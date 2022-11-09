News
Richie Sexson, an MLB All-Star who hit over 300 career home runs, takes over as manager for Windy City ThunderBolts. ‘This felt like the right time.’
Before Richie Sexson began his 12-year MLB career, becoming an All-Star who hit over 300 career home runs, he was a minor leaguer fighting his way up the baseball food chain.
It’s those experiences as a young player that Sexson plans to utilize as he begins his professional managing career in the Frontier League with the Windy City ThunderBolts.
“I played in the minors for four or five years,” Sexson said. “I sat in Triple-A for a couple years, stayed motivated and understood the ultimate goal. I think I can teach that to these guys.
“It’s obviously a super stressful time and you have to put yourself back in that situation and realize they’re not making a ton of money and they have one goal, and that’s to get to the big leagues. I hope I can help them do that.”
Sexson was recently named the 19th manager in history for the T-Bolts. He replaces Brian Smith, whose teams went 118-169 over three seasons, including 33-62 in 2022, the franchise’s worst record since 2001.
“It’s exciting to get somebody with Richie’s pedigree,” T-Bolts general manager Mike VerSchave said. “He’s not a no-name as far as Major League Baseball goes. He was quite accomplished. Over 300 home runs is nothing to sniff at.
“I think his background will serve these players well.”
Sexson played with the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. He was an All-Star twice in Milwaukee, where he had two seasons with 45 home runs.
He expects his vast MLB experience to help him become a successful manager.
“You learn so much baseball being a pro at that level,” Sexson said. “You forget more things than most people will ever know in their lives.
“This is an opportunity for me to give back. You’re not in this to make billions of dollars. I want to help these players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge at the professional level.”
Sexson’s only coaching experience has been on the high school level at Summit in Bend, Oregon. He joined the coaching staff there in 2014 and had been the head coach since 2017.
“There have been some opportunities thrown at me in the past about managing in the minor leagues,” Sexson said. “You turn those down because it’s not the right time. Eventually, if you keep turning them all down, people are going to stop asking.
“This felt like the right time for me to do it. My kids are getting older. I’ve been looking for the right opportunity to get my foot back in the door.”
At 47 years old and 14 years removed from his final season as a player, Sexson knows some things have changed.
“It’s a different style of baseball,” he said. “If we hit a home run and looked at it for too long, the next one was in your neck. There are some different things happening now. Guys are doing cartwheels down the line and that’s OK.
“I’m going to have to get to know the younger player and understand them, but I think that’s one of my good qualities — being able to understand people.”
Managers in the Frontier League have the added responsibility of recruiting players to build their roster. Sexson recognizes that will be a challenge.
“With affiliated teams, you’re given your team and kind of told where to play guys,” Sexson said. “That’s the different part of this. I’m hoping to use my connections to get as many high-quality players as I can.”
The way VerSchave figures it, who wouldn’t want to play for Sexson?
“How you could not want to pick his brain?” VerSchave said. “You’d be crazy not to take some advice from that gentleman.”
Steve Millar is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
According to a PS parliamentarian, the takeover of 100% of EDF by the State masks a project of “dismantling” – RT in French
The PS deputy Philippe Brun affirms that the State’s offer to buy back 16% of the capital of EDF, which it does not hold, masks a continuation of the project to sell EDF activities known as ” Hercules”. the Minister of Public Accounts denied.
In a parliamentary report transmitted to AFP, the PS deputy Philippe Brun affirms that a project of “dismantling” of EDF, with a separation of its nuclear and renewable activities, is still under study. The parliamentarian went to Bercy twice in October for “an on-the-spot and on-the-spot check”, in order to access ministerial documents on the complete renationalization of EDF officially initiated by the State-shareholder, which currently holds 84%.
In his report, he states that “the documents consulted show the continuation of work relating to the Hercule project”. An allusion to the controversial plan for the in-depth restructuring of the group, with the separation of nuclear, hydroelectric and renewable activities, fought by the unions and which the executive says it has suspended.
