Tough fight for Congress as 1st Democratic incumbent falls
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats were in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices Tuesday, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls closed across most of the country.
In Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district, falling to former Navy helicopter pilot Jen Kiggans. But Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win reelection in the nation’s two largest red states. For Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who lost to Abbott, it was his third failed campaign since 2018.
It too early to say which party will be in charge of the Senate, which Democrats currently control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 chamber.
The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a round of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble Biden’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats were facing historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats had been hoping that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate.
Republicans are betting that messaging focused on the economy, gas prices and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters.
Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Overall, 7 in 10 voters said the ruling overturning the 1973 decision enshrining abortion rights was an important factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also shows the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days. Some tabulators were not working in a New Jersey county. In Philadelphia, where Democrats are counting on strong turnout, people complained about being turned away as they showed up in person to try to fix problems with their previously cast mail-in ballots.
In Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix and is the state’s largest county, officials reported problems with vote-tabulation machines in about 20% of voting places. That fueled anger and skepticism about voting that has been growing among some Republicans since the state went narrowly for Biden in 2020.
Voters also were deciding high-profile races for Senate or governor in places such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan. Contests also were on the ballot for secretaries of state, roles that typically generate little attention but have come under growing scrutiny as GOP contenders who refused to accept the results of the 2020 campaign were running to control the management of future elections.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the country’s democratic future is in question. Some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack are poised to win elected office Tuesday, including several running for House seats. Concerns about political violence are also on the rise less than two weeks after a suspect under the spell of conspiracy theories targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and brutally beat her 82-year-old husband.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
Republicans entered the final stretch of the campaign in a strong position to retake control of at least one chamber of Congress, giving them power to thwart Biden’s agenda for the remaining two years of his term. The GOP needed a net gain of just one seat to win the U.S. Senate and five to regain the U.S. House.
All House seats were up for grabs, as were 34 Senate seats — with cliffhangers especially likely in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Thirty-six states are electing governors, with many of those races also poised to come down to the slimmest of margins.
The dynamic was more complicated in state capitals. The GOP faced unexpected headwinds in flipping the governor’s office in conservative Kansas. Democrats, meanwhile, were nervous about their prospects in the governor’s race in Oregon, typically a liberal bastion.
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in midterm elections that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.
Massachusetts and Maryland also saw historic firsts: Democrat Maura Healey became the first woman elected as Massachusetts governor, as well as the first openly lesbian governor of any state, and Wes Moore became the first Black governor of Maryland.
Healey bested Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts and Moore beat Dan Cox in Maryland, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated state Sen. Darren Bailey. Cox and Bailey were among the far-right Republicans that Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars to bolster during the primaries, betting they would be easier to beat in general elections than their more moderate rivals.
If the GOP has an especially strong election, winning Democrat-held congressional seats in places like New Hampshire or Washington state, pressure could build for Biden to opt against a reelection run in 2024. Trump, meanwhile, may try to capitalize on GOP gains by formally launching another bid for the White House during a “very big announcement” in Florida next week.
The former president endorsed more than 300 candidates in the midterm cycle and is hoping to use Republican victories as a springboard for a 2024 presidential campaign.
“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite,” Trump said in an interview with NewsNation.
It could be days or even weeks before races — and potentially, control of Congress — are decided. Some states with mail voting, such as Michigan, saw an increase in ballot returns compared with the 2018 midterm. Those votes can take longer to count because, in many states, ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but might not arrive at election offices until days later. In Georgia’s Senate race, the candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Mich., Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.
California election 2022: Here are the San Francisco Bay Area races where results could be delayed
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Election results are in, but not all Bay Area counties will have all the votes counted by Tuesday night.
Election officials say it may take days to see the winners of some races as they scramble to count all the ballots – both cast on Tuesday and mailed out before.
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest results in the San Francisco Bay Area
San Francisco County will not count ballots cast on Tuesday, the director of the county’s election department told ABC7 News. Results coming out of the office will only include mail-in ballots cast before Tuesday.
This means that no results will be communicated on Wednesday. The director says it could take at least a week to count and process all the ballots.
