Scenes from the 2022 Election in Massachusetts

Tuesday’s election tests the theory that one of the hardest things to do in American politics is to beat an incumbent governor.

Thirty-six states will elect their next chief executive, and most competing states feature an incumbent Democratic governor trying to hold off a Republican challenger. Across the country, Democrats are trying to challenge a generally unfavorable political environment to take seats that, in many cases, Democrats won in the 2018 wave.

Many of those Democrats are running in some of the nation’s biggest battleground states, including Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers and Nevada’s Steve Sisolak. The party is also seeking to defend an open seat in Pennsylvania. Republicans, meanwhile, are defending relatively few seats on this central battleground. There’s Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp takes on Democrat Stacey Abrams in a 2018 rematch, and Arizona, where Kari Lake is battling for an open seat.

But competitive racing extends beyond these traditional battleground states. The open race in Oregon was one of the most contested in the country. New York Governor Kathy Hochul battled against overwhelming odds to win a full term. And in Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is looking to survive a deluge of spending.

Conclusive results may not be available in some states — such as Pennsylvania, Arizona or Wisconsin — on election night as officials tally all the votes.

Here is the latest news from the major gubernatorial contests:

Incumbent Democrats try to hold on

Incumbent Democrats across the map are seeking to retain their seats after taking office amid a blue wave in 2018.

Sisolak, of Nevada, is arguably the most threatened holder of the card. He faces Republican Joe Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, the largest county in the state. Pre-election polls showed the two men deadlocked, alongside a hyper-competitive Senate race.

Nevada is under a government trifecta — Democrats control the governorship and both houses of the state legislature — but the legislature could also swing this year. Evers, of Wisconsin, is also locked in an incredibly close election in the perennial swing state. He faces Republican Tim Michels, a businessman who also ran for the Senate in 2004 and lost to Democratic Senator Russ Feingold.

Michels was one of the governor’s biggest self-financiers during the general election. He was one of the first candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, overtaking an initially favored candidate to win the nomination. Michels, who pledged to overhaul the state’s election agency, recently said that if elected, Democrats” target=”_Empty” data-link=”{“linkText”:” would never win again in the state “,”link”:{“target”:”NEW”,”attributes”:[],”URLs”:”,”_identifier”:”00000184-59e2-d963-abd4-7bf619a40000″,”_type”:”33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df”},”_identifier”:”00000184-59e2-d963-abd4-7bf619a40001″,”_type”:”02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266″}”> would never win again in the state .

Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, seemed to be doing better than many of her contemporaries. She has consistently led the polls with her matchup against Republican Tudor Dixon, a former conservative media commentator. Even as the polls tightened, the former vice presidential nominee never fell behind heading into Tuesday, and his campaign and outside allies generally outspent Republicans in the state.

These three governors – and most of the other Democratic governors on the ballot this year – are all from states that President Joe Biden carried in 2020. Many of these governors have presented themselves as bulwarks against more restrictions on abortion. , while their Republican opponents try to hammer them on the economy and crime. Whitmer, in particular, tied herself closely to the state ballot measure that proposes to add abortion protections to the state constitution.

The only exception is Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, the only Democrat to defend a governorship in a state that Biden did not win. Kelly first won her seat by beating Kris Kobach in 2018. Given the state’s overall red tilt, she entered this cycle as perhaps the most threatened incumbent in the world.

But his campaign against state Attorney General Derek Schmidt was surprisingly resilient, and the race remained in jump ball territory for most of the election.

The three large open seats

Some of the biggest races of the year are open public races, where neither side can rely on incumbent perks to fight their way to another term.

Perhaps most surprising is Oregon, a traditionally blue state that Biden carried into double digits in 2020. There, Democrat Tina Kotek, a former state House speaker, isn’t ready to run for the job. highest in the state in the contest against the Republican. Christine Drazan, herself a former state legislator.

