Stephanie Hansen’s new cookbook brings cabin cooking to the kitchen year-round
Those who have grown up in Minnesota are no stranger to the state’s cabin culture. Perhaps you spent your summers up north, at a family, friend or friend of a friend’s place. Maybe you’ve been left with the memory of one magical weekend spent by the lake years ago. Local food writer, podcaster and summer resident of True North Island Stephanie Hansen explores the ins and outs of cabin cuisine in “True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Woods Table.”
Hansen has pulled together a variety of recipes highlighting seasonal ingredients from May to September that’ll function in your kitchen throughout the year. Some of those included are her own; others have been passed down from friends, family and neighbors over the years she’s spent at her family cabin in Ely, Minnesota on True North Island. From anecdotes about her daughter’s ever-present garlicky scent as a child (too much pesto) to the very first time she set foot at the family cabin with her husband, Hansen’s managed to assemble a collection of cozy recipes that reads like letters from an old friend.
“[Readers] are getting my recipes and my family’s recipes that we’ve shared at this special place,” Hansen said regarding the intimacy of the book, which she photographed by herself in addition to writing. “I wanted the photography to feel like that.”
While Hansen has been a member of the food media scene in the Twin Cities for years, she hadn’t really focused on improving her photography skills until the cookbook. She photographed the entire thing on her iPhone as she worked through each recipe, working hard to create the best shots.
“Some people go to cabins, and they get hot dogs and hamburgers. And that’s great. We do too. But other people go to cabins, and it’s more like an entertaining experience. And that’s what I wanted to convey,” she shared about her version of cabin cooking. For Hansen and her family, food shared on True North Island is a communal activity.
“Sometimes, family cabins get sold and you’re just sort of left with the memories,” Hansen said. “I wanted a place where all these recipes that we enjoyed together would be and where they could be handed down.”
For those looking to dive into the book, know that it strays from complexity and leans toward comfort. Hansen avoids anything too complicated in terms of kitchen tools, with the exception of a Cuisinart ice cream maker.
While she’s cultivated a bountiful garden of her own during the summer months, readers can use frozen produce in many recipes included. Substitutes like a kitchen towel in place of a cheesecloth for fresh ricotta-making are welcome here, too. Hansen’s pantry staples include Hellman’s mayonnaise, dijon mustard, olive oil, beans (canned and dry work just fine), assorted grains and an acid of some kind (think apple cider or white wine vinegar, although she often substitutes lemons).
Interested in a copy of the cookbook or a chat with Hansen? Snag a ticket for her Cook the Book dinner at The Lexington on Nov. 29. Additional dates and information available via Hansen’s website.
Quick Cast Iron Skillet Chicken Pie
This cast iron skillet chicken pie recipe is one of Hansen’s favorites in the book and comes together fast on a weeknight. The recipe was actually gifted from a fellow cabin-dwelling friend of Hansen’s, Myles Jacob.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive-oil
- 2 small carrots, thinly sliced
- 1 parsnip, thinly sliced
- 2 ribs celery, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 (8 ounce) package portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh thyme leaves
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup frozen peas
- ¼ cup finely chopped parsley
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3 ounce package), thawed
- 1 large egg
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 1-inch cast iron skillet (or other heavy-bottomed, ovenproof skillet) over medium heat. Sear chicken, skin-side down, until deeply golden brown, 6 minutes. Flip chicken and continue to cook on all sides until evenly browned and cooked through, an additional 8-10 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside to cool.
To the skillet drippings, add carrots, parsley, celery, garlic, onions, mushrooms and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until vegetables are tender and just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Add flour and stir to coat all the vegetables. Cook, stirring constantly, until the flour has started to turn a light golden brown with no white bits left, about 3 minutes. Add the broth ½ cup at a time, using a wooden spoon to blend and scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet. Once all the broth is added, bring to a simmer and remove from heat.
Remove the bones and skin from the cooked chicken and shred the meat into bite-size pieces. (The chicken will cook longer in the oven, so don’t worry if there are any pink parts remaining.) Add the chicken, peas and parsley to the skillet, stirring to combine, and season once more with salt and pepper to taste.
Carefully unfold the puff pastry and roll it into a 12-inch circle. Place it on top of the skillet, letting some of the dough hang off the sides.
Whisk the egg with 1 teaspoon of water and brush the top of the puff pastry. Cut 3 (2 ½ inch) slits, about 1 inch apart. Place the skillet on a baking sheet to catch drips and place in the oven. Bake until the puff pastry is golden brown and the filling is starting to bubble up, 20-25 minutes. Reduce temperature to 375 degrees and continue to cook until puff pastry is baked through and filling has thickened considerably, another 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes before eating.
Serves 4-6
— “True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Wood’s Table” by Stephanie Hansen (Minnesota Historical Society, 2022)
Candied Brussels Sprouts
Hansen claims even the kids at the table will like this Brussels sprouts recipe. Using fish sauce and sambal oelek, she packs this side dish with a punch of umami and finishes off with a sprinkle of fresh herbs.
