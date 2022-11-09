Blockchain
Singapore State Investor Temasek Engaging With FTX For Bailout
There could be a surprising twist in the drama surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s insolvent crypto exchange FTX. As reported by The Straits Times, a possible government takeover by Singaporean state investor Temasek could be on the table. The group is one of FTX’s many investors.
FTX’s other investors include BlackRock, Sequoia Capital, Circle, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Paradigm, Tiger Global, SoftBank, , Ribbit Capital, Alan Howard, Multicoin Capital and VanEck.
Meanwhile, 3rd largest investor in @FTX_Official for @Temasek. HFSP! pic.twitter.com/sVjyOJZ99v
— Phryics.eth (@Phryics) November 9, 2022
Is Temasek Going To Bail Out FTX?
According to the report, Temasek, in its role as a shareholder of FTX contacted SBF after Binance announced its bailout plans. The report goes on to say that a takeover by CZ would mean such a power shift that “would make Binance reign supreme in the crypto world”.
For this reason, Temasek is in talks with FTX, according to a spokesperson:
We are aware of the developments between FTX and Binance, and are engaging FTX in our capacity as a shareholder
At the same time, Temasek’s spokesperson clarified that no details about the talks can be disclosed at the moment. “[G]iven the ongoing discussions between both companies, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment beyond that”, The Straits Times reports.
Temasek invested in FTX’s Series B and Series C funding rounds, which raised $900 million and $400 million, respectively. However, FTX is not the only crypto exchange that Temasek has invested in the past. Temasek, through Vertex Ventures, also invested in Binance when the Singapore exchange launched operations.
Temasek is a Singapore government holding company with approximately $484.4 billion in net assets under management in 2021. The company is an investor that says it is guided by four key structural trends in building its long-term portfolio. These are: digitization, sustainable living, the future of consumption and longer life expectancy.
The anonymous trader “degentrading” reacted to the news on Twitter. He commented that in his opinion a bailout of Temasek is unlikely, as their current exposure to Temasek is “only” $1 billion.
I doubt temasek would bail out FTX given their current commitment has only been 1bn? Especially if the hole is 6b. However if temasek does bail out FTX, I will send my sons to Singapore for army. Plz
— degentrading (@hodlKRYPTONITE) November 9, 2022
Aside from the fact that Temasek is an FTX investor, the nature of the discussions between Temasek and the crypto exchange are unclear at press time.
As Bitcoinist reported earlier today, there are big question marks behind the deal between Binance and FTX. The hole in FTX’s balance sheet could be much bigger than expected. Adam Cochran tweeted that some of his sources tend to believe that Binance could pull out of the deal at the last moment.
BitNile to Distribute Approximately 7 Million Shares of Giga-tronics to Its Stockholders
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVLP #AultAviation—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary Giga-tronics Incorporated (“GIGA”), a publicly-traded holding company currently delivering solutions tailored and selected to enable mission-critical applications for customers in defense, aerospace, medical, and transportation sectors, intends to complete a distribution of approximately 7 million shares of GIGA’s common stock beneficially owned by BitNile (the “GIGA Shares”) as a dividend payable to the stockholders of BitNile common stock.
The distribution of the 7 million GIGA Shares will occur as soon as practicable after GIGA has obtained the requisite regulatory approvals therefor, and in compliance with US federal securities laws. BitNile anticipates that, upon completion of the distribution, the BitNile shareholders as of the record date to be in conjunction with the distribution, will be able to sell the GIGA Shares from time to time in either public or privately negotiated transactions.
On September 8, 2022, the Company announced the closing of a Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile, GIGA and Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”), providing for GIGA’s reverse acquisition of Gresham from BitNile. The transaction combined GIGA, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and electronic threat emulation systems and radio frequency filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, displays, automated test and missile launch. The companies expect the transaction to generate synergies that will enable them to significantly enhance their position in the rapidly growing market for electronic countermeasures and RF solutions; driven by a heightened global awareness of the importance of electromagnetic spectrum superiority. Combined, the companies have over 500 total customers, including more than 40 tier-1 defense industry prime contractors and 20 global defense ministry programs.
On September 9, 2022, the Company announced its intention to spin off its holdings in its various subsidiaries, including GIGA.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
Crypto Market Liquidations Reach $830 Million, When Will It Stop Bleeding?
Crypto liquidations across the market have ramped up in the last 24 hours. Digital assets in the space suffered declines in the last day, which has led to hundreds of millions of dollars being wiped from traders. These liquidations span the entire crypto market with hundreds of thousands of traders getting caught in one of the worst liquidation events of 2022.
