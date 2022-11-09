News
Orioles free agency primer: Where might Baltimore strike in bid for ‘liftoff’?
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias is in Las Vegas for MLB’s General Manager Meetings, taking the first steps in an offseason in which he will attempt to back up his post-trade deadline promise of “liftoff from here” for the organization.
Moves to this point have been minor, a byproduct of a quiet period through the postseason and shortly afterward. Waiver claims pushed the Orioles’ 40-man roster to six catchers, but it’s quickly reduced down to two, with Anthony Bemboom and Cam Gallagher both officially outrighted Tuesday; while Bemboom accepted his assignment to Triple-A, Gallagher elected free agency. With catcher Robinson Chirinos, second baseman Rougned Odor and first baseman Jesús Aguilar also reaching free agency, Baltimore’s 40-man roster has six openings. That number figures to change by Thursday, when the Orioles have to activate left-hander John Means from the 60-day injured list and decide whether to pick up right-hander Jordan Lyles’ $11 million team option.
That’s also the day MLB free agency begins in full, with players able to sign with organizations other than their previous teams. The Orioles are expected to be active in that area for the first time in Elias’ four-year tenure. The GM has said the team plans to increase payroll, but not by how much or exactly where on the roster he’ll look to do that.
“It’s not something obvious, that I think we’re going to target a certain position,” Elias said at the end of the regular season. “I think we’re going to look at any and all ways to improve our chances of making the playoffs within the budget that we’re going to be working with, and that’s going to depend on what the market gives us, and I think there are a number of areas where we could supplement this team, so I don’t have a specific prediction about which position any major league acquisitions are going to going to come in.”
That said, here’s a look at the Orioles’ clearest needs as free agency approaches and who might be available to address them.
Starting pitching
The Orioles’ rotation was an unexpected strength late in the year, with the group offering far more length and consistency than it did at any point in manager Brandon Hyde’s previous three seasons. But even if Baltimore retains Lyles, it will be an inexperienced group that, until Means returns, lacks an established top starter. Adding at least one in free agency would not only deepen the staff but better position it for a run come the postseason.
Several premier arms are available, including Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw and Carlos Rodón, with Justin Verlander expected to join the group if he declines his player option with the Houston Astros. There’s another large group of starters who would upgrade Baltimore’s rotation, including Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Bassitt and Tyler Anderson.
Impact bat
As Elias noted, the Orioles lack an obvious position of need; the case could be made for each incumbent to retain his spot in 2023. But most could also be improved upon in some fashion, with Baltimore’s overall offensive needs being improved plate discipline and success against left-handed pitching. Luckily for the Orioles, most top free agent hitters fit are right-handed, though it’s fair to question their interest in coming to a ballpark now designed to suppress their power.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the unanimous top free agent, but it’s for now hard to imagine the Orioles making that kind of investment, and he’s notably not a fan of Camden Yards’ new left field dimensions. Each of the big four shortstops available — Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson — could be a fit for the Orioles. But it’s unclear how high “liftoff” will take the team’s payroll, and plenty of other options are available if Baltimore doesn’t aim for the top.
Bullpen help
In 2022, Baltimore showed there are many ways to build an effective relief corps, with a collection of waiver claims and castoffs posting a 3.49 ERA that ranked as the ninth best among major league bullpens. But the group showed signs of wear as the season went on, especially in the wake of closer Jorge López being traded to Minnesota. Thrust into a larger role, Joey Krehbiel struggled to the point of a demotion. Although he continued to perform well after replacing López as closer, Félix Bautista dealt with arm fatigue late in the year as his heavy usage caught up to him. With regression also a possibility, adding another reliable and trustworthy arm to Hyde’s options would be beneficial while not requiring pursuit of the top backend relievers.
Craig Kimbrel, Kenley Jansen, Taylor Rogers, Rafael Montero and Michael Fulmer all hit the market with closing experience, though the Orioles don’t need a ninth-inning option. Right-handers Chris Martin and Adam Ottavino or left-handers Matt Moore and Andrew Chafin could also prove useful.
