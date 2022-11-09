News
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt finds himself in a surprisingly tough re-election campaign against Joy Hofmeister
In dark red Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first term, a wealthy businessman whose tenure has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a re-election campaign surprisingly tough against Democrat Joy Hofmeister.
Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state superintendent of public schools who switched sides to run against Stitt, lambasted Stitt for his good-guy plan to divert public education money to schools private.
She launched a 50-stop bus tour across 27 counties in the final week of the campaign to hammer home the message, stepping off the coach for the 1970 Three Dog Night hit “Joy to the World.”
“He’s a rural school killer,” she said in her stump speech. “And if you kill the school, you kill the community.”
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
Jack Zedlitz, 48, a lifelong Republican who recently sided with Independence, voted for Hofmeister at the Crown Heights Church of the Nazarene in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, saying Stitt’s support for school vouchers was too much. harmful to public schools.
“One of the unintended consequences is that it will hurt some of the most vulnerable school districts that typically educate the poorest and most marginalized communities,” Zedlitz said.
The issue is also one that resonates in rural Oklahoma, which in 2018 helped provide Stitt, 49, a wealthy mortgage company owner and political outsider, the state governorship. He won 73 of the state’s 77 counties, many by huge margins, after campaigning to bring a businessman’s “fresh look” to state government.
“The turnaround you elected me for is working,” Stitt told a crowd of more than 300 gathered at the Crossroads megachurch on the south side of Oklahoma City for a rally last week with the U.S. senator. Ted Cruz from Texas. A separate rally was held with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in Tulsa.
Stitt brags about the state’s record savings and funding for public schools under his watch, and the state’s rapid emergence from pandemic-related shutdowns that have helped the economy rebound quickly and sustain the state unemployment rate at a low level.
IN REPUBLIC-DOMINATED OKLAHOMA, HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT ON ELECTION DAY
Jessica Perez, 46, voted for Stitt at Oklahoma Christian University on Tuesday and said her state oversight during the pandemic appealed to her.
“It didn’t make sense to me that you could go to Home Depot but not go to church,” Perez said. “I believe he’s an effective leader. What he says he’s going to do, he does.”
Although Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Oklahoma since 2006, Stitt has faced a barrage of blistering attack ads from black money groups. . The groups don’t have to report their donors and have spent millions since the June primary hammering out its school voucher plan. Other ads highlighted his mass release of prisoners and a series of scandals in his administration, including a lucrative no-tender contract with a barbecue restaurant, mis-spent pandemic relief funds for the education and his plans to build a new state mansion.
The black money attacks on Stitt and other media boosting Hofmeister follow the ongoing feuds Stitt has engaged in with many of the 39 federally recognized Native American tribes, another issue Hofmeister has come down hard on. affected during the election campaign.
OKLAHOMA GOVERNMENT KEVIN STITT SAYS HE WON’T ALLOW MINORS TO HAVE ‘LIFE-CHANGING’ GENDER SURGERY IN HIS STATE
In a sign, Hofmeister posed a tall order, the Republican Governor’s Association super PAC launched a late ad buy tying Hofmeister to high gas prices and President Joe Biden, who lost Oklahoma to the profit from Donald Trump by more than 33 percentage points and remains highly unpopular in the state. Stitt also loaned his campaign $2 million, bringing his total fundraising to more than $10 million, more than triple the $3.1 million raised by Hofmeister.
Independent Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthetist and former Republican state senator, and libertarian Natalie Bruno d’Edmond are also running for governor.
Fox
News
Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner race for 2nd Congressional District seat expected to be a nail-biter
Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner were expected to be locked in a close race Tuesday evening in Minnesota’s south suburban 2nd Congressional District.
No results were posted as this edition of the Pioneer Press was published. Up-to-date results can be found at TwinCities.com.
The race is one of the most closely watched in the nation as the outcome could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives and shapes the country’s political agenda for the next two years.
It’s a rematch of the 2020 election where Craig narrowly defeated Kistner, 48 percent to 46 percent, to win a second term. A third candidate, the Legal Marijuana Party’s Paula Overby, also was on the ballot this year even though she died last month.
Both national parties and their allies targeted the district, swamping viewers with TV ads mostly bearing negative attacks on the candidates.
