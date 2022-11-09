Connect with us

News

Russia orders troops to withdraw from occupied Kherson

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

Russia Orders Troops To Withdraw From Occupied Kherson
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Humiliation for Putin as Russia orders troops to withdraw from occupied Kherson following Ukrainian advance

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

Published: 10:22 a.m. EST, November 9, 2022 | Updated: 10:30 a.m. EST, November 9, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Russia will withdraw from the city of Kherson in the most humiliating loss ever suffered by Putin’s army, its commander-in-chief has announced.

General Sergei Surovikin, who is fighting the war in Ukraine, said the town had become undefendable and troops would retreat across the Dnipro River ‘in the near future’ and establish defenses on the other shore.

Witnesses say Putin’s men have already abandoned key checkpoints around the city and destroyed bridges in an apparent effort to prevent Ukrainian soldiers from pursuing and capturing them.

Abandoning Kerson – the capital of a region Putin annexed from Russia just weeks ago, his only hold west of the Dnipro and a key checkpoint on the road to Crimea – is the loss more humiliating than his army had ever suffered.

General Sergei Surovikin (Left) Announced That Russia Would Withdraw From Kherson, A Decision Agreed By Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (Right)

General Sergei Surovikin (left) announced that Russia would withdraw from Kherson, a decision agreed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right)

Ukraine has been attacking Kherson since early August and recently broke through Russian defensive lines north of the city.

But it has been difficult to track the progress of the assault since, as Ukraine imposed an information blackout in the region.

Last week, Western officials advised that Russia appeared to be in the final stages of preparing for a retreat disguised as a civilian evacuation.

They said the “reinforcements” moved into the area were actually conscripts covering the backs of regular troops as they withdrew.

Officials said Russian commanders had concluded the city was “not worth defending” and would try to survive the winter by building a strong defensive line across the river.

More soon…

Advertising

dailymail us

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Dolphins-Browns predictions: Will surging Miami win fourth straight?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Dolphins-Browns Predictions: Will Surging Miami Win Fourth Straight?
google news

Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points.

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 6-3): Dolphins 30, Browns 27

Two offenses in the top 10 in scoring. Two defenses tied for 24th in points allowed per game (24.6). The heat isn’t around to help the Dolphins much by now, but figure returning home after a couple of weeks on the road will provide the difference in this game. The Dolphins are the better team, but the Browns are a formidable opponent.

Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 5-4): Dolphins 28, Browns 24

It’s the Chubb Bowl as Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb faces his cousin, Browns running back Nick Chubb, who is second in the league in rushing at 841 yards. That’s a big danger considering Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards. But the Dolphins will find a way to win, as they’ve done all season. It might not be the way the Dolphins want to win (strong defense, solid special teams, etc…) but they’ll win.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 7-2): Dolphins 27, Browns 20

Miami faces another team that does its damage on the ground, but it’s been running quarterbacks, specifically, that have been a challenge for the Dolphins. They have done well at stopping the traditional run game through opposing running backs. With that said, they should be able to curtail Nick Chubb’s effectiveness. Miami keeps rolling into the bye week in a return to Hard Rock Stadium after two weeks on the road.

Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 7-2): Dolphins 34, Browns 30

Cleveland is coming off a win and a bye week, so the Browns are rested and have had time to get ready. Certainly, quarterback Jacoby Brissett knows a thing or two about the Dolphins’ defense, since he was with Miami last season. That said, Tua Tagovailoa and his outstanding receivers should be able to put plenty of points on the board. The biggest concern is whether the Dolphins’ defense can get it together.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 5-4): Dolphins 23, Browns 20

Tua Tagovailoa has been on a roll. Despite missing two games with injuries, he leads the league in passer rating (115.9), yards per attempt (9.2), touchdown percentage (6.9) and net yards per play (8.5). He hasn’t thrown an interception in his past 115 dropbacks and Miami has quietly improved its per-carry running average by 11.1 percent since last year, from 3.68 yards a run to 4.09. The Browns, who are trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive until Deshaun Watson arrives, have been better than expected with Jacoby Brissett.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 6-3): Dolphins 26, Browns 24

