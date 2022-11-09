Blockchain
Porsche Holding Salzburg Selects Keepit for Ransomware Protection
Keepit Will Provide Company with SaaS Cloud Data Protection on a Global Scale
COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Canada—Keepit, the market leader in cloud backup and recovery, today announced that it has been selected by Porsche Holding Salzburg to provide the company with its industry-leading SaaS data backup solution designed to guard against growing ransomware threats. Keepit is the world’s only independent, vendor-neutral cloud dedicated to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection with a blockchain-verified solution.
“We are pleased that our data centers meet Porsche Holding Salzburg’s stringent data storage requirements, and to be the company’s provider for cloud data backup and recovery,” said Frederik Schouboe, Keepit CEO. “Keepit is uniquely positioned in the SaaS data protection market, and we are proud to support Porsche Holding Salzburg as it seeks to defend against the increasing ransomware threats.”
“More and more companies are being affected by ransomware globally. We were searching for a SaaS solution, and we didn’t want to back up all the data on-premise. By working with Keepit, we now have a solution if a ransomware event ever impacts Porsche Holding,” said Andreas Fackler, system engineer at Porsche Informatik, a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg. “After researching the SaaS data backup solutions available, Keepit’s user-friendly, transparent backup and recovery process was the most appealing option. Keepit’s per user pricing model makes it simple and cost-effective to manage accounts, and its simple, easy-to-use cloud backup delivered what we were looking for.”
Keepit follows the 3-2-1 principle of backup, where 2 copies of data are stored at separate locations, and one copy is backed up in an off-site, private cloud. This principle ensures that each customer’s data can survive any calamity, making it impenetrable to ransomware and accidental deletion.
Porsche Holding Salzburg is the largest and most successful automotive distributor in Europe. The Salzburg-based company was founded in 1947 and operates today in 22 countries throughout Europe, as well as in Colombia, Chile, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. After migrating from a locally installed, on-premise mail system to the cloud, Porsche Holding sought a scalable, SaaS cloud backup solution that would secure its 30,000 user accounts and safeguard against data loss.
“Keepit’s European-based data centers were a key consideration during Porsche Holding’s research and selection process as we sought a cloud backup and recovery solution,” said Michael Bojko, system engineer at Porsche Informatik. “Additionally, we felt perfectly supported during our quick, one-week onboarding process. We have also been very satisfied with the continuing customer service, as we always get an answer when we have questions. The Keepit team is trustworthy and friendly, and working with them has been a pleasure.”
As a software company specializing in cloud data backup and recovery for SaaS, Keepit has more than 20 years of experience in building best-in-class data protection services at scale. Founded in 2007 by data hosting entrepreneurs Frederik Schouboe and Morten Felsvang, Keepit’s primary mission is simple: to help companies around the world protect and manage their cloud-based data.
About Keepit
Keepit is a Software-as-a-Service company that provides dedicated data protection for companies with data stored in the cloud. Keepit is the world’s only vendor neutral and independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection based on a blockchain-verified solution. Keepit protects data in key business applications including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure AD, Google, and Salesforce. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide to protect and manage their cloud data. For more information, visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit | LinkedIn.
About Porsche Holding Salzburg
Porsche Holding Salzburg: Porsche Holding GmbH has been a 100 % subsidiary of Volkswagen AG since March 2011, concentrating on wholesale, retail, automobile financing services and in-house IT system development. The Salzburg-based company was founded in 1949, and operates in 22 countries throughout Europe as well as in Colombia, Chile, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan. At the end of 2021, the company employed a workforce of 34,000, selling more than 674,800 new vehicles and generating a turnover of 24.2 billion euros.
Contacts
Media
RedIron PR for Keepit
Kari Ritacco Walker
[email protected]
Blockchain
Ethereum Sinks To $1.2k, But Selling Pressure Only Seems To Be Rising
Ethereum has plunged below $1.3k today, but the decline may not be over quite just yet as on-chain data shows selling pressure continues to rise in the market.
Ethereum Exchange Inflows Have Continued To Go Up During The Past Day
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH derivative and spot exchange inflows are both still on the rise.
The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Ethereum entering into the wallets of centralized exchanges.
There are two versions of this metric, the first notes the inflows specifically going to derivative exchanges, and the other registers only those transfers that are moving to spot exchanges.