That race was rocked by the candidacy of Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic senator who launched an independent candidacy. Johnson managed to get out of the gate with a well-funded campaign that had the backing of Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike and one of Oregon’s wealthiest men, before moving to support Drazan.

Johnson is widely believed to draw more support from Kotek than Drazan. The administration of incumbent Democratic Governor Kate Brown, who remains highly unpopular, is also weighing on the race.

There are open competitions in two more traditional battleground states that have been studied in contrast: Pennsylvania and Arizona. The former is likely to see Democratic State Attorney General Josh Shapiro win the state’s top job, ahead of Republican Senator Doug Mastriano. Mastriano, a far-right Holocaust denier, pulled off a competitive primary with no real campaign to speak of. But national Republicans — with the exception of Trump — have stayed away from the race, letting him flounder in the general election and setting up Shapiro for what looks like an easy election night.

Arizona is another story. Even though Mastriano and Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake, a former TV presenter, are allies and share much of the same worldview, Lake is the slight frontrunner heading into the election in the key state of battlefield. Lake — who is far more camera-ready than Mastriano — was able to win support from the GOP establishment after her equally competitive primary victory. She has the support of outgoing Governor Doug Ducey, president of the Republican Governors Association.

Lake also faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, who some Democrats say ran a disappointing campaign that dodged the public spotlight.

A rematch in Georgia in 2018

In Georgia, Kemp, the Republican governor, is defending his seat in a revenge election against Abrams. Kemp defeated a Trump-backed challenger in former Sen. David Perdue to win his party’s nomination in the May primary. In what was initially expected to be a close competition between the Republican incumbent and the Trump wing of the GOP, Kemp won with more than 70% of the vote without provoking Trump further on the campaign trail and appearing more moderate compared to his opponent. .

All public polls this year showed Kemp leading, and several had him with more than 50% support, a key threshold to avoid a runoff against Abrams. Kemp and Abrams — who since his last gubernatorial bid have been featured as a U.S. Senate nominee and vice-presidential candidate — have been fundraising machines, surpassing what each had raised during the entire of the 2018 cycle in July this year.

In the final weeks before Election Day, the race has drawn the attention of celebrities and national politicians: Former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and actress Kerry Washington have boosted Abrams’ campaign, and potential 2024 GOP nominees Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley were left perplexed. for Kemp.

Empire State Surprise

Perhaps no race has been more surprising down the stretch than New York, where Hochul is in the fight of his life with GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The race has seen a swarm of last-minute spending swoop into the generally reliable blue state, as Hochul faces voters for the first time since rising to office following the resignation of disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo. Hochul, who served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, would be the first female governor elected in New York.

Zeldin and outside groups focused on crime down the stretch, hoping to soften Hochul’s margins in and around New York while increasing the score further upstate. No Republican has won a statewide race there in two decades.

The election has drawn some high-profile national names in recent weeks, including some Republicans — like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who themselves are eyeing a 2024 presidential election. But the biggest of them was Biden, who spent part of the weekend before Election Day just north of New York rallying voters for the beleaguered incumbent.

Two historic campaigns

Democrats enter the night with essentially two guaranteed turnarounds in Maryland and Massachusetts. In both states, the incumbent moderate Republican governor is not on the ballot and the Democratic nominee is the strong favorite to win. Both will be governors who will make history.

In Maryland, Wes Moore — an Army veteran and former nonprofit executive — is the favorite to replace limited-term governor Larry Hogan after the GOP nominated Trump ally Dan Cox, a lawmaker from the state. Moore will likely be his state’s first black governor and the third elected in US history. He would be the nation’s only black governor next year if Abrams didn’t win in Georgia.

And in Massachusetts, the state’s Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is expected to succeed Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek another term. Healey would be the nation’s first lesbian governor, a distinction she will share with Oregon’s Kotek if the Democrats win.

Nationwide, in Arkansas, former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to easily land the job her father, Mike Huckabee, once held. She will be the first female governor of her state.

