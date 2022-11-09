News
Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP’s US Senate seat in Ohio
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat.
Vance, 38, a venture capitalist and newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by Donald Trump. The former Republican president had endorsed Vance in a crowded, ugly Republican primary — despite Vance having once declared himself a “never-Trumper” — and then rallied for him twice, most recently on election eve.
Vance and Trump successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden, while Ryan failed to make stick his narrative that Vance’s Ivy League education and time in the San Francisco tech industry meant he was out of touch with Ohio values.
Yet Vance commended Ryan’s campaign in his victory speech Tuesday and praised his dedication to the state. He pledged to stand up for the working Ohioans around whom Ryan framed his campaign, and to represent all Ohioans whether they voted for him or not.
Vance evoked the memory of his “Mamaw,” the sharp-tongued Appalachian grandmother who raised him and who was played by actor Glenn Close in the Ron Howard-directed movie about his difficult upbringing.
“She was a proud product of working people. She believed in the American Dream, she believed in the promise of this country,” he said. “And I guess my simple promise to you, to everybody here — you’re not going to always agree with every single vote I take, you’re not going to agree with every single amendment that I offer in the United States Senate — but I will never forget the woman who raised me, I will never forget where I came from and I will never forget the great people of Ohio.”
Vance’s victory was a devastating turn for Ryan, a 10-term congressman whose well-executed, well-funded campaign had buoyed his party by remaining within the margin of error of most polls since summer. That, despite Trump having twice won Ohio by 8 percentage points.
Ryan, 49, claimed to represent the “exhausted majority” of America and he said in conceding Tuesday that all the messages of his campaign remain true.
“What I said, I meant,” he said. “That this country, we have too much hate, we have too much anger, there’s way too much fear, there’s way too much division, and that we need more love, we need more compassion, we need more concern for each other. These are important things. We need forgiveness, we need grace, we need reconciliation, we do have to leave the age of stupidity behind us.”
Ryan had sought to cast himself in the mold of moderate incumbent Republican Rob Portman, who decided to retire due to the dysfunction he has experienced in Washington.
But Portman — and a long list of prominent conservatives, including Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump Jr. — got behind Vance to bring out a GOP coalition in the one-time bellwether state that’s looking increasingly invincible. Republicans again won every statewide elective office Tuesday, as well as three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court and retained control of both legislative chambers.
The congressman said he viewed the opportunity to concede defeat to Vance as a privilege, in an age of election denialism.
“Because the way this country operates, when you lose an election, you concede,” he said. “And you respect the will of the people. Right? We can’t have a system where if you win, it’s a legitimate election, and if you lose, someone stole it. That is not how we can move forward in the United States.”
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
News
Lauren Underwood defeats Scott Gryder in Illinois 14th District, NBC News Projects – NBC Chicago
Rep. Lauren Underwood won re-election in Illinois’ 14e Congressional District, beating Republican challenger Scott Gryder, NBC News projects.
Underwood, a registered nurse, was first elected to Congress in 2018 by defeating incumbent Randy Hultgren in a pickup for the Democrats. She faced a significant challenge in the 2020 race, edging out Jim Oberweis by less than 6,000 votes.
The congresswoman received an infusion of support in the final days of the campaign, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both traveling to the Chicago area to drum up support for the party’s slate of candidates.
Underwood’s time in Congress has been marked by a focus on reducing the cost of health care, as well as fighting progress on climate change and initiating efforts to reduce inflation.
She has also campaigned to protect access to abortion for women and to commit to passing DACA and fundamentally overhauling immigration policy in the United States.
Gryder is currently Chairman of Kendall County Council and has been elected to that body three times.
The Oswego native earned a law degree from DePaul and worked in the office of former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan.
Gryder’s campaign has focused heavily on public safety and investing in STEM training and education for Illinois workers. He also criticized the United States’ response to intellectual property theft by Chinese leaders and argued that the country should focus on defending against threats from all corners of the globe.
He also pledged to continue efforts to reform the national health care system, focusing on efficiency and greater competition in health plan markets.
NBC Chicago
News
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor
By ANDREW DeMILLO
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.
Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.
Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left.”