Craig said last week that she was told her race is the most expensive House contest in Minnesota history. She estimated the candidates, parties and special interest groups would spend more than $30 million on the election.
It’s a critical contest because Republicans need to flip just five seats to take control of the House. The district has been one of the most competitive seats in the nation is recent years.
Kistner, 35, a former Marine Corps officer from Prior Lake, followed a national Republican strategy and sought to blame Craig for contributing to the nation’s economic problems — and rising costs in particular — by tying her to President Joe Biden and his “disastrous policies.” He
Craig, 50, a former medical technology executive, responded that the nation’s economic problems have been caused by global issues, mainly “disrupted supply chains from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic” that caused inflation.
She stressed that she has been working to hold down costs to constituents by limiting health-care price increases and opposing “big oil and big pharma.” The congresswoman characterized herself as a “moderate, centrist Democrat” and not a big-spending liberal.
Kistner also tried to portray Craig as soft on crime and blamed her and DFL Gov. Tim Walz for allowing violent crime in increase in the district.
She responded to that charge by noting that the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorsed her this year after backing Kistner in 2020.
Craig is a staunch supporter of women’s rights to abortions, and after the U.S. Supreme Country overturned the federal constitutional right to an abortion, she criticized Kistner as a threat to women’s rights. He responded by trying to downplay that issue. He said he still opposes abortion, except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of a mother, but said states should be in charge of regulating the procedure.
The two candidates provoked strong opinions from voters who turned out to vote for and against them in Farmington on Tuesday.
Business executive Melinda Swanda said she voted red all the way down the ballot.
“Our country is at stake today in more ways than one. We are not on the right direction that we need to be on right now, and I was coming out here making sure that I put my two cents in,” Swanda said.
Robin Borneman, another Farmington business executive, said she voted for Craig because of her stands on social issues and women’s rights.
“I think that we are at a pivotal place,” Borneman said. “I tend to be a conservative and Republican-thinking when it comes to fiscal stuff, but when it comes to the issues, I am Democratic, and at the end of the day, people mean more than money to me.”
Gabrielle Lombard contributed to this report.
News
One of China’s inflation indicators drops for the first time since 2020
China’s producer price index fell year-on-year in October 2022 for the first time since December 2020. Pictured is a furnace at a steel mill in August 2022 in Jiangxi province.
Zhang Yu | Visual Group China | Getty Images
BEIJING — China’s producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, led by lower iron and steel prices, official data showed Wednesday.
The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell 1.3% in October from a year ago. That slightly beat expectations for a 1.5% drop, according to a Reuters poll.
The decline comes from double-digit gains last year as commodity prices soared.
In October, measures for ferrous metals, which includes iron and steel, and the coal industry recorded the most pronounced declines within the producer price index.
Changes in the producer price index in China tend to precede similar changes in the United States by about one or two months, said Francoise Huang, senior economist at Allianz Trade, in October.
While inflation surged in the United States and Europe, the consumer price index in China remained subdued due to sluggish domestic demand. Tight Covid controls caused China’s GDP to decline at a 3% pace for the year, starting in the third quarter.
China’s consumer price index rose 2.1% in October from a year ago, below Reuters expectations for a 2.4% increase.
Pork, a staple food in China, saw its prices jump 51.8%, while fruit rose 12.6%. However, fresh vegetable prices fell 8.1%, reversing the previous month’s increase.
Excluding food and energy, the so-called core CPI rose 0.6% in October, unchanged from the previous month. That had marked the slowest pace since March 2021, according to Wind Information.
China released trade data this week that showed an unexpected drop in exports last month, driven by lower sales of goods to the United States and the EU. Chinese imports also fell, reflecting weak domestic demand.
cnbc
News
Remember historical events that happened that day
Albert Einstein. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Among the many historical events that occurred on November 9, in 1921, Albert Einstein received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to theoretical physics, in particular for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect. The Nobel Committee for Physics judged that none of the candidates for the year 1921 matched the requirements specified in Alfred Nobel’s will during the selection process. The Nobel Prize can, in such circumstances, be reserved until next year, and this regulation was then put into effect. As a result, Albert Einstein was awarded his 1921 Nobel Prize in 1922.
