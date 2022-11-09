Schools close in Florida before Nicole

Get the latest Boston sports news
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Schools and universities in Florida are closing as Nicole, which is expected to arrive in Florida late Wednesday or Thursday in hurricane form, moves closer to the state.
A partial list of closures is available here from the Florida Department of Education. It includes dozens of K-12 school districts from Miami-Dade County south all the way north to Clay County just south of Jacksonville.
Some districts were closed as of Wednesday, while others canceled classes for the rest of the week. Some schools had already planned to close on Friday for Veterans Day.
The closures also include more than a dozen colleges and universities, including Florida Atlantic University and the University of Central Florida. The University of Florida announced it would cancel classes and close offices on Thursday, with classes already suspended Friday for Veterans Day.
nytimes
More than 500 health bureaucrats earn more than £100,000 a year, official figures have revealed.
This includes dozens of people who are actually paid more than Rishi Sunak, who earns around £160,000 as prime minister.
Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Amanda Pritchard, boss of NHS England, are among the ‘big cats’.
The pay figures have been released as part of a transparency campaign to shine a light on the ‘waste and wake-up call’ in Whitehall and NHS health corridors.
Steve Barclay ordered an audit of all independent bodies of the Department of Health when he initially took on the role of health secretary this summer.
Job cuts have been ordered in an attempt to reduce the executive payroll.
At the same time, the NHS has requested an additional £7billion to fill funding gaps this winter.
More than 500 health bureaucrats earn more than £100,000 a year, official figures have revealed. The vast majority are in the NHS (430), followed by NHS Digital (65), Department of Health (53), NHS Resolution (9) and Health Education England (6)
The graph shows the total expenditure on staff by English health organisations, assuming that they all receive the top of their salary bracket.
Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, up to £259,999
Amanda Pritchard was named the first-ever female patron of the NHS in July 2021, replacing Sir Simon Stevens.
She is responsible for overseeing the annual NHS budget of more than £130billion and ensuring that everyone in the country receives high quality care.
She joined the NHS in 1997 as part of its postgraduate management training programme.
Amanda Pritchard was named the first-ever female patron of the NHS in July 2021, replacing Sir Simon Stevens
Clare Panniker, Regional Manager for East of England, up to £259,999
Clare Panniker was appointed to her position in May 2022.
The former nurse worked in the health service for more than three decades.
She was previously chief executive of the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.
Clare Panniker was appointed to her role in May 2022
Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, up to £209,999
Sir Chris Whitty was appointed England’s chief medical officer in June 2019.
He is also an NHS Consultant Physician at University College London Hospitals and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
The epidemiologist, who has undertaken research and worked as a doctor in the UK, Africa and Asia, was previously professor of public and international health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Sir Chris Whitty was appointed England’s chief medical officer in June 2019
Simon Bolton, executive director of platforms at NHS Digital, up to £205,000
Simon Bolton oversees NHS Digital, which provides information, data and IT systems for health and social care nationwide.
Before joining the health service, Mr Bolton was chief information officer at NHS Test and Trace.
He has also held management positions at Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls-Royce.
Simon Bolton oversees NHS Digital, which provides national health and social care information, data and IT systems
Helen Vernon, chief executive of NHS Resolution, up to £165,000
Helen Vernon has been in charge of NHS Resolution, which helps the health service resolve disputes, since 2014.
She oversaw its transition in 2017, which placed greater emphasis on amicable dispute resolution.
She first joined the NHS Litigation Authority in 1998 and previously worked in insurance.
Mr Barclay has asked health bodies to publish “organization charts” – setting out their team structure and salaries.
He said it would “enhance transparency”, noting in one of his first speeches as head of the department that there are more than 50,000 people who work for the NHS and do not provide direct patient care.
The NHS England chart shows 430 senior staff earning at least £100,000.
Of these, 122 receive more than £150,000, according to earnings cap data.
Some 29 people have annual salaries above £175,000, while 13 earn more than £200,000.
Two people – NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard and East of England Regional Director Clare Panniker – earn up to £260,000.
MailOnline understands Ms Pritchard hasn’t had a pay rise since joining NHS England in 2016, having rejected all offers for a raise.
At NHS Digital, which provides information, data and IT systems to the health service, 16 senior and 49 junior staff earn more than £100,000.
