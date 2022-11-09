News
Steve Chabot loses in Ohio, first Republican incumbent to lose tonight
Democrat Greg Landsman ousted longtime Republican Representative Steve Chabot in Ohio on Tuesday, delivering the first red-blue flip of the night.
Several networks called the case around midnight. At that time, with more than 90% of the vote, Mr. Landsman had a 52% to 48% lead.
Mr. Chabot is the ninth-longest serving Republican in the House, having served from 1995 to 2009 and then from 2011 to present. He was defeated in the 2008 election but regained the seat in the 2010 wave of the GOP.
His run this year was considered a race to watch, although tipsters gave him the edge.
Mr. Landsman is a member of the Cincinnati City Council.
N Dakota, Arkansas reject legal marijuana, Maryland approves
By ANDREW DeMILLO (Associated Press)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota in elections seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country.
Maryland’s vote for legalization made the state the 20th to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Missouri and South Dakota.
“By voting for legalization, Marylanders have rejected the failed ideas of the past and have chosen to reform their laws to protect civil liberties and promote racial justice,” Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, one of the nation’s oldest legalization advocacy groups, said in a statement.
The state voting in Tuesday’s elections follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.
Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts.
Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
About 6 in 10 voters support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana nationwide, according to VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
The five states currently have legal medical marijuana programs. That includes Arkansas, which in 2016 became the first Bible Belt state to approve medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019, and more than 91,000 patients have cards to legally buy marijuana for medical conditions.
The legalization campaigns raised about $23 million in the five states, with the vast majority in Arkansas and Missouri. More than 85% of contributions in those two states came from donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses, according to an Associated Press analysis of the most recent campaign finance reports.
In Arkansas, supporters ran upbeat ads touting the thousands of jobs they said would be created by the measure. Opponents ran more ominous spots, warning voters to “protect Arkansas from big marijuana.”
“The marijuana industry spent millions of dollars trying to write itself into the Arkansas Constitution,” said Jerry Cox, executive director of the Family Council Action Committee, one of the groups opposing the measure. “Now they know that Arkansans do not support that kind of crony politics.”
The initiative drew the criticism of traditional legalization opponents as well as some medical marijuana advocates, who said the Arkansas proposal placed too many limits and would only benefit a handful of dispensaries. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, also opposed the measure.
David Owen, who led North Dakota’s legalization effort, said he wasn’t sure another effort would be made after the proposal was rejected.
“Tonight was not what we wanted, but the people have spoken and we have to prepare for the next steps,” Owen said.
North Dakota’s proposal would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. It also would have established policies to regulate retail stores, cultivators and other types of marijuana businesses.
“It’s pretty clear North Dakota families don’t want marijuana across the state,” said Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a Virginia-based political organization against marijuana legalization, which helped fight the measure in North Dakota.
Missouri’s proposal would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunge records of past arrests and convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. Maryland’s proposal will also make changes in criminal law and create automatic expungements of past marijuana possession convictions.
South Dakotans, including a sizable number of Republicans, voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, recreational pot stood by itself as it went before voters.
In Colorado, where recreational marijuana has been legal for nearly a decade, voters on Tuesday took up a proposal that would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances. If approved, it would make Colorado the second state to take such a step.
Melody Finley, a Republican in Little Rock, Arkansas, said she voted for the state’s legalization measure because she thinks it can help some people for certain conditions.
“If you can buy alcohol, you can buy that, too,” Finley, 47, a dance instructor, said.
But Rick Huffman, a voter in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, voted against that state’s legalization proposal, two years after supporting recreational marijuana on South Dakota’s ballot in 2020.
“I’ve got a kid that’s a teenager now,” he said. “So I think it’ll eventually happen, but maybe I’ll wait until my kids grow up.”
Jeff Borgrud, 68, a Democrat in Fargo, North Dakota, said he voted against that state’s recreational marijuana proposal.
“I don’t see any use for marijuana use,” Borgrud, a retiree and Navy veteran, said. “Maybe an occasional medical purpose but very limited.”
Associated Press writers Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, James MacPherson in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota, contributed to this report.
Fetterman beats Oz to flip Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major win Wednesday for Democrats, John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping a highly competitive Senate seat and sustaining the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the upper chamber.
Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke just days before the state’s primary, but nonetheless bested Oz in a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement helped Oz win his competitive primary. The win gives Democrats breathing room as they seek to maintain their narrow control of the Senate and the House remains to early to call.
“I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told his supporters early Wednesday morning. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone whose ever been knocked down that ever got back up.”