The Blackout of 1965:
On the same day in 1965, the lights of New York suddenly began to flicker. As a result, Buffalo, Rochester and Albany initially lost power. The outage began in Manhattan and quickly spread to the Bronx, Queens, Canada, Connecticut and most of Brooklyn within four minutes. About 30 million people in an 80,000 square mile area were without power for 12 hours during the infamous “blackout of 1965”. This happened during the evening rush hour and at that time was the largest power outage recorded in history. The city’s subways were jammed with more than 800,000 passengers, trains stopped running and traffic became chaotic.
Fall of the Berlin Wall, 1989:
The fall of the Berlin Wall is one of the most famous moments in history. The wall came down amid a wave of revolutions that left the Soviet-led communist bloc on the brink of collapse and helped create a new world order. The partial fall was initiated by a bureaucratic accident. The Berlin Wall, which separated communist East Germany from West Germany, came down on November 9, 1989, five days after 500,000 people protested in East Berlin. By easing border controls and allowing East Germans to travel, East German leaders tried to quell the growing protests. However, they did not want to open the border entirely.
First publication of Rolling Stone magazine, 1967:
The first edition of Rolling Stone magazine was released on November 9, 1967. Music critic Ralph J. Gleason and Jann Wenner founded it in San Francisco. Initially, the publication was well known for its coverage of music and political reporting by Hunter S. Thompson. In the 1990s, the magazine focused on a younger readership that was interested in youth television programs, movie actors, and popular music.
Briggwater Murder, 1978:
On November 9, 1978, four men were held responsible when Carl Bridgewater, a 13-year-old newspaper boy, was brutally shot in the head at close range near Stourbridge, England. After nearly 20 years in prison, their convictions were overturned and the three remaining defendants were released in February 1997. Two years into his sentence, the fourth defendant died in custody. However, Bridgewater’s murder was never solved.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Archean Chemical Industries IPO: 5 things to know
An initial public offering (IPO) is the first sale of stock by a private company to the general public. When a company goes public, it can raise funds to grow its business and grow. A newly public company will have publicly traded shares.
Investors love IPOs because they can buy good stocks of companies at low prices. At least that is the common perception. Listing gains on IPOs are the most attractive thing about IPOs.
For example, recently an SME, Phantom Digital Effects, launched its IPO and listed on NSE with over 200% gains on the day of listing.
There are several instances where companies have made significant gains on the day of listing.
However, investors may need to spend time researching and analyzing companies before applying for an IPO.
Healthy momentum in the secondary market, abundant liquidity in the system and greater participation from retail investors were some of the factors that kept the IPO street turbulent in 2021.
It seems that the phase is back and the market has already started to rise. No less than four new companies are coming out with their IPOs this week. This is as a result of two issues that are ongoing. Of the four, the largest IPO is that of chemical company Archean Chemical.
The chemical maker’s IPO will open for subscriptions on November 9, 2022. Here are the key details.
Issue period: November 09, 2022 to November 11, 2022
Size of the problem: Rs 14.6 billion (new issue for Rs 8.1 billion offered for sale for Rs 6.5 billion)
Price range : Rs 386 to Rs 407 per share
Auction lot: 36 shares and multiples thereof
Application limit: Minimum one lot maximum thirteen lots
Face value: Rs 2 per share
The company has reserved no less than 75% of the shares of the offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIB). It has reserved no less than 15% for non-institutional buyers (HNI). Thus, no more than 10% of the shares are available to individual retail investors.
Date of provisional attribution of the initial public offering: November 16, 2022
Provisional registration date: November 21, 2022
Here are 5 important details about the Archean Chemical Industries IPO.
#1 About the company
Archean Chemical Industries is India’s largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt as of FY 2020-2021.
The company is the leading manufacturer of specialty marine chemicals in India and focuses on the production and export of bromine, industrial salt and sulphate of potash to customers across the globe.
The company is the only sulphate of potash manufacturer in India. The Company’s marine chemicals business is mainly conducted on a business-to-business basis both in India and overseas.
The Company has an integrated production facility for bromine, industrial salt and sulphate of potash operations, located in Hajipir, Gujarat, located at the northern edge of the Rann of Kutch brine fields.
#2 Financial situation
Archean Chemical Industries’ finances are improving. Its revenue increased approximately 51% in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Expenses also saw a decline.
However, return on net worth (RoNW) remains a concern. Over the past three years, the company has experienced both negative and declining RoNW.
