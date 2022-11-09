Blockchain
Polygon (MATIC) Holds Its Gains While Market Turns Red
Polygon’s MATIC has struggled to keep its weekly gains despite the entire crypto market trading in the red zone. The crypto market plunged into an endless decline yesterday after FTX’s acquisition by Binance was made known. The FTX saga has shaken many crypto investors for days due to rumors that the platform had liquidity issues. This resulted in mass liquidation, especially of the platform’s native token, FTT.
Although the acquisition news pushed prices up, bearish sentiments held sway, pulling the market downward. As of writing, MATIC and OKB were the only tokens still holding substantial gains across the top-100 board. Specifically, MATIC is still up by over 2% from last week’s run. However, it was trading at an intraday loss of 26.70%.
Polygon Adds Over 40 Million Wallets In Six Months Despite Bearish Market Sentiments
While much of the cryptocurrency market is again plunging into the red, Polygon still keeps measurable weekly and monthly gains. In addition, it has enjoyed strong network expansion over the previous several months. Specifically, more than 46 million new wallet addresses have been added to the network in the past six months. The data was pulled from the protocol’s network explorer, PolygonScan.
There are now over 188 million unique addresses on the Polygon network, up significantly from the 143 million in May. At the beginning of the year, it had about 130 million different addresses. According to the statistics, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network expanded by over 30% within six months. It added approximately 250,000 new unique addresses every single day on average.
During this time span, the value of MATIC, the network’s native cryptocurrency, has skyrocketed. Since the beginning of this year, $MATIC has seen a price increase of nearly 58%, according to market statistics. Whereas Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have both had price decreases of 35.6% and 37.6%, respectively.
Crypto Community Feels Bearish About MATIC Despite Growing Usage
Despite the network’s expansion, price estimates for the cryptocurrency indicate a negative reversal by the end of the year. The crypto community at CoinMarketCap predicted that MATIC might fall to an average of $0.899 before the year ends. But the MATIC price has already touched that level today and currently stands at $0.8894.
These forecasts stand in stark contrast to the rapidly expanding usage of the Polygon network. This week, the international banking group JPMorgan conducted the institution’s first-ever transaction using decentralized finance on a public blockchain. Polygon was used with a customized version of the primary decentralized finance lending protocol Aave to complete the transaction.
Meta also announced that it has started working on how to mint and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through its Instagram app. Users will be able to generate their own NFTs and sell them on the platform thanks to this new feature. At launch, the social media giant will use the Polygon blockchain for the NFTs. It’ll import metadata from NFT marketplace OpenSea to make collection names and descriptions accessible.
Blockchain
Allianceblock Adds On-chain Identity Verification To End-to-End Infrastructure With Launch of TIDV
AllianceBlock, whose goal is to provide frictionless entry points into DeFi, has announced the release of its Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration occurring through the Fundrs platform.
The issue of exchanging verified information without compromising security is addressed by Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV), a blockchain-based application. One group of users authenticates their online identities without giving up any personal information. In this way, the second group of users may examine participation without worrying about whether or not the data is legitimate, which can assist to avoid regulatory issues. With TIDV, consumers only need to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure once, reducing the barrier to entry for compliant solutions. Requests may be accepted in accordance with varying standards, depending on the project or product in question. Users may be certain that their personal data is accessible only by themselves and the goods or services they have specifically requested. Not even GBG or AllianceBlock keep track of their information.
In order to utilize TIDV-integrated decentralized apps (dApps), users only need to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure once to create a verifiable identity. Retail investors are acutely aware of the need for a compliance solution, and most experts feel that DeFi regulation is on the horizon. By giving users an encrypted identity that can be used in any dApp or application that connects with the service, TIDV brings trustless and on-chain identity verification to life.
Users just need to verify their identification with AllianceBlock’s identity verification partner, GBG, and link their crypto wallet once with TIDV. GBG is well recognized as a global leader in digital identification and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions. Through its relationship with AllianceBlock, users in blockchain are protected from the moment of onboarding, with the least amount of user friction possible thanks to secure KYC checks.
Boris Huard, Managing Director, EMEA, at GBG said:
“GBG’s Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions help bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. Our global end-to-end solutions are quick to deploy and ensure the identities of potential users are verified in seconds, creating a secure environment that meets compliance needs without sacrificing the user experience. We are excited to partner with AllianceBlock to provide KYC checks for TIDV to protect against the ever-more sophisticated methods of crypto-crime and work together to build trust in the digital assets industry.”
Hashed records (encrypted KYC results) are kept securely once KYC is complete and may be used to verify a user’s identification across all linked services. Since the entire TIDV platform is driven by smart contracts, no validated data is ever kept or sent, simply committed to the user’s browser’s local storage, guaranteeing complete confidentiality. Users will have exclusive access to their own encrypted data, complete authority over their data and permissions, and the ability to terminate access at any moment. Another perk is that they may take their encrypted file offline with them by exporting or importing it.