In his report, the PS deputy quotes a “preparatory note” dated June 27, 2022, according to which the 100% renationalization of EDF would make it possible to “prepare on a new basis the negotiations (nuclear regulation and reorganization of the Group) to come with all stakeholders”.
In his report, the deputy argues that according to this document, the operation to remove EDF from the stock market initiated by the State would make it possible to avoid “beginning with a reorganization of the group [qui] would send a negative signal to trade unions [lesquelles] would not fail to mobilize strongly as they had done during the Hercule/Grand EDF projects”.
Government denial
“The prospects for reorganization of the group mentioned mention “the sale of around 30% of the activities linked to the energy transition”, affirms Philippe Brun again. “The report of a preparatory working group for future negotiations on electricity regulation with the Commission [européenne]which the rapporteur was able to consult, studies four scenarios which all foresee an evolution, either by competitive remedies, or by a modification of the structure of EDF”, he adds.
Questioned by AFP, Philippe Brun affirms not to “make any trial of intention, but to have a real concern”. “Nothing is arbitrated but these are hypotheses on which the services are still working,” he adds.
During questions to the government on Tuesday, the Minister of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal denied any restructuring project and assured that the Hercule project “was no longer on the agenda”. “The objective of the rise to 100% in the capital of EDF is clear, it is to strengthen the nuclear policy of France [pour] the construction of six EPRs in particular,” he explained.
The State officially launched on October 4 the process of renationalisation of EDF, an operation at 9.7 billion euros to buy back the 16% of the capital that it does not hold.
Heat still working on power play alongside Adebayo, Dedmon, as Spoelstra plays the percentages
It was the open-ended question at the start of training camp that has produced the same answer 99% of the time for one of the team’s players.
And yet it still feels as if there has yet to be absolute closure when it comes to the Miami Heat’s ultimate answer at power forward.
In the wake of P.J. Tucker’s offseason free-agency departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, open competition was expected in the search for Tucker’s replacement in Erik Spoelstra’s starting lineup.
To this point, as the Heat turn their attention to Thursday night’s visit by the Charlotte Hornets to FTX Arena, according to Basketball Reference:
– Caleb Martin, the replacement starter for Tucker, has played 98% of his minutes at power forward.
– Jimmy Butler, who made clear on media day he did not want to start at power forward, has played 55% of his minutes at power forward.
– Haywood Highsmith has played 88% of his limited minutes at power forward.
– Duncan Robinson has played 21% of his minutes at power forward.
– Max Strus has played 5% of his minutes at power forward.
– And Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic and Dewayne Dedmon have not played at power forward, with Omer Yurtseven yet to play.
Because of Yurtseven’s season-long absence due to an ankle impingement, the Heat have yet to test the Yurtseven-Adebayo pairing that received an extensive review during training-camp scrimmages in the Bahamas as well as a trial run when the two started together in the preseason opener (Martin started at small forward in that game, with Butler sitting out).
For Adebayo and Dedmon, it has meant adjusting to an assortment of playing styles alongside in the power rotation.
“I mean it’s not me being a different player, it’s more so adjusting to your personnel,” Adebayo told the Sun Sentinel. “I know Caleb is not going to be somebody I’m just going to throw it to in the post. But, also, spacing-wise, Caleb’s a spacer. Haywood is a spacer. So I’ve got room to move around and roam in the paint.
“But Big 77 [Yurtseven], I’ve got to be aware of where I’m at, just to keep the spacing and keep us in sync, to where if he’s spacing, I’m in the paint. Or if he’s in the dunker’s [spot], I’m in the corner.”
With the Heat solely going small at power forward to this stage, it has meant Adebayo having to play bigger than his 6-foot-9, 255-pound build.
“I mean, yeah, I’m going to play like that regardless, no matter who’s on the court,” Adebayo said. “I feel like that doesn’t dictate how aggressive you are getting the rebounds, depending on who’s on the court.”
By contrast, Dedmon has shown an inclination to leave the post, at 4 of 10 on 3-pointers this season (Adebayo is 0 for 3, when factoring in clock-beating heaves).
Still, Dedmon knows the reason he enters is to provide a big-muscle presence planted in the paint, knowing his accompanying power forward most likely will be stationed at the 3-point line.
