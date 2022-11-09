Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said the board has not spoken to him about Ibrox’s future after the St Johnstone defeat, as Graeme Souness has said it will be “difficult for him to recover “

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has promised to turn the tide at Rangers as he revealed the board haven’t discussed his future at Ibrox.
But former Gers manager Graeme Souness believes the Dutchman’s days are numbered in Glasgow after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to St Johnstone.
The result leaves the club seven points behind rivals Celtic in the table.
Van Bronckhorst was overwhelmed with boos from fans after Rangers’ dreadful Champions League campaign where they lost all six group stage matches.
However, the former Arsenal left-back is determined to bring the fans back to his side and knows beating Hearts on Wednesday night is the first step.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the 47-year-old said: “I’m focused on the team and the winning games, that’s all that matters.
“I believe I can turn things around, my whole goal is to win tomorrow – that’s the most important thing. Winning is the most important thing, that’s all that matters right now.
“With wins comes confidence and that allows you to play better. Then, with the players coming back from injury, we can continue to improve.
glory
When Gareth Southgate will confirm England’s World Cup squad and who should be in
retort
McClean responds to Souness comments on poppy stance on talkSPORT after more boos
CRITICAL
‘I can do what he does’ – Liverpool’s Salah once again slammed by Cameroon star
gold
Parlor and McCoist in stitches as Strictly fans fury over Gooners voting for Adams
self-centered
Austin says ex-Saints boss Hasenhuttl dug up players and ‘did everything for him’
hold
Ferdinand tells Arsenal to ‘check reality’ because ‘it wasn’t Chelsea’s first team’
He added: “I talk to Ross (Wilson, sporting director) every day. They didn’t discuss my position at all.
“Of course we know how the situation is, we have to add wins. That’s all that matters right now, but I haven’t had a timeline or like “you gotta do something else”, no, I haven’t had any discussions like that with the board .”
Despite Van Bronckhorst’s optimism, Souness, who spent five years in charge of Rangers between 1986 and 1991, believes it will be “difficult” for the former Barcelona star to turn things around.
He said of White and Jordan: “Wretched European campaign, losing to Celtic, it’s going to be tough for him to recover.
“He has to beat Celtic twice. Celtic must slip.
“Managing Glasgow Rangers is not an easy task, just as I’m sure managing Celtic is not.
“Because there are games you’re supposed to win just because, certainly in my day, I could have had a player I was buying that was worth more money than the 11 players we were playing against.
“That in itself brought its own pressure.
“Glasgow Rangers are expected to win every game they play and that’s the price on the ticket when you manage this massive football club.
“And right now he’s under pressure.”
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
“You had your Waterloo today,” the rebel Super League leaders said in a private meeting on Tuesday with senior European football officials.
Super League supporters have been recalled the soccer facility fierce opposition to rebel competition during talks in UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
“In football you have to realize when the game is lost, and your game is lost forever,” lambasted former Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, according to four senior industry officials with direct knowledge of the meeting who spoke to POLITICO on the condition of anonymity.
A dozen major European clubs launched the proposed Super League in April 2021, but the plan collapsed after several clubs pulled out after two days of vehement opposition from top fans, players and coaches. level, other clubs and politicians.
At the meeting, the message from the European football leadership was clear: we are still strongly opposed to your plan.
Three of European football’s giants – Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus – are still fighting over the project in court, and on December 15 the Court of Justice of the European Union will issue a non-binding opinion on a complaint of the Super League that UEFA is running an illegal European football monopoly.
Bernd Reichart, Anas Laghrari and John Hahn of A22, the company behind the Super League, were present at UEFA headquarters on the shores of Lake Geneva. Facing them were UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, Paris Saint-Germain and European Club Association boss Nasser al-Khelaifi, La Liga president Javier Tebas and more than 20 other senior football officials. ECA, continental leagues, fan groups and FIFPRO.
Čeferin accused Super League officials of sounding like a ‘broken record’ on European football’s problems without coming up with solutions, while at one point Reichart said people should stop ‘lecturing themselves “.
For two and a half hours, the discussion – which oscillated between “forced politeness” and hostility, according to the officials present – revolved around who exactly A22 represented, whether they were speaking on behalf of recalcitrant Super League clubs and whether they were bringing a new format to the table.
With A22’s explanations deemed unsatisfactory, Čeferin’s remarks were followed by contributions from the world of European football, by turns polite and downright scathing.