$830 Million Shaved Off Crypto Market
In the space of 24 hours, there have been more than $830 million in liquidations recorded across the crypto market. It marks the second-largest liquidation event recorded so far in 2022, only coming out slightly under the October liquidation numbers.
Naturally, given that the price of digital assets across the space has been in decline, long traders have suffered the worst of the liquidations. Over 70% of the liquidation numbers have come from long traders. More than 33% of these volumes were recorded on the Binance crypto exchange with FTX following closely behind at 21.77%.
Liquidations cross $830 million | Source: Coinglass
A total of 392,043 traders have been liquidated in the one-day period with the largest single liquidation order taking place on the Binance exchange. The trade was placed on the BTCUSDT pair on the exchange and was worth $6.70 million.
Total market cap falls to $832 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Loss Leaders In 24 Hours
In any liquidation event, digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum always lead the pack. However, the decline of the FTX crypto exchange has brought about some strong contenders during this time. The crypto exchange which recorded the second-largest liquidation volumes saw its native token FTT suffer significant losses.
Over the 24-hour period, there have been 5.75 million FTT tokens liquidated worth $26.6 million. This makes it the token with the fourth-largest liquidation volumes, coming right behind Solana (SOL) which FTX also had exposure. 3.26 million SOL worth $53.66 million had already been liquidated at the time of this publication.
Even with almost $1 billion in liquidations already, there doesn’t seem to be an end to the bloodbath just yet. Bitcoin has once again fallen to the $17,000 level, still holding above the previous cycle low of $17,600, but with no support building up. Any wild movements similar to what was experienced on Tuesday could easily bring the liquidation figures up to $1 billion.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
FV Bank Announces Launch of Digital Asset Custody Service
FV Bank leads next generation banking industry with launch of vertically integrated technology to support digital asset custody and settlement
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FV Bank (www.fvbank.us), the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to customers including fintech and blockchain firms, has today announced the launch of its digital asset custody and settlement services for its U.S. and international clients.
FV Bank’s custody feature is live on the platform with immediate effect, launching initially with Bitcoin (BTC) as the first supported digital asset. Ethereum (ETH), USDC, and USDT custody is expected to launch in the coming weeks, with phase two of the custody service seeing an additional number of digital assets supported following a vetting and approval process.
FV Bank is the first U.S. regulated depository and custodial bank to develop an inhouse vertically integrated technology infrastructure that enables the seamless interoperability and safeguarding of both digital asset and fiat deposits. The FV Bank platform offers integrated settlement services and robust compliance, KYC/KYB and AML protocols.
FV Bank has been granted regulatory approval to provide settlements between digital assets and fiat currencies, allowing clients to safely and efficiently settle transactions in their accounts on the FV Bank platform. With this feature, FV Bank is now a full-service bank and a digital asset custodian that offers its clients the ability to hold, transfer and settle both digital assets and fiat currencies within one account on the FV Bank platform.
“We are extremely pleased to announce the official launch of our digital asset custody and settlement service,” said Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank. “Our primary goal since founding FV Bank has been to help drive blockchain technology innovation in financial services by offering institutional clients a technology solution seamlessly integrated into a regulated bank and trust model that offers traditional banking along with digital assets custody and settlement. The infrastructure we are delivering to the marketplace will help bridge the divide between the traditional financial sector and the digital asset economy and will accelerate digital asset adoption globally. We have also advanced best in class AML procedures for digital assets by combining traditional bank compliance functions with specialised blockchain analytics, to ensure we are positioned as a leader and role model for how banks can participate in the convergence of traditional financial services and the digital asset economy.”
Alongside the digital asset custody and settlement service, FV Bank today announced the integration of its Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments processing service. FV Bank clients can now enable automatic direct debits and direct deposits providing them with fully digital payment processing across all business, government and e-commerce companies that use the ACH electronic funds transfer system.
“We’re excited to announce the launch of our dedicated account ACH facility for FV Bank customers,” said FV Bank CRO, Nitin Agarwal. “Adding ACH processing to our suite of digital banking products provides our clients with increased efficiencies, security, and reliability for their payments processing needs.”
With the launch of the digital asset custody service and the ACH payments processing service, FV Bank is now the leading full-service bank that has regulatory approval and authorization to offer crypto custodial and settlement services to its U.S. and international customer base.
