Sadio Mane is injured while playing for Bayern Munich just 13 days before the start of Senegal’s World Cup campaign in Qatar

The European Union is taking a closer look at Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard, over concerns the deal could hurt competition in the video game industry.
A preliminary review of the deal revealed that Microsoft (MSFT) may try to withhold games it acquires from other distributors, according to an EU press release. The proposed acquisition would see Microsoft (MSFT) become the world’s third largest video game publisher, controlling popular franchises such as ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘World of Warcraft’.
“Such foreclosure strategies could reduce competition in console and PC video game distribution markets, leading to higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for console game distributors, which could in turn be passed on to consumers,” the EU said.
The deeper investigation, which could continue until March next year, is also motivated by concerns that the acquisition could consolidate the power of Microsoft’s Windows operating system at the expense of the competition, if Microsoft attempts to make its PC games exclusive to Windows.
And, according to an EU press release, authorities fear the deal will allow Microsoft to focus power on its own cloud gaming service and block competing cloud services from accessing Activision games. (ATVI).
In September, the UK announced it had opened a second stage investigation into the proposed deal.
“We continue to work with the European Commission on next steps and address any valid market concerns,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “Sony, as an industry leader, says they’re worried about Call of Duty, but we said we’re committed to making the same game available the same day on Xbox and PlayStation. We want people have more access to games, not less.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has promised to turn the tide at Rangers as he revealed the board haven’t discussed his future at Ibrox.
But former Gers manager Graeme Souness believes the Dutchman’s days are numbered in Glasgow after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to St Johnstone.
The result leaves the club seven points behind rivals Celtic in the table.
Van Bronckhorst was overwhelmed with boos from fans after Rangers’ dreadful Champions League campaign where they lost all six group stage matches.
However, the former Arsenal left-back is determined to bring the fans back to his side and knows beating Hearts on Wednesday night is the first step.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the 47-year-old said: “I’m focused on the team and the winning games, that’s all that matters.
“I believe I can turn things around, my whole goal is to win tomorrow – that’s the most important thing. Winning is the most important thing, that’s all that matters right now.
“With wins comes confidence and that allows you to play better. Then, with the players coming back from injury, we can continue to improve.
glory
When Gareth Southgate will confirm England’s World Cup squad and who should be in
retort
McClean responds to Souness comments on poppy stance on talkSPORT after more boos
CRITICAL
‘I can do what he does’ – Liverpool’s Salah once again slammed by Cameroon star
gold
Parlor and McCoist in stitches as Strictly fans fury over Gooners voting for Adams
self-centered
Austin says ex-Saints boss Hasenhuttl dug up players and ‘did everything for him’
hold
Ferdinand tells Arsenal to ‘check reality’ because ‘it wasn’t Chelsea’s first team’
He added: “I talk to Ross (Wilson, sporting director) every day. They didn’t discuss my position at all.
“Of course we know how the situation is, we have to add wins. That’s all that matters right now, but I haven’t had a timeline or like “you gotta do something else”, no, I haven’t had any discussions like that with the board .”
Despite Van Bronckhorst’s optimism, Souness, who spent five years in charge of Rangers between 1986 and 1991, believes it will be “difficult” for the former Barcelona star to turn things around.
He said of White and Jordan: “Wretched European campaign, losing to Celtic, it’s going to be tough for him to recover.
“He has to beat Celtic twice. Celtic must slip.
“Managing Glasgow Rangers is not an easy task, just as I’m sure managing Celtic is not.
“Because there are games you’re supposed to win just because, certainly in my day, I could have had a player I was buying that was worth more money than the 11 players we were playing against.
“That in itself brought its own pressure.
“Glasgow Rangers are expected to win every game they play and that’s the price on the ticket when you manage this massive football club.
“And right now he’s under pressure.”
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
“You had your Waterloo today,” the rebel Super League leaders said in a private meeting on Tuesday with senior European football officials.
Super League supporters have been recalled the soccer facility fierce opposition to rebel competition during talks in UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
“In football you have to realize when the game is lost, and your game is lost forever,” lambasted former Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, according to four senior industry officials with direct knowledge of the meeting who spoke to POLITICO on the condition of anonymity.
A dozen major European clubs launched the proposed Super League in April 2021, but the plan collapsed after several clubs pulled out after two days of vehement opposition from top fans, players and coaches. level, other clubs and politicians.
At the meeting, the message from the European football leadership was clear: we are still strongly opposed to your plan.
Three of European football’s giants – Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus – are still fighting over the project in court, and on December 15 the Court of Justice of the European Union will issue a non-binding opinion on a complaint of the Super League that UEFA is running an illegal European football monopoly.
Bernd Reichart, Anas Laghrari and John Hahn of A22, the company behind the Super League, were present at UEFA headquarters on the shores of Lake Geneva. Facing them were UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, Paris Saint-Germain and European Club Association boss Nasser al-Khelaifi, La Liga president Javier Tebas and more than 20 other senior football officials. ECA, continental leagues, fan groups and FIFPRO.
Čeferin accused Super League officials of sounding like a ‘broken record’ on European football’s problems without coming up with solutions, while at one point Reichart said people should stop ‘lecturing themselves “.
For two and a half hours, the discussion – which oscillated between “forced politeness” and hostility, according to the officials present – revolved around who exactly A22 represented, whether they were speaking on behalf of recalcitrant Super League clubs and whether they were bringing a new format to the table.