The Browns are 3-5, but, coming off their bye week, have shown themselves to be a dangerous team with a losing record. The have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals and four of their losses have come by three points or fewer, and Cleveland boasts arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL in Myles Garrett, who has 7.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits in his seven games this season. The Browns, with Deshaun Watson still serving his suspension, has had the Dolphins’ 2021 backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, playing in Watson’s stead. Brissett has basically played like a backup (with an 86.8 passer rating), but he has had moments of brilliance, with three games of a passer rating of at least a 106.5. And, while much less mobile than a Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, Brissett has gone 10 for 11 converting first downs on third- and fourth-and-1 plays.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bodycam video: Deputies mistake legally blind man’s cane for gun and arrest him

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Bodycam Video: Deputies Mistake Legally Blind Man'S Cane For Gun And Arrest Him
google news

Bodycam video: Deputies mistake legally blind man’s cane for gun and arrest him

Two Florida deputies have been suspended without pay after mistaking a legally blind man’s cane for a gun and arresting him on charges later dropped.

01:30

– Source: CNN

Cnn

google news
Continue Reading

News

Cubs Convention returns for 1st time since 2020 ‘to keep that momentum going.’ Here’s what to know — including when tickets go on sale.

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Cubs Convention Returns For 1St Time Since 2020 ‘To Keep That Momentum Going.’ Here’s What To Know — Including When Tickets Go On Sale.
google news

Back-to-back losing seasons could have swayed the Chicago Cubs from bringing back their annual convention.

The pandemic has prevented the usual mid-January fanfare since 2020, but as the Cubs Convention prepares to return in two months for the 36th year, the organization is anticipating a strong turnout.

“The season started off on a challenging foot, but we closed it out with a lot of momentum, and I think we felt that from the fans,” senior vice president of marketing Jen Martindale told the Tribune.

“This was the moment to keep that momentum going and share the enthusiasm that the coaches, players and our leadership are feeling about the future with our fans. So regardless of what the final record was in 2022, we feel really energized as we look ahead to 2023 and want to bring the fans along with us.”

Weekend passes go on sale at noon Thursday for the January 13-15 convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The package costs $120 plus convenience fees for access to all activities during the three-day event. Season ticket holders can acquire the tickets for a slightly reduced rate, and hotel packages offer a lower price too.

The Cubs are still finalizing programming and alumni attendees. Martindale stated there will “absolutely” be a forum for fans to interact with the Ricketts family. During the two-year layoff, the Cubs re-evaluated how to better improve upon the experience, but will still kick off the opening-night festivities with the talk-show formatted “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” and Cubs bingo night on Day 2.

For the first time, the Cubs will hold a youth baseball clinic on the final day led by players, coaches and alumni to teach kids the basics. They are also creating a fan experience centered on showing never before seen items from the Cubs archive, featuring jerseys, bats, baseballs and awards.

The organization also plans to air coverage of the convention on Marquee Sports Network.

From a marketing perspective, there is value in the consistency of the Cubs Convention regardless of the team’s recent performance.

“The way I look at it is the Cubs are blessed with one of the biggest platforms in the world with this convention,” Martindale said. “Any other team would love to have this opportunity to gather 1,000s of their most loyal fans together and to talk openly and transparently about the future of the team and the organization together and get on the same page. So to us there’s no reason we wouldn’t use that platform.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Eckstrom and Romero lead four others in race for TUSD board

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Eckstrom And Romero Lead Four Others In Race For Tusd Board
google news

Jennifer Eckstrom was leading the race for the Tucson Unified School District Board of Trustees, garnering about 27% of early votes. She was followed by Val Romero, at 19% and Rebecca Zapien, at 18%, first results published Wednesday morning.

Romero and Zapien reversed positions overnight in the race for two board seats, according to initial results released by the Pima County Elections Department.

The other candidates are Luis Armando Gonzales with almost 15% of the vote, as well as William Soland and Brieanna Chillious, who had each received around 11% of the vote so far.

Eckstrom, former mayor and council member of South Tucson, has launched a campaign to ensure safer campuses and learning environments. She also said she would focus on tackling teacher shortages by advocating for better salaries and health care benefits.

People also read…

Romero, a local business owner, focused on a campaign to improve student achievement, hold the district accountable for its transparency and communication efforts, and build strong community relationships.

Zapien, who works alongside student teachers at the University of Arizona College of Education, said she comes from a family of teachers and her experience gives her knowledge of district issues. She ran on a working platform in conjunction with all district employees, advocating for state-level public education and encouraging the district to rethink its discipline models.

