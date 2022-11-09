The Fixtures to Watch as LAFC Close in on the Supporters Shield

Pin 0 Shares

In Major League Soccer, the Supporters Shield is the award given to the team with the best record across the regular season. It can sometimes be seen as a consolation prize when compared to the MLS Cup but it still represents an important piece of silverware.

In 2022, Los Angeles FC are the franchise most likely to lift that trophy. Head Coach Steven Cherundolo has guided his men to the top of the Western Conference while the recent signing of Gareth Bale has given the roster a huge boost.

LA are the team to watch but what fixtures should you be tuning into as the regular campaign comes to its conclusion?

The Standings

Firstly, a quick recap of where the teams are at the moment. In the Western Conference, Los Angeles FC are at the top of the MLS Standings with 45 points from their first 21 games. Their closest challengers are Austin FC who have 42 points but have played a game more.

In terms of the Supporters Shield, LA are competing with franchises from the East. The standings in the Eastern Conference are showing Philadelphia Union at the top with 42 points from 22 matches. Below them in second place are MLS Cup holders New York City FC with 41 points from 21 games.

It’s all looking good in terms of that Supporters Shield but could Los Angeles go all the way and claim the MLS Cup?

The Biggest Prize

Key Fixtures

Los Angeles FC will need to beat the teams around them if they are going to remain at the summit of the Western Conference. There is nothing they can do about games in the East and it’s all about focusing on what’s in front of them.

The biggest test for the team is likely to come on August 27th when they travel to face Austin FC. If Austin can stay in touch with the leaders across the next few weeks, they could potentially claim top spot with a win in that fixture.

In contrast, victory for Los Angeles in that game is likely to see the team close out the Western Conference title.

Aside from that tough trip to Austin, the schedule has been kind to the franchise. LA’s list of upcoming fixtures shows a number of games against sides in the mid to lower table.

Included on that list are home ties against Seattle Sounders, Charlotte and DC United. Away fixtures include trips to Real Salt Lake, Houston Dynamo and Dalllas FC.

There’s some way to go in the West but Los Angeles FC may have already done all the hard work. The MLS Cup will be a tougher prize to claim but the Supporters Shield is already in their grasp.