Tebas, the outspoken Spanish football boss, has branded Super League officials “liars” and said they are being “instrumentalised” by Real Madrid supremo Florentino Pérez. PSG’s Al-Khelaifi – a nemesis of Tebas on other football matters – joined his nemesis in saying that “football is not a legal contract, but a social contract. You have to respect the fans.
“After all this time, you still don’t understand,” al-Khelaifi added.
American tycoon Dan Friedkin, chairman of AS Roma, said he invested in the Italian club because of the European football pyramid, “where the peril of losing is as great as the glory of winning”.
But it was the fan groups, even more so than the senior executives, who really expressed their fury at the meeting.
“The fan groups absolutely lynched them,” said another football official present at the encounter. “They said they didn’t care about football fans.”
Speaking to POLITICO, Football Supporters Europe’s Ronan Evain put it more diplomatically: “For us it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I don’t think we’ll ever see them again.”
In a statement after the meeting, A22’s Reichart, who has been pushing for more dialogue with football stakeholders, said: “It was good to meet UEFA and we are happy that they accepted our invitation to have an open exchange. It is an important signal to clubs and supporters across Europe that we need a discussion and that it is welcome, even when it is difficult,” adding: “What we learned from the meeting is that the status quo is satisfactory for UEFA.
But Super League continues to face an uphill struggle to make its case to the people who matter.
“We have 35 people sitting in the room and I have the impression that 32 are not necessarily in your favor or they have no interest in talking to you,” said Rummenigge, the former player and manager of the Bayern. “You had your Waterloo today.”
Mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko says the global sports community must allow Russian athletes to compete unhampered by socio-political concerns.
The former PRIDE heavyweight champion, 46, who is set to fight for the last time in his storied career in the coming months, was previously in talks to stage his retirement fight in Moscow’s Red Square before the league The fighter he represents, Bellator MMA, pulled back on the plan shortly after the start of Russian military action in Ukraine.
Ongoing tensions between Russia and its neighbor have led to a wave of sporting sanctions imposed on the country, with many of its athletes facing restrictions on where and how they can compete on the international stage.
And Emelianenko, who is the president of the Russian MMA Union, has called on the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) to remove its suspension from Russian athletes and allow them to compete in its 2023 championships – the biggest competition in the world for lovers of mixed martial combat. artistic fighters.
Speaking to TASS news agency, Emelianenko said young fighters should not be held hostage by events beyond their control.
“Until recently, sport was separated from politics, but now we are faced with a situation where talented Russian athletes are held hostage by public and political issues between countries.“said Emelianenko.
“All previous plans, hopes and enormous efforts have been shattered, faith in the justice of the great principles of Olympism has been lost.
“We believe that athletes must face worthy opponents, because it is the fundamental principle of the development of sport, and our national team is one of the strongest in the world.
“A completely competitive and ever-evolving national team has been swept away from global MMA,” he added.
“I want to emphasize that this year the Russian national team consisted of athletes within the framework of the national championship, and they are ready to participate in all world tournaments next year.”
Emelianeko’s request comes after the IMMAF banned fighters from Russia and Belarus in March, as did various other sports federations and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The IMMAF wrote at the time that it took the action “with great sadness”, but said it took the action in solidarity with Ukraine.
“We believe in the power of sport to unite people beyond politics“, he said in a press release at the time.
“However, the homeland of our friends and colleagues from the MMA League of Ukraine is under attack and they have been forced out of next week’s Super Cup as they set out to defend their country..”
Emelianenko is a legendary figure in mixed martial arts history and compiled a professional record of 40-6 (1).
The Tucson Police Department received more than $50,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Traffic Safety Office to help make the city’s roads safer.
On Tuesday, the TPD announced it was accepting a $10,000 distracted driving safety grant. The money will be used to enforce offenses such as speeding, distracted driving, alcohol/drugs and other offenses with an emphasis on cell phone or related hands-free violations in city limits, a TPD news release said.
The goal of the grant is to reduce collisions and provide a safe environment for everyone using the city’s roads, the press release said. For the remainder of 2022 to 2023, 36 daytime and evening deployments will be scheduled.
TPD also accepted a $15,000 grant for pedestrian and cyclist safety. The grant will help enforce pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic offenses such as jaywalking, speeding, distracted driving, alcohol/drug impairment and other offences, thereby reducing pedestrian and bicycle accidents, the press release said.