About FV Bank
FV Bank is an international digital bank and digital asset custodian regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), Puerto Rico, USA. FV Bank seamlessly integrates banking and payments with digital asset custody services in a regulated and compliant infrastructure. With products ranging from depository accounts and payment services to digital asset custody and VISA card issuance, FV Bank supports the unique requirements of corporates, institutions, family offices and their respective clients through online banking and integrated API solutions.
Connect with FV Bank on Twitter and LinkedIn
Contacts
Media Contact:
David Lewis
The Top Floor Public Relations
[email protected]
Why These Solana (SOL) Numbers May Discourage SOL Investors
After Binance and FTX engaged in a word war on social media – and eventually making amends (well, sort of; Binance said today it’s buying FTX) – Solana got dumped violently.
Solana’s native token, SOL, is trading in the red across all time frames, as reported by CoinGecko, lending credence to the bearish claims.
When asked what a Binance deal for FTX meant for Solana, Ran Neuner of CNBC Crypto Trader and founder of Crypto Banter referred to SOL’s pricing issues.
In a tweet, he said:
“Solana [is] getting killed.”
He claims that the market has only recently realized that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “now owns 10% of the tokens and that he would prefer support the BNB chain than SOL.”
This is a devastating blow to SOL investors and traders. November has gone down in history as one of the worst months ever for Solana investors.
Solana getting killed. Market realizing that @cz_binance now owns 10% of the tokens and that he would rather support BNB chain than SOL. Also Solana just lost all the support and investment that FTX and @SBF_FTX were making in the ecosystem.
— Ran Neuner (@cryptomanran) November 8, 2022
Based on figures by CoinMarketCap, the coin registered more than 20% in weekly decline. At Coingecko, SOL is down 37% in the last seven days.
Chart: TradingView
The Solana network did benefit from recent advancements on its network, but the market behavior of SOL over the past week has been very lackadaisical.
Negative Effects Of FTX On Solana
In a related development, the FTX’s native token, FTT, has had its value drop across all time scales as well, and is currently trading at $4.058. Meanwhile, after being rejected at the $38.26 area, SOL is now trading in the red at the $17.52 range, reflecting the same downward shift, courtesy of the negative impact that FTT’s drop has brought along.
Now, the charts also don’t look good for SOL buyers and sellers. A total turnaround of mood, as shown by the CMF signal, is only comparable to the market crash that occurred when Terra pulled the crypto market down.
Image: The Independent
Investors and traders are also receiving significant bear market indications from the RSI, making the current market environment considerably more precarious.
Despite this, the crypto community is still on the fence regarding a bullish reversal as the crypto market cap plummeted after BTC and other tokens fell due to the FTX brouhaha.
What Can Still Be Done
As the coin is currently in freefall, SOL bulls can position themselves at the 23.60 Fibonacci retracement level, which can serve as a launchpad for a possible relief rally in the near future.
However, even this potential support may remain hypothetical in the face of the ongoing drama between FTX and Binance.
With the decline of the cryptocurrency market, all we can do is hope. The latest price crunch is fueled in part by a high institutional fear that another LUNA implosion might occur, and current investor sentiment reflects this anxiety in the form of panic selling on the cryptocurrency market, which exerts more downward pressure on SOL.
As of this writing, SOL is trading at a new low of $16.55, which does not bode well for the coin’s investors and traders. If the opportunity presents itself, however, investors and traders can purchase the dip and potentially halt the current market decline.
SOL total market cap at $7.18 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from NBC News, Chart: TradingView.com
OnePlanet Introduces Launchpad Service to Enhance the Polygon NFT Ecosystem
- The launchpad service will allow the minting and release of new collections on the Polygon network.
- The upcoming feature will offer a customized to the requirements and concepts of each project.
OnePlanet, the rapidly growing NFT Marketplace has come up with a new initiative, introducing its launchpad service to aid the Polygon NFT ecosystem. The Polygon-based platform now allows the creation and release of new collections on the Polygon network by launching an NFT launchpad service for the prominent blockchain ecosystem.
Pryce Cho, OnePlanet CEO stated:
OnePlanet has been working closely with Polygon Studios to expand the Polygon NFT ecosystem and the upcoming launchpad service will contribute to accelerating its growth.
The Features of the Launchpad Service
With the newly introduced launchpad service, OnePlanet will offer a customized to the requirements and concepts of each project. The NFT platform will also provide trading, using the project’s native tokens. Furtherly, OnePlanet delivers abundant marketing assistance to its launchpad partners, such as bridging collaborations with other projects, influencers, and communities in the Polygon ecosystem.
