JACKSON, Mississippi — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with seven fires that broke out in Mississippi’s capital early Tuesday.
Polls close in 2 dozen states; new governors make history – Orange County Register
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls were shut down in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation cast ballots in Joe Biden’s first midterm presidential elections, with Congress, governors and state officials in control. other key races at stake.
Democrats overturned two governorships held by Republicans, making Maura Healey the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts and Wes Moore the first black governor of Maryland.
In Georgia, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate. In Virginia, Democratic Representatives Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria have pushed back fiery Republican opponents in what could serve as early signals of the direction the House majority is heading as Republicans hope to reclaim suburban neighborhoods that have passed to Democrats. during the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump.
The outcome of the House and Senate races will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record inflation and worries about the country’s direction. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a series of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP takeover of the Senate would hamper Biden’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats faced historic headwinds. The ruling party almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats hoped anger over the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down abortion rights would inspire their voters to buck the trends historical.
Even Biden, who planned to watch the results of the evening election at the White House, said late Monday night that he thought his party would keep the Senate but “the House is tougher.” When asked how this would make governance, his assessment was blunt: “More difficult”.
Republicans are betting messages focused on the economy, gas prices and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence.
AP VoteCast, a large survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were strongly influencing voters.
Half of voters said inflation was factored in significantly, with grocery, gas, housing, food and other costs skyrocketing over the past year. Slightly less – 44% – said the future of democracy was their main concern.
Few major voting problems were reported nationwide, though there were some hiccups typical of most election days. Some tabulators did not work in a New Jersey county. In Philadelphia, where Democrats are counting on high turnout, people have complained of being turned away as they show up in person to try to resolve issues with their previously cast mail-in ballots.
In Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix and is the largest county in the state, officials reported problems with vote tabulation machines at about 20% of polling places. That has fueled anger and skepticism over the vote that has grown among some Republicans since the state narrowly went for Biden in 2020.
Polls were still open in several states with high-profile races for Senate or governor, including Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan. Voters in many of those states were also choosing secretaries of state, roles that typically get little attention but are coming under increasing scrutiny as GOP candidates who declined to accept the results of the 2020 campaign presented themselves to control the management of future elections.
In the first national election since the January 6 uprising, the country’s democratic future is in question. Some who participated in or were near the attack are set to be elected on Tuesday, including several candidates for House seats. Concerns about political violence are also rising less than two weeks after a suspect under the spell of conspiracy theories targeted the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and brutally beat her 82-year-old husband.
The 2022 elections are expected to cost $16.7 billion at the state and federal levels, making them the most expensive midterm elections ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
Republicans entered the final stretch of the campaign in a position of strength to regain control of at least one chamber of Congress, giving them the power to thwart Biden’s agenda for the remaining two years of his term. The GOP needed a net gain of just one seat to win the US Senate and five to regain the US House.
All House seats were up for grabs, as were 34 Senate seats – with cliffhangers particularly likely in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Thirty-six states elect governors, and many of these races are about to shrink to the slimmest of margins as well.
The dynamic was more complicated in the state capitals. Democrats have easily won gubernatorial races against Trump-backed candidates in Maryland and Massachusetts as well as in Illinois, where Governor JB Pritzker defeated State Senator Darren Bailey. The GOP also faced unexpected headwinds in toppling the conservative Kansas governor’s office. Democrats, meanwhile, were worried about their prospects in the race for governor of Oregon, usually a liberal stronghold.
If the GOP has a particularly strong election, winning congressional seats held by Democrats in places like New Hampshire or Washington state, pressure could build for Biden to opt against re-election in 2024. Trump, as for He could try to capitalize on GOP gains by officially launching another bid for the White House at a “very big announcement” in Florida next week.
The former president endorsed more than 300 candidates during the midterm cycle and said he personally voted for Republican Ron DeSantis, who is seeking his second term as governor of Florida. And that’s despite DeSantis being seen as a potential GOP lead alternative to Trump if the governor rushes into the race for the White House in 2024, as is widely expected.