Backup catcher
When Adley Rutschman was their starting catcher, the Orioles went 50-34. They were 33-45 otherwise. Although Rutschman served as Baltimore’s designated hitter in many of those games, the Orioles clearly took a step back when he wasn’t behind home plate and a spot in the lineup had to be devoted to a different catcher. Finding a backup who can make an impact with the bat would be nice, but it would be satisfactory to find one serviceable defensively, given Robinson Chirinos ranked as baseball’s worst framing catcher, according to Baseball Savant, and was third worst among players who caught at least 500 innings in Defensive Runs Saved, according to FanGraphs.
Willson Contreras is clearly the top catcher on the market and has ties to Hyde from their time with the Chicago Cubs, but signing him to tandem with Rutschman would limit Hyde’s flexibility with the DH spot. If defense is the priority, Christian Vázquez, Omar Narváez or Austin Hedges could be a fit, while seeking the greatest offensive impact beyond Contreras might lead to Gary Sánchez or Mike Zunino, both low-average, homer-happy types.
()
News
American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday.
A Russian court rejected an appeal against his nine-year sentence for drug possession last month.
“Brittney was moved from Iksha Detention Center on November 4. She is now on her way to a penal colony. We have no information on its exact current location or final destination,” the statement from its legal team read.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Every minute that Brittney Griner has to endure unjustified detention in Russia is a minute too long. As the administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the president has ordered the administration to persuade her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony. As we have said before, the US government has made an important offer to the Russians to resolve the unacceptable and unjustified detentions of US citizens. ”
Griner, an eight-time star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was sentenced Aug. 4 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
She admitted she had the canisters in her luggage, but testified that she had inadvertently packed them hastily and had no criminal intent. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
What we know about the candidates for the 2024 presidential election
As the results were counted in the 2022 midterm elections from Tuesday to Wednesday, attention also turned to November 5, 2024, when the next presidential election will be held. Control of Congress and state houses across the country will likely have a major impact on who runs in 2024.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 presidential election.
washingtonpost
News
Lampard ‘has a right to feel disappointed’ with Everton players who lost 4-1 to Bournemouth
Most read on the edge
GO HOME
England 2022 World Cup squad odds: Who’s flying to Qatar?
GET THE ADVANTAGE
All the facts, stats and figures ahead of Man City’s clash with Chelsea
GLORY
Man City are doing ‘remarkably’ but Man United will ‘eclipse’ their earnings by winning again
Fifa
EA Sports unveils ‘Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack’ featuring 25 years of game anthems
EFL CUP
Cherries and Toffees are both looking to bounce back from league defeats in the EFL Cup
JONES
Luton ‘understand their place’ and Jordan has no problem with Jones joining the Saints
Sports
News
‘He was hugging me’: Video captures rare encounter with giant octopus | Canada
To outsiders, scuba diving in the freezing waters of the North Pacific can seem daunting: limbs go numb quickly without the right gear, and unlike the sparkling blue of the tropics, the water has a dark, greenish hue.
But a recent viral encounter between a diver and an octopus has shed light on the special magic of the sunken kelp forests off British Columbia.
On a cloudy morning, Andrea Humphreys and a group of friends slipped into the waters of the Salish Sea off the east coast of Vancouver Island.
A high school teacher in the town of Campbell River, Humphreys was eager to show a passing friend the underrated beauty of the area.
“People say it’s dark and gloomy here. But when you have lights, you see all the colors of the rainbow. It’s incredible. I have done over 675 dives and I think this is one of the best dives in the world,” she said. The group was also in search of an enigmatic local: the giant Pacific octopus.
Humphreys said she occasionally spotted them sheltering in their dens, but this time, in moments of immersion, the group made the rare sighting of an octopus out in the open.
He quickly approached his friend, brushing his tentacles against the mask and the regulator.
Humphreys began photographing the encounter – until the octopus turned its attention to her.
His camera captured the curious cephalopod moving closer and closer, his tentacles expanding until he was fully embracing him.
