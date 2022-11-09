Remember historical events that happened that day

Archean Chemical Industries had to be restructured before going public.

An initial public offering (IPO) is the first sale of stock by a private company to the general public. When a company goes public, it can raise funds to grow its business and grow. A newly public company will have publicly traded shares.

Investors love IPOs because they can buy good stocks of companies at low prices. At least that is the common perception. Listing gains on IPOs are the most attractive thing about IPOs.

For example, recently an SME, Phantom Digital Effects, launched its IPO and listed on NSE with over 200% gains on the day of listing.

There are several instances where companies have made significant gains on the day of listing.

However, investors may need to spend time researching and analyzing companies before applying for an IPO.

Healthy momentum in the secondary market, abundant liquidity in the system and greater participation from retail investors were some of the factors that kept the IPO street turbulent in 2021.

It seems that the phase is back and the market has already started to rise. No less than four new companies are coming out with their IPOs this week. This is as a result of two issues that are ongoing. Of the four, the largest IPO is that of chemical company Archean Chemical.

The chemical maker’s IPO will open for subscriptions on November 9, 2022. Here are the key details.

Issue period: November 09, 2022 to November 11, 2022

Size of the problem: Rs 14.6 billion (new issue for Rs 8.1 billion offered for sale for Rs 6.5 billion)

Price range : Rs 386 to Rs 407 per share

Auction lot: 36 shares and multiples thereof

Application limit: Minimum one lot maximum thirteen lots

Face value: Rs 2 per share

The company has reserved no less than 75% of the shares of the offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIB). It has reserved no less than 15% for non-institutional buyers (HNI). Thus, no more than 10% of the shares are available to individual retail investors.

Date of provisional attribution of the initial public offering: November 16, 2022

Provisional registration date: November 21, 2022

Here are 5 important details about the Archean Chemical Industries IPO.

#1 About the company

Archean Chemical Industries is India’s largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt as of FY 2020-2021.

The company is the leading manufacturer of specialty marine chemicals in India and focuses on the production and export of bromine, industrial salt and sulphate of potash to customers across the globe.

The company is the only sulphate of potash manufacturer in India. The Company’s marine chemicals business is mainly conducted on a business-to-business basis both in India and overseas.

The Company has an integrated production facility for bromine, industrial salt and sulphate of potash operations, located in Hajipir, Gujarat, located at the northern edge of the Rann of Kutch brine fields.

#2 Financial situation

Archean Chemical Industries’ finances are improving. Its revenue increased approximately 51% in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Expenses also saw a decline.

However, return on net worth (RoNW) remains a concern. Over the past three years, the company has experienced both negative and declining RoNW.

#3 Comparison with peers

According to the RHP, Tata Chemicals, Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries and Neogen Chemicals are its listed peers.

#4 Arguments in favor of the company

· It occupies a leading position in the bromine market and in the industrial salts segment.

· There are high barriers to entry in the marine specialty chemicals industry, which means the business will face less competition.

· The company has a well-established infrastructure and integrated production with cost savings.

· It is India’s largest exporter of bromine and industrial salt with a global customer base.

· It has an experienced management team and promoters.

#5 Risk Factors

The company went through a debt restructuring in 2017. Debt restructuring can be a sign of concern for investors.

· It is highly dependent on a few customers. The top 10 customers generate approximately 70% of total revenue. Therefore, losing even one of them will have a major impact on the company’s revenue.

· Being a chemical company sourcing raw materials at the right time is extremely important for the manufacture of quality chemicals. However, the company does not have long-term contracts with its suppliers, which means it is exposed to loss of suppliers and not to mention price variability.

· In the past, it has failed to meet certain requirements of the market regulator.

To conclude

A horse that pant in a short race cannot be trusted to win the derby.

Debt restructuring means the reorganization of the outstanding obligations of a troubled company to restore its liquidity and keep it in business.

Archean Chemical Industries had to be restructured before going public. Under these conditions, will he be able to remain on solid ground after registration? Especially since a company’s compliance multiplies once it is listed. However, it cannot be ignored that with China no longer a strategy in effect, there are tailwinds for the chemical sector. This could help Archean Chemical Industries pick up the pace it so badly needs.

Good investment!

(Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.)