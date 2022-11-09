The rupee rises 50 paise to 81.42 against the US dollar in early trade

Former Republican NFL star Herschel Walker seemed confident his advantage over Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock would hold as he told his election watch party crowd to ‘hang on’ while votes were cast. counted in the key Senate race.

“I’m like Ricky Bobby. I didn’t come to lose,’ Walker said, comparing himself to the fictional Nascar driver in the hit comedy Talladega Nights.

“I wanted to thank you for holding on and if you have to go home you can wake up tomorrow morning to a new senator. But despite all your support, I’m not leaving,” Walker said.

At 11:10 p.m., with 75% of the constituency reports, Walker was up 0.6%, from 49.3 to 48.7.

While most of the state map appeared red, densely populated areas around Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta and Athens tended blue.

If none of the candidates exceeds the 50% threshold, the race heads to a second round on December 6, in accordance with Georgian electoral law. A third-party libertarian prevented either candidate from securing a majority.

Pre-election polls had Walker slightly above Warnock – an average of 1.4 points, according to Real Clear Politics.

And despite Warnock’s early lead, confidence remained high at Walker’s election watch party at the Omni at the Battery in Atlanta, as supporters talked, laughed and drank the night away. The Walker campaign rented the Omni Ballroom until 2 a.m., expecting a long night of vote counting.

The race has become one of the most closely contested in the country, attracting a quarter of a billion dollars in campaign finance to saturate the airwaves as Election Day approaches.

Senator Raphael Warnock will serve his first full term after becoming a senator from Georgia in a special election. He takes on Trump-backed GOP candidate and former NFL star Herschel Walker (right)

Both sides had bet their path to victory would go through the Peach State, one of many races that will determine the fate of the Senate.

Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and Heisman winner, was initially one of the political newcomers Republicans shunned, given his risky history that includes accusations that he threatened to kill his ex wife.

But when Trump stepped in and endorsed him, Walker easily passed a handful of rivals. He has since avoided a number of 11th-hour controversies, including accusations from two women who said pro-life Walker pressured them to get and pay for abortions.

Warnock, an Atlanta pastor, for his part, was in the running for his first full term after beating Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in a special election in 2020.

Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp emerged victorious over Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of Abrams’ 2018 loss to the Republican.

Abrams, who for a time denied the 2018 election results, called on Kemp to concede shortly after the race was called by The Associated Press.

Kemp, who unlike Walker was not backed by Trump because of his defense of the 2020 Georgian election results showing Trump lost, was spent by Abrams – $98 million to $69 million, according to filings with the state election commission.

Walker has actively denied the abortion allegations and attributed the domestic violence charges to a mental illness from which he says he has now recovered.

Early voting has already broken records in the Peach State as each candidate focuses on their closing message. For Walker, that means tying his opponent to President Biden, who has a low approval rating in the state. For Warnock, that means framing his efforts in the Senate with a focus on cost-cutting and promising to “work with anyone if it helps Georgia.” It also means stepping up his attacks on his opponent’s character mired in controversy.

“You went to Washington to say you were going to represent Georgia and you decide to represent Joe Biden,” Walker said of Warnock at a rally last Thursday. “You went to Washington and said you were going to represent the people, yet you voted with them 96% of the time.”

Meanwhile, Warnock told reporters at a recent campaign stop: “Character matters. And he is someone who has demonstrated that not only is he not ready for work, but that he is not in good shape.

“I don’t know why he wants this job,” Warnock told reporters at an Election Day news conference. “Herschel Walker cannot represent my mother.”