People also read…
The department said 44 deployments will be scheduled for days and evenings at various locations throughout late 2022 and into 2023.
In addition to the other two grants, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provided TPD with an Occupant Protection Grant of $31,350. Funding will be used to raise public awareness of the dangers of unbelted use and violations of child restraints through public education using classrooms and hands-on training at public events of car seat check, the press release said.
Nationally certified car seat technicians will also be available to distribute information and answer questions about car seats and booster seats at the events, according to the press release. To help reduce serious and fatal collisions, full enforcement efforts will be conducted through September 2023.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected]
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss if the Miami Dolphins defense, which has been stingy at home, but struggles away from Hard Rock Stadium, can establish itself on the road.
Voters in Southern California braved the rain Tuesday morning to cast their ballots in a midterm election that will determine the balance of power in Congress, access to abortion and who will run the second-largest city in the country.
The mood leading up to Election Day was one of dismay, with voters grappling with inflation, a scandal rocking Los Angeles City Hall and acts of political violence – most recently l assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband – which left them on edge.
Turnout for the midterm vote — halfway through a president’s four-year term — is historically much lower than for a presidential election. The significant shift to mail-in voting during the pandemic has changed the number of Californians participating in elections and means counting votes may take longer than in previous years.
After voting at the Elysian Masonic Temple in Los Feliz on Tuesday morning, Jaclyn Zeccola strapped her 3-year-old son into his car seat with his red voting sticker in hand. The 46-year-old said fears for the future prompted her to vote.
“Quite frankly, I’m terrified that our world is coming to an end,” she said. “We are very lucky, we live in a liberal neighborhood. But I think I vote in the hope that the tide will turn nationally to where we are – where we recognize the rights that are being taken away from so many people.
At the Oakwood Community Center in Venice, the sun peeked out amid cloudy skies as four people briefly lined up on Tuesday for voting machines to become available. Poll workers said a steady stream of voters had cast their ballots since Monday.
For Claudia Soriano, 59, a resident of Venice, homelessness and crime were key issues. She voted for Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles and Traci Park for Council District 11, a coastal district that includes Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and Marina del Rey, as they will clean up city streets and make neighborhoods safe, said she declared.
Soriano, who has lived in Venice for 15 years, said he found several homeless people in his driveway and was worried about the safety of his two daughters.
“I always vote, but especially this time because we have to fix the situation,” Soriano said. “We have so many homeless people.”
Since Monday at the end of the day,approximately 5.1 million absentee ballots had been returned in California. About 51% belonged to the Democrats, 28% to the Republicans and 21% to the independents or those who identify with another political party, according to election data reviewed by the consultancy Political Data Intelligence.
Historically, many Republicans have voted by mail. However, that dynamic changed dramatically in 2020, when then-President Trump and others spread baseless allegations of mail-in voting fraud. Now, experts say, Republicans are more likely to vote in person on Election Day.
It is unclear how the rain will affect attendance. Los Angeles County hasn’t had a wet election day since 2008.
A storm originating in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to peak Tuesday before tapering to scattered showers Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The system could dump 1 to 3 inches of rain at low elevations in LA County and 2 to 3 inches in mountainous areas.
A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for parts of LA County, including the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys. Heavy rains triggered a mandatory evacuation order in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in Orange County and forced the closure of the voting center near the Canyons Library.
The Orange County Republican Party sent an email Monday urging members to vote as soon as possible to avoid getting stuck in the rain.
“Queues on election day are long and usually one to two hours. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to vote,” the email reads.
In an effort to make voting easier, LA County residents are eligible for free bus and train rides to polling places on Tuesday.
Outside the Hollywood Lutheran Church, “I voted” signs were speckled with raindrops and slightly twisted in the wind. An election worker collected sodden signs that warned against campaigning and replaced them with new ones.
Iris Medrano, head of elections at the polling center, said they feared it would be slow due to rain. But at 9:30 a.m., she estimated that about 30 people had come to vote. When the workers arrived, a few voters were already queuing in the downpour.
Medrano, 48, has also been at the center for three days to vote early, working 12-hour days. On Monday, she said, a 90-year-old man came because he had lost his mail-in ballot. He had his cane and his umbrella.