With A22’s explanations deemed unsatisfactory, Čeferin’s remarks were followed by contributions from the world of European football, by turns polite and downright scathing.
Tebas, the outspoken Spanish football boss, has branded Super League officials “liars” and said they are being “instrumentalised” by Real Madrid supremo Florentino Pérez. PSG’s Al-Khelaifi – a nemesis of Tebas on other football matters – joined his nemesis in saying that “football is not a legal contract, but a social contract. You have to respect the fans.
“After all this time, you still don’t understand,” al-Khelaifi added.
American tycoon Dan Friedkin, chairman of AS Roma, said he invested in the Italian club because of the European football pyramid, “where the peril of losing is as great as the glory of winning”.
But it was the fan groups, even more so than the senior executives, who really expressed their fury at the meeting.
“The fan groups absolutely lynched them,” said another football official present at the encounter. “They said they didn’t care about football fans.”
Speaking to POLITICO, Football Supporters Europe’s Ronan Evain put it more diplomatically: “For us it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I don’t think we’ll ever see them again.”
In a statement after the meeting, A22’s Reichart, who has been pushing for more dialogue with football stakeholders, said: “It was good to meet UEFA and we are happy that they accepted our invitation to have an open exchange. It is an important signal to clubs and supporters across Europe that we need a discussion and that it is welcome, even when it is difficult,” adding: “What we learned from the meeting is that the status quo is satisfactory for UEFA.
But Super League continues to face an uphill struggle to make its case to the people who matter.
“We have 35 people sitting in the room and I have the impression that 32 are not necessarily in your favor or they have no interest in talking to you,” said Rummenigge, the former player and manager of the Bayern. “You had your Waterloo today.”
Mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko says the global sports community must allow Russian athletes to compete unhampered by socio-political concerns.
The former PRIDE heavyweight champion, 46, who is set to fight for the last time in his storied career in the coming months, was previously in talks to stage his retirement fight in Moscow’s Red Square before the league The fighter he represents, Bellator MMA, pulled back on the plan shortly after the start of Russian military action in Ukraine.
Ongoing tensions between Russia and its neighbor have led to a wave of sporting sanctions imposed on the country, with many of its athletes facing restrictions on where and how they can compete on the international stage.
And Emelianenko, who is the president of the Russian MMA Union, has called on the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) to remove its suspension from Russian athletes and allow them to compete in its 2023 championships – the biggest competition in the world for lovers of mixed martial combat. artistic fighters.
Speaking to TASS news agency, Emelianenko said young fighters should not be held hostage by events beyond their control.
“Until recently, sport was separated from politics, but now we are faced with a situation where talented Russian athletes are held hostage by public and political issues between countries.“said Emelianenko.
“All previous plans, hopes and enormous efforts have been shattered, faith in the justice of the great principles of Olympism has been lost.
“We believe that athletes must face worthy opponents, because it is the fundamental principle of the development of sport, and our national team is one of the strongest in the world.
“A completely competitive and ever-evolving national team has been swept away from global MMA,” he added.
“I want to emphasize that this year the Russian national team consisted of athletes within the framework of the national championship, and they are ready to participate in all world tournaments next year.”
Emelianeko’s request comes after the IMMAF banned fighters from Russia and Belarus in March, as did various other sports federations and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The IMMAF wrote at the time that it took the action “with great sadness”, but said it took the action in solidarity with Ukraine.
“We believe in the power of sport to unite people beyond politics“, he said in a press release at the time.
“However, the homeland of our friends and colleagues from the MMA League of Ukraine is under attack and they have been forced out of next week’s Super Cup as they set out to defend their country..”
Emelianenko is a legendary figure in mixed martial arts history and compiled a professional record of 40-6 (1).
The Tucson Police Department received more than $50,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Traffic Safety Office to help make the city’s roads safer.
On Tuesday, the TPD announced it was accepting a $10,000 distracted driving safety grant. The money will be used to enforce offenses such as speeding, distracted driving, alcohol/drugs and other offenses with an emphasis on cell phone or related hands-free violations in city limits, a TPD news release said.
The goal of the grant is to reduce collisions and provide a safe environment for everyone using the city’s roads, the press release said. For the remainder of 2022 to 2023, 36 daytime and evening deployments will be scheduled.
TPD also accepted a $15,000 grant for pedestrian and cyclist safety. The grant will help enforce pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic offenses such as jaywalking, speeding, distracted driving, alcohol/drug impairment and other offences, thereby reducing pedestrian and bicycle accidents, the press release said.
People also read…
The department said 44 deployments will be scheduled for days and evenings at various locations throughout late 2022 and into 2023.
In addition to the other two grants, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provided TPD with an Occupant Protection Grant of $31,350. Funding will be used to raise public awareness of the dangers of unbelted use and violations of child restraints through public education using classrooms and hands-on training at public events of car seat check, the press release said.
Nationally certified car seat technicians will also be available to distribute information and answer questions about car seats and booster seats at the events, according to the press release. To help reduce serious and fatal collisions, full enforcement efforts will be conducted through September 2023.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected]
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss if the Miami Dolphins defense, which has been stingy at home, but struggles away from Hard Rock Stadium, can establish itself on the road.