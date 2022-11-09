Shop ‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy’s Amazon fashion picks

<!–

Controversial Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving had a “productive” meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as he continues to return from an indefinite suspension for his perceived support of an anti-Semitic film.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, following the scheduled reunion, that the “productive and understanding visit” “paves the way for the Nets and their suspended star to follow his steps on a potential path forward.”

A league spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The Brooklyn Nets suspended the star ringleader last week after he tweeted a link to a movie containing anti-Semitic tropes and even quoted Adolf Hitler discussing the existence of an alleged Jewish plot for world domination. Irving issued a belated apology following his suspension, but only after several contentious exchanges with the media. In one instance, he told reporters, “I’m not going to give up everything I believe in.”

Unsatisfied with Irving’s response, Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks imposed a minimum five-game ban on Irving, stipulating that he must satisfy “a series of objective corrective measures that address the impact wrongful conduct” before he can return to the team.

The ban came just hours after Silver said Irving’s decision to post the link on Twitter was “reckless”.

“While we appreciate that he has agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not featured unreserved apology and more specifically denouncing the despicable and damaging content contained in the film he has chosen to publicize,” Silver said in a statement. “I will be meeting with Kyrie in person next week to discuss this situation. “

Irving has since issued an apology on Instagram.

‘By researching YHWH [Yahweh], I have posted a documentary containing false anti-Semitic statements, narratives and language that is false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility and liability for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I’m grateful to have a great platform to share knowledge and want to move forward having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.”

Irving is already three games away from his minimum five-game ban, but the players’ union is considering an appeal, arguing the ban is too strict.

The problem, Brown told the Boston Globe, is that the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement offers no guidance on player penalties for posting on social media.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls on Tuesday

“There’s an interesting distinction between what someone says verbally and what someone posts as a link on a platform with no description behind it,” Brown said. “Some people will say there is no difference and some people will say there is a difference. There is no language in our ABC. There are no rules against it. This is uncharted territory for everyone, and everyone is trying to figure out the difference between the two.

Brown also defended Irving, his former teammate, against accusations of anti-Semitism.

“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic,” Brown said. “I don’t think the members of our governing bodies think he’s anti-Semitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condoning hate speech and does not tolerate anything of this nature.

“It’s the dialect sensitivity around it. We don’t want to defend anyone for not condemning hate speech, but I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic. And I hope the NBA feels the same.