The results were part of a broader show of strength as Democrats repelled a series of Republican challengers in closely watched contests for Congress and governor’s mansions. Ultimately, control of Capitol Hill was unclear as votes were still being counted.
Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California had not been called.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday, “While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country.” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican poised to be House speaker if the GOP takes control of the chamber, had not yet addressed supporters.
Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina.
The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a round of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble Biden’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats were facing historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats had been hoping that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
Also in Pennsylvania, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Republican Doug Mastriano to keep the governorship of a key presidential battleground state blue. Shapiro’s victory rebuffed an election denier who some feared would not certify a Democratic presidential win in the state in 2024. Democrats Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Kathy Hochul of New York, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Janet Mills of Maine also repelled Republican challengers.
Incumbent Republican governors had some success. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection, defeating Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win in the nation’s two largest red states.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters.
Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Overall, 7 in 10 voters said the ruling overturning the 1973 decision enshrining abortion rights was an important factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also showed the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days.
Voters also were deciding high-profile races for Senate or governor in places such as Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan. Contests also were on the ballot for secretaries of state, roles that typically generate little attention but have come under growing scrutiny as GOP contenders who refused to accept the results of the 2020 campaign were running to control the management of future elections.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office, including several running for House seats.
In Ohio, Rep. Marcy Kaptur defeated Republican J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot and who misrepresented his military service.
Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in Virginia districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
All House seats were up for grabs, as were 34 Senate seats — with cliffhangers especially likely in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.
Trump lifted two Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.
Thirty-six states were electing governors. The GOP faced unexpected headwinds in flipping the governor’s office in conservative Kansas. Democrats, meanwhile, were nervous about their prospects in the governor’s race in Oregon, typically a liberal bastion.
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Biden’s presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in midterm elections that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.
Massachusetts and Maryland also saw historic firsts: Democrat Maura Healey became the first woman elected as Massachusetts governor, as well as the first openly lesbian governor of any state, and Wes Moore became the first Black governor of Maryland.
Healey bested Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts and Moore beat Dan Cox in Maryland, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bolduc, Cox and Bailey were among the far-right Republicans that Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars to bolster during the primaries, betting they would be easier to beat in general elections than their more moderate rivals.
An especially strong election for the GOP could put pressure on Biden to opt against a reelection run in 2024. Trump, meanwhile, may try to capitalize on GOP gains by formally launching another bid for the White House during a “very big announcement” in Florida next week.
The former president endorsed more than 300 candidates in the midterm cycle and is hoping to use Republican victories as a springboard for a 2024 presidential campaign.
“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite,” Trump said in an interview with NewsNation.
It could be days or even weeks before races — and potentially, control of Congress — are decided. Some states with mail voting, such as Michigan, saw an increase in ballot returns compared with the 2018 midterm. Those votes can take longer to count because, in many states, ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but might not arrive at election offices until days later. In Georgia’s Senate race, the candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Mich., Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.
UK’s first large-scale lithium refinery chooses location
A lithium-ion battery pictured at a Volkswagen factory in Germany. Lithium-ion batteries are essential components of electric vehicles.
John Woitas | Image Alliance | Getty Images
LONDON — A facility described as the UK’s “first large-scale lithium refinery” will be located in northern England, with project officials hoping its output will reach around 50,000 metric tonnes annually once operational.
On Monday, a statement posted by Green Lithium on the London Stock Exchange website said construction of the £600 million (about $687 million) project is expected to take three years, with commissioning scheduled for 2025. .
The refinery will be based at Teesport, a major port on Teesside. Green Lithium said its product would “enter the supply chain of lithium-ion batteries, energy storage, grid stabilization and EV batteries.”
Along with its use in cellphones, computers, tablets and a host of other gadgets synonymous with modern life, lithium – which some have dubbed “the white gold” – is crucial to the batteries that power vehicles. electrical.
The UK wants to end the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2030. It will, from 2035, require all new cars and vans to have zero tailpipe emissions. The European Union, which the United Kingdom left on January 31, 2020, pursues similar objectives.
With increasing demand for lithium, European economies are trying to consolidate their own supplies and reduce their dependence on other parts of the world.
In a translation of her State of the Union address last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “lithium and rare earths will soon be more important than oil and gas. “.
As well as addressing security of supply, von der Leyen, who switched between multiple languages during his speech, also highlighted the importance of processing.
“Today, China controls the global processing industry,” she said. “Nearly 90% … of the rare earths[s] and 60% of the lithium is processed in China. »
“We will therefore identify strategic projects throughout the supply chain, from extraction to refining, from processing to recycling,” she added. “And we will build up strategic reserves where supply is threatened.”