In Alameda County, since the mayoral race for the city of Oakland is by priority vote, we may not know the final results until Thursday, the registrar’s office said. county to ABC7 News. However, we will start to see preliminary results arrive after the polls close at 8 p.m.
The county will likely have the results of the district attorney’s race by Tuesday evening.
A Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) system is when voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. If a candidate wins a majority of the first preference votes, he is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first preference votes is eliminated.
From the gubernatorial election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.
Stream ABC7 and ABC News' live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the media player above.
When the polls close at 8 p.m., go here to see the latest results from the 2022 midterm elections.
Tonight, ABC7 News will bring you local, state and national updates on our live stream with our digital election show from 8-11 p.m.
Michael Bennet wins reelection over Joe O’Dea in Colorado Senate race
DENVER — Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, was projected as the winner on Tuesday in his bid for a third term, defying the Republican midterm wave by defeating GOP construction company owner Joe O’Dea in the increasingly blue state of the Rockies.
Multiple media outlets called the race for Mr Bennet, 57, after a campaign featuring outbursts from the O’Dea campaign at his lackluster legislative record and 98% support for President Biden.
First-time candidate O’Dea has sought to appeal to moderate voters by distancing himself from former President Donald Trump and taking a pro-choice stance on abortion. Democrats accused him of flip-flopping when voting for a 2020 initiative limiting abortions after 22 weeks gestation.
Mr O’Dea said last month that he would “openly campaign” against Mr Trump, prompting the ex-president to say that “MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths.” Good luck Joe!”
Mr. Bennett, the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools, was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill a position vacated by Ken Salazar when he was appointed Secretary of the Interior. The following year, he defeated Republican Ken Buck to take the seat.
Mr Bennet ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but dropped out after the New Hampshire primary.
ABC News predicts Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet will win re-election against Republican Joe O’Dea in the U.S. Senate race. He currently leads 58.5% against 39.3% and nearly 200K votes.
Live Blog: https://t.co/BScuRJzcBn
Live stream: pic.twitter.com/WWXKW6c2LN
— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) November 9, 2022
Ron DeSantis expected to defeat ex-Governor Charlie Crist in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to defeat his Democratic rival, former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, for a second term as governor of the Sunshine State.
Crist gave a concession speech at his election night headquarters in St. Petersburg around 8:30 p.m. surrounded by his family.
DeSantis touted his victory over “woke ideology” during his victory speech half an hour later in Tampa.
“We reject woke ideology,” he said. “We will never go to the woke agenda. People came here because of our policies.”
Florida’s gubernatorial race has been heated ahead of midterm election season as the incumbent governor, one of the frontrunners to become the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election, sought to stay in the governor’s mansion over an adversary who had lived there before him.
Crist served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. He did not seek re-election as governor in 2010, instead running for a Senate seat. Crist lost to Marco Rubio in the 2010 Senate race.
DeSantis, an aspiring GOP presidential candidate described by President Joe Biden last week as “Donald Trump incarnate,” would not commit during the couple’s gubernatorial debate that he would serve a full four-term. years if re-elected.
“I know Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make it very, very clear,” DeSantis replied after Crist asked him to clarify his future career plans. “The only worn out donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”
In addition to DeSantis’ political aspirations, sitting and former governors have criticized the state’s abortion laws, COVID-19 mandates, and DeSantis’ decision to use tax funds to send migrants to Martha’s. Vineyard, a move the governor said brought the “immigration problem” to light. “on the southern border.
Crist accused DeSantis of signing a bill that would restrict that right to an abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, while DeSantis said Crist would have weakened businesses during COVID-19 and allowed more abortions if he had been governor for the last few years. .
Crist also spoke about his time as governor during the debate, describing himself as a people-builder and vowing not to deprive Floridian of the ability to access abortion.
Current state law prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks, even for rape and incest, although there are exceptions for maternal health and fetal abnormalities. The ban is currently being reviewed by the courts.