In her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, however, Sanders didn’t mention either the former or current president and instead shared stories about supporters she met during her campaign bid.
“This election is about taking Arkansas to the top,” Sanders said. “I know that Arkansas can be first, and I’m committed to being the leader who takes us there.”
Stan Hall, a retired postal worker, said he voted for Sanders though he wanted her to talk more about state issues rather than criticizing Biden or talking up her time working for Trump.
“I think, just state your own feelings on what you’re going to try and do and improve things,” Hall said. “Everybody knows who she was and what she did, so to keep beating that drum was a little bit much for me.”
Sanders succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders’ bid, is considering running for president in 2024 and has frequently split with Trump.
Trump publicly encouraged Sanders to run for governor when she left the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas.
But Sanders was a known figure in the state long before Trump. She appeared in ads for her father and worked on his campaigns. She managed Sen. John Boozman’s 2010 election and worked as an adviser to Sen. Tom Cotton’s in 2014.
Sanders briefly left the campaign trail in September after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. Her doctor said Sanders was cancer free after the surgery.
During Sanders’ nearly two-year tenure at the White House, she scaled back daily televised briefings after repeatedly sparring with reporters who aggressively questioned her. She faced questions about her credibility, particularly after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed that Sanders admitted making an unfounded claim to reporters about FBI agents’ reaction to director James Comey’s firing. But she also earned reporters’ respect working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.
Sanders embraced Trump’s rhetoric during her bid for governor and adopted many of his favorite targets, including critical race theory and the national news media. But she’s avoided criticizing Hutchinson, even after the former president labeled Hutchinson a RINO — Republican In Name Only — for vetoing an anti-transgender law.
Sanders said she would have signed that measure — a ban on gender affirming care for minors — into law.
She’s stopped short of agreeing with Trump that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was stolen, though she’s said the former president has the right to make that claim.
Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, had presented himself to voters as a more unifying figure than Sanders. He launched his campaign with a video that went viral where he talked about his family’s history in the state. He ran on promises to expand preschool access and broadband.
Speaking to supporters on Tuesday night, Jones did not concede the race.
“We’re going to count every last vote in this race,” Jones said. “Why? Because Arkansas deserves it and Arkansas is worth it.”
Kathy Balkman, a retired educator in Little Rock, said she voted for Jones and cited Sanders’ time as press secretary as a reason.
“She was very confrontational, and I don’t see that she has any skills to not work confrontationally in our state,” said Balkman, a Democrat who said she’s voted previously for the state’s current Republican governor. ___
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
News
Republican Herschel Walker holds the edge over Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock
Former Republican NFL star Herschel Walker seemed confident his advantage over Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock would hold as he told his election watch party crowd to ‘hang on’ while votes were cast. counted in the key Senate race.
“I’m like Ricky Bobby. I didn’t come to lose,’ Walker said, comparing himself to the fictional Nascar driver in the hit comedy Talladega Nights.
“I wanted to thank you for holding on and if you have to go home you can wake up tomorrow morning to a new senator. But despite all your support, I’m not leaving,” Walker said.
At 11:10 p.m., with 75% of the constituency reports, Walker was up 0.6%, from 49.3 to 48.7.
While most of the state map appeared red, densely populated areas around Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta and Athens tended blue.
If none of the candidates exceeds the 50% threshold, the race heads to a second round on December 6, in accordance with Georgian electoral law. A third-party libertarian prevented either candidate from securing a majority.
Pre-election polls had Walker slightly above Warnock – an average of 1.4 points, according to Real Clear Politics.
And despite Warnock’s early lead, confidence remained high at Walker’s election watch party at the Omni at the Battery in Atlanta, as supporters talked, laughed and drank the night away. The Walker campaign rented the Omni Ballroom until 2 a.m., expecting a long night of vote counting.
The race has become one of the most closely contested in the country, attracting a quarter of a billion dollars in campaign finance to saturate the airwaves as Election Day approaches.
Senator Raphael Warnock will serve his first full term after becoming a senator from Georgia in a special election. He takes on Trump-backed GOP candidate and former NFL star Herschel Walker (right)
Both sides had bet their path to victory would go through the Peach State, one of many races that will determine the fate of the Senate.
Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and Heisman winner, was initially one of the political newcomers Republicans shunned, given his risky history that includes accusations that he threatened to kill his ex wife.
But when Trump stepped in and endorsed him, Walker easily passed a handful of rivals. He has since avoided a number of 11th-hour controversies, including accusations from two women who said pro-life Walker pressured them to get and pay for abortions.
Warnock, an Atlanta pastor, for his part, was in the running for his first full term after beating Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in a special election in 2020.
Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp emerged victorious over Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of Abrams’ 2018 loss to the Republican.
Abrams, who for a time denied the 2018 election results, called on Kemp to concede shortly after the race was called by The Associated Press.
Kemp, who unlike Walker was not backed by Trump because of his defense of the 2020 Georgian election results showing Trump lost, was spent by Abrams – $98 million to $69 million, according to filings with the state election commission.
Walker has actively denied the abortion allegations and attributed the domestic violence charges to a mental illness from which he says he has now recovered.
Early voting has already broken records in the Peach State as each candidate focuses on their closing message. For Walker, that means tying his opponent to President Biden, who has a low approval rating in the state. For Warnock, that means framing his efforts in the Senate with a focus on cost-cutting and promising to “work with anyone if it helps Georgia.” It also means stepping up his attacks on his opponent’s character mired in controversy.
“You went to Washington to say you were going to represent Georgia and you decide to represent Joe Biden,” Walker said of Warnock at a rally last Thursday. “You went to Washington and said you were going to represent the people, yet you voted with them 96% of the time.”
Meanwhile, Warnock told reporters at a recent campaign stop: “Character matters. And he is someone who has demonstrated that not only is he not ready for work, but that he is not in good shape.
“I don’t know why he wants this job,” Warnock told reporters at an Election Day news conference. “Herschel Walker cannot represent my mother.”
dailymail us
News
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
By BILL BARROW
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or they head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.
“I don’t come to lose,” Walker, a celebrity athlete turned politician, said during brief remarks to supporters at his election watch party in suburban Atlanta.
Warnock followed shortly before midnight, telling his supporters gathered in downtown Atlanta that he’d expected a close race and would continue watching the tally.
“That’s where we are, so y’all just hang in there,” he said. “I’m feeling good.”
A runoff campaign would be a four-week blitz that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. Victories from Warnock and Ossoff left the chamber divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.
A runoff would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, who is making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
“Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time,” Walker has told voters again and again. “He’s forgotten about the people of Georgia.”
Warnock, who is also the senior minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answers that Walker is “not ready” and “not fit” for high office. That’s an allusion to Walker’s rocky past, from allegations of violence against his ex-wife to accusations by two women Walker once dated that he encouraged and paid for their abortions despite his public opposition to abortion rights.
Both approaches highlight the candidates’ most glaring liabilities.
Amid generationally high inflation and with Biden’s popularity lagging in Georgia, Warnock wants voters to make a localized choice, not a national referendum on Democrats as a whole. Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, Warnock pitches himself as a pragmatist who cuts deals with Republicans when they’re willing and pushes Democratic-backed cost-cutting measures when they’re not. Among the top accomplishments Warnock touts: capping the cost of insulin and other drugs for Medicare recipients.
“I’ll work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.
Walker, meanwhile, denies that he’s ever paid for an abortion. And glossing over a cascade of other stories — documented exaggerations of his business record, academic achievements and philanthropic activities; publicly acknowledging three additional children during the campaign only after media reports on their existence — Walker touts his Christian faith and says his life is a story of “redemption.”
Through the scrutiny he calls “foolishness,” the Republican nominee has campaigned as a cultural and fiscal conservative. Walker, who is also Black, pledges to “bring people together” while framing Warnock as a divisive figure on matters of race and equality. Walker justifies his attack using snippets of Warnock’s sermons in which the pastor-senator discusses institutional racism.
Republicans used similar tactics against Warnock ahead of his runoff victory on Jan. 5, 2021. Warnock won that contest by about 95,000 votes out of 4.5 million cast.
If the race ultimately heads to a second round, it could be because of GOP-leaning voters like Doreen Hendricks, who cast her ballot Friday, the final day of early in-person voting, in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker in DeKalb County.
