Migration is displacing Republicans and swinging voters to the polls today, according to a pre-election poll by YouGov.

Immigration is the third most important issue for GOP voters, after the economy and inflation, according to the Nov. 3-6 poll of 1,500 citizens by YouGov and The Economist magazine:

More than nine in 10 likely voters who are Republicans say they think a lot about the economy (92%) when they vote this year, and 91% say the same about inflation. About four in five people think a lot about each of the following longstanding Republican concerns: immigration (82%), crime (81%) and government spending (78%).

More than 52% of independent swing voters also say they think “a lot” about migration when they vote.

Only 30% of Democrats say migration is a major issue for them. This muted response likely echoes their party’s efforts to downplay the disastrous political and economic impact of their semi-open border policies.

Among Republican voters, immigration is the second most important issue after inflation, but tied with “jobs and the economy” and far ahead of crime.

But many donor-backed GOP candidates spent much of the election trying to downplay the impact of immigration on their pocketbooks and portraying migration as a crime or mayhem issue.

House GOP leaders have vowed to curb President Joe Biden’s huge influx of workers, renters and illegal shoppers across the southern border.

But they said little or nothing about the massive levels of legal migration from the federal government that helps donors. Some GOP politicians are pushing for immigration changes that would help Americans’ wallets.

Since 1965, the federal government’s extraction of migrants from poor countries has driven down American wages.

It also drove up rents and housing prices, and it reduced the weight of native Americans in local and state elections. The influx also caused many native-born Americans to quit their careers in a wide variety of fields and drove up the number of “desperate deaths”.

An April 2020 article in the New York Times describes some of the debilitating poverty that Americans face in a high-migration economy. Melissa Haddock, an administrator in Florence, Alabama, told the newspaper:

My parents, a mechanic and waitress in rural Alabama, were able to buy a house and land and save money for the future. When I was a kid, we lived in a trailer, but they turned it room by room into a multi-level, three-bedroom house with chicken coops, greenhouses and all sorts of things. I live by the week and I rent. I’m an administrator, which you think would be a decent living. You should be able to afford one car payment and one house payment. I mean, that’s what my parents could have done. It was more affordable; their fair wages went further. But it is not something that is a reality for me.

Pro-migration policies have severely damaged the Democratic Party’s midterm chances in 2022.

In August, a majority of Americans said Biden was authorizing a southern border invasion, according to a poll commissioned by the center-left, taxpayer-backed National Public Radio (NPR).

Many polls show that the public wants to welcome some immigration. But the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the influx of temporary contract workers into the jobs needed by America’s blue-collar and white-collar families.

This “third rail” opposition is growing, protesting, multiracial, heterosexual, non-racist, class, bipartisan, rationalpersevering, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to each other.