Recent voter registration trends show an increase in Republican voters in Miami-Dade County, previously considered a Democratic stronghold, The Associated Press reported. Losing Miami-Dade County could eliminate a Democratic path to victory in future statewide elections, according to the AP.
Rangers let a two-goal lead slip away against the Islanders
Rangers were expected to get back into the win column after two tough defeats, but another two-goal lead slipped through their fingers.
Despite a close contest for most of Tuesday night’s game, the Rangers let the Islanders run away in the third period, resulting in a 4-3 loss at Madison Square Garden.
After a solid second period for the Rangers, in which they scored two power-play goals to lead a two-goal lead in the third, the Islanders wasted no time preparing for their comeback. Defender Adam Pelech scored just 14 seconds (14!) into the final period to cut Rangers’ lead to one.
Filip Chytil was then called off for hanging later in the third to give the Islanders a power play. And for the first time this season, the Islanders scored a second man-in-a-game advantage, this one on a Brock Nelson one-timer, to tie the game at three-all at 12: 46.
A missed trigger call on Kaapo Kakko led to Islanders captain Anders Lee’s goal at 2:30 p.m. which effectively handed the Rangers their third straight loss.
Much of the second period went five-for-four in favor of the Rangers, who started the period on the power play after Islanders winger Casey Cizikas caught Alexis Lafrenière with a high stick late in the frame. First period. Chris Kreider capitalized 22 seconds into the second, smashing the net and tapping an accurate feed from Artemi Panarin for Rangers 2-1 lead.
Cizikas took his second penalty of the night later in the period and Kreider came close to scoring his second goal of the night. After a lengthy review of the scoreless call on the ice, however, there was no conclusive evidence that the puck had fully crossed the line.
But that didn’t matter. The Rangers’ best power-play unit was a threat all night, eventually going 2-on-4, which allowed them to put up one that counted soon after. With a little help from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, who accidentally knocked the puck off goaltender Semyon Varlamov’s glove, Vincent Trocheck picked it up and covered it with his backhand to give it a two-goal lead. at Rangers at 1:47 p.m.
Rangers had a few jumps in their game in the opening minutes of the game, but were quickly grounded when Jimmy Vesey was called for tripping Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the offensive zone. That gave the Islanders the first strike, when their second power-play unit scored their first goal of the season on a Kyle Palmieri return just over six minutes into the game.
Still, whether it was roster changes or reviving the last two defeats, Rangers were playing a much cleaner game than before.
Defenseman K’Andre Miller fed Chytil between the circles and he tied the game 1-1 at 11:36 from first, which also ended Varlamov’s ridiculous shutout streak at the Garden at 251:36.
Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland gubernatorial race
Wes Moore, an Oprah Winfrey-backed author, won against Republican challenger Dan Cox in Maryland’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday.
“Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for governor of Maryland, becoming the state’s first black chief executive,” the Associated Press reported just after 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday. “Moore will succeed limited-term GOP Governor Larry Hogan.”
Democrat Wes Moore won the race for governor of Maryland, becoming the state’s first black chief executive. Moore, a best-selling author, defeated Republican Dan Cox, who was backed by Donald Trump. Moore will succeed limited-term GOP Governor Larry Hogan. pic.twitter.com/0b0iEcArvh
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 9, 2022
Moore faced Cox for the seat of incumbent Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (right) in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cox, a lawyer and state delegate from Maryland, was a proponent of “low taxes, school choice and ending lockdowns,” former President Donald Trump said.
Nonetheless, Moore was successful in the November 8 midterm election against Cox.
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate was seen on Monday — including visiting a senior center in Glen Burnie, Maryland — to make his final arguments as to why he deserves to be elected as the state’s next governor, ABC reported. 7.
“Despite the polls in his favour, he runs like he’s 10 points behind,” the outlet noted.
President Joe Biden concluded his midterms political rallies at a historically black university in Maryland, telling students they were “just as smart” as other colleges in the United States.
Biden’s comment was reminiscent of one of his many racially insensitive comments he’s made about black people over the years.
“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden said in 2019 during a campaign speech in Iowa.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
The sale of 19.5 million shares this month in the electric vehicle maker follows sales in April and August