Hendricks said she voted to reelect Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, but felt “angry” about her choice in the Senate race.
“I feel like the Georgia GOP was persuaded to accept Herschel Walker,” Hendricks said. “Unfortunately, I voted for the Libertarian. I’m not crazy about the Libertarian, either. I know it’s probably going to lead to a runoff.”
Indeed, returns have shown Walker running behind Kemp by a notable margin.
Nearly half of Georgia voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,000 voters in the state.
Rising costs were named as a top concern among the state’s voters as they cast their ballots, with roughly 9 in 10 saying the inflated prices of groceries, gas and other goods were an important factor in their votes this election.
Only 1 in 10 Georgia voters identify the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip women of the constitutional right to an abortion as the most important issue facing the country, while almost 5 in 10 identify the economy and jobs. But abortion still weighs on how many people voted. About 7 in 10 Georgians say it is an important factor in how they voted.
Georgia voters were more likely to say that Warnock has the appropriate experience to serve effectively in the Senate than to say so of Walker, according to AP Vote Cast.
Nearly 6 in 10 voters said Warnock has the right background to serve as a senator. Only about 4 in 10 said the same about Walker, a football icon in Georgia.
The state’s voters were also more likely to say that Warnock has strong moral values, with roughly half of voters saying so about the senator. About 4 in 10 voters said the same about Walker.
___
Associated Press journalists Jeff Amy and Stephen Smith contributed to this story. Amanda Seitz contributed from Washington.
___
Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at
News
California 2022 election results live: Who won gubernatorial race, ballot metrics, Oakland mayor in November election?
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — This year’s election includes high-profile races for the state of California, including running for governor and enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution.
FULL LIST: Latest 2022 midterm election results in the San Francisco Bay Area
Here’s a look at some of the races to watch:
App users: for a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
California Governor: Gavin Newsom – Projected Winner
ABC News Projects Gavin Newsom has been re-elected Governor of California.
In June, Republican State Senator Brian Dahle won the right to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom in his campaign for re-election.
However, it could be an uphill battle for the Lassen County farmer, as a recent poll found more than 50% of California voters don’t know him. But that hasn’t stopped the politician from believing he has a fighting chance.
As for the incumbent, all signs point to Newsom being re-elected after an August poll found the governor leading by 27 points among the state’s registered voters.
Newsom and Dahle agreed to a single debate. Go here to watch in full and get an overview of the hot topics they discussed.
Lieutenant Governor of California
Incumbent Democrat Eleni Kounalakis and Republican Angela Underwood Jacobs are vying for the post of lieutenant governor who sits on several state boards and commissions, but most importantly, steps in when the governor is out of state.
The Lieutenant Governor is also the President of the State Senate, which casts a legislative vote in the event of a tie. They also have a role in overseeing the University of California, California State University, and community college systems.
During the primary elections, nobody really approached Kounalakis, who obtained 52% of the vote while Jacobs collected almost 20%.
California Attorney General
Democratic incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta faces Republican Nathan Hochman in the race for California Attorney General.
Bonta was appointed attorney general by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year to fill Xavier Beccera’s term after Beccera was confirmed as U.S. secretary of health and human services.
As for Hochman, Republicans say his 30 years of criminal justice experience as a federal prosecutor and defense attorney helps him qualify for the job.
In the primary elections, Bonta obtained 54% of the votes against 18% for Hochman.
Mayor of San Jose
Current San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is retiring at the end of 2022, having served since 2015.
The top two candidates from the June primary now face off: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan.
Mayor of Oakland
Ten people are on the ballot for mayor of Oakland. Current mayor Libby Schaaf steps down at the end of 2022, having served since 2015.
The two candidates who received the most significant endorsements are Oakland City Council members Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao.
A recent poll by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce shows that public safety, homelessness and housing costs are the top issues for voters.
San Francisco District Attorney
After District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled earlier this year, four candidates are now hoping to complete his term.
Acting District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, appointed by the Mayor of London Breed, faces three candidates. They are lawyers Maurice Chenier, Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki. Hamasaki also served as San Francisco Police Commissioner until earlier this year.