“He was so determined,” Medrano said. “It makes all those long hours worth being here.”
Congressional races in Southern California have tightened over the past week, particularly in the coastal districts of Orange County where Representatives Katie Porter and Mike Levin are seeking re-election.
The rain was starting to stop shortly after 9 a.m. when Alfredo Padron cast his vote at the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center. He proudly affixed an “I voted” sticker to the front of his black hoodie from Blizzard Entertainment, the Irvine-based video game company where he works.
The ballot proposals, particularly Proposition 1, brought Padron, a Democrat, to the polls. He said he “find it appalling” that Roe was overthrown in June.
The Cuban-American also voted for Jay Chen, a congressional candidate challenging GOP Representative Michelle Steel to represent the 45th District, centered in Little Saigon in Orange County. A steady stream of senders describing Chen, a Taiwanese American, as having communist ties to China deterred Padron.
“He’s an American like me,” Padron said. “I don’t know why his opponent had to resort to red smears in the run.”
In Los Angeles, the polls in the mayoral race have also tightened significantly over the past week, with Caruso, a billionaire businessman and developer, taking the lead from Rep. Karen Bass with the help of dozens. millions of dollars worth of sound attack ads.
Abby Boyle came ready for the rain, wearing bright red rain boots and a bucket hat as she voted at the Masonic Temple.
The 23-year-old said she was motivated to vote in favor of Proposition 1, which would explicitly protect abortion rights in the state.
“And also making sure that Rick Caruso doesn’t win this election,” she said. “I don’t agree with a lot of what he’s already done in LA. I know a lot of Republicans think LA is falling apart and that Rick Caruso will build a better LA, but I don’t think it’s a better LA for everyone. I think it’s a better LA for the top 1%.
Ian Phillips, 35, walked through the rain to the temple with a thermos in hand to vote on Tuesday. Phillips, who works for television and film and describes himself as a “far left socialist”, said he was eager to vote in the mayoral election.
“Getting Rick Caruso not be our next mayor was my biggest motivator,” he said, adding that he didn’t like that Caruso recently signed up as a Democrat.
“Karen Bass is just a lot more authentically Angeleno,” he said.
Los Angeles voters are also being asked to decide on several other proposals and the future direction of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
In that race, retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna takes on incumbent Alex Villanueva, who has clashed frequently with the LA County Board of Supervisors during his tenure.
Times staff writers Robert Lopez, Grace Toohey and Julia Wick contributed to this report.
The Ravens rank second in the league in rushing, and coach John Harbaugh expects their ground attack to grow stronger in the near future with Gus Edwards (hamstring) on schedule to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and J.K. Dobbins likely to join him “in a few weeks.”
Harbaugh also said safety Marcus Williams, who dislocated his wrist in the Ravens’ Week 5 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, is on track to return in December. “He’s looking good,” he said. “It’s one of those deals where it’s a bone that has to heal, so it’s pretty straightforward, as long as there are no setbacks. There have been no setbacks so far.”
Williams, the team’s top offseason addition, was an every-down player before his injury. Third-year safety Geno Stone has played well in his place.
The Ravens came out of their victory over the New Orleans Saints without any additional significant injuries. Harbaugh said outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul tweaked his ankle Monday night, explaining why the veteran played just seven snaps. He said the Ravens held out Pierre-Paul and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) for precautionary reasons, but both should be available to face the Panthers after the Ravens’ bye week.
Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, meanwhile, will likely be activated this week, when his 21-day window to return to the 53-man roster or be sent to season-ending injured reserve expires. His presence could strain the Ravens’ ability to play all their tight ends. They have activated Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, Isaiah Likely and Nick Boyle for recent games (though Andrews did not play against the Saints with knee and shoulder injuries), with Patrick Ricard also on the field more often than not.
“He’s looked really good,” Harbaugh said of Kolar, a fourth-round pick out of Iowa State who had sports hernia surgery in August. “He’s so talented. He’s so big. He’s got great hands. He wants to do well. He had three good weeks of practice, so I anticipate him being brought up this week. I can’t speak for [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] on that, but that’s kind of how we’re talking about it. We’ve got to find a way to do it, which is a challenge, but I expect Charlie to contribute this year.”
Tight ends coach George Godsey said Kolar simply needs more reps to get in game shape and make up for the practices he missed: “For him, it’s each day, we’re trying to take another step.”