“I mean, it doesn’t require that much adjustment,” Dedmon said of the Heat’s variety of 3-point shooters at power forward. “I mean they’re all great shooters. As a big, you roll, find out when guys can hit you in the pocket, be always available, always open.”
And if there were to be experimentation for Dedmon alongside Yurtseven or Jovic?
“I think my rebounding approach is always the same, just try and be aggressive and grab as many as possible,” he said. “Yeah, nothing changes.”
To Adebayo, the Heat going small at power forward means having to step up bigger on the boards.
To a degree, that has been an uneven ride, averaging 8.1, which had him 33rd in the league entering Wednesday’s play.
With Udonis Haslem’s franchise rebounding record his ultimate career target, Adebayo said he hopes to step up more to the challenge, especially with smaller assistance alongside, presences far less physical than Tucker.
“Obviously, I’ve got to get ‘em all,” Adebayo said. “I don’t think there’s a defined difference of who’s on the court and what I’m going to be doing.”
WC trio named to OAC All-Tournament Team
WESTERVILLE — Three Wilmington College men’s soccer players — Michael Owusu, Nick In’tZand and Kyle Jordan — have been named to the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer All-Tournament Team.
Owusu, a fifth-year senior who played mostly on the backline, was instrumental in WC’s run to the OAC tournament title game. Wilmington allowed just one goal in its first two games before falling to eventual tournament champion John Carroll University. During the season, Owusu was a big part of the Quakers allowing 1.23 goals per game on the season.
In’tZand, who started all 20 games in defense, have been heavily involved offensively throughout the season. The sophomore has scored a goal in four of the last five games, including the team’s first goal in two of the OAC tournament competitions.
Jordan, who missed the first half of the year through injury, played 10 games as a midfielder. In the semifinals of the OAC Tournament at Ohio Northern University, the freshman scored the game-winning goal midway through the second overtime.
“We had a lot of deserving guys, but glad those three got some recognition,” head coach Cory Bucur said. “Mike has been Mr. Constant all year for us, locking things at the back and really leading this team. Not only is Nick an incredible 1-on-1 defender, but he’s also featured with two goals in the tournament. Kyle may not have started a game for us in the tournament, but his energy and intensity is infectious around our guys and he gets noticed when he’s on the court. The game-winner against Ohio Northern was a well-deserved moment for him that I think he will treasure and help fuel the rest of his career here in Wilmington.
Wilmington finished its 2022 season with a 12-6-3 overall record, including a 5-2-2 OAC rating. The Quakers, as the No. 4 seed, made a run to the OAC Tournament Championship Game where they fell to John Carroll 4-1. The appearance in the tournament title match was the first for WC since 2004 and the first No. 4 seed to make it there in more than two decades.
Knicks analyst unloads on Ben Simmons: ‘So overrated you can’t put him in the game’
A Knicks analyst unloaded on Ben Simmons a couple days before the interborough rivalry game, labeling the Nets’ point guard as “scared” when asked to identify the league’s most overrated player.
“Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network.” The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.”
Simmons, 26, didn’t play all of last season while citing mental health struggles and a back injury. The three-time All-Star staggered his seven appearances this season around a “sore knee,” averaging just 5.6 points on 43% shooting before Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.
Simmons had remained hesitant to shoot or attack the basket, often turning away with the ball and searching for a kick-out pass. He only attempted seven shots outside the paint before Wednesday, missing five of them. He was shooting 47% on free throws.
Szczerbiak, 45, a former All-Star and sixth overall pick, indicated that Simmons is at least partially responsible for the underwhelming team defense that left Steve Nash unemployed (with good pay).
“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.”
Simmons, who is expected to play against the Knicks, was torched Monday night by Luka Doncic and acknowledged, “I think I did terrible.”
Simmons added, “I’m my own harshest critic,” which rings hollow to anybody who listened to Sixers fans or Szczerbiak on MSG Network.
“When you have back surgery, and then you’re dealing with your knee, it’s tough,” Simmons said. “But it’s the cards I was dealt, so I’ve gotta push through it.”