Generally, a rise in the derivative inflows leads to higher volatility in the market, as it implies that new futures positions are opening up, and leverage is increasing.
Spikes in the spot inflows can have direct bearish effects on the price of the crypto as investors usually deposit to these exchanges for selling purposes.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in both the Ethereum exchange inflow indicators (7-day moving averages) over the past year:
The 7-day MA values of the two metrics seem to have been pretty high in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Ethereum exchange inflows (both types) spiked up just before the crash shook the market.
In this latest drawdown in the price, the crypto has gone from $1.6k all the way down to just $1.2k over the last couple of days.
The main spark behind this crash seems to have been the battle between FTX and Binance, which has come to an end with Binance moving to acquire FTX.
However, it looks like the inflows still haven’t cooled off yet. Rather, the indicators seem to be actually climbing up even more.
This suggests that Ethereum is continuing to experience selling pressure, a sign that the current level may not be the bottom, and the crypto’s value might observe further decline in the coming hours.
ETH Price
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $1.2k, down 21% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has dropped 8% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has been plunging down over the past day | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
Structure.fi Continues Growth in Latin America, Expanding Access to Financial Services in Argentina
Structure.fi’s mobile-first platform continues momentum in the region after genesis launch in El Salvador
ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform that offers investors seamless access to both traditional and crypto markets, has officially launched in Argentina, further solidifying the company’s commitment to expanding access to financial services in Latin America. The launch in Argentina follows Structure.fi’s genesis launch in El Salvador in August, which garnered support from high-ranking officials within the El Salvadoran government and has been embraced by El Salvadoran investors.
Latin America is well-positioned to become a global leader in blockchain adoption, with companies like Structure.fi investing in the burgeoning market. Argentina has taken significant strides to educate its people on the power and promise of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies . These efforts include grass-roots campaigns from non-governmental organizations, like Bitcoin Argentina, to educate Argentinian students on Bitcoin and showcase the true value of a digital economy. Argentina ranks second in the region and tenth globally in adoption of cryptocurrencies due to the volatile nature of local markets, significant government intervention in the economy, and distrust of the country’s traditional financial institutions.
“What we are seeing in Argentina, is a rebuke of traditional financial institutions, combined with a tangible effort to pursue progressive, technologically driven economic solutions to lift people up,” said Bryan Hernandez, co-founder and President of Structure.fi. “Crypto, and platforms like Structure.fi, present an opportunity for people to participate in global financial markets without barriers.”
Structure.fi’s intuitive, user-friendly, platform gives investors of all experience levels the ability to invest, earn interest, borrow, lend, and complete peer-to-peer transactions in both traditional and digital financial assets. Structure.fi simplifies the friction-heavy crypto market by allowing users to execute trades in one place that in the past would have required a series of complex executions across multiple platforms.
On Structure.fi, traditional assets are tokenized in order that they can be accessed on a blockchain. Each traditional asset token is backed 1-to-1, meaning that users in Latin America are able to purchase tokenized versions of blue chip stocks like Tesla, Apple, and Amazon that maintain a value pegged to their traditional counterpart. Users in Argentina will see tremendously improved access to financial services, allowing them to experience the true power and promise of blockchain technology.
“Argentina presents a tremendous opportunity for the crypto industry to grow and live to its potential,” said Wes Cecil, Chief Strategy Officer of Structure.fi. “Nearly 2.5 million people in the country already own crypto, and its use is currently thriving in places like the Patagonia Crypto Valley. It won’t be long until Argentines across the country see the power of companies, institutions, and solutions based on blockchain technology.”
About Structure.fi
Structure.fi is a global financial platform that opens the door for mainstream investors to seamlessly participate in the DeFi and Crypto markets without the traditional educational and financial barriers. Guided by the principles of DeFi, Structure.fi will allow investors of all experience levels to quickly and simply trade assets on an easy-to-use, secure platform and eventually to earn, borrow and lend. Offering 24/7 access, hands-on support and seamless transaction Structure.fi’s consumer-first approach brings accessibility and simplicity to the complex financial worlds of DeFi and Crypto. To learn more about Structure.fi’s innovative and inclusive approach to DeFi investment, please visit www.structure.fi.