“It was just crawling on my camera, crawling on my lips, giving me a hug. These huge tentacles were above my face and my mask,” Humphreys said. “Every time I pulled back, the octopus kept coming towards me. And it was so amazing and inspiring.
For the next 40 minutes, the octopus stayed nearby, inspecting his scuba gear and taking a particular interest in his camera. “He kept changing the lights on my camera system and playing with it,” she said.
Throughout the encounter, the octopus retained its dark red color, never taking on the grayish tone of a fearful or aggressive cephalopod.
Delighted with her encounter, Humphreys posted the video online for friends and family. Within days, it had received tens of thousands of views. On a recent trip to the grocery store, she was stopped in the aisle after someone spotted “the octopus lady.”
She suspects part of the video’s popularity is due to the insight it provided into a fleetingly intimate and unlikely connection with a creature that often seems extraterrestrial.
Octopuses have long been known to be the most intelligent of invertebrates. They are expert imitators, taking on the color and texture of the rocks and sea life around them.
But their lives are also marked by a sinister and tragic cycle. They live much longer than other species, often reaching five years, but the females care so intensely for their eggs that it costs them their lives. A mother will tend to her hundreds of thousands of eggs with such intensity that she forgoes feeding in order to gently blow water on them to prevent the formation of algae. She survives on her own fat reserves until she succumbs to starvation.
Humphreys often visits classrooms with his scuba gear to give students a window into an undersea world many won’t encounter firsthand.
“I want to give them an idea of what’s at stake,” she said. “With climate change, warming waters and pollution, I want them to know why this matters.”
Her recent video of the octopus encounter only deepened their interest in delicate marine ecosystems – and invigorated her own love of the ocean.
“I’ve always had such respect for them and that makes me appreciate them even more. Just to have that encounter, it was so magical,” Humphreys said. “The curiosity. The ability to explore was so amazing. I’ve never eaten calamari and I certainly won’t touch it now.
theguardian
News
NFL power rankings, Week 10: Ravens close in on top contenders heading into bye
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 10:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0, No. 2 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2, No. 3)
3. Buffalo Bills (6-2, No. 1)
There’s a new No. 1 this week. With a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night, the Eagles moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and solidified their status as the team to beat in the NFL. Playing in his hometown of Houston, quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered one of his most efficient outings of the season, completing 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 17-yard score to wide receiver A.J. Brown in the third quarter. Outside of Baltimore, the Eagles might have the most balanced offense in the NFL, ranking third in passing efficiency and fifth in rushing efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Their only weakness might be on defense. With rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis sidelined, Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed for 139 yards on 27 carries, including a 36-yard burst that featured several broken tackles. Davis’ big presence in the middle is crucial for Philadelphia, which is allowing 3.9 yards per carry with the former Georgia star on the field (70 attempts) versus 6 yards per carry with him off the field (112 rushes). The Eagles still lead the league in turnovers (18), but they’ll need to be more stout up front come playoff time if they want to make a deep run.
In the AFC, the top two teams remain unchanged, but there’s a subtle shift in power taking place. While the Bills looked vulnerable in a 20-17 loss to the Jets, the Chiefs rallied for a 20-17 win over the Titans in overtime. The biggest difference Sunday was the play of the two star quarterbacks, as Josh Allen finished 18-for-34 for 205 yards with two interceptions in his worst game of the season. To make matters worse, he’s being evaluated for an elbow injury that could affect his performance the rest of the season even if he doesn’t miss any games. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, put together perhaps the best game of his young career, throwing for 446 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 63 yards and the game-tying touchdown and 2-point conversion in the final minutes of regulation. He’s the first player in the Super Bowl era to put up such a stat line, and the Chiefs needed every bit of it to overcome an excellent Titans defense that was able to pressure Mahomes without blitzing.
With the margin so thin between Buffalo and Kansas City, quarterback play could decide a potential postseason rematch. Right now, it’s advantage, Chiefs. While Allen still makes the occasional head-scratching play, Mahomes has demonstrated a true mastery of the position that should put him atop the MVP conversation alongside Hurts.
