Sadio Mane is injured while playing for Bayern Munich just 13 days before the start of Senegal’s World Cup campaign in Qatar

“You had your Waterloo today,” the rebel Super League leaders said in a private meeting on Tuesday with senior European football officials.

Super League supporters have been recalled the soccer facility fierce opposition to rebel competition during talks in UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

“In football you have to realize when the game is lost, and your game is lost forever,” lambasted former Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, according to four senior industry officials with direct knowledge of the meeting who spoke to POLITICO on the condition of anonymity.

A dozen major European clubs launched the proposed Super League in April 2021, but the plan collapsed after several clubs pulled out after two days of vehement opposition from top fans, players and coaches. level, other clubs and politicians.

At the meeting, the message from the European football leadership was clear: we are still strongly opposed to your plan.

Three of European football’s giants – Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus – are still fighting over the project in court, and on December 15 the Court of Justice of the European Union will issue a non-binding opinion on a complaint of the Super League that UEFA is running an illegal European football monopoly.

Bernd Reichart, Anas Laghrari and John Hahn of A22, the company behind the Super League, were present at UEFA headquarters on the shores of Lake Geneva. Facing them were UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, Paris Saint-Germain and European Club Association boss Nasser al-Khelaifi, La Liga president Javier Tebas and more than 20 other senior football officials. ECA, continental leagues, fan groups and FIFPRO.

Čeferin accused Super League officials of sounding like a ‘broken record’ on European football’s problems without coming up with solutions, while at one point Reichart said people should stop ‘lecturing themselves “.

For two and a half hours, the discussion – which oscillated between “forced politeness” and hostility, according to the officials present – ​​revolved around who exactly A22 represented, whether they were speaking on behalf of recalcitrant Super League clubs and whether they were bringing a new format to the table.

With A22’s explanations deemed unsatisfactory, Čeferin’s remarks were followed by contributions from the world of European football, by turns polite and downright scathing.

Tebas, the outspoken Spanish football boss, has branded Super League officials “liars” and said they are being “instrumentalised” by Real Madrid supremo Florentino Pérez. PSG’s Al-Khelaifi – a nemesis of Tebas on other football matters – joined his nemesis in saying that “football is not a legal contract, but a social contract. You have to respect the fans.

“After all this time, you still don’t understand,” al-Khelaifi added.

American tycoon Dan Friedkin, chairman of AS Roma, said he invested in the Italian club because of the European football pyramid, “where the peril of losing is as great as the glory of winning”.

But it was the fan groups, even more so than the senior executives, who really expressed their fury at the meeting.

“The fan groups absolutely lynched them,” said another football official present at the encounter. “They said they didn’t care about football fans.”

Speaking to POLITICO, Football Supporters Europe’s Ronan Evain put it more diplomatically: “For us it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I don’t think we’ll ever see them again.”

In a statement after the meeting, A22’s Reichart, who has been pushing for more dialogue with football stakeholders, said: “It was good to meet UEFA and we are happy that they accepted our invitation to have an open exchange. It is an important signal to clubs and supporters across Europe that we need a discussion and that it is welcome, even when it is difficult,” adding: “What we learned from the meeting is that the status quo is satisfactory for UEFA.

But Super League continues to face an uphill struggle to make its case to the people who matter.

“We have 35 people sitting in the room and I have the impression that 32 are not necessarily in your favor or they have no interest in talking to you,” said Rummenigge, the former player and manager of the Bayern. “You had your Waterloo today.”