It is possible to create and take part in compliant fundraising rounds thanks to TIDV’s collaboration with Fundrs. Both entrepreneurs looking for funding and investors looking to invest in such businesses may use TIDV to conduct the Know Your Customer (KYC) checks necessary to participate in fundraising rounds that require KYC. The first to be listed on Fundrs, dua Token, will use this new integration to start compliant fundraising rounds.
Rachid Ajaja CEO and Co-Founder at AllianceBlock said:
“Trustless IDentity Verification has the ability to revolutionize the way compliance is managed in DeFi and blockchain. It will give users complete control over their online identities and let them connect to different integrated dApps and revoke permissions if needed. Our GBG partnership will streamline this verification process and ensure that regulatory compliance rules are satisfied. We are absolutely excited about this partnership and look forward to integrating a compliant and trustless solution for all.”
In the future, TIDV will be integrated into the whole end-to-end architecture of AllianceBlock, including the DeFi Terminal, DEX, and the Data Tunnel. Users will find it easier to participate and interact across these many solutions in a compliant manner and will have to make fewer submissions if they can go through KYC just once and utilize the same verification across several solutions.
Blockchain
Alameda-Backed Tokens Suffer As FTT Fights To Stay Alive
In the wake of the FTX decline, the official token of the crypto exchange, FTT Token, has suffered a massive blow in the market. In the three days since Binance’s announced its intention to sell off its FTT, the token has recorded double-digit losses. However, the losses have not just been localized to one token, the general crypto market has suffered for it, but the worst of it has been reserved for the tokens Alameda Research has invested in.
FTT Token Slumps
In what has been a shocking development for the entire crypto space at large, FTT Token has crashed more than 80% in a matter of days. The token which was backed by the 2nd largest crypto exchange has continued to suffer significant setbacks.
In just the last 24 hours alone, the price of FTT is down more than 70%. The token is now trading at levels not seen since 2020. It has now also hit a new two-year low, making it one of the worst-performing coins of 2022.
The decline looks eerily similar to that of the LUNA token following the collapse of the Terra network. In the same vein, the cryptocurrency has lost billions of dollars off its market cap and is currently sitting at a fully diluted market cap of $1.5 billion.
FTT token trading at $4.459 | Source: FTTUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly, the trading volume of FTT is up over 130% in the last 24 hours as traders try to take advantage of the token. Short traders have obviously enjoyed the most profit from their activities as FTT’s price dropped from $19 to $3 in a matter of hours.
Alameda Tokens Not Left Out
Alameda Research was one of the most active firms when it comes to crypto investments, which means they had their hands in a lot of pots in the space. As FTX is being brought to its knees, these other tokens have felt the impact of such a collapse.
Solana (SOL) which Alameda is vocally a backer of has been hit the worst of all tokens besides FTT that the firm holds. In the last 24 hours alone, SOL price is down more than 34%. The same is the case for Lido DAO (LDO) which has declined 23% in the last day.
Alameda reportedly holds 100 million BitDAO (BIT) tokens and the coin is down 15% in the last 24 hours. 1inch Network has also suffered a similar fate, although to a lesser extent with only 7% in losses in the last day. All DeFi protocols that Alameda is invested in including MobileCoin, Serum, and Liquidity are mostly down double-digits as well.
FTX was an investor in the recently launched Aptos blockchain and the token has not been left out of the bloodbath. APT is down 30% in the last day as its price has declined to $4.47 at the time of this writing.
Blockchain
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Expansion Led by Thoma Bravo
Goldman Sachs, PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures and other leading financial institutions and their venture capital divisions participated in the financing, supporting TRM’s mission to create a safer blockchain ecosystem
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, bringing the raise to $130 million in total. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, and others. The expansion follows TRM’s $60 Million Series B raise in December 2021 led by Tiger Global.
TRM’s blockchain intelligence solutions are utilized by law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, tax authorities and financial intelligence units worldwide to support investigations and analysis of crypto-related fraud and financial crime.
TRM’s private sector clients include some of the most prominent organizations in the crypto and financial services space, including businesses like Circle, Shopify, MoonPay, OpenSea, Uniswap and others who use TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform to detect illicit or fraudulent financial activity and meet sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory requirements.
With this funding round, TRM expects to make additional strategic investments in product development and talent to deliver the most effective, accessible tools to counter illicit finance and fraud in the crypto space and to meet demand for its Incident Response services and training programs.