Alameda County District Attorney
It will be the first time in decades that an incumbent will not be on the Alameda County District Attorney’s ballot. Nancy O’Malley, who has been DA since 2009, is not running for election.
Whoever is elected to the seat will go down in history – both candidates are black and Alameda County has never had a black district attorney.
Four people ran in the June primaries – the two candidates currently on the ballot are civil rights attorney Pamela Price and Terry Wiley, an attorney for the district attorney’s office.
California’s 15th congressional district
The 15th congressional district seat opened earlier this year when Rep. Jackie Speier announced she would not be seeking re-election.
The two candidates vying for the seat are both seasoned politicians; San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa (D) and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo).
In the June primary, Mullin won over 40% of the vote against 25% for Canepa.
California’s 9th congressional district
The race for California’s 9th congressional district pits incumbent Congressman Josh Harder (D-CA) against San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti (R).
This is a newly redesigned district and many say it is one of the most contentious races this November election season.
In the primary elections, Harder received 36.7% of the vote against 29% for Patti.
San Francisco Proposition H
The measure would move San Francisco mayoral elections to presidential election years from 2024. The Mayor of London Breed has expressed concern that the measure would extend his current term by one year if passed.
Proposal 1
Abortion rights are probably the biggest issue facing voters in the county in the November 2022 election. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.
While many states have taken steps to restrict abortions, California is offering voters a measure that goes in the opposite direction: making it a basic state right.
Learn more about proposal 1.
Proposal 26 & 27
Efforts to legalize sports betting in California were widely publicized in non-stop television ads airing across the state ahead of the November election.
So far, more than $350 million has been spent on TV ads for and against two ballot proposals that would make sports betting legal: Prop 26 and Prop 27.
Here is more on Propositions 26, 27.
Proposal 28
When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like the arts and music programs are the first to be cut. This is the problem that California’s 2022 election Proposition 28 aims to address.
But the new approach to measurement is what’s generating some buzz.
Learn more about Proposition 28.
Proposal 29
For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to vote on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the past several months.
The two previous efforts to regulate dialysis clinics have failed, so what’s different this time around?
Learn more about Proposition 29.
Proposition 30
Taxing the rich to help the environment? That’s the claim behind California’s Proposition 30, a move to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?
Learn more about Proposition 30.
Proposition 31
California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of certain flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote in the 2022 election? This is the question behind Proposition 31.
Learn more about Proposition 31.
Stick with ABC7 News for the latest election news here.
LATEST STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIVE: Latest news from Bay Area, CA, USA on the 2022 election
- Live updates as House and Senate races could affect balance of power
- CA Proposal Guide: From abortions to electric vehicles, here’s what you need to know
- List of groceries to watch in the San Francisco Bay Area, state
- Newsom on the verge of winning his 2nd term as governor
- Find out how many ballots were returned in California by county
- Potential ‘firsts’ this Election Day: Black, female and LGBTQ+ candidates could make history in 2022
- What to expect if Republicans take control of the Senate
- Republican and anti-vaccine candidates target Bay Area school board races
- What to expect on election night, when we know the results
- Vote in Oakland Measure R to use gender-neutral, gender-neutral language in city charter
- Why election results may not be known right away
- Newsom and Dahle talk CA’s future in lone governor’s race
- Here are the positions of Alameda County’s 2 DA candidates on major issues
- Jonsen or Jensen: Who will be the new Santa Clara County Sheriff?
- Chavez or Mahan: How SJ mayoral candidates plan to act
- ‘Nail-biter’: Here are the California Congress races to watch on Tuesday
- Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist pissed off an East Bay School Board race
- Culture war anti-criticism of race theory unfolds in South Bay School Board races
- How anti-vaccine and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into the Marin Co. school board elections.
- Are San Francisco Voters Moving Central? A new poll suggests they could be
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
By BILL BARROW
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or they head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.
“I don’t come to lose,” Walker, a celebrity athlete turned politician, said during brief remarks to supporters at his election watch party in suburban Atlanta.
As of nearly 11 p.m., Warnock, a Baptist pastor, had not addressed his supporters gathered at a downtown Atlanta hotel. But his fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia acknowledged to supporters the possibility of a runoff, but not defeat.