The flawed contenders
4. Baltimore Ravens (6-3, No. 4)
5. Minnesota Vikings (7-1, No. 5)
6. Miami Dolphins (6-3, No. 7)
7. Dallas Cowboys (6-2, No. 6)
For all the love the Eagles have received for their undefeated start, the Ravens could easily be right there with them. In Monday night’s 27-13 win over the Saints, Baltimore became the third team in the last 20 seasons to hold a double-digit lead in nine straight games to begin the season, according to ESPN Stats and Information, joining the 2011 Packers and 2009 Saints. They lost three of those games, but they’ve rebounded to win three straight and solidify themselves as a serious Super Bowl contender. Without top receiver Rashod Bateman, star tight end Mark Andrews and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the Ravens still moved the ball efficiently on offense Monday, rushing for 188 yards and completing passes to 10 receivers. They’ve rushed for 150 yards or more in eight straight games, the third longest streak in the last 40 seasons and just three games away from tying the mark set by the 2018-19 Ravens. Lamar Jackson has not played at an MVP level in recent weeks, but he’s still captaining an offense that ranks third in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. The defense seems to be rounding into shape, too, with newly acquired linebacker Roquan Smith making an immediate impact with his ability to blitz, defend the run and drop into coverage. We’ve yet to see the best version of the Ravens, and they still have a projected 88.5% chance of winning the AFC North, according to ESPN. They look like the biggest threat to the Bills and Chiefs.
The Dolphins are right behind the Ravens in terms of teams you don’t want to play come January. We’re far enough into this season to believe that Miami’s offense is a legitimate threat with coach Mike McDaniel calling the plays and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa executing them at a high level. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are tough to defend in their own right with their game-breaking speed, but they’re downright unguardable in McDaniel’s scheme. They combined for 12 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 35-32 win over the Bears, while Tagovailoa averaged 10.1 yards per attempt. The defense could end up being the Dolphins’ downfall, however, even with star pass rusher Bradley Chubb now in the fold. Miami let Justin Fields rush for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a single game in the Super Bowl era, and allowed three touchdown passes on just 28 attempts. The Bills’ loss to the Jets opened the door for a potential AFC East title, but the Dolphins aren’t going to win a shootout every week if their defense keeps struggling.
As far as the Vikings are concerned, there’s still so much to prove. A 10-point fourth-quarter comeback led to a 20-17 win over the Commanders and a dancing, shirtless Kirk Cousins on the plane ride home, but Minnesota has yet to beat a team with a winning record this season. This next stretch of games — at Buffalo, followed by home games vs. Dallas, New England and the Jets — will show exactly where the Vikings stand among the top contenders.
The wild cards
8. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, No. 8)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, No. 10)
10. San Francisco 49ers (4-4, No. 9)
11. New York Giants (6-2, No. 11)
12. New York Jets (6-3, No. 18)
13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3, No. 13)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5, No. 15)
15. Tennessee Titans (5-3, No. 12)
16. New England Patriots (5-4, No. 17)
A big trade usually needs a year or two before it can be fairly judged, but it’s safe to say the Seahawks won the Russell Wilson deal. Not only is Geno Smith the better quarterback this season, but the players and picks Seattle got in return for their longtime starter have been a critical part of a winning team. Shelby Harris added a sack in Sunday’s 31-21 win over the Cardinals and has been one of the league’s highest-graded interior defenders, while tight end Noah Fant broke out with five catches for 96 yards. Left tackle Charles Cross also looks like a solid building block, part of a standout rookie class that has carried Seattle to an improbable perch atop the NFC West. Kenneth Walker III has provided a spark since taking over as the lead back, rushing for 521 yards and seven touchdowns in the past five games. Seattle is not only enjoying success in the present, winning four straight, but is set up for consistent success thanks to its young core. It’s been a masterful job by general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.