“Well, I think if they win, I should take all the credit. And if they lose, I shouldn’t take the blame at all. But it’s probably going to be quite the opposite,” Trump said in an interview. at NewsNation.
Biden’s late endorsement has left many Democrats in competitive races reluctant to campaign with him. Only 43% of American adults said they approved of how Biden handles his job as president, according to an October poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Only 25% then said the country was moving in the right direction.
Yet Biden has for months urged voters to reject Republicans who have contributed to an extreme political environment.
It resonated with Kevin Tolbert, a 49-year-old who works in employment law and lives in Southfield, Michigan. “It’s something that needs to be protected and we protect it by voting, by being absent and by supporting our country,” he said.
It could be days or even weeks before the races — and potentially Congressional control — are decided. Some states with mail-in ballots, such as Michigan, have seen an increase in ballot returns compared to the 2018 midterms. These votes may take longer to count because, in many states, ballots votes must be postmarked by Tuesday, but may not reach the polling stations until a few days later. In the Georgia Senate race, candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to avoid a December 6 runoff.
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Michigan, Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.
Follow AP coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the midterm issues and factors at play at
Arson suspect arrested in Mississippi capitol fires
“I have been here for 30 years. This is a major event,” Patrick Armon, assistant fire chief for the Jackson Fire Department, told WAPT-TV. “It’s not something we normally go to. We have around a third of our department on the worksites.
After a search that lasted several hours, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that it had arrested Devin McLaurin in connection with the arson attacks. They did not provide any information on McLaurin’s motivation. A Jackson Police Department spokesperson said he was charged with malicious mischief. He is being questioned by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and could face additional charges.
It was unclear whether McLaurin had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Officials began receiving calls about multiple fires beginning around 2:45 a.m. Officials said six of the seven fires were extinguished by 6 a.m. Epiphany Lutheran Church, one of the oldest predominantly black Lutheran churches in Mississippi, burned for more than four hours as the fire was extinguished.
Lloyd Caston, 73, an Epiphany elder, was woken around 4 a.m. by a call from a family member who lives in the church area. Alerted to the fire, he left his home and arrived at the church around 4:30 a.m. to find the building “entirely on fire”.
“I was hurt,” Caston said, thinking back to the sight of the burning church.
The fire department was on the scene trying to put out the fire when Caston arrived. He stayed for about an hour and left before the fire was extinguished. “There was nothing we could do but sit and watch,” Caston said. “That was it.”
“It destroyed the church and everything in it,” Caston said. The church is 85 years old and renovations inside the building were just completed in March.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba addressed the fires during a city council meeting on Tuesday.
“We don’t know who or why yet, but I want to thank the firefighters because they were able to respond to this and still get back to the stations, so people could get into the polling stations,” said Lumumba.
With an election on Tuesday morning, no polling stations would have been affected by the fires.
Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.
Jaylen Brown: NBPA expected to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension
Kyrie Irving’s road to return begins now.
Irving, the star Nets guard serving a minimum five-game suspension for “failure to disavow antisemitism,” met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.
The meeting between Irving and Silver, who is Jewish, was reportedly “a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for” Irving to work through the six steps the Nets said he needs to complete before returning to the floor.
Those six steps arose as a point of contention, however, for National Basketball Player’s Association Vice President Jaylen Brown.
To complete his suspension and return to the court, the Nets want Irving to apologize for his actions and condemn the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”; donate $500,000 towards anti-hate causes; complete sensitivity training and anti-Semitic training; meet with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Brooklyn’s Jewish leadership; and meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai to show an understanding of the harm caused by his actions.
Brown, Irving’s former teammate on the Boston Celtics, said he doesn’t believe Irving is anti-Semitic and said the player’s union plans to appeal the Nets’ suspension.
“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic. I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s anti-Semitic. He made a mistake,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms. He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction.”
Irving posted the Amazon link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Oct. 27 and was immediately met with backlash. The film has been widely acknowledged as containing anti-Semitic tropes, including the notion that the Holocaust was overstated, which Irving denied he believes.