“Let me tell you this: Whether we win it all tonight or we fight on until December, we will send Sen. Rev. Warnock back to the Senate again,” Ossoff said.
A runoff campaign would be a four-week blitz that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. Victories from Warnock and Ossoff left the chamber divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.
A runoff would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, who is making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
“Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time,” Walker has told voters again and again. “He’s forgotten about the people of Georgia.”
Warnock, who is also the senior minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answers that Walker is “not ready” and “not fit” for high office. That’s an allusion to Walker’s rocky past, from allegations of violence against his ex-wife to accusations by two women Walker once dated that he encouraged and paid for their abortions despite his public opposition to abortion rights.
Both approaches highlight the candidates’ most glaring liabilities.
Amid generationally high inflation and with Biden’s popularity lagging in Georgia, Warnock wants voters to make a localized choice, not a national referendum on Democrats as a whole. Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, Warnock pitches himself as a pragmatist who cuts deals with Republicans when they’re willing and pushes Democratic-backed cost-cutting measures when they’re not. Among the top accomplishments Warnock touts: capping the cost of insulin and other drugs for Medicare recipients.
“I’ll work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.
Walker, meanwhile, denies that he’s ever paid for an abortion. And glossing over a cascade of other stories — documented exaggerations of his business record, academic achievements and philanthropic activities; publicly acknowledging three additional children during the campaign only after media reports on their existence — Walker touts his Christian faith and says his life is a story of “redemption.”
Through the scrutiny he calls “foolishness,” the Republican nominee has campaigned as a cultural and fiscal conservative. Walker, who is also Black, pledges to “bring people together” while framing Warnock as a divisive figure on matters of race and equality. Walker justifies his attack using snippets of Warnock’s sermons in which the pastor-senator discusses institutional racism.
Republicans used similar tactics against Warnock ahead of his runoff victory on Jan. 5, 2021. Warnock won that contest by about 95,000 votes out of 4.5 million cast.
If the race ultimately heads to a second round, it could be because of GOP-leaning voters like Doreen Hendricks, who cast her ballot Friday, the final day of early in-person voting, in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker in DeKalb County.
Hendricks said she voted to reelect Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, but felt “angry” about her choice in the Senate race.
“I feel like the Georgia GOP was persuaded to accept Herschel Walker,” Hendricks said. “Unfortunately, I voted for the Libertarian. I’m not crazy about the Libertarian, either. I know it’s probably going to lead to a runoff.”
Indeed, returns have shown Walker running behind Kemp by a notable margin.
Nearly half of Georgia voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,000 voters in the state.
Rising costs were named as a top concern among the state’s voters as they cast their ballots, with roughly 9 in 10 saying the inflated prices of groceries, gas and other goods were an important factor in their votes this election.
Only 1 in 10 Georgia voters identify the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip women of the constitutional right to an abortion as the most important issue facing the country, while almost 5 in 10 identify the economy and jobs. But abortion still weighs on how many people voted. About 7 in 10 Georgians say it is an important factor in how they voted.
Georgia voters were more likely to say that Warnock has the appropriate experience to serve effectively in the Senate than to say so of Walker, according to AP Vote Cast.
Nearly 6 in 10 voters said Warnock has the right background to serve as a senator. Only about 4 in 10 said the same about Walker, a football icon in Georgia.
The state’s voters were also more likely to say that Warnock has strong moral values, with roughly half of voters saying so about the senator. About 4 in 10 voters said the same about Walker.
___
Associated Press journalists Jeff Amy and Stephen Smith contributed to this story. Amanda Seitz contributed from Washington.
___
Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at
Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP’s US Senate seat in Ohio
Lauren Underwood defeats Scott Gryder in Illinois 14th District, NBC News Projects – NBC Chicago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor
Republican Herschel Walker holds the edge over Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
California 2022 election results live: Who won gubernatorial race, ballot metrics, Oakland mayor in November election?
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
The John Fetterman-Mehmet Oz race in Pennsylvania is too close to call
Washington County: Municipal results, Oakdale sales tax passes
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News7 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?