#3 Comparison with peers
According to the RHP, Tata Chemicals, Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries and Neogen Chemicals are its listed peers.
#4 Arguments in favor of the company
· It occupies a leading position in the bromine market and in the industrial salts segment.
· There are high barriers to entry in the marine specialty chemicals industry, which means the business will face less competition.
· The company has a well-established infrastructure and integrated production with cost savings.
· It is India’s largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt with a global customer base.
· It has an experienced management team and promoters.
#5 Risk Factors
The company went through a debt restructuring in 2017. Debt restructuring can be a sign of concern for investors.
· It is highly dependent on a few customers. The top 10 customers generate approximately 70% of total revenue. Therefore, losing even one of them will have a major impact on the company’s revenue.
· Being a chemical company sourcing raw materials at the right time is extremely important for the manufacture of quality chemicals. However, the company does not have long-term contracts with its suppliers, which means it is exposed to loss of suppliers and not to mention price variability.
· In the past, it has failed to meet certain requirements of the market regulator.
To conclude
A horse that pant in a short race cannot be trusted to win the derby.
Debt restructuring means the reorganization of the outstanding obligations of a troubled company to restore its liquidity and keep it in business.
Archean Chemical Industries had to be restructured before going public. Under these conditions, will he be able to remain on solid ground after registration? Especially since a company’s compliance multiplies once it is listed. However, it cannot be ignored that with China no longer a strategy in effect, there are tailwinds for the chemical sector. This could help Archean Chemical Industries pick up the pace it so badly needs.
Good investment!
(Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.)
Featured Video of the Day
Tech stocks fall after third-quarter results; Meta, Amazon loses big
ndtv
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories sidelined her from the Republican Party when she was first elected two years ago, won reelection on Tuesday and is on track to play a more central role in the next Congress. . The race was called by the Associated Press.
Ms. Greene’s win in Georgia’s 14th congressional district was never in question. The district is one of the most Republican in the country, and the Associated Press called the race for it against its Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, shortly after the polls closed. But his growing status and influence, coupled with the likely election of similar candidates elsewhere in the country, reflect a broader transformation of the Republican Party.
When Ms Greene won the party’s 2020 nomination, it caused consternation among mainstream Republicans who did not want to be associated with her promotion of the QAnon movement and other far-right conspiracy theories.
Among other things, she had suggested that the September 11 attacks were a hoax; that the wildfires were caused by space lasers controlled by the Rothschilds, the banking family used as a metonym for Jews in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories; and that Democratic leaders must be executed.
nytimes
News
Powerball: winning ticket worth $1.1 million sold in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A winning lottery ticket worth up to $1.1 million has been sold in San Francisco. Following a delay in the final drawings, several winners have been announced in the state and one of them is in Noe Valley. The note was from 1001 Castro Street Market.
“I feel good for the person who won it. Lucky person!” said George Shatara, the store owner.
RELATED: Powerball Ticket Sold in California Wins Record $2.04 Billion Jackpot
Shatara says he’s owned convenience stores in San Francisco for more than 40 years. He says he’s had a few minor winners in the past, but this is the first time he’s had a big winner.
“I have another store in North Beach that I’ve had for 42 years and nothing. Not like this no,” he said.
LIST: 10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history
The record jackpot went to someone who bought a ticket at a store in Los Angeles County. The $1.1 million prize means someone has to get all five regular numbers but not the Powerball. The odds aren’t as tough as the jackpot, but they’re still and intense at one in 11 million. That’s why this win is still impressive. This ends a turbulent period of ticket buying, according to Shatara. He says he sold 495 tickets in a single day this week.
“We saw people from all over,” he said. “People we’ve never seen who are going to try their luck. It’s been non-stop since Saturday.”
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt finds himself in a surprisingly tough re-election campaign against Joy Hofmeister
Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner race for 2nd Congressional District seat expected to be a nail-biter
One of China’s inflation indicators drops for the first time since 2020
Half-Way Through The NFL Season: Who’s Heading To The Super Bowl LVII?
Remember historical events that happened that day
Meditation and physical activity can change any life
Archean Chemical Industries IPO: 5 things to know
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
The Fixtures to Watch as LAFC Close in on the Supporters Shield
Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News7 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?