Back in the UK, Business Secretary Grant Shapps said Green Lithium’s refinery would “create over 1,000 jobs during construction and 250 long-term, highly-skilled jobs for local people when in operation. “.
“It also allows us to act quickly to secure our critical mineral supply chains, as we know that geopolitical threats and global events beyond our control can severely affect the supply of key components that could delay the deployment of electric vehicles in the UK,” he added.
The news about Green Lithium comes after Britishvolt, another company looking to get into the electric vehicle business, said it had secured short-term funding that would allow it to avoid administration for the time being. The company said its employees also took a pay cut for November.
Just Stop Oil looks back at M25 AGAIN: Protester manages to scale gantry for third day in a row
Just Stop Oil looks back at M25 AGAIN: Protester manages to scale gantry for third day in a row
Just Stop Oil is back on the M25 this morning as a protester scales a gantry to threaten a third day in a row of travel misery.
Surrey Police said at 6.31am: ‘There is a protester on a gantry near Junction 8 but at the moment traffic is proceeding as normal.
“Officers are proactively patrolling the rest of the M25, as they have been doing all week.”
Earlier this morning, the force had warned would-be eco-zealots that “any criminality will be dealt with as soon as possible”.
He wrote on Twitter: “We are proactively patrolling the M25 again today in anticipation of further disruption attempts.”
“Keeping traffic moving is essential and any crime will be dealt with as soon as possible. If you are late, please do not ignore the ‘red crosses’ or use the hard shoulder – this impacts emergency vehicles.’
More soon…
GOP Sen. Johnson holds narrow lead in battleground Wisconsin
By SCOTT BAUER (Associated Press)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held a narrow lead late Tuesday as he sought to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator.
Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, painted Barnes as “dangerous” and soft on crime, hitting on one of the GOP’s biggest campaign themes this cycle as it tries to win back control of the Senate.
Just before midnight, with nearly 90% of the expected votes counted, Johnson held a narrow lead.
Barnes, already the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade.
Both Barnes and Johnson each attempted to paint the other as too radical for Wisconsin, a perennial swing state that Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Joe Biden by slim margins each time.
“Other than hollow left-wing rhetoric, I’m not sure what he’s ever accomplished or what he has to offer,” Johnson said of Barnes in a debate.
Barnes emerged from his August primary victory with a slight lead in the polls, but saw that advantage disappear under a barrage of attack ads on the crime issue.
Like many Democrats, Barnes tried to make the race about abortion rights. Johnson, a longtime backer of making abortion illegal, tried to blunt the issue by saying he supported a state referendum to let voters decide the issue. But he opposed an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to make such a vote possible.
“Women’s lives and women’s health is on the line,” Barnes said in a debate.
Johnson once said he wouldn’t seek a third term, then explained his change of heart in January by saying he saw the country in peril.
Barnes went after him over a series of provocative statements that coincided with Johnson’s drift to the right during the Trump era, including Johnson’s disbelief in climate change; attempting to deliver fake Republican Electoral College ballots to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021; saying that he would have been more fearful during that insurrection if the U.S. Capitol invaders had been Black Lives Matter protesters; and advocating for unproven and untested alternative treatments for COVID-19, such as mouthwash.
Barnes, in a debate, said Johnson wanted to “lie and distract and hide from his own record.”
Johnson called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from, calling it the only way to keep them viable. Biden himself went on the attack over those remarks, saying Johnson wants “to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every year.”
Johnson portrayed Barnes as a rubber stamp of Biden and Democratic congressional leaders, saying their policies have led to high inflation and gas prices.
Barnes spent much of the race on the defensive explaining his earlier positions before he was a Senate candidate in support of ending cash bail and diverting funding for police departments. Barnes, 35, played up his middle class background, contrasting himself with Johnson, a 67-year-old millionaire who voted for a Trump tax bill that benefitted some of his wealthiest donors.
Roughly half of Wisconsin voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in the state.
Nearly all the state’s voters say inflation was a factor in how they cast their ballots. Roughly half named it as the single most important factor. Republicans were more likely to capture those voters, with about two-thirds of them casting ballots for Johnson.
Wisconsin voters say their families are being hit by the economy personally, with roughly a third saying they are falling behind. Those voters were also more likely to cast a ballot for Johnson.
Nearly 6 in 10 Wisconsinites said they are holding steady financially. In the Senate race, those voters were split between Johnson and Barnes.
Among those who named inflation as a factor in how they voted, nearly half say the rising costs of groceries and food were most important.
Nearly half of voters also named party control of the Senate as the single most important factor in the decision-making at the polls, and nearly all voters said it was at least a factor. Those voters were split between Barnes and Johnson.
