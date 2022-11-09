Sean Penn lends Oscar to Zelensky until Ukraine wins the war

Jennifer Aniston bares it all — physically and emotionally — in a new interview with Allure, posing for a stunning photoshoot that sees her show off her incredible figure in a tiny Chanel bra, while opening up about her uphill struggle to conceive. .

The 53-year-old admitted to the post that she bitterly regrets not making the decision to freeze her eggs when she was younger, revealing she threw ‘everything’ in her battle with infertility, including including going through IVF and “drinking Chinese teas”. ‘ in a desperate attempt to conceive.

She also slammed speculation that her former husband, Brad Pitt, divorced her because she “wouldn’t bear him a child”, noting that the constant rumors about her relationship made her struggle with infertility all the more difficult. hard.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really tough. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, etc. I was throwing it all away,” she said.

The actress added that she wished someone had told her to freeze her eggs when she was younger, adding that she has now come to terms with the fact that she will never conceive.

Jennifer Aniston bares it all — physically and emotionally — in a new interview with Allure, posing for a stunning shoot that sees her show off her incredible figure in a tiny Chanel bra, while opening up about her uphill struggle to conceive.

The 53-year-old admitted to the post that she bitterly regrets not making the decision to freeze her eggs when she was younger, revealing she threw ‘everything’ in her battle with infertility, including including through IVF.

“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don’t think so. So here I am today. The ship sailed,” she said.

Jennifer – who spent ten years starring in the hit sitcom Friends, from 1994 to 2004 – admitted she was too focused on her career to think about the fact that her future self might one day want to settle down and have children, though she hit out at the constant scrutiny she faced for not getting pregnant during her five-year marriage to Pitt.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbids a woman to be successful and not have a child,” she said. “And the reason why my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage was because I didn’t want to give him a child. Those were absolute lies. I didn’t nothing to hide at this point.

However, with age came a new sense of self-confidence – and the actress has said she no longer cares what people think or say about her, thanks in large part to the struggles she she had to contend with her late 30s and 40s.

“I would say that in my late 30s, 40s, I had been through some really tough times, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would never have become who I needed to be,” he said. -she explains.

“That’s why I have such gratitude for all that s****y stuff. Otherwise, I would have been stuck being this person who was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who she was. And now I don’t care.

Jennifer added that she “feels the best in who she is today”, explaining that she has learned to stop saying “bad shit” to herself.

“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don’t think so. So here I am today. The ship sailed, she said

Jennifer also opened up about the scrutiny she faced during her marriage to Brad Pitt, explaining that the “years of speculation” about why she had no children made her infertility issues much more difficult to manage.

Jennifer also hinted that she plans to write a book about her long struggles with infertility – something she chose to keep hidden from the world for years to “protect” herself and her story.

‘I’m going [write a book] one day, she said. “I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I protect those parts so much because I feel like there’s so little I can keep to myself. The world creates stories that aren’t true, so might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of my hibernation. I have nothing to hide.

Jennifer’s candid comments about her infertility journey come 17 years after her split from Brad, now 58, after five years of marriage – during which she faced a barrage of rumors about why the couple had no children.

The Morning Show star has previously addressed the speculation, calling it “nasty” and “hurtful,” telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that she’s spent years taking rumors and gossip “personally.”

At the time, Jennifer alluded to the fact that she had struggled with infertility – although she refrained from discussing her IVF journey, telling the publication: ‘It’s like, ‘You don’t have no idea what’s going on with me personally, medically, why I can’t…can I have kids? They do not know anything.

In her chat with Allure, Jennifer also touched on the changing landscape of Hollywood, saying she felt like the real “movie stars” didn’t exist anymore — and suggesting the industry didn’t have the same kind of “pleasure” than it used to be. , noting: ‘I feel like he’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There is no more glamor. Even Oscar parties were so much fun…”