Highest earners include Acting Chief Executive Simon Bolton (up to £205,000), Chief Platforms Executive Stephen Koch (up to £165,000) and Chief Information Governance Officer Jackie Gray (up to £155,000).
NHS Resolution, which helps the health service resolve disputes, is handing out at least £100,000 to nine members of staff.
These include Managing Director Helen Vernon, who earns up to £165,000, and Finance and Corporate Planning Director Joanne Evans (up to £125,000).
Meanwhile, the Department of Health has 53 staff on the payroll who are on more than £100,000 in salaries.
This includes England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris, who has between £205,000 and £210,000, around 28% more than the prime minister.
Professor Kevin Fenton, London Regional Director of the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, earns up to £180,000 and Sir Chris Wormald, Permanent Secretary to the Department of Health, up to £175,000.
Health Education England, which oversees the education and training of NHS staff, is handing out more than £100,000 to six senior executives.
Dr Navina Evans, its chief executive, earns around £165,000, while chief operating officer David Farrelly and chief strategy officer Jo Lenaghan earn around £135,000.
The organizational chart also suggests there are 1,226 junior members of staff at Health Education England who have annual salaries in excess of £100,000.
Overall, 45 staff members are believed to earn more money than the prime minister.
All senior executive pay levels are agreed by the Treasury and the Ministry of Health.
The release of the staggering sums comes as the health service told ministers it needed an extra £7billion to make up for a shortfall next year, which it says has been fueled by surging coronavirus inflation and the increase in staff salaries.
This is after the NHS had already found efficiency savings worth billions of pounds, according to Ms Prichard.
Jim McConalogue, chief executive of think tank Civitas, told The Telegraph: ‘At a time when families are counting pennies and telling themselves they will have to pay more tax for the NHS, it will feel like a slap in the face to hear that there are more than 400 bureaucrats with six-figure salaries at NHS headquarters.
“If we are truly told that the NHS will be protected from cuts to balance the books, then the NHS needs to look long and hard at the pay of top bosses. This is the minimum the public will expect.
It comes as the health service is set to cut up to 8,000 jobs – around 30-40% of its workforce – this fall in a bid to tackle bureaucracy.
Staff are expected to be offered voluntary departures and a hiring freeze is in place.
The move comes ahead of the merger of NHS England, NHS Digital and Health Education England in a bid to make organizations more efficient.
The number of civil servants working for the health service and the Ministry of Health has doubled since the start of the pandemic, the number of nurses has increased by only 7%, according to a report by the think tank Policy Exchange.
A spokesperson for NHS England said: ‘The NHS is already one of the most efficient health services in the world – just 2p in every NHS pound is spent on administration – compared to triple in France and more double in Germany – with the cost of NHS England and Improvement executive salaries down by around a fifth since 2018.
“Although this data includes important clinical roles, such as medical and nursing directors, NHS England is already planning to reduce the number of positions in the organization by up to 40%.
dailymail us
Five Senate races, including Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, as well as a number of House races that have yet to be called.
WASHINGTON– The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be among the most important in the nation’s history, with control of Congress at stake.
All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs, along with several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
There are currently five Senate races, including Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, as well as a number of House races that have yet to be called. Most are separated by very thin margins and all will come down to the vote count.
Democrats are defending their slim majorities in both chambers. Republican control of the House or Senate would be enough to cut most of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and likely result in investigations against his administration and even his family.
Voters in Michigan’s battleground enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, reliably joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking the step.
An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.
Tuesday’s ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion he guaranteed to women nationwide. The June ruling led to near-total bans in a dozen states.
Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure is also on the ballot in South Dakota.
Elections are seen as a test of support for legalization, even in the most conservative parts of the country.
The state’s vote follows steps taken by President Joe Biden to decriminalize marijuana.
Before the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls showed opposition to easing legalization.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic.
Zuckerberg as well said that he had made the decision to hire aggressively, anticipating rapid growth even after the pandemic ended.
“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” Zuckerberg said in a prepared statement. “Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”
Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter.
Of particular concern to investors, Meta poured over $10 billion a year into the “metaverse” as it shifts its focus away from social media. Zuckerberg predicts the metaverse, an immersive digital universe, will eventually replace smartphones as the primary way people use technology.
Spooked investors have sent company shares tumbling more than 71% since the beginning of the year and the stock now trades at levels last seen in 2015.
