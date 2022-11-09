News
Ron DeSantis expected to defeat ex-Governor Charlie Crist in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to defeat his Democratic rival, former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, for a second term as governor of the Sunshine State.
Crist gave a concession speech at his election night headquarters in St. Petersburg around 8:30 p.m. surrounded by his family.
DeSantis touted his victory over “woke ideology” during his victory speech half an hour later in Tampa.
“We reject woke ideology,” he said. “We will never go to the woke agenda. People came here because of our policies.”
Florida’s gubernatorial race has been heated ahead of midterm election season as the incumbent governor, one of the frontrunners to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election, sought to stay in the governor’s mansion over an adversary who had lived there before him.
Crist served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. He did not seek re-election as governor in 2010, instead running for a Senate seat. Crist lost to Marco Rubio in the 2010 Senate race.
DeSantis, an aspiring GOP presidential candidate described by President Joe Biden last week as “Donald Trump incarnate,” would not commit during the couple’s gubernatorial debate that he would serve a full four-term. years if re-elected.
“I know Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make it very, very clear,” DeSantis replied after Crist asked him to clarify his future career plans. “The only worn out donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”
In addition to DeSantis’ political aspirations, sitting and former governors have criticized the state’s abortion laws, COVID-19 mandates, and DeSantis’ decision to use tax funds to send migrants to Martha’s. Vineyard, a move the governor said brought the “immigration problem” to light. “on the southern border.
Crist accused DeSantis of signing a bill that would restrict that right to an abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, while DeSantis said Crist would have weakened businesses during COVID-19 and allowed more abortions if he had been governor for the last few years. .
Crist also spoke about his time as governor during the debate, describing himself as a people-builder and vowing not to deprive Floridian of the ability to access abortion.
Current state law prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks, even for rape and incest, although there are exceptions for maternal health and fetal abnormalities. The ban is currently being reviewed by the courts.
Recent voter registration trends show an increase in Republican voters in Miami-Dade County, previously considered a Democratic stronghold, The Associated Press reported. Losing Miami-Dade County could eliminate a Democratic path to victory in future statewide elections, according to the AP.
ABC News
News
Rangers let a two-goal lead slip away against the Islanders
Rangers were expected to get back into the win column after two tough defeats, but another two-goal lead slipped through their fingers.
Despite a close contest for most of Tuesday night’s game, the Rangers let the Islanders run away in the third period, resulting in a 4-3 loss at Madison Square Garden.
After a solid second period for the Rangers, in which they scored two power-play goals to lead a two-goal lead in the third, the Islanders wasted no time preparing for their comeback. Defender Adam Pelech scored just 14 seconds (14!) into the final period to cut Rangers’ lead to one.
Filip Chytil was then called off for hanging later in the third to give the Islanders a power play. And for the first time this season, the Islanders scored a second man-in-a-game advantage, this one on a Brock Nelson one-timer, to tie the game at three-all at 12: 46.
A missed trigger call on Kaapo Kakko led to Islanders captain Anders Lee’s goal at 2:30 p.m. which effectively handed the Rangers their third straight loss.
Much of the second period went five-for-four in favor of the Rangers, who started the period on the power play after Islanders winger Casey Cizikas caught Alexis Lafrenière with a high stick late in the frame. First period. Chris Kreider capitalized 22 seconds into the second, smashing the net and tapping an accurate feed from Artemi Panarin for Rangers 2-1 lead.
Cizikas took his second penalty of the night later in the period and Kreider came close to scoring his second goal of the night. After a lengthy review of the scoreless call on the ice, however, there was no conclusive evidence that the puck had fully crossed the line.
But that didn’t matter. The Rangers’ best power-play unit was a threat all night, eventually going 2-on-4, which allowed them to put up one that counted soon after. With a little help from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, who accidentally knocked the puck off goaltender Semyon Varlamov’s glove, Vincent Trocheck picked it up and covered it with his backhand to give it a two-goal lead. at Rangers at 1:47 p.m.
Rangers had a few jumps in their game in the opening minutes of the game, but were quickly grounded when Jimmy Vesey was called for tripping Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the offensive zone. That gave the Islanders the first strike, when their second power-play unit scored their first goal of the season on a Kyle Palmieri return just over six minutes into the game.
Still, whether it was roster changes or reviving the last two defeats, Rangers were playing a much cleaner game than before.
Defenseman K’Andre Miller fed Chytil between the circles and he tied the game 1-1 at 11:36 from first, which also ended Varlamov’s ridiculous shutout streak at the Garden at 251:36.
New York Post
News
Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland gubernatorial race
Wes Moore, an Oprah Winfrey-backed author, won against Republican challenger Dan Cox in Maryland’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday.
“Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for governor of Maryland, becoming the state’s first black chief executive,” the Associated Press reported just after 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday. “Moore will succeed limited-term GOP Governor Larry Hogan.”
Democrat Wes Moore won the race for governor of Maryland, becoming the state’s first black chief executive. Moore, a best-selling author, defeated Republican Dan Cox, who was backed by Donald Trump. Moore will succeed limited-term GOP Governor Larry Hogan. pic.twitter.com/0b0iEcArvh
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 9, 2022
Moore faced Cox for the seat of incumbent Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (right) in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cox, a lawyer and state delegate from Maryland, was a proponent of “low taxes, school choice and ending lockdowns,” former President Donald Trump said.
Nonetheless, Moore was successful in the November 8 midterm election against Cox.
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate was seen on Monday — including visiting a senior center in Glen Burnie, Maryland — to make his final arguments as to why he deserves to be elected as the state’s next governor, ABC reported. 7.
“Despite the polls in his favour, he runs like he’s 10 points behind,” the outlet noted.
President Joe Biden concluded his midterms political rallies at a historically black university in Maryland, telling students they were “just as smart” as other colleges in the United States.
Biden’s comment was reminiscent of one of his many racially insensitive comments he’s made about black people over the years.
“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said in 2019 during a campaign speech in Iowa.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
The sale of 19.5 million shares this month in the electric vehicle maker follows sales in April and August
wsj
News
What the Manston Asylum Center scandal says about our migration system – podcast | New
The Manston Asylum Center in Kent was meant to quickly process people arriving in the UK on small boats. Instead, the men, women and children who made the trip across the Channel say they were stuck indoors for weeks in crowded conditions.
Diane Taylorwho has done many reports on the center, says Nosheen Iqbal how the crisis and what life was like for migrants living in squalid conditions. The Home Secretary, however, said the unprecedented number of people crossing the Channel had broken the system.
Still journalist and author Daniel Trilling, stresses that this is far from the first time that a Minister of the Interior has complained about a system supervised by his own department. So why is the Home Office so often in the crosshairs and what would it take to have a fair, efficient and compassionate migration system?
Support the Guardian
The Guardian is editorially independent. And we want to keep our journalism open and accessible to everyone. But we increasingly need our readers to fund our work.
Support the Guardian
theguardian
News
GOP Sen. Johnson faces challenge in battleground Wisconsin
By SCOTT BAUER (Associated Press)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sought to win a third term on Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator.
Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, painted Barnes as “dangerous” and soft on crime, hitting on one of the GOP’s biggest campaign themes this cycle as it tries to win back control of the Senate.
An hour after polls closed, with more than a third of the expected votes counted, Barnes held a narrow lead fueled by votes from Democratic-heavy Milwaukee and Dane counties.
Barnes, already the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade.
Both Barnes and Johnson each attempted to paint the other as too radical for Wisconsin, a perennial swing state that Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Joe Biden by slim margins each time.
“Other than hollow left-wing rhetoric, I’m not sure what he’s ever accomplished or what he has to offer,” Johnson said of Barnes in a debate.
Barnes emerged from his August primary victory with a slight lead in the polls, but saw that advantage disappear under a barrage of attack ads on the crime issue.
Like many Democrats, Barnes tried to make the race about abortion rights. Johnson, a longtime backer of making abortion illegal, tried to blunt the issue by saying he supported a state referendum to let voters decide the issue. But he opposed an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to make such a vote possible.
“Women’s lives and women’s health is on the line,” Barnes said in a debate.
Johnson once said he wouldn’t seek a third term, then explained his change of heart in January by saying he saw the country in peril.
Barnes went after him over a series of provocative statements that coincided with Johnson’s drift to the right during the Trump era, including Johnson’s disbelief in climate change; attempting to deliver fake Republican Electoral College ballots to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021; saying that he would have been more fearful during that insurrection if the U.S. Capitol invaders had been Black Lives Matter protesters; and advocating for unproven and untested alternative treatments for COVID-19, such as mouthwash.
Barnes, in a debate, said Johnson wanted to “lie and distract and hide from his own record.”
Johnson called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from, calling it the only way to keep them viable. Biden himself went on the attack over those remarks, saying Johnson wants “to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year.”
Johnson portrayed Barnes as a rubber stamp of Biden and Democratic congressional leaders, saying their policies have led to high inflation and gas prices.
Barnes spent much of the race on the defensive explaining his earlier positions before he was a Senate candidate in support of ending cash bail and diverting funding for police departments. Barnes, 35, played up his middle class background, contrasting himself with Johnson, a 67-year-old millionaire who voted for a Trump tax bill that benefitted some of his wealthiest donors.
Roughly half of Wisconsin voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in the state.