Contacts
Press:
Hayden Bardorf
[email protected]
Blockchain
REESE’S PUFFS Brings Fans the Future of Breakfast with Out-Of-This-World Fashion Collaboration and Sneak Peek Event in NYC
Together with contemporary fashion designer Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®, REESE’S PUFFS is taking cereal lovers to the Breakfastverse and launching a limited-edition breakfast bowl-turned-fashion accessory
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REESE’S PUFFS is taking fans beyond the cereal bowl and reimagining the future of breakfast — in the metaverse, and in real life — in collaboration with contemporary designer, Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®. The partnership, which first debuted last month with a designed REESE’S PUFFS cereal box, is now expanding into an immersive breakfast experience created exclusively for REESE’S PUFFS fans.
Starting today, reservations are available to The Next Breakfast Dimension — a futuristic diner destination where food and fashion collide, open only on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in New York City. Guests will have the chance to taste, touch and see the future of breakfast in a chrome-filled REESE’S PUFFS experience where they can preview the entire REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration before it’s available to the public.
“From where you eat your bowl of cereal to what you eat it out of – the future of breakfast has no limits,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Communication Manager at General Mills. “There is no one better to bring this futuristic look to life than Yoon Ahn.”
On Thursday, Nov. 17, fans everywhere in the United States can purchase the exclusively designed CHROME PUFF, gain access to the first interactive Breakfastverse experience, and score a Collectible REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Box, all within the REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration:
- The Next Breakfast Dimension: Be the first to preview the CHROME PUFF and gain early access to the Breakfastverse at this futuristic diner experience in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Reservations are first-come, first-serve at OpenTable.com and include plenty of REESE’S PUFFS.
- The CHROME PUFF: Intrepid cereal lovers can get their hands on the expertly crafted, cereal-bowl-turned-fashion accessory inspired by AMBUSH®’s metallic and modern aesthetic. The CHROME PUFF is the only accessory fit for the future of breakfast with a foldable chrome spoon, allowing you to bring your most fashionable self to the breakfast table, or wherever your morning takes you. This chic bag is available in a limited quantity at shop.reesespuffs.com for $149.99.
- The Breakfastverse: Navigate a REESE’S PUFFS-inspired metaverse that captures the cutting-edge style of Yoon Ahn in an interactive online experience created to explore while you eat breakfast. Participants who navigate their way through the Breakfastverse and make it to the ‘Chrome Throne’ will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win their own CHROME PUFF or the Collectible REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Box.
- Collectible REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Boxes: The original REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® designed cereal box is available at retailers nationwide right now for $5.24 and starting November 17 a collector’s chrome-inspired REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® box will be available at shop.reesespuffs.com. From embossed elements to reflective text, the limited-edition box ($49.99) pays homage to the futuristic vibes of the CHROME PUFF.
The REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collection builds on the inventive partnerships REESE’S PUFFS has become known for cultivating — from music to art and now fashion — tapping into new experiences and creating covetable accessories, sure to please its biggest fans.
“I’ve always been a huge REESE’S PUFFS fan so getting the chance to think about what the future of breakfast could look like alongside an iconic brand was a dream come true,” Ahn said. “The CHROME PUFF is our take on breakfast on-the-go in the most fashionable way. The metaverse called ‘Breakfastverse’ we built together is playtime for the inner children in all of us. You can enjoy it by yourself as well as with family and friends. It’s going to be a surreal experience that I think everyone will love.”
For more information about the REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration, visit www.reesespuffs.world or follow @reesespuffs on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About General Mills
General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.
About AMBUSH®︎
AMBUSH® began as an experimental jewelry line – innovative pop art-inspired designs capturing a distinct Tokyo aesthetic. With apparel created as a canvas to complete the story, AMBUSH® evolved into designing unisex collections. The brand made its Paris debut in 2015 and in 2022, AMBUSH® presented the brand’s first runway at Milan Fashion Week. AMBUSH® is pushing boundaries as a fashion brand in web3 with the introduction of its POW!® REBOOT NFT collection in February 2022 and the launch of its proprietary metaverse SILVER FCTRY.
Contacts
General Mills Communications
763-764-6364
[email protected]
Edelman
Caroline Leary
[email protected]
Blockchain
Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Its SAFU Fund To $1B Amid Price Swings
Recently, the crypto market has gotten into a tight tunnel as prices keep decreasing. Most crypto assets are moving to the south with little or no break. The bears are becoming too intense, and tension keeps increasing in the market.
The fluctuations have triggered the leading crypto exchange Binance, to pursue sustainability. This new action came after the exchange announced its intent to acquire the FTX to ease its liquidity issues.