INGREDIENTS
For sauce:
- ½ cup fish sauce
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon sambal oelek
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
For Brussels sprouts:
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1-1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, halved or quartered if very large
- ½ cup chopped mint
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts
Heat cast iron skillet to almost smoking, about 4 minutes.
Meanwhile, add sauce ingredients to a mason jar and shake to combine.
Add the canola oil to the heated pan and swirl to coat the pan completely, then add the brussels sprouts. Shake the skillet to get as many of the sprouts cut side down as possible. Let them sit undisturbed for 5 minutes or until they develop a dark brown caramelized surface. Stir the sprouts and add the sauce. Continue cooking for 3-4 minutes, until the sprouts are caramelized and the sauce is more of a sticky glaze.
Remove from the heat and add to a serving dish. Top with the mint, cilantro and peanuts.
Serves 4
— “True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Wood’s Table” by Stephanie Hansen (Minnesota Historical Society, 2022)
Tunnel discovered under Egyptian temple could lead to Cleopatra’s tomb: report
Archaeologists have discovered a tunnel under the ancient temple of Taposiris Magna, which may lead to the last pharaoh of Egypt, the famous lost tomb of Queen Cleopatra, the Subway reported.
According to the report, the tunnel is six feet tall and stretches nearly a mile. It has been called a “geometrical miracle” by archaeologists. One, Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo, believes Cleopatra and her lover Marc Antony were buried in the temple, located near the ancient Egyptian capital of Alexandria.
According to the British newspaper The telegraphMs Martinez said if her burial site theory is true then it would be the “most important discovery of the 21st century”.
“Following 10 years of studying the historical character of Cleopatra, I have to come to Egypt on the ground to see the remains of this temple to be sure that these remains have the possibility of being the lost tomb of Cleopatra “, she said. in a recent video interview with the Site of the Heritage Key.
“After three months of studying the area, I realized that this was the perfect place for Cleopatra’s tomb. No one has ever had this idea. If there is a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt is buried there, it is my duty to look for her.”
According to Live Science, Cleopatra was the last of a series of rulers called the Ptolemies who ruled ancient Egypt for nearly 300 years. She ruled an empire that included Egypt, Cyprus, part of modern Libya, and other territories in the Middle East.
ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?
Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck.
A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven sidelined, with Udonis Haslem almost solely as mentor, and with Jamal Cain in the G League for needed seasoning, the only players on the outside of the mix at the moment are Highsmith, Jovic and Dru Smith. Otherwise, the other nine have been playing.
Q: The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are comfortably at the top of the East. The Miami Heat are already five games back in the loss column. How do the Heat turn things around? – Stuart, Miami.
A: By appreciating the level of competition in the conference and appreciating that these early-season losses to the likes of the Kings and Pacers can exact a toll. The Bucks we knew about. But with the way the Cavaliers are playing, if you also factor in the Celtics, this could be an all-out scramble for the final homecourt spot in the first round of the playoffs. And right now, the Hawks are looking like they could be in the top four in the East, as well.
Q: Jamal Cain is lighting it up with 40 points and 21 rebounds in his first two Sioux Falls Skyforce G League games. Don’t you think the Heat should fast track him into the rotation, just like they did with Caleb Martin last year. We could really use his energy off the bench right now. – Greg, Jacksonville.
A: The Heat fast-tracked Caleb Martin because he was getting it done on the NBA level, and already had done so with the Hornets. Jamal Cain is on a far different timeline. We’re talking two games into a G League season. Maybe later this season, but first we need to see more of a sample size.
Man ‘throws eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort in York’
A man is arrested by police after throwing eggs at King Charles and the Queen Consort while out for a walk in York
A man has been arrested by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort while out for a walk in York.
The lone protester was seen shouting that Britain was ‘built on the blood of slavery’ before being thrown to the ground.
Then the onlookers broke out into a chorus of boos shouting “shame on you” and “God save the king”.
King Charles III was in town to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The crowd reacts when the police arrest the egg thrower at the Micklegate bar in York. King Charles was in town to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth III
Orioles free agency primer: Where might Baltimore strike in bid for ‘liftoff’?
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias is in Las Vegas for MLB’s General Manager Meetings, taking the first steps in an offseason in which he will attempt to back up his post-trade deadline promise of “liftoff from here” for the organization.
Moves to this point have been minor, a byproduct of a quiet period through the postseason and shortly afterward. Waiver claims pushed the Orioles’ 40-man roster to six catchers, but it’s quickly reduced down to two, with Anthony Bemboom and Cam Gallagher both officially outrighted Tuesday; while Bemboom accepted his assignment to Triple-A, Gallagher elected free agency. With catcher Robinson Chirinos, second baseman Rougned Odor and first baseman Jesús Aguilar also reaching free agency, Baltimore’s 40-man roster has six openings. That number figures to change by Thursday, when the Orioles have to activate left-hander John Means from the 60-day injured list and decide whether to pick up right-hander Jordan Lyles’ $11 million team option.