Nearly all the state’s voters say inflation was a factor in how they cast their ballots. Roughly half named it as the single most important factor. Republicans were more likely to capture those voters, with about two-thirds of them casting ballots for Johnson.
Wisconsin voters say their families are being hit by the economy personally, with roughly a third saying they are falling behind. Those voters were also more likely to cast a ballot for Johnson.
Nearly 6 in 10 Wisconsinites said they are holding steady financially. In the Senate race, those voters were split between Johnson and Barnes.
Among those who named inflation as a factor in how they voted, nearly half say the rising costs of groceries and food were most important.
Nearly half of voters also named party control of the Senate as the single most important factor in the decision-making at the polls, and nearly all voters said it was at least a factor. Those voters were split between Barnes and Johnson.
News
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt finds himself in a surprisingly tough re-election campaign against Joy Hofmeister
In dark red Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first term, a wealthy businessman whose tenure has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a re-election campaign surprisingly tough against Democrat Joy Hofmeister.
Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state superintendent of public schools who switched sides to run against Stitt, lambasted Stitt for his good-guy plan to divert public education money to schools private.
She launched a 50-stop bus tour across 27 counties in the final week of the campaign to hammer home the message, stepping off the coach for the 1970 Three Dog Night hit “Joy to the World.”
“He’s a rural school killer,” she said in her stump speech. “And if you kill the school, you kill the community.”
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
Jack Zedlitz, 48, a lifelong Republican who recently sided with Independence, voted for Hofmeister at the Crown Heights Church of the Nazarene in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, saying Stitt’s support for school vouchers was too much. harmful to public schools.
“One of the unintended consequences is that it will hurt some of the most vulnerable school districts that typically educate the poorest and most marginalized communities,” Zedlitz said.
The issue is also one that resonates in rural Oklahoma, which in 2018 helped provide Stitt, 49, a wealthy mortgage company owner and political outsider, the state governorship. He won 73 of the state’s 77 counties, many by huge margins, after campaigning to bring a businessman’s “fresh look” to state government.
“The turnaround you elected me for is working,” Stitt told a crowd of more than 300 gathered at the Crossroads megachurch on the south side of Oklahoma City for a rally last week with the U.S. senator. Ted Cruz from Texas. A separate rally was held with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in Tulsa.
Stitt brags about the state’s record savings and funding for public schools under his watch, and the state’s rapid emergence from pandemic-related shutdowns that have helped the economy rebound quickly and sustain the state unemployment rate at a low level.
IN REPUBLIC-DOMINATED OKLAHOMA, HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT ON ELECTION DAY
Jessica Perez, 46, voted for Stitt at Oklahoma Christian University on Tuesday and said her state oversight during the pandemic appealed to her.
“It didn’t make sense to me that you could go to Home Depot but not go to church,” Perez said. “I believe he’s an effective leader. What he says he’s going to do, he does.”
Although Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Oklahoma since 2006, Stitt has faced a barrage of blistering attack ads from black money groups. . The groups don’t have to report their donors and have spent millions since the June primary hammering out its school voucher plan. Other ads highlighted his mass release of prisoners and a series of scandals in his administration, including a lucrative no-tender contract with a barbecue restaurant, mis-spent pandemic relief funds for the education and his plans to build a new state mansion.
The black money attacks on Stitt and other media boosting Hofmeister follow the ongoing feuds Stitt has engaged in with many of the 39 federally recognized Native American tribes, another issue Hofmeister has come down hard on. affected during the election campaign.
OKLAHOMA GOVERNMENT KEVIN STITT SAYS HE WON’T ALLOW MINORS TO HAVE ‘LIFE-CHANGING’ GENDER SURGERY IN HIS STATE
In a sign, Hofmeister posed a tall order, the Republican Governor’s Association super PAC launched a late ad buy tying Hofmeister to high gas prices and President Joe Biden, who lost Oklahoma to the profit from Donald Trump by more than 33 percentage points and remains highly unpopular in the state. Stitt also loaned his campaign $2 million, bringing his total fundraising to more than $10 million, more than triple the $3.1 million raised by Hofmeister.
Independent Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthetist and former Republican state senator, and libertarian Natalie Bruno d’Edmond are also running for governor.
Fox
Ron DeSantis expected to defeat ex-Governor Charlie Crist in Florida
Rangers let a two-goal lead slip away against the Islanders
Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland gubernatorial race
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
What the Manston Asylum Center scandal says about our migration system – podcast | New
GOP Sen. Johnson faces challenge in battleground Wisconsin
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt finds himself in a surprisingly tough re-election campaign against Joy Hofmeister
Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner race for 2nd Congressional District seat expected to be a nail-biter
One of China’s inflation indicators drops for the first time since 2020
Half-Way Through The NFL Season: Who’s Heading To The Super Bowl LVII?
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News7 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?