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has actively noted the events in the Binance-FTX drama. Also, he took to Twitter to disclose some points regarding the drama.
In a tweet today, CZ revealed that his firm made more funding on its insurance backing. According to the post, Binance increased its Security Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1 billion equivalent.
CZ reported that the move ensures the network’s safety against the market’s recent price fluctuation. In addition, the aim is to protect users by ensuring continuing operations regardless of market trends.
Details Of Binance’s SAFU
Further, the Binance CEO mentioned the detail of the two reserve accounts and their links. One of the accounts holds Binance Coin (BNB) token and the Binance stablecoin (BUSD) worth about $700 million. The second account comprises Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth about $300 million.
Reacting to the Twitter post, some people from the crypto community made their positions known to the CEO. Some applauded his initiative and unique leadership vision for the network’s security.
One of the users mentioned that all crypto companies should emulate Binance to have a Security Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). However, some still question the fund’s reserve cap adequacy for users.
In 2018, the Binance SAFU kicked off with a fund dedicated to backing up user holdings in critical situations. Further, the firm allocated 10% of the trading fee to the fund. Gradually, the fund kept growing and hit $1 billion for the first time in February this year.
CZ Maintains Transparency In The Crypto Firm
The CEO of Binance has maintained a transparent position in handling almost all the firm’s events. CZ stated that the company would deploy a system of Proof-of-Reserve using Merkle Trees.
The aim is to achieve full transparency with the community. In addition, Merkle Trees enable the encoding of blockchain data through a more secure and efficient method.
Hence, reactions on the sufficiency of Binance’s SAFU are emerging after CZ tweeted on the use of Proof-of-Reserve the previous day. The CEO mentioned that the mechanism would provide detailed information on liquidity for the network.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022 — Will DFI Hit $1 Soon?
- Bullish DFI price prediction is $0.777 to $1.844.
- DeFiChain (DFI) price might also reach $1 soon.
- Bearish DFI price prediction for 2022 is $0.546.
In DeFiChain (DFI) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about DFI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
DeFiChain (DFI) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of DeFiChain (DFI) is $0.563526 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,869,058 at the time of writing. However, DFI has decreased by nearly 8.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DeFiChain (DFI) has a circulating supply of 613,702,054 DFI. Currently, DeFiChain (DFI) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bybit, Bitrue, Gate.io and Bittrex.
What is DeFiChain (DFI)?
DeFiChain (DFI) is the native token of the DeFiChain platform. DFI token is primarily utilized as a levy for transactions as well as governance for chain upgrade ideas. DFI has been used to pay a charge for all DeFiChain operations involving smart contracts, including decentralized trading activities, token exchanges, DeFi services, DEX fees, and ICX costs. DFI could also be used as collateral on DeFiChain to lend other cryptocurrency assets.
The DeFiChain ecosystem is designed to capitalize on the decentralized finance possibilities of the Bitcoin network. The blockchain platform was founded in 2019, to provide financial services such as lending, borrowing, and investing. To facilitate rapid and low-cost transactions, DeFiChain is supported by a network of nodes or computers. It also tries to address security, decentralization, and scalability issues.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022
DeFiChain (DFI) holds the 105th position on CoinGecko right now. DFI price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of DeFiChain (DFI) laid out the falling wedge pattern. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal. This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing.
From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.
Currently, DeFiChain (DFI) is in the range of $0.569. If the pattern continues, the price of DFI might reach the resistance levels of $0.674, $0.879 and $1.445. If the trend reverses, then the price of DFI may fall to $0.540
DeFiChain (DFI) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of DeFiChain (DFI).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for DeFiChain (DFI).
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.777
|Resistance Level 2
|$1.206
|Resistance Level 3
|$1.844
|Support Level
|$0.546
The charts show that DeFiChain (DFI) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DFI might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.844.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of DeFiChain (DFI) might plummet to almost $0.546, a bearish signal.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of DeFiChain (DFI) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of DFI lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of DeFiChain (DFI) is shown in the chart above. Notably, DeFiChain (DFI) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Currently, DFI has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DFI at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the DFI is 31.30. This means that DeFiChain (DFI) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of DFI may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of DeFiChain (DFI). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of DeFiChain (DFI). Currently, the ADX of DFI lies in the range of 11.801 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of DeFiChain (DFI). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of DFI lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of DeFiChain (DFI) is at 31.30 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of DFI with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and DeFiChain (DFI).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of DFI is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of DFI also increases or decreases respectively.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, DeFiChain (DFI) might probably attain $3 by 2023.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, DeFiChain (DFI) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, DFI might rally to hit $5 by 2024.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2025
If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, DFI would rally to hit $7.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2026
If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, DFI would rally to hit $9.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2027
If DeFiChain (DFI) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, DFI would rally to hit $11.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2028
If DeFiChain (DFI) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, DFI would hit $13 in 2028.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on DeFiChain (DFI), it would witness major spikes. DFI might hit $15 by 2029.
