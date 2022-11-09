Stephanie Hansen’s new cookbook brings cabin cooking to the kitchen year-round

Those who have grown up in Minnesota are no stranger to the state’s cabin culture. Perhaps you spent your summers up north, at a family, friend or friend of a friend’s place. Maybe you’ve been left with the memory of one magical weekend spent by the lake years ago. Local food writer, podcaster and summer resident of True North Island Stephanie Hansen explores the ins and outs of cabin cuisine in “True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Woods Table.”

Hansen has pulled together a variety of recipes highlighting seasonal ingredients from May to September that’ll function in your kitchen throughout the year. Some of those included are her own; others have been passed down from friends, family and neighbors over the years she’s spent at her family cabin in Ely, Minnesota on True North Island. From anecdotes about her daughter’s ever-present garlicky scent as a child (too much pesto) to the very first time she set foot at the family cabin with her husband, Hansen’s managed to assemble a collection of cozy recipes that reads like letters from an old friend.

“[Readers] are getting my recipes and my family’s recipes that we’ve shared at this special place,” Hansen said regarding the intimacy of the book, which she photographed by herself in addition to writing. “I wanted the photography to feel like that.”

While Hansen has been a member of the food media scene in the Twin Cities for years, she hadn’t really focused on improving her photography skills until the cookbook. She photographed the entire thing on her iPhone as she worked through each recipe, working hard to create the best shots.

“Some people go to cabins, and they get hot dogs and hamburgers. And that’s great. We do too. But other people go to cabins, and it’s more like an entertaining experience. And that’s what I wanted to convey,” she shared about her version of cabin cooking. For Hansen and her family, food shared on True North Island is a communal activity.

“Sometimes, family cabins get sold and you’re just sort of left with the memories,” Hansen said. “I wanted a place where all these recipes that we enjoyed together would be and where they could be handed down.”

For those looking to dive into the book, know that it strays from complexity and leans toward comfort. Hansen avoids anything too complicated in terms of kitchen tools, with the exception of a Cuisinart ice cream maker.

While she’s cultivated a bountiful garden of her own during the summer months, readers can use frozen produce in many recipes included. Substitutes like a kitchen towel in place of a cheesecloth for fresh ricotta-making are welcome here, too. Hansen’s pantry staples include Hellman’s mayonnaise, dijon mustard, olive oil, beans (canned and dry work just fine), assorted grains and an acid of some kind (think apple cider or white wine vinegar, although she often substitutes lemons).

Interested in a copy of the cookbook or a chat with Hansen? Snag a ticket for her Cook the Book dinner at The Lexington on Nov. 29. Additional dates and information available via Hansen’s website.

Quick Cast Iron Skillet Chicken Pie

This cast iron skillet chicken pie recipe is one of Hansen’s favorites in the book and comes together fast on a weeknight. The recipe was actually gifted from a fellow cabin-dwelling friend of Hansen’s, Myles Jacob.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive-oil

2 small carrots, thinly sliced

1 parsnip, thinly sliced

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 (8 ounce) package portobello mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh thyme leaves

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup frozen peas

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3 ounce package), thawed

1 large egg

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 1-inch cast iron skillet (or other heavy-bottomed, ovenproof skillet) over medium heat. Sear chicken, skin-side down, until deeply golden brown, 6 minutes. Flip chicken and continue to cook on all sides until evenly browned and cooked through, an additional 8-10 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside to cool.

To the skillet drippings, add carrots, parsley, celery, garlic, onions, mushrooms and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until vegetables are tender and just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Add flour and stir to coat all the vegetables. Cook, stirring constantly, until the flour has started to turn a light golden brown with no white bits left, about 3 minutes. Add the broth ½ cup at a time, using a wooden spoon to blend and scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the skillet. Once all the broth is added, bring to a simmer and remove from heat.

Remove the bones and skin from the cooked chicken and shred the meat into bite-size pieces. (The chicken will cook longer in the oven, so don’t worry if there are any pink parts remaining.) Add the chicken, peas and parsley to the skillet, stirring to combine, and season once more with salt and pepper to taste.

Carefully unfold the puff pastry and roll it into a 12-inch circle. Place it on top of the skillet, letting some of the dough hang off the sides.

Whisk the egg with 1 teaspoon of water and brush the top of the puff pastry. Cut 3 (2 ½ inch) slits, about 1 inch apart. Place the skillet on a baking sheet to catch drips and place in the oven. Bake until the puff pastry is golden brown and the filling is starting to bubble up, 20-25 minutes. Reduce temperature to 375 degrees and continue to cook until puff pastry is baked through and filling has thickened considerably, another 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes before eating.

Serves 4-6

— “True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Wood’s Table” by Stephanie Hansen (Minnesota Historical Society, 2022)

Candied Brussels Sprouts

Hansen claims even the kids at the table will like this Brussels sprouts recipe. Using fish sauce and sambal oelek, she packs this side dish with a punch of umami and finishes off with a sprinkle of fresh herbs.

INGREDIENTS

For sauce:

½ cup fish sauce

½ cup water

¼ cup fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 tablespoon sambal oelek

½ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

For Brussels sprouts:

1 tablespoon canola oil

1-1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, halved or quartered if very large

½ cup chopped mint

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped peanuts

Heat cast iron skillet to almost smoking, about 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, add sauce ingredients to a mason jar and shake to combine.

Add the canola oil to the heated pan and swirl to coat the pan completely, then add the brussels sprouts. Shake the skillet to get as many of the sprouts cut side down as possible. Let them sit undisturbed for 5 minutes or until they develop a dark brown caramelized surface. Stir the sprouts and add the sauce. Continue cooking for 3-4 minutes, until the sprouts are caramelized and the sauce is more of a sticky glaze.

Remove from the heat and add to a serving dish. Top with the mint, cilantro and peanuts.

Serves 4

— “True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes & Stories From a North Wood’s Table” by Stephanie Hansen (Minnesota Historical Society, 2022)