An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising — by far Meta’s biggest revenue source — have contributed to Meta’s woes as well. This summer, Meta posted its first quarterly revenue decline in history, followed by another, bigger decline in the fall.
Some of the pain is company-specific, while some is tied to broader economic and technological forces.
Last week, Twitter laid off about half of its 7,500 employees, part of a chaotic overhaul as Musk took the helm. He tweeted that there was no choice but to cut the jobs “when the company is losing over $4M/day,” though did not provide details about the losses.
Meta and its advertisers are bracing for a potential recession. There’s also the challenge of Apple’s privacy tools, which make it more difficult for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snap to track people without their consent and target ads to them.
Competition from TikTok is also an a growing threat as younger people flock to the video sharing app over Instagram, which Meta also owns.
“We’ve cut costs across our business, including scaling back budgets, reducing perks, and shrinking our real estate footprint,” Zuckerberg said. ”We’re restructuring teams to increase our efficiency. But these measures alone won’t bring our expenses in line with our revenue growth, so I’ve also made the hard decision to let people go.”
A hiring freeze at the company will be extended through the first quarter of 2023, Zuckerberg said. The company has also slashed its real estate footprint and he said that with so many employees working outside of the office, the company will transition to desk sharing for those that remain.
More cost cuts at Meta will be rolled out in coming months, Zuckerberg said.
Zuckerberg told employees Wednesday that they will receive an email letting them know if they are among those being let go. Access to most company systems will be cut off for people losing their jobs, he said, due to the sensitive nature of that information.
“We’re keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell,” Zuckerberg said.
Former employees will receive 16 weeks of base pay, plus two additional weeks for every year with the company, Zuckerberg said. Health insurance for those employees and their families will continue for six months.
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Wednesday.
LONDON (AP) — A protester was arrested on Wednesday after throwing eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as they strolled through the northern English city of York. .
The incident happened as the King and his wife entered York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally greeted in the city.
Video footage showed several eggs moving and crushed to the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to wave to the crowds.
Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported he booed and shouted ‘This country was built on the blood of slaves’ while being detained.
Other members of the crowd tried to drown him, chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the king”.
Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements across the UK marking the start of the new king’s reign. They also visited the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of the king’s mother. Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
WASHINGTON — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime.
The reality appeared far different early Wednesday.
Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in.
Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remain too early to call.
“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted early Wednesday.
He may be right. But it appeared that likely Republican gains would come on far less favorable terms than anticipated.
Here are some takeaways from this year’s election:
TO BE CONTINUED …
Republicans hoped for a wipeout. They didn’t get it. After Democrats racked up several hard-fought wins in swing districts, like Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia seat, the sweeping wins many Republicans predicted had yet to materialize early Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the fate of Democrats narrow hold on the Senate was unclear.
Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz for a crucial Pennsylvania Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker, a Republican, were locked in a close contest in Georgia. The Wisconsin race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes was too close to call.
And the outcome of the two remaining two seats that will determine which party will hold a Senate majority — Arizona and Nevada — may not be known for days because both states conduct elections in part by mail ballots, which take a long time to count.
Stay tuned.
HISTORY LESSON
It’s called history for a reason. The party that celebrates winning the White House is usually mourning a loss in the midterms two years later.
Add to that historical pattern an economy battered by inflation and teetering on recession, throw in fears about crime, and the outcome is close to certain.
For Biden and House Democrats, the likelihood of keeping power in the lower chamber of Congress was always slight. Republicans have expected to gain enough seats to retake the majority. If successful, which was not immediately clear Wednesday morning, they also have plans to neuter Biden’s agenda for the next two years.
Since 1906, there have been only three midterms in which the party of the president in power gained House seats: 1934, when the country was struggling with a Depression, 1998 when the U.S. was buoyed by a soaring economy, and 2002, when President George W. Bush had a sky-high approval rating amid the national feeling of unity after the Sept. 11 attacks.
IS FLORIDA STILL A SWING STATE?
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, offer the latest evidence that Florida is becoming increasingly red. The two soared to early reelection victories Tuesday, both winning Miami-Dade County, which Democrat Hillary Clinton carried by 29 percentage points in 2016.
Florida has been a classic battleground. It twice helped propel Barack Obama to the White House. But the state, where the number of registered Democrats exceeded Republicans in 2020, has shifted increasingly to the right. That’s thanks to GOP inroads with Hispanic voters, as well as an influx of new residents, including many retirees, drawn to its lack of an income tax as well as its sunny weather.