The OnePlanet marketplace was launched on Polygon Network in September. Since the launch, the platform has made an effort to revive more than 60 Terra-based NFT collections. Simultaneously, the firm listed Polygon-based NFT initiatives such as the Move-to-earn (M2E) project “TRACER” and metaverse project “The Mars”, establishing OnePlanet as a leader in the Polygon NFT ecosystem.
Derby Stars, a blockchain-based P2E horse racing game, is the first project to use OnePlanet’s launchpad. It is giving away 1,000 free Randombox NFTs through Allowlist and Public sales. Derby Stars sold out both of their pre-sales through OnePlanet’s Terra launchpad, breaking the previous record of one minute and thirty seconds.
Moreover, the Reddit Avatar Collections, another Polygon-based project, were recently listed on OnePlanet, garnering considerable attention for the ecosystem. Soon, Animoca brands, Crazy Defense Heroes and $TOWER will also be available on OnePlanet.
Which Coins Will FTX And Alameda Dump? Red Flag for Solana
Following the FTT token, Solana (SOL) in particular is currently suffering a massive price slump. As a report revealed last week, the SOL token is one of the major assets on FTX’s balance sheet.
If Binance pulls out of the FTX deal, it could mean a massive sell-off in SOL. Amid concerns about this scenario, the market already seems to be front-running. Over the past 24 hours, Solana (SOL) is down 36% and has slipped out of the top 10 by market capitalization.
At press time, the SOL price recovered above the the major support at $18.53 which was established between April and June last year. However, SOL fell as low as $16.20 today, to a level not seen since March 2021.
FTX holds about $1.2 billion in SOL tokens – $292 million in “unlocked SOL,” $863 million in “locked SOL,” and $41 million in “SOL collateral.”
As some analysts warn, however, this impending doom could get even worse. A total of 18,775,348 SOL, the equivalent of about $330 million, will hit the market tomorrow. The reason for this is that in epoch 370 a total of those 18.77 million SOL can be de-staked and presumably dumped on the market.
The analysis service “Look On Chain” has compiled an overview of which whales will stop staking SOL.
2/
Here you can see which whales stop staking $SOL.
Follow them to see when they withdraw $SOL and transfer out. pic.twitter.com/dbdTpZNdyg
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 9, 2022
As the former host of CNBC Crypto Trader and founder of Crypto Banter, Ran Neuner, explained, there is also other big trouble on the horizon for Solana.
“Market realizing that CZ now owns 10% of the tokens and that he would rather support BNB chain than SOL. Also Solana just lost all the support and investment that FTX and SBF were making in the ecosystem”, Neuner forecasted.
Other Altcoins Which Could Be Doomed By Alameda
But it’s not just Solana (SOL) that seems to be in big trouble. Analysts have compiled a list of all Alameda ERC20 tokens that could see a potential sell-off in the coming days.
Since Binance CEO “CZ” will only bail out FTX if the deal goes through, all Alameda assets could pose a threat to their respective markets.
The analysis service estimates that Alameda’s net worth is $222.4 million. In total, they found 56 addresses associated with Alameda that begin with “0x.” In addition, the analysts also analyzed Alameda’s assets and liabilities on Defi.
Among the 56 addresses are 19 addresses with net assets over $100,000, and 13 addresses with net assets over $1 million. “Excluding stablecoins, ETH, BIT and FTT are worth more than $1M. You need to focus on these tokens, she may sell at any time.”, the analysts say.
In addition, they are warning of a dump of SRM, OP, MATIC, MASK, SAND and FTM.
3/#Alameda‘s Assets on Wallet (>100,000 USD).
Excluding stablecoins, $ETH, $BIT and $FTT are worth more than $1M.
You need to focus on these tokens, she may sell at any time.
Also, $SRM, $OP, $MATIC, $MASK, $SAND and $FTM are worth keeping an eye on. pic.twitter.com/mLbBS8vBIK
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 9, 2022
In the DeFi space, the focus could again be on FTT, but also on SUSHI. Alameda delivered 6,953,001 FTT, about $35.65 million on Abracadabra. In addition, the company put 4,606,611 SUSHI, about $6.11 million, on SushiSwap, which they can withdraw and sell at any time.
Alameda’s debt in DeFi space is $3.64 million. The largest item of this is 1,088,181 NEAR worth about $2.75 million that has not yet been repaid.