Each week feels like a new opportunity for the Jets to fall back to Earth, but they just keep winning. The latest triumph, 20-17 over the Bills, is proof of concept for coach Robert Saleh that tough defense and mistake-free football can be an effective winning formula. After throwing three interceptions against the Patriots, second-year quarterback Zach Wilson completed a career-high 72% of his passes and didn’t turn the ball over, allowing the Jets’ rushing attack to do most of the work with 174 yards. The defense has been the real star of the show, sacking Allen five times and forcing two interceptions as rookie Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed played lockdown coverage on receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. It helps to have a legitimate star up front, as Quinnen Williams leads all interior defensive linemen with a career-high seven sacks this season. Wilson might hold this team back from being a legitimate AFC contender, but the pieces are there for the Jets to potentially end a 12-year postseason drought.
Not done yet
17. Cleveland Browns (3-5, No. 21)
18. Los Angeles Rams (3-5, No. 14)
19. Washington Commanders (4-5, No. 16)
20. Denver Broncos (3-5, No. 22)
21. Atlanta Falcons (4-5, No. 19)
22. Chicago Bears (3-6, No. 25)
23. Arizona Cardinals (3-6, No. 23)
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6, No. 28)
25. Green Bay Packers (3-6, No. 20)
26. New Orleans Saints (3-6, No. 24)
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the Packers, they score just one touchdown against the league’s worst defense in a 15-9 loss to the Lions. Two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions, all of which came deep in Detroit territory, while Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for just 59 yards on 20 carries. Rodgers was actually the leading rusher Sunday with four carries for 40 yards. Not trading for a wide receiver at the deadline looks inexplicable, considering the uphill climb that awaits. Green Bay will likely be underdogs in its next three games — vs. Dallas, vs. Tennessee, at Philadelphia — which might raise the drum beat for Rodgers to sit in favor of young backup Jordan Love, who the Packers drafted in the first round in 2020. It’s not crazy to think this might be Rodgers’ last year in Green Bay, whether he decides to retire or force his way to another team. Maybe it’s time to plan for the future.
The basement
27. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6, No. 26)
28. Detroit Lions (2-6, No. 31)
29. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6, No. 30)
30. Carolina Panthers (2-7, No. 29)
31. Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1, No. 27)
32. Houston Texans (1-6-1, No. 32)
After firing coach Frank Reich earlier this week, the Colts made the shocking decision to hire former Indianapolis center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the interim, handing a losing team to a first-time NFL coach. Saturday, a 14-year NFL veteran who last played in 2014 with Green Bay, has never coached above the high school level, going 20-16 as the coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia. Colts owner Jim Irsay said Saturday is “fully capable” of the role and expressed hope that the former offensive lineman could do well enough to land the full-time position despite having no previous experience. Not only does the move buck conventional wisdom, but it’s a slap in the face to more qualified assistants who have spent years working for such an opportunity. The Colts are clearly looking forward to rebuilding in 2023 after benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan for second-year pro Sam Ehlinger, but the players and coaches still have to come to work every week and try to win. Putting a novice in charge only makes things that much tougher for everyone.
()
News
LA mayor’s indecisive race keeps the city on edge
In the June primary, Caruso led Bass early on, but then slipped to second place a week later. In the end, the MP came out with a 7-point lead.
A law that took effect last year requires county election officials to send absentee ballots to all active registered voters. A mail-in ballot can be postmarked up to 8 p.m. on Election Day and arrive up to 7 days later and still be counted.
Caruso, a former Republican billionaire, contributed about $100 million of his own fortune to the race. Bass, who was elected in 2010 after serving as state assembly speaker, ran with the support of nearly the entire Democratic Party establishment.
Politices
Orioles free agency primer: Where might Baltimore strike in bid for ‘liftoff’?
DECARD and Africa Investor Announce Partnership at COP27
American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia
What we know about the candidates for the 2024 presidential election
Lampard ‘has a right to feel disappointed’ with Everton players who lost 4-1 to Bournemouth
Coinbase CEO Claims No Exposure to FTX, FTT Token and Alameda
‘He was hugging me’: Video captures rare encounter with giant octopus | Canada
NFL power rankings, Week 10: Ravens close in on top contenders heading into bye
Elon Musk Sold 19.5 Million Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion
LA mayor’s indecisive race keeps the city on edge
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News7 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data