“Democrats really have to think about how they are going to rebuild there. The Obama coalition no longer exists,” said Carlos Curbelo, a Republican former member of Congress, who called Florida ”off the map for the foreseeable future” to Democrats.
DeSantis won the governor’s office in 2018 by only about 30,000 votes. On Tuesday, he flipped at least six counties that he lost that year. Those same counties were carried by Biden just two years ago.
Some Democrats blame some of Tuesday’s blowout losses to a lack of investment by their party.
“This is what happens when national Democrats decide to not spend money in the state,” said Greg Goddard, a Democratic fundraising consultant from Florida who raised money for Rep. Val Demings’ losing challenge of Rubio. “The pathway to Democrats winning future presidential elections is very thin if you do not plan to spend in Florida
WAS IT A ‘RED WAVE’ OR A RIPPLE?
Whether a red ripple will carry Republicans won’t likely be known for days or weeks as states that conduct their elections largely by mail, such a California, continue counting votes.
One thing is certain: It’s unlikely to match 2010′s tea party wave, which netted 63 seats, or the Newt Gingrich-led House takeover of 1994, which ousted 54 Democrats and flipped the chamber to GOP control for the first time since the presidency of Dwight Eisenhower.
One reason that won’t happen? There just aren’t that many competitive seats.
The end result? Far less interest in compromise and more gridlock in the halls of Congress.
WHAT DO REPUBLICANS WANT?
Gingrich’s “Contract with America” was celebrated as a cornerstone of the Republicans’ 1994 House takeover for offering a concrete list of policies the GOP would pursue if put in power.
Now Republicans are far more circumspect about their aims.
“That’s a very good question. And I’ll let you know when we take it back,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell he told reporters in January.
McCarthy has offered up a “Commitment to America,” a list of priorities that fits on a pocket-sized card he carries with him that is heavy on slogans and light on detail.
Both may be attempting to avoid the plight of Gingrich whose “Contract with America” became a liability when Republicans failed to enact it.
House Republicans have said they intend to investigate Biden and his administration. They have also called for a renewed focus on fiscal restraint, a crackdown on illegal immigration at the southern border and increased domestic energy production.
Much of it may not matter. Biden, after all, has a veto pen.
MOST EXPENSIVE MIDTERMS
The 2022 elections are on track to cost $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets.
For perspective: The contests will nearly double the cost of the 2010 midterm elections, more than double the 2014 midterms and are on pace to roughly equal the 2022 gross domestic product of Mongolia.
At least $1.1 billion given at the federal level so far this election season has come from a small coterie of donors, many of whom have favored conservative causes.
“When you look at the top 25 individual donors, conservativedonors heavily outweigh liberal donors by $200 million,” said Brendan Glavin, a senior data analyst for OpenSecrets. “There’s a big skew.”
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel ($32.6 million), shipping goods magnate Richard Uihlein ($80.7 million), hedge fund manager Ken Griffin (68.5 million) and Timothy Mellon, an heir to to a Gilded Age Fortune who gave $40 million, are among the top conservative donors.
On the liberal side, hedge fund founder George Soros gave the most ($128 million), though much of it has yet to be spent. Sam Bankman Fried, a liberal 30-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire, gave $39.8 million.
Sports
MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve out her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
A Russian court rejected an appeal against his nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced Aug. 4 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
His arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia is to send troops to Ukraine, and the politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow. .
Griner’s legal team said she left a detention center Nov. 4 for a penal colony — a common type of Russian prison where inmates work for minimal pay. Her lawyers said on Wednesday they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up – but expected to be told when she reached her final destination. These transfers can take days.
The 32-year-old star athlete, who was arrested on her way back to play for a Russian team during the WNBA offseason, admitted she had the cans in her luggage. But she testified that she had inadvertently hurriedly packed them and had no criminal intent. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.
“Every minute that Brittney Griner has to endure unjustified detention in Russia is a minute too long,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “As we have said before, the US government has made an important offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and abusive detentions of US citizens.”
The Associated Press and other news outlets have reported that Washington has offered to trade Griner and Paul Whelan – an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage – for Viktor Bout. Bout is a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States and has previously been dubbed the “dealer of death”.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data