Simmons’ regression from a two-way All-Star to his current status would sit atop the disappointment list for any other NBA franchise. But the Nets are lined with issues and suspended their point guard, Kyrie Irving, for his unapologetic response to endorsing an anti-Semitic film.
The Knicks, meanwhile, have been less dysfunctional and dramatic lately but needed a win against the Nets to avoid a losing record.
“That’s their problem,” Julius Randle told reporters when asked about the Nets drama. “All good over here in Knicksland.”
Will the surging Miami win its fourth consecutive victory? – News from Mercury
Dolphins (6-3) at Browns (3-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Back row: The Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points.
Dave Hyde, sportscaster (season record: 6-3): Dolphins 30, Browns 27
Two offenses in the top 10 in points. Both defenses tied for 24th in points allowed per game (24.6). The Heat isn’t there to help the Dolphins much now, but coming home after a few weeks on the road will be the difference in this game. The Dolphins are the better team, but the Browns are a formidable opponent.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins columnist (season record: 5-4): Dolphins 28, Browns 24
It’s the Chubb Bowl as Dolphins running back Bradley Chubb takes on his cousin, Browns running back Nick Chubb, who is second in the league in rushing for 841 yards. That’s a big danger considering Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards. But the Dolphins will find a way to win, as they have all season. It may not be the way the Dolphins want to win (strong defense, strong special teams, etc.), but they will.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (season record: 7-2): Dolphins 27, Browns 20
Miami faces another team doing their damage on the field, but they’ve led quarterbacks, in particular, who have been a challenge for the Dolphins. They did well in stopping the traditional running game through opposing running backs. That said, they should be able to reduce Nick Chubb’s effectiveness. Miami continues to roll into the bye week in a return to Hard Rock Stadium after two weeks on the road.
Kathy Laughlin, sportswriter (season record: 7-2): Dolphins 34, Browns 30
Cleveland is coming off a win and a bye week, so the Browns are rested and have had time to prepare. Granted, quarterback Jacoby Brissett knows a thing or two about the Dolphins defense, having been with Miami last season. That said, Tua Tagovailoa and his excellent receivers should be able to put plenty of points on the board. The biggest concern is whether the Dolphins defense can pull themselves together.
Keven Lerner, assistant sportswriter (season record: 5-4): Dolphins 23, Browns 20
Tua Tagovailoa is on the rise. Although he missed two games due to injury, he leads the league in passer rating (115.9), yards per attempt (9.2), touchdown percentage (6.9) and net yards per game (8.5). He hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 115 losses and Miami has quietly improved its running average per carry by 11.1% since last year, from 3.68 yards per carry to 4.09. The Browns, who are trying to hold off their slim playoff hopes until Deshaun Watson arrives, have been better than expected with Jacoby Brissett.
Steve Svekis, assistant sportswriter (season record: 6-3): Dolphins 26, Browns 24
The Browns are 3-5 but, after their bye week, have proven to be a dangerous team with a losing record. They’ve beaten the Cincinnati Bengals and four of their losses have been by three runs or less, and Cleveland has arguably the NFL’s best passing thrower in Myles Garrett, who has 7.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits- back in seven games this season. The Browns, with Deshaun Watson still serving his suspension, had 2021 Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett playing in Watson’s place. Brissett basically played as a substitute (with an 86.8 passer rating), but he had some brilliant moments, with three games with a passer rating of at least 106.5. And, although far less mobile than a Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, Brissett went 10 for 11 converting first downs on games of third and fourth and 1.
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 10: Fields running away with most-improved title
Chicago fans could not believe their eyes. Last Sunday at Soldier Field, they witnessed one of the NFL’s true rarities: A bravura performance from a Bears quarterback.
Justin Fields has become the NFL’s sudden superstar after a season-plus of struggles in the Windy City. He set an NFL record last Sunday against Miami with 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback.
Fields flailed noticeably during the Bears’ three-game losing streak last month, but he flipped the switch in their Monday night upset of New England.
