North Korea fires ballistic missile at East Sea

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons displays, including what it described as mock attacks on southern targets -Korean and American last week.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western city of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and crossed the country to waters off the north east coast.

The launch was also detected by the Japanese military, which said the missile flew at around 155 mph at a maximum altitude of 30 mph. The relatively low trajectory seemed to match the flight characteristics of some of North Korea’s new short-range weapons designed to evade missile defenses.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile landed in waters outside the country’s exclusive economic zone. He said North Korea’s increased testing activities “greatly increased” regional tensions and that Japan had lodged a protest with the North through its embassies in Beijing.

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile towards its eastern sea on November 9, 2022. PA

The launch came after North Korea fired dozens of missiles last week in an angry reaction to a massive combined air drill between the United States and South Korea that the North has described as a rehearsal for an invasion .

Earlier on Wednesday, the South Korean military said debris recovered from one of the North Korean missiles that flew south last week was determined to be a Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon dating back to the 1960s.

North Korea’s military said on Monday that its launches last week were simulations aimed at “ruthlessly” hitting key South Korean and US targets such as airbases and operations command systems.

He said these tests included ballistic missiles loaded with dispersal warheads and underground infiltration warheads intended to launch strikes on enemy airbases, surface-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances, and strategic cruise missiles that have fallen. Southeast coast of South Korea.

South Korea’s Ministry of Defense spotter recovers the wreckage of a ballistic missile in Seoul, South Korea, on November 9, 2022. South Korean Ministry of Defense vi

The North described the launches as an appropriate response to joint U.S. and South Korean air force “Vigilant Storm” exercises that ended on Saturday, which involved some 240 fighter jets, including B-1B supersonic bombers and jets. Advanced F-35 fighter.

This week, the South Korean military conducted annual command post exercises aimed at improving crisis management and operational capabilities to deal with growing North Korean threats. The four-day training is due to last until Thursday.

Wednesday’s launch also came as the vote count in the US midterm elections was underway. Some pundits said earlier that the US election results were unlikely to change the Biden administration’s policy toward North Korea.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that an analysis of a 9.8-foot-long wreckage recovered on Sunday from waters near Korea’s eastern maritime border showed it was the one of North Korea’s SA-5 surface-to-air missiles. The ministry said a similar missile was used by the Russian military to execute ground attacks during its invasion of Ukraine.

Photos released by the South Korean military show what appears to be a mutilated rocket motor and wires sticking out of a broken rocket body that is still attached with fins.

The missile, which was one of more than 20 North Korean missiles fired last Wednesday, flew towards a populated South Korean island and landed near rivals’ tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents of Ulleung Island to evacuate.

South Korea’s defense ministry said it “strongly” condemns North Korea’s firing of the SA-5, which it sees as a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement on reducing tensions.

The dozens of missiles North Korea fired last week also included an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and stopped trains in northern Japan.

Some experts say it’s possible North Korea dipped into the inventory of some of its oldest weapons to support the expanded scale of launches last week.

The launches have added to North Korea’s record pace in weapons testing this year as leader Kim Jong Un exploits the distraction created by Russia’s war on Ukraine to accelerate weapons development and increase pressure on the United States and its regional allies.

“The North Koreans would like to show off their range of missile technologies through these tests, but not every launch has to reveal the latest technological advancements,” said Soo Kim, a security analyst at the California-based RAND Corporation.

“It may be in North Korea’s interest to keep some of its modern capabilities in reserve and test them on opportune occasions. Kim, again, is playing a longer game, so revealing all of his cards — the different types of missiles and capabilities his country has acquired — would not work in his favor,” she said.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements over the exchange of release from US-led sanctions against the North and measures to disarm the North. North Korea has so far rejected US offers of open talks, insisting that Washington must first abandon its “hostile” policy, a term the North mainly uses to refer to US sanctions and military exercises. -South Koreans.

The North has also aligned itself with Russia over the war in Ukraine while blaming the United States for the crisis, saying the West’s “hegemonic policy” has forced Russia to take military action to protect its security interests. However, the North has denied US assessments that it sent large quantities of artillery shells and other ammunition to Russia to support the war effort.

“We view these actions by the United States as part of their hostile attempt to tarnish (North Korea’s) image in the international arena,” an unidentified deputy director of the military’s foreign affairs office said Monday. ministry in a statement carried by state media. .