022 Coverage: NPR
Voting ends Tuesday in an election that will more than just decide who controls the House and Senate.
Although polls may end Tuesday evening, results in some states are expected to take days or even weeks. That’s perfectly normal, with tens of millions of voters voting by mail, some conspiracy theorists and deniers might view the delayed results as a fraud.
As a result, fears of politically motivated violence following the election are on the rise, with US security agencies warning of an increased threat of attacks from late October.
As confidence in the electoral process wanes among right-wing voters, democracy experts worry about who will accept defeat and who will fly the false flag of fraud.
“The fate of democracy really hinges on whether or not the losers accept defeat and whether they recognize losses as losses,” said Amel Ahmed, professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “If you have a worldview where every loss equals the other side cheating…that generally presents a challenge to the viability of democracy.”
Listen to special NPR coverage all night. Also follow updates and analysis on NPR.org.
Less than a week before the polls close, President Biden delivered a speech from Union Station in Washington, DC, to reassure the nation that everyone’s vote counts. He reiterated that counting ballots will take time, meaning results in some states can take days.
The president also told the country that democracy itself was on the ballot this year, pleading with voters to think about the country’s future when they cast their ballots.
“You have the power. It’s your choice. It’s your decision,” Biden said. “The fate of the nation, the fate of America’s soul lies where it always lies: with the people – in your hands, in your hearts and your vote.”
For a recap of election night and what it means going forward, subscribe to the NPR Politics podcast.
NPR News
Animated guinea pig and giraffe toys flagged as ‘Christmas bestsellers’ | Retail business
An interactive guinea pig that has babies and a ‘loot-shaking’ disco giraffe are set to be among the best-selling toys this Christmas as retailers battle for personalization with toy ranges to suit ‘every budget’ .
As the cost of living crisis looms, the DreamToys list compiled by the Toy Retailers Association (TRA) offers a selection of cheaper toys this year, with eight of the top 12 under £35. The cheapest item on the list is an £8 Squishmallow, a soft toy that should be a popular stocking filler.
Nearly £1billion will be spent on toys by Christmas Eve. Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection committee, said the committee took into account the difficult economic climate. “We know many use the DreamToys list to guide them when making buying decisions and we believe we’ve picked the best toys to delight kids this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”
At the more expensive end of the list is the £65 Mama Surprise Guinea Pig. Careful grooming lights up her heart and indicates a baby is on the way. The puppies arrive behind closed hutch doors (fortunately they fall from the roof) and in “normal” mode arrive over two days. For shorter attention spans, in “fast” mode, they drop every 10 minutes.
The list includes evergreen names such as Lego, Barbie and Pokémon, as well as hot new properties such as the fast-growing, diverse doll brand Rainbow High. Rainbow High dolls have their own YouTube series and the latest set of six characters includes two dolls with visible differences – vitiligo and albinism.
With a jiggle to rival Beyoncé, the £28 dancing giraffe GiGi should also be on many Christmas lists. Her stretchy yellow hair adds a dimension of sensory play, but the novelty of her three-song settings can quickly irritate the adults in the room.
While in 2021 toy retailers struggled with pandemic-related supply chain issues, which delayed deliveries before the key trade period, the pressures this year relate to rising input costs which drives up prices and consumer spending hampered by rising food, energy and housing costs.
Reader said the global shortage of computer chips meant there weren’t as many ‘tech’ toys this year. But while people may be cutting spending in other areas, toy sales are still up 9%, although that figure also reflects price increases.
Reader predicted shoppers will be savvy and looking for deals like Black Friday discounts in the coming weeks. They would also try to stretch budgets by buying lots of little things.
“The selection of toys is phenomenal and there’s something for every budget,” he said. “I think people will buy a lot more of the little things rather than just one major gift. If you’re talking about kids up to age 10, there’s a lot to choose from. Kids above that age tend to want more technology, which represents a higher ticket purchase, and peer pressure on them will be more difficult.
The TRA produces a top 12 as well as a longer list as a buying guide for buyers. Last year the average price on its long list was £35, but this year it has dropped to £28. The average price of toys across the market is £13.
Top 12 Dream Toys for Christmas
-
Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll €39
-
Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse £80
-
Goo Jit Zu figure 11€
-
GiGi the giraffe £28
-
Surprise Mom €65
-
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle £30
-
Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Vehicle £18
-
Pokemon Elite training set €49.50
-
High Rainbow fashion doll £32
-
Pour and sand game 20€
-
7.5-inch Original Squishmallows €8
-
Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST €45
Duluth-based utility planning large expansion of its renewable energy component
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Power is planning to add more renewable energy to its mix.
The Duluth-based utility company said it will add up to 700 megawatts of renewable energy — 400 megawatts of wind and 300 megawatts of solar. It’s a considerable increase over the 300 megawatts of solar and wind it proposed when it first announced its plan almost two years ago.
Minnesota Power announced its plans after reaching an agreement with clean energy organizations weighing in on its required integrated resource plan, which outlines the next 15 years of expected energy demands and sources. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting on Minnesota Power’s plan Thursday morning and is expected to vote on it Nov. 22, the company said in a news release Monday.
If approved, the plan would also require the company to implement energy storage “demonstration projects” between 100 and 500 megawatt hours.
The moves will help the company reach its goal of going coal-free by 2035 and carbon-free by 2050.
In the release, Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power’s chief operating officer, said since the original plan was filed in February 2021, two federal laws aimed at lowering the cost of renewable energy have passed: the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The company’s timeline to retire the coal-fired 335-megawatt Unit 3 at its Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset by 2030 and the 468-megawatt Unit 4 by 2035 remains the same under the agreement, according to the letter filed by the company with regulators Monday.
However, the next integrated resource plan will look at the possibility of retiring Unit 4 by 2030, as well, the letter said.