DeFiChain (DFI) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the DeFiChain Ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in DFI for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, DeFiChain (DFI) might hit $17 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the DeFiChain network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for DFI. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of DeFiChain (DFI) in 2022 is $1.844. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of DeFiChain (DFI) price prediction for 2022 is $0.546.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the DeFiChain ecosystem, the performance of DFI would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.61 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that DFI is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
DeFiChain (DFI) is the native token of the DeFiChain platform. DFI token is primarily utilized as a levy for transactions as well as governance for chain upgrade suggestions.
DeFiChain (DFI) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, Huobi Global, Bybit, Bitrue, Gate.io and Bittrex.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DeFiChain platform, DFI has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On December 06, 2021 DeFiChain (DFI) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.61.
DeFiChain (DFI) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of DeFiChain in the past few months, DFI is considered a good investment in 2022.
DeFiChain (DFI) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then DeFiChain (DFI) will hit $1 soon.
DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $5 by 2024.
DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025.
DeFiChain (DFI) price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Recommended For You
- Green Satoshi Token (GST SOL) Price Prediction 2022 — Will GST SOL Hit $0.05 Soon?
Blockchain
Binance Coin Holds Above $290 Amidst Crypto Purge; Are Bulls Still In Control?
- BNB’s price loses its $340 support as the price trades to a region of $290 before bouncing off this region.
- BNB’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
- BNB’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades slightly above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Previous weeks saw the price of Binance Coin (BNB) outperform Bitcoin (BTC). Most altcoins trend higher as many produced gains of over 200%, including Binance Coin (BNB) rallying from a region of $300 to a high of $390, with many hoping the price of BNB would pull off a good price action to a region of $450. Still, these expectations were cut short by the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market. BNB’s price is looking strong, with many questions about how long bulls will defend this region with the current market issue between Binance and FTX, creating a fear of uncertainty and doubt for most traders and investors. (Data from Binance)
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week has yet to look like the previous as the week has looked choked with FUD news leading to many altcoins being affected negatively in price as major coins have been struggling to stay afloat from what looks like a crypto purge.
Still, the price of BNB has continued to look strong after breaking below its weekly high of $350, which has served as support after flipping the price, acting as a supply zone initially. The support formed at $300 has proven to be key to holding off the price from sell-offs. The price of BNB retesting the support at $300-$290 is not good for the market as this would weaken this region for bears to push the price lower.
The price of BNB needs to rally off this region to look safe and avoid dropping below its weekly lows, as this would affect the general market sentiment.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $350.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $300-$290.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BNB remains considerably strong in the daily timeframe as the price trades above $290 support, holding off the price from trending lower after retesting this region on previous times, bouncing off to begin a rally to a region of $350.
BNB’s price closed above $290 on the daily timeframe indicating there are more chances of BNB trending upwards to a region of $350 as the market continues to recover in the coming days.
The price of BNB needs to rally to a region of $350 for the price to remain safe temporarily, leading to a relief rally. If the price of $300-$290 fails to hold bears, we could see the price going down to $250-$200.
Daily resistance for the BNB price – $350.
Daily support for the BNB price – $290.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Porsche Holding Salzburg Selects Keepit for Ransomware Protection
WC trio named to OAC All-Tournament Team
Knicks analyst unloads on Ben Simmons: ‘So overrated you can’t put him in the game’
Ethereum Sinks To $1.2k, But Selling Pressure Only Seems To Be Rising
Will the surging Miami win its fourth consecutive victory? – News from Mercury
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 10: Fields running away with most-improved title
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Summoned Again by Probe Agency
Structure.fi Continues Growth in Latin America, Expanding Access to Financial Services in Argentina
Keith Ellison, with narrow lead, claims win in Minnesota AG race
Various candidates score historic victories in midterm elections
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?