“Demand has never been stronger for solutions that help protect crypto users, impede illicit actors, and support blockchain-based innovation,” said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM. “As the industry continues to mature, TRM is setting the standard for data, products, and training that equip enterprises and governments to combat fraud and financial crime, even as new threats emerge.”
“TRM has differentiated itself as the premier blockchain intelligence solution to the public and private sector, with a unique breadth of asset coverage, cross-chain analytics, and level of product innovation,” said Christine Kang, a Principal at Thoma Bravo. “In a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, TRM’s capabilities are ever more critical to helping organizations scale and adapt risk management needs. We’re excited to partner with Esteban and his team to support their goal of creating a safer, more inclusive, financial ecosystem.”
Since launching in 2018, TRM has grown revenue 490% year-over-year and expanded its team from four people to more than 150, with significant growth in teams across the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, Brazil and the UAE over the last two quarters. Members of TRM’s team include former law enforcement officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency, INTERPOL, Australian Federal Police, IRS-Criminal Investigation, HSI, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of the Treasury, DEA, and others. Since the initial Series B round in December 2021, the company has also:
- Acquired the UK-based investigations and training firm CSITech, a global leader in crypto and blockchain investigative training founded by Nick Furneaux, an internationally renowned expert in blockchain forensics
- Launched Chainabuse, a free community-powered scam reporting platform that empowers anyone in the crypto economy to warn others about scams, hacks or other fraudulent activity as they encounter it
- Integrated with additional blockchains including Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche to continue providing the industry’s most comprehensive view of blockchain-based activity
About TRM Labs
TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help government agencies, financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate and mitigate crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, investigative tracing and entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP. These tools enable organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, California and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.
About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm’s deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 400 companies representing over $220 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.
Blockchain
Crypto Giant Coinbase Not Interested In Buying FTX U.S, COIN Stock Plunges
The crypto market became red with massive losses on Tuesday. Some analysts speculated that the selling pressure on Bitcoin and Ethereum from FTX’s attempt to raise liquidity against impending insolvency caused this cascade of losses.
Some analytics data revealed that FTX liquidated its ETH holdings, which placed selling pressure on Ethereum and extended a sell-off to Bitcoin. However, despite FTX’s actions in the market to withstand the tanking of its token FTT, the asset didn’t recover.
As of November 7, FTT was down by 19% and has dropped further by 73.04%. News of the FTT collapse spread through the entire crypto market like wildfire with accompanying losses. As a result, the crypto market lost nearly $100 billion, slumping by 10% in the last 24 hours, including a 10% drop in the NASDAQ:COIN stock by the end of Tuesday.
The massive loss and sell-offs in the crypto market presented an opportunity for some crypto investors to stuff their wallets with assets. Cathie Woods’ Ark Invest seized an opportunity during COIN stock falls on Tuesday to purchase 420,000 COIN shares worth $21 million. COIN stock is currently trading at an 80% discount.
Status Of Binance Deal With FTX
FTX’s ordeal started with the announcement by Binance to liquidate its FTT holdings. But this applies to FTX businesses outside the United States. Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong commented on Binance’s decision. Armstrong said he would not make the same move as Binance did. According to the Coinbase chief, that move will distance him from chances to acquire FTX U.S.
Meanwhile, Binance has some connection with FTX since its deal with the exchange has not ended. Both firms need to do some settlements. The Coinbase CEO further stated that if the FTX/Binance deal falls through, FTX customers will incur losses, which is not good.
How FTX Ordeal May Affect Crypto Regulation: Coinbase CEO
It appears that FTX’s losses have become gains for Coinbase. According to Armstrong, Coinbase’s customer activities have increased since the news of the FTX issue. He explained that customers who patronize less regulated overseas exchanges are at risk of losses.
The CEO noted that not buying FTX would be okay for Coinbase, but he refused to give more details about his reason for saying so. He added that FTX’s financial crisis might not affect how regulators see the crypto industry. However, the issue would change the regulator’s perception of Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX CEO.
Recall Bankman-Fried has kept an active presence in the Washington Congress in attempts to lobby for the crypto industry regulation.
Meanwhile, FTX is currently trading at $4.65, with a live market cap of$619,086,494 and a trading volume of $3,262,989,678.
Blockchain
Porsche Holding Salzburg Selects Keepit for Ransomware Protection
Keepit Will Provide Company with SaaS Cloud Data Protection on a Global Scale
COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Canada—Keepit, the market leader in cloud backup and recovery, today announced that it has been selected by Porsche Holding Salzburg to provide the company with its industry-leading SaaS data backup solution designed to guard against growing ransomware threats. Keepit is the world’s only independent, vendor-neutral cloud dedicated to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection with a blockchain-verified solution.