Over the past three games, the former Ohio State standout has six touchdown passes and three TD runs. And his immediate future looks even brighter with his next two games against meager defenses of Detroit and Atlanta.
Fields has a decent shot to be the third QB ever to rush for 1,000 yards, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.
Here are some others who started the season slow but are proving to be fantasy standouts as the autumn winds blow:
Geno Smith (Seahawks QB) — Expected to be a retread QB of a bad team, The veteran has the surprising Seahawks at 6-3. Smith has accounted for 14 TDs over the past seven games and … stop the presses … is on pace for 4,000 passing yards. Yeah, we can’t believe it, either.
Travis Etienne (Jaguars RB) — He started the season in a timeshare with James Robinson. But after the latter’s trade to New York, Etienne’s last three games have been special. He has 66 rushes for 379 yards and 4 TDs. He’s the top dog in Duval County for the foreseeable future.
Tony Pollard (Cowboys RB) — Ezekiel Elliot’s understudy saw limited action until his Week 8 breakout. He had 15 touches for 147 yards and three TDs against Chicago, and he could be just as busy this week against Green Bay.
Michael Carter (Jets RB) — A nonentity all season behind Breece Hall. Carter has taken over after Hall’s season-ending injury. He had 13 touches for 86 yards and a TD in the Jets’ upset of Buffalo. It looks like he could be the No. 1 runner the rest of the season.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs WR) — The former Steeler was scoreless in the first five games, averaging just over 50 yards per game. But he’s become a Patrick Mahomes favorite over the last three, with 22 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Aiyuk (49ers WR) — He’s doing much better now that Jimmy Garoppolo is back at quarterback. Aiyul has three consecutive games with 80-plus yards, with 3 TDs. He’ll continue to post good numbers with defenses focused on Deebo Samuel.
Cole Kmet (Bears TE) — He had only 12 receptions in the first seven games, but Kmet has taken off with Field’s renaissance. He has three touchdowns over the past two weeks, with a season-high five catches against the Dolphins.
SITTING STARS
We could lose our shirt over this one, but don’t count on Kirk Cousins celebrating shirtless after the Bills’ bounceback performance Sunday in Buffalo. … Dallas will focus on its running game against Green Bay, so you might have better options at QB than Dak Prescott. …. Indy wide receiver Michael Pittman will continue to struggle against the Raiders … And we expect the Rams’ defense to keep tight reins on Arizona WR Deandre Hopkins.
MATCHUP GAME
Seattle’s Kenneth Walker is arguably the No. 1 running back in the league, and his run will continue against Tampa Bay. … Thursday night should have a fine amount of offensive fireworks, so make sure you start Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman and WR D.J. Moore, and Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts. … Vikings fans will be focusing on Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs, but Gabriel Davis might have a bigger day Sunday. … Chicago may give Justin Fields a break this week, having Khalil Herbert do most of the running through Detroit’s defense. … Miami may have a new No. 1 running back, so consider Jeff Wilson against Cleveland. … Philly tight end Dallas Goedaert should post strong numbers against Washington. … And based on how Patrick Mahomes toyed with the Tennessee secondary last week, Denver’s Russell Wilson could show some of his old zip, finally.
INJURY WATCH
Vikings fans and fantasy mavens are eager for news on the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his elbow at the end of last Sunday’s loss to the juggernaut Jets. … Packers fans have similar concerns about running back Aaron Jones, along with a lot of other issues in Green Bay. Like, for example, this week’s status for receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. … The many problems in Indianapolis include the injury to RB Deon Jackson and the lingering injury to Jonathan Taylor. … Players who could return this week include one running back (Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard), four receivers (Chargers’ Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Saints’ Jarvis Landry and Commanders’ Jahan Dotson) and one tight end (Raiders’ Darren Waller).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPERS
This isn’t a very deep dive, but Chargers backup receiver Josh Palmer had a coming out of sorts last Sunday with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out. Eight catches for 106 yards. Palmer doesn’t have a great matchup this week against the 49ers, but Justin Herbert has to throw to somebody. Might be a decent choice for your flex option.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Falcons at Panthers (+2½):
Pick: Falcons by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