Gonzales, a former state legislator, also came forward with a platform to overhaul district disciplinary policies, address teacher shortages and improve student achievement by ensuring that ‘they have highly qualified teachers in the classrooms.

Chillious, a Pima County Children’s Librarian, was previously employed by TUSD as an assistant school librarian at CE Rose K-8 School. His campaign platform was to restore funding for libraries and literacy efforts, build stronger relationships with staff, and ensure transparency and accountability at the district level.

Soland ran on campaign promises to try to dismantle the “school to prison pipeline” he saw through his work as a local lawyer. At candidate forums, he said he would make it his job to address the root cause of student behavior problems, rather than resorting to punishment, and to help protect the most vulnerable children. vulnerable in the district to ensure a safe learning space for all.

Learn how ballots are sorted, secured, processed, and counted in Pima County after you vote.

Courtesy of Pima County


Have questions or advice about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact Genesis reporter Lara at [email protected]

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

Washington County: Bigham narrowly wins District 4 county board seat

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Washington County: Bigham Narrowly Wins District 4 County Board Seat
google news

It turns out that knocking on nearly every door in your district is a pretty good way to garner support.

Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, narrowly defeated Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park, for the Washington County Commissioner District 4 seat with 51 percent of the vote.

Bigham, 43, figures she knocked on more than 90 percent of the doors in the district since while campaigning.

“It will be an honor and privilege to represent you on the county board,” Bigham wrote in a note to supporters posted on Facebook. “Thank you to the volunteers, labor, my family, and my friends. Your support means the world.”

Bigham and Franke both decided to run for the county board after redistricting substantially changed their district boundaries.

Bigham previously served on the Washington County Board from 2015 to 2018. She left when she was elected to the Senate in a special election; she was re-elected to the Senate in 2020.

The incumbent commissioner, Wayne Johnson, left the race in June after Franke announced. Johnson joined the county board in 2018 after winning the special election that was held after Bigham was elected to the Senate.

Bigham, who also served in the House from 2007-2011 and has been on the Cottage Grove City Council, will receive a substantial pay raise once she is sworn in. Legislators are paid $46,500 a year; Washington County commissioners make about $72,500 a year, plus stipends for technology and travel.

Franke, the owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar, previously served in the House from 2016-2018 and is a former St. Paul Park mayor. Franke on Wednesday thanked his supporters and said it “has been an honor to represent all these great communities over the years.”

District 4 includes Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Grey Cloud Island Township, Denmark Township and a portion of Woodbury.

google news
Continue Reading

News

With a solid lead, Weber eyes a full term as secretary of state

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

With A Solid Lead, Weber Eyes A Full Term As Secretary Of State
google news

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber, a Democrat from San Diego, was heading for an easy victory over Republican challenger Robert Bernosky in her bid to be elected to a full term.

Weber is a former San Diego state legislator who, before moving to Sacramento, served as a trustee for the San Diego Unified School District Board. She was nominated by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill the vacant post of Secretary of State in 2021 after Newsom nominated her predecessor, Alex Padilla, to the US Senate. She is the first black woman to hold this position.

The Secretary of State is the state’s Chief Electoral Officer. The incumbent also oversees business licenses and filings, and provides information on campaign finance and lobbying activities.

“As Secretary of State, I will continue to discharge my duties with a sense of humility, a commitment to fairness and accuracy, and an unwavering belief in the importance of voting for the American democratic experience,” Weber tweeted late Tuesday night, pointing to media projections of his victory.

In response to questions from the San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board, Weber said his priorities were fiscal responsibility, expanding voter registration, education and participation, as well as “building the trust of the public in the elections”.

The latest has become a critical task for the country’s secretaries of state who find themselves to varying degrees facing a large segment of the voting population who have accepted discredited lies that the 2020 presidential general election was stolen and that the system is torn apart by voters. fraud.

While this issue isn’t as prominent in California as it is in other states, Weber said the states’ electoral system has the most rigorous testing standards in the nation. The key to combating false accusations of fraud, she said, is giving the public accurate information about how the election is going.

Bernosky said his top priority is to do whatever is necessary to ensure that state residents “have the evidence necessary to believe that the voter rolls are clean and the elections are fair….”

A financial officer, Bernosky also said he wants the office to become more “customer service oriented” by simplifying and automating many services related to elections and voting, as well as businesses and consumers.

California Daily Newspapers

google news
Continue Reading

Trending