“We are pleased that our data centers meet Porsche Holding Salzburg’s stringent data storage requirements, and to be the company’s provider for cloud data backup and recovery,” said Frederik Schouboe, Keepit CEO. “Keepit is uniquely positioned in the SaaS data protection market, and we are proud to support Porsche Holding Salzburg as it seeks to defend against the increasing ransomware threats.”
“More and more companies are being affected by ransomware globally. We were searching for a SaaS solution, and we didn’t want to back up all the data on-premise. By working with Keepit, we now have a solution if a ransomware event ever impacts Porsche Holding,” said Andreas Fackler, system engineer at Porsche Informatik, a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg. “After researching the SaaS data backup solutions available, Keepit’s user-friendly, transparent backup and recovery process was the most appealing option. Keepit’s per user pricing model makes it simple and cost-effective to manage accounts, and its simple, easy-to-use cloud backup delivered what we were looking for.”
Keepit follows the 3-2-1 principle of backup, where 2 copies of data are stored at separate locations, and one copy is backed up in an off-site, private cloud. This principle ensures that each customer’s data can survive any calamity, making it impenetrable to ransomware and accidental deletion.
Porsche Holding Salzburg is the largest and most successful automotive distributor in Europe. The Salzburg-based company was founded in 1947 and operates today in 22 countries throughout Europe, as well as in Colombia, Chile, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. After migrating from a locally installed, on-premise mail system to the cloud, Porsche Holding sought a scalable, SaaS cloud backup solution that would secure its 30,000 user accounts and safeguard against data loss.
“Keepit’s European-based data centers were a key consideration during Porsche Holding’s research and selection process as we sought a cloud backup and recovery solution,” said Michael Bojko, system engineer at Porsche Informatik. “Additionally, we felt perfectly supported during our quick, one-week onboarding process. We have also been very satisfied with the continuing customer service, as we always get an answer when we have questions. The Keepit team is trustworthy and friendly, and working with them has been a pleasure.”
As a software company specializing in cloud data backup and recovery for SaaS, Keepit has more than 20 years of experience in building best-in-class data protection services at scale. Founded in 2007 by data hosting entrepreneurs Frederik Schouboe and Morten Felsvang, Keepit’s primary mission is simple: to help companies around the world protect and manage their cloud-based data.
About Keepit
Keepit is a Software-as-a-Service company that provides dedicated data protection for companies with data stored in the cloud. Keepit is the world’s only vendor neutral and independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection based on a blockchain-verified solution. Keepit protects data in key business applications including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure AD, Google, and Salesforce. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide to protect and manage their cloud data. For more information, visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit | LinkedIn.
About Porsche Holding Salzburg
Porsche Holding Salzburg: Porsche Holding GmbH has been a 100 % subsidiary of Volkswagen AG since March 2011, concentrating on wholesale, retail, automobile financing services and in-house IT system development. The Salzburg-based company was founded in 1949, and operates in 22 countries throughout Europe as well as in Colombia, Chile, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. At the end of 2021, the company employed a workforce of 34,000, selling more than 674,800 new vehicles and generating a turnover of 24.2 billion euros.
Blockchain
Ethereum Sinks To $1.2k, But Selling Pressure Only Seems To Be Rising
Ethereum has plunged below $1.3k today, but the decline may not be over quite just yet as on-chain data shows selling pressure continues to rise in the market.
Ethereum Exchange Inflows Have Continued To Go Up During The Past Day
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH derivative and spot exchange inflows are both still on the rise.
The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Ethereum entering into the wallets of centralized exchanges.
There are two versions of this metric, the first notes the inflows specifically going to derivative exchanges, and the other registers only those transfers that are moving to spot exchanges.
Generally, a rise in the derivative inflows leads to higher volatility in the market, as it implies that new futures positions are opening up, and leverage is increasing.
Spikes in the spot inflows can have direct bearish effects on the price of the crypto as investors usually deposit to these exchanges for selling purposes.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in both the Ethereum exchange inflow indicators (7-day moving averages) over the past year:
The 7-day MA values of the two metrics seem to have been pretty high in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Ethereum exchange inflows (both types) spiked up just before the crash shook the market.
In this latest drawdown in the price, the crypto has gone from $1.6k all the way down to just $1.2k over the last couple of days.
The main spark behind this crash seems to have been the battle between FTX and Binance, which has come to an end with Binance moving to acquire FTX.
However, it looks like the inflows still haven’t cooled off yet. Rather, the indicators seem to be actually climbing up even more.
This suggests that Ethereum is continuing to experience selling pressure, a sign that the current level may not be the bottom, and the crypto’s value might observe further decline in the coming hours.
ETH Price
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $1.2k, down 21% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has dropped 8% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has been plunging down over the past day | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