That’s also the day MLB free agency begins in full, with players able to sign with organizations other than their previous teams. The Orioles are expected to be active in that area for the first time in Elias’ four-year tenure. The GM has said the team plans to increase payroll, but not by how much or exactly where on the roster he’ll look to do that.
“It’s not something obvious, that I think we’re going to target a certain position,” Elias said at the end of the regular season. “I think we’re going to look at any and all ways to improve our chances of making the playoffs within the budget that we’re going to be working with, and that’s going to depend on what the market gives us, and I think there are a number of areas where we could supplement this team, so I don’t have a specific prediction about which position any major league acquisitions are going to going to come in.”
That said, here’s a look at the Orioles’ clearest needs as free agency approaches and who might be available to address them.
Starting pitching
The Orioles’ rotation was an unexpected strength late in the year, with the group offering far more length and consistency than it did at any point in manager Brandon Hyde’s previous three seasons. But even if Baltimore retains Lyles, it will be an inexperienced group that, until Means returns, lacks an established top starter. Adding at least one in free agency would not only deepen the staff but better position it for a run come the postseason.
Several premier arms are available, including Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw and Carlos Rodón, with Justin Verlander expected to join the group if he declines his player option with the Houston Astros. There’s another large group of starters who would upgrade Baltimore’s rotation, including Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Bassitt and Tyler Anderson.
Impact bat
As Elias noted, the Orioles lack an obvious position of need; the case could be made for each incumbent to retain his spot in 2023. But most could also be improved upon in some fashion, with Baltimore’s overall offensive needs being improved plate discipline and success against left-handed pitching. Luckily for the Orioles, most top free agent hitters fit are right-handed, though it’s fair to question their interest in coming to a ballpark now designed to suppress their power.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the unanimous top free agent, but it’s for now hard to imagine the Orioles making that kind of investment, and he’s notably not a fan of Camden Yards’ new left field dimensions. Each of the big four shortstops available — Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson — could be a fit for the Orioles. But it’s unclear how high “liftoff” will take the team’s payroll, and plenty of other options are available if Baltimore doesn’t aim for the top.
Bullpen help
In 2022, Baltimore showed there are many ways to build an effective relief corps, with a collection of waiver claims and castoffs posting a 3.49 ERA that ranked as the ninth best among major league bullpens. But the group showed signs of wear as the season went on, especially in the wake of closer Jorge López being traded to Minnesota. Thrust into a larger role, Joey Krehbiel struggled to the point of a demotion. Although he continued to perform well after replacing López as closer, Félix Bautista dealt with arm fatigue late in the year as his heavy usage caught up to him. With regression also a possibility, adding another reliable and trustworthy arm to Hyde’s options would be beneficial while not requiring pursuit of the top backend relievers.
Craig Kimbrel, Kenley Jansen, Taylor Rogers, Rafael Montero and Michael Fulmer all hit the market with closing experience, though the Orioles don’t need a ninth-inning option. Right-handers Chris Martin and Adam Ottavino or left-handers Matt Moore and Andrew Chafin could also prove useful.
Backup catcher
When Adley Rutschman was their starting catcher, the Orioles went 50-34. They were 33-45 otherwise. Although Rutschman served as Baltimore’s designated hitter in many of those games, the Orioles clearly took a step back when he wasn’t behind home plate and a spot in the lineup had to be devoted to a different catcher. Finding a backup who can make an impact with the bat would be nice, but it would be satisfactory to find one serviceable defensively, given Robinson Chirinos ranked as baseball’s worst framing catcher, according to Baseball Savant, and was third worst among players who caught at least 500 innings in Defensive Runs Saved, according to FanGraphs.
Willson Contreras is clearly the top catcher on the market and has ties to Hyde from their time with the Chicago Cubs, but signing him to tandem with Rutschman would limit Hyde’s flexibility with the DH spot. If defense is the priority, Christian Vázquez, Omar Narváez or Austin Hedges could be a fit, while seeking the greatest offensive impact beyond Contreras might lead to Gary Sánchez or Mike Zunino, both low-average, homer-happy types.
American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday.
A Russian court rejected an appeal against his nine-year sentence for drug possession last month.
“Brittney was moved from Iksha Detention Center on November 4. She is now on her way to a penal colony. We have no information on its exact current location or final destination,” the statement from its legal team read.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Every minute that Brittney Griner has to endure unjustified detention in Russia is a minute too long. As the administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the president has ordered the administration to persuade her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony. As we have said before, the US government has made an important offer to the Russians to resolve the unacceptable and unjustified detentions of US citizens. ”
Griner, an eight-time star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was sentenced Aug. 4 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.
She admitted she had the canisters in her luggage, but testified that she had inadvertently packed them hastily and had no criminal intent. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
What we know about the candidates for the 2024 presidential election
As the results were counted in the 2022 midterm elections from Tuesday to Wednesday, attention also turned to November 5, 2024, when the next presidential election will be held. Control of Congress and state houses across the country will likely have a major impact on who runs in 2024.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2024 presidential election.