“Any evaluation of early retirement scenarios at Boswell will also include a comprehensive analysis of worker transition and socioeconomic impacts, including projected impacts on the local tax base for the city of Cohasset and Itasca County,” the letter said.
The next plan will also consider converting Boswell’s Unit 3 into a synchronous condenser after its coal use is retired. A synchronous condenser helps maintain consistent power to the grid and is considered vital as renewables are added.
The agreement also pushed additional consideration of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center natural-gas-fired power plant planned for Superior, Wis., to future regulatory filings.
The clean energy organizations are the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Fresh Energy, Sierra Club and Clean Grid Alliance.
In letters to the PUC on Monday, those groups, and separately, the Citizens Utility Board, laid out where they agree with Minnesota Power, but also called on regulators to require the company to include more study on the effects of power generation on its surrounding communities.
The clean energy organizations, for example, added that they want the company to open a new docket with the PUC to specifically study the “health and socioeconomic impacts including racial and income demographic analysis of who is experiencing these impacts” of Minnesota Power’s Hibbard Renewable Energy Center, which burns waste wood for energy in West Duluth, and any potential replacements.
The company, in its letter, looking at Hibbard and others, proposed a stakeholder report in the next integrated resource plan that would consider “impacts on host communities, economics, health, system reliability, the environment and customer costs.”
Hawaii gubernatorial candidates present starkly different plans to deal with high cost of housing
Two politicians who served as lieutenant governors are vying on Tuesday to be Hawaii’s next governor in an election where high housing costs have been a major issue.
The current lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, is running against Republican opponent Duke Aiona, who held the position from 2002 to 2010.
The heavily Democratic state has had just two Republican governors since the state’s inception in 1959. It hasn’t elected a Republican to the position since 2006, when voters chose Linda Lingle and her running mate Aiona for a second four-year term.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
Aiona ran unsuccessfully for governor twice in the years since, in 2010 and 2014.
Green and Aiona have focused on Hawaii’s debilitating housing costs as the most important issue for their campaigns and potential administrations.
Statewide, the median price of a single-family home has topped $900,000 during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s one of the highest in the country, even though many Hawaiians work in low-paying tourism and service jobs. On Oahu, the median is over $1 million.
Green said he would encourage the construction of 10,000 new homes to help address the housing shortage. It aims to crack down on vacation rentals and tax vacant homes to encourage landlords to open up their empty homes to residents.
Aiona offered to develop housing that would remain affordable in perpetuity. For example, take an affordable property designated for buyers with 80% of the area’s median income. When selling, buyers of these units would only be permitted to sell to buyers who are also in the middle income bracket of the 80% zone.
He said this would preserve housing for local residents.
Aiona lamented that many Hawaiians cannot afford to live in their home country.
“I’ve heard too many stories about families where the kids can’t come back, the grandkids can’t come back. And it’s all about housing,” Aiona told a news conference about his proposals. .
DEMOCRATS ARE LOOKING TO MAINTAIN DOMINATION IN BLUE HAWAII IN A RELIABLE WAY. HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT ON TUESDAY.
Green pledged to protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned its 49-year precedent guaranteeing a national abortion right. He used the opportunities for debate to highlight Aiona’s longstanding opposition to abortion.
Aiona responded that the Supreme Court’s decision did not change Hawaiian law that established the state’s right to abortion in 1970. He said the state legislature would decide the law on the abortion in Hawaii and said candidates should focus on other issues like crime instead.
Green has been second in command to Hawaii Governor David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a senator and state representative. Green was a doctor in rural areas of the Big Island before entering politics. He continued to work part-time as a physician while in the state legislature and as a lieutenant governor.
Green was born in Kingston, New York, and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He moved to Hawaii with the National Health Service Corps in 2000.
Aiona, who is of Hawaiian descent, served as a family court judge and circuit court judge before serving as lieutenant governor. He ran the Hawaii Drug Court program which offers rehabilitation to non-violent offenders as an alternative to prison.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Over the past decade, he has continued his private law practice, hosted 808 State Update Talk Radio, and served as an adjunct professor at Chaminade University.
Sweetgreen (SG) misses Q3 2022 earnings estimates, stocks fall
A worker wears a Sweetgreen Inc. hat while preparing food inside the company’s restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts.
Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shares of sweetgreen fell 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the salad chain reported a bigger-than-expected loss and lowered its full-year revenue outlook.
For 2022, the company now expects revenue to be at or below its previous range of $480 million to $500 million. This is the second consecutive quarter in which it has lowered its earnings outlook.
In the third quarter, Sweetgreen said same-store sales rose 6%, driven entirely by higher menu prices. On Monday, the chain announced the launch of its first national dessert in a bid to boost sales.
Sweetgreen executives said in August that the company’s sales began to decline around Memorial Day. They attributed the slowdown to a number of factors, including summer travel, delays in returning to the office and another wave of Covid-19 cases.
Other restaurant chains reported a larger change in consumer spending linked to high inflation. Chipotle Mexican Grill and McDonald’s executives told investors that higher-income consumers were spending more at their restaurants, while some lower-income customers dined out less often or bought less expensive food.
Sweetgreen reported a net loss of $47.4 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, higher than its net loss of $30.1 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier . Wall Street analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss of 37 cents per share.
In August, Sweetgreen announced that it had laid off 5% of its support center workforce and planned to downsize to a smaller office building to save money. In the third quarter, it spent $11.1 million before taxes related to these restructuring costs. This figure includes $600,000 spent to abandon future restoration sites to streamline future development.
Net sales climbed 29% to $124 million, below expectations of $129.4 million. The chain also missed Wall Street estimates for same-store sales growth.
The stock has fallen 45% this year, as of Tuesday’s close, dropping its market value to $1.9 billion.