Ronald Dalton Jr., who wrote the film, issued a statement on Sunday in defense of Irving.
“Freedom of speech and freedom of expression should not be seen as an ‘infringement,’ but unfortunately based on what we have seen lately in the news, this is a sad reality in America,” Dalton wrote. “We definitely have more work to do to fix this.”
Irving averaged 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game through the first eight games of the season before the Nets suspended him for what they called “conduct detrimental to the team.”
After Irving addressed reporters twice without issuing an apology for his post, the Nets deemed him “unfit to be associated with” the franchise.
Nitish Kumar get ready to be PM, woman shouts in Patna
Patna:
“Nitish bhaiyya (brother), get ready to be prime minister,” a woman shouted during a crowded public program attended by Bihar’s chief minister in Patna on Tuesday.
The venue was Takht Harmandir Patna Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines located at the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.
Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, had come to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.
“Nitish bhaiyya, pradhan mantri banne ke liye taiyyar rahiye“, shouted the woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, from a few meters away.
The septuagenarian politician said nothing in response but a ghost of a smile played on his lips in recognition.
Later, the woman, who said her name was Harjeet Kaur, told reporters: “Nitish has the support of the entire Sikh community. He is a few notches above Narendra Modi.” The incident reminded people of Nitish Kumar’s visit to another Sikh holy site in his hometown of Nalanda last week, when “Nitish for PM” slogans tore through the air.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Magic add Paolo Banchero to injury report for home game vs. Mavericks
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was added to the team’s Tuesday evening injury report for their Wednesday home game vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
Banchero was listed as questionable because of a sprained left ankle.
He rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, finished the game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He’s one of five Magic players who has played in all 11 games entering Wednesday and one of three, along with Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner, to start in every game.
Banchero is averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies and 21st among all players, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris also was added to the injury report and was listed as questionable because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Tonight’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m, 1 1/2 hours earlier than originally scheduled, because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Amway Center’s doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
This will be the Magic’s fourth of a seven-game homestand that kicked off with a win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The Magic (2-9) have dropped their last two, blowing a 20-point lead in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and allowing the Rockets to knock down 24 of 48 3-point attempts (50%).
“They were just comfortable,” Terrence Ross said about the Rockets’ prolific shooting performance. “We didn’t do a great job of taking them out of their comfort zone. They might not be the best 3-point shooters but they’re still NBA players and they’re capable. They just got really comfortable really early.”
The Magic, who trailed by as many as 17 in the fourth, brought their deficit down to 4 late in the quarter but didn’t do enough to fully close the gap.
Monday’s loss followed the team’s pattern of not consistently nailing the details that matter for winning.
“We talk about dominating the simple, and we were still in that game because of our fight,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “But there’s the other side of it where we have to continue to understand the simple plays — taking care of the basketball, defending without fouling early and understanding who you’re closing out to on the 3-point line. Understanding those little pieces will continue to help us grow and get better.”
The Mavericks (6-3) are on a four-game winning streak that started with a victory over the Magic on Oct. 30 in Dallas. They’re coming off a 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
As part of the league’s support for civic engagement, no games were played on Election Day.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Camila Mendes apparently confirms her relationship with Rudy Mancuso
Looks like love is in the air for Camila Mendes!
The actress seemingly confirmed she’s dating “Música” co-star Rudy Mancuso with a cheeky Instagram post on Tuesday.
“Life update,” Mendes, 28, captioned a seven-photo carousel that included two snaps of Mancuso, who is also Brazilian.
The first image showed the shaggy-haired hunk sitting on the floor near the front door as he played with Mendes’ dog: a Maltipoo named Truffle.
The second snap was a selfie of the apparent couple taken in the reflection of a sliding glass door.
Mendes and Mancuso – a former Vine star who created the YouTube show “Awkward Puppets” – were dressed in bathing suits and shown embracing, the former giving his leading lady an affectionate kiss on the head.
Although the ‘Riverdale’ star didn’t tag the internet personality (and her face wasn’t even visible in the photos), fans are celebrating the rumored union.
“I love a soft launch 💗,” Instagram’s Instagram page commented on the photo – a sentiment also shared by “Batwoman” star Nicole Kang, who wrote, “Not the soft launch.”
In the world of social media, a “soft launch” refers to the first time a significant other is featured on their potential love interest’s page. The photo is often obscured to hint at the early stages of a romance.
Other images in Mendes’ post include a few with BFF Rachel Matthews, a BeReal selfie, her “Riverdale” character Veronica Lodge’s Season 7 costume inspiration, and a photo from set on the show.
According to IMDb, “Música” is a modern romantic comedy that follows a young man (Mancuso) who is tormented by the music in his head and must come to terms with an uncertain future – all while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in the New Jersey.
Mendes, who serves as an executive producer on the film, will star alongside fellow EP Mancuso, who also co-wrote the film and is directing it. No release date has been set.
It seems the artists fell in love with each other on and off screen. After spending the summer filming together in New Jersey, Mancuso was pictured arriving in Italy with Mendes ahead of the Venice Film Festival in September.
Most recently, the duo were seen leaving a Halloween party together, according to Just Jared.
Migration moves voters to the polls
Migration is displacing Republicans and swinging voters to the polls today, according to a pre-election poll by YouGov.
Immigration is the third most important issue for GOP voters, after the economy and inflation, according to the Nov. 3-6 poll of 1,500 citizens by YouGov and The Economist magazine:
More than nine in 10 likely voters who are Republicans say they think a lot about the economy (92%) when they vote this year, and 91% say the same about inflation. About four in five people think a lot about each of the following longstanding Republican concerns: immigration (82%), crime (81%) and government spending (78%).
More than 52% of independent swing voters also say they think “a lot” about migration when they vote.
Only 30% of Democrats say migration is a major issue for them. This muted response likely echoes their party’s efforts to downplay the disastrous political and economic impact of their semi-open border policies.
Among Republican voters, immigration is the second most important issue after inflation, but tied with “jobs and the economy” and far ahead of crime.
But many donor-backed GOP candidates spent much of the election trying to downplay the impact of immigration on their pocketbooks and portraying migration as a crime or mayhem issue.
House GOP leaders have vowed to curb President Joe Biden’s huge influx of workers, renters and illegal shoppers across the southern border.
But they said little or nothing about the massive levels of legal migration from the federal government that helps donors. Some GOP politicians are pushing for immigration changes that would help Americans’ wallets.
Since 1965, the federal government’s extraction of migrants from poor countries has driven down American wages.
It also drove up rents and housing prices, and it reduced the weight of native Americans in local and state elections. The influx also caused many native-born Americans to quit their careers in a wide variety of fields and drove up the number of “desperate deaths”.
An April 2020 article in the New York Times describes some of the debilitating poverty that Americans face in a high-migration economy. Melissa Haddock, an administrator in Florence, Alabama, told the newspaper:
My parents, a mechanic and waitress in rural Alabama, were able to buy a house and land and save money for the future. When I was a kid, we lived in a trailer, but they turned it room by room into a multi-level, three-bedroom house with chicken coops, greenhouses and all sorts of things. I live by the week and I rent.
I’m an administrator, which you think would be a decent living. You should be able to afford one car payment and one house payment. I mean, that’s what my parents could have done. It was more affordable; their fair wages went further. But it is not something that is a reality for me.
Pro-migration policies have severely damaged the Democratic Party’s midterm chances in 2022.
In August, a majority of Americans said Biden was authorizing a southern border invasion, according to a poll commissioned by the center-left, taxpayer-backed National Public Radio (NPR).
Many polls show that the public wants to welcome some immigration. But the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the influx of temporary contract workers into the jobs needed by America’s blue-collar and white-collar families.
This “third rail” opposition is growing, protesting, multiracial, heterosexual, non-racist, class, bipartisan, rationalpersevering, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to each other.
