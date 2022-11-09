Twins update staff with handful of promotions

Get the latest Boston sports news
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Hitting coach Derek Shomon will be joining the Twins’ major-league staff, one of many promotions the club announced on Wednesday.
Shomon, who spent last season as the hitting coach at Double-A Wichita, will take on the title of assistant hitting coach. He is expected to take on some of the duties that run creation coordinator Frankie Padulo was handling, as well as helping out fellow hitting coaches David Popkins and Rudy Hernandez.
Padulo, will transition to a new role, serving as one of the Twins’ two assistant directors of player development. He takes the spot of Drew MacPhail, who will become the Twins’ farm director.
MacPhail is the son of Andy MacPhail, the former Twins general manager who was the architect of the 1987 and 1991 World Series championship teams. He joined the Twins ahead of the 2020 season after working for four seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office.
MacPhail replaces Alex Hassan, who has been promoted to vice president of hitting development and procurement. Additionally, the Twins announced that Brian Maloney has been promoted to director of minor league and high performance operations, and Amanda Daley has been promoted to director of player education.
Officials are investigating after an off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in northwest Chicago near the city’s North Austin neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.
Chicago police say the shooting happened at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue.
Officials said the officer was not injured, but was taken to an area hospital for observation and later released. A preliminary statement from police said it is not yet known whether other people were injured in the incident.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force in the incident, and the officer involved will be assigned to routine administrative duties for 30 days.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available..
NBC Chicago
Morning sports update
The Celtics host the Pistons tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Tomorrow, the Bruins face the Flames at TD Garden at 7 p.m.
Chaim Bloom’s response: After Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract with the Red Sox earlier this week (making him a free agent this offseason), Boston baseball manager Chaim Bloom insisted that the stop- short remained the team’s “first choice” priority.
Shortly after, however, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Red Sox could be planning a future without Bogaerts.
“Sources say the Red Sox have begun contacting some teams regarding the availability of their second basemen, hoping to come up with a plan B in the likely event that Bogaerts leaves Boston,” Feinsand wrote.
He quoted an unnamed source who claimed it “doesn’t look like they’re going to spend big on a shortstop.”
In a press conference at general managers’ meetings in California on Tuesday, Bloom pushed back against the idea that the team is already preparing for a Bogaerts departure.
“I would say that individual report is overblown,” Bloom explained, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “We’re looking at a lot of different guys right now. Some of them, obviously, intersect with our shortstop situation. Some of them don’t. I wouldn’t read too much into it.
Bloom admitted Boston has been looking at what might happen if the longtime shortstop leaves for another team. Part of the plan should involve bringing Trevor Story back to shortstop (where he played before signing with the Red Sox last offseason), or possibly using utility player Kiké Hernández in that position.
“We talked about it internally. It’s not something we wanted to think about, but we might have to think about it,” he said. “We both feel good [Story and Hernández] to be able to play there, so I think it allows us to look at different options to add impact to the club.
General Manager of Baseball meetings run Nov. 9-11, with free agency officially slated to begin Thursday, Nov. 10.
Anecdotes: Only three Red Sox players have recorded seasons with at least 10 triples since 2000. Can you name the three?
(Answer below).
Hint: One did it in his freshman year with the Red Sox (2002) after signing as a free agent. Another did so three years after winning back-to-back American League batting titles. The third did so the same year he set a new team record for stolen bases (with 70).
More on boston.com:
Images and sounds recorded at the microphone of the victory of the Patriots over the Colts:
The latest update on Josh Allen: The Bills lead the AFC East at 6-2, but the Jets and Dolphins are just behind at 6-3 (with the Patriots at 5-4).
On this day: In 1986, the Patriots trailed the winless Colts 14-3 in the second quarter. New England responded to the momentary slump by scoring an unanswered 27 points in an eventual 30-21 victory.
daily highlight: Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood had a tough night in a 5-1 loss to the Jets, but he made one of the most unorthodox saves of the season.
Quiz Answer: Johnny Damon, Nomar Garciaparra, Jacoby Ellsbury
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections, keeping a seat in GOP hands while turning back Barnes’ attempt to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black senator.
The win for Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, came after Trump narrowly lost the state to President Joe Biden two years ago.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was locked in a tight race in battleground Wisconsin, holding a narrow lead Wednesday over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate.
Johnson declared victory Wednesday, but The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Johnson held a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, just outside the margin for a recount to be sought.
“The votes are in,” Johnson said in an email statement. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over.”
Barnes did not concede defeat early Wednesday. He planned a noon news conference in his hometown of Milwaukee.
“No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted,” Barnes’ campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said earlier Wednesday morning. “We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard.”
Johnson, in an interview on WISN-AM, accused Barnes of refusing to accept the outcome of the race after he had promised earlier in the campaign he would.
“It’s just crystal clear he has no path to victory here,” Johnson said.
The race was one of a handful of tight Senate contests across the country that could determine which party holds majority control.
Johnson said he expected Republicans to do better in the midterm election, saying Democratic policies are “not good for America.”
“I’m surprised in Wisconsin my race was this close, I am,” Johnson said.
Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, was seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin. Johnson was running for a third term.
Johnson has been a top target for Democrats in swing state Wisconsin. He was first elected in 2010, as part of the tea party wave, and won reelection in 2016.
Johnson is one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers. He ran this campaign trying to paint Barnes as being weak on crime with a thin resume who will be a rubber stamp for the national Democratic agenda.
Barnes, like many Democrats nationally, tried to make the race about abortion, highlighting Johnson’s long support for overturning Roe v. Wade, and arguing that the millionaire Johnson was out of touch with the concerns of the middle class.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Lee Zeldin will concede the gubernatorial race within the next hour, his campaign told the Post, after the race was called by multiple outlets for Kathy Hochul and declared herself the winner early Wednesday morning.
Zeldin is not expected to give speeches, according to the campaign.
Early Wednesday morning, 93% reported Hochul’s six-point lead in the race. The race was first reported for Hochul by NBC News around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Shortly after, confetti rained down on the Democrat, who became New York’s first elected female governor. She told her followers, “I’m not here to write history, I’m here to make a difference.”
Meanwhile, Zeldin refused to concede, hoping he would become the first Republican to win the seat in 20 years.
“We crushed the Election Day vote statewide,” the 42-year-old said Tuesday night.
Zeldin said there are still more than 1.4 million uncounted votes, and a predicted “massive” number will soon arrive from Long Island, where he lives and is a congressman.
“It’s going to be a little frustrating for members of the media who didn’t want us to ever be in contention here in New York,” he told the dwindling crowd of supporters in midtown Manhattan.
“There’s a piece of that story that still needs to be told,” he said.
“We hope that when these results come in, we can win.”
Follow up-to-the-minute coverage of Election Day 2022:
But when the Suffolk County votes started rolling in around 1 a.m., Hochul was still in the lead with 57% to 43%.
Around 2 a.m., the Associated Press called the race for Hochul, 64, who was leading 52.7% to 47.3% with 93% of the votes counted.
The race has become closer than most gubernatorial contests in recent years as Zeldin has grown closer to Hochul, with voters appearing to grow more receptive to his tough-on-crime message and views on the economy.
Polling data released a week before the election showed Zeldin leading Hochul 48.4% to 47.6%, according to the Trafalgar Group. At the time, only 4% of voters said they still hadn’t decided who they wanted to elect on November 8.
“Crime Wave Kathy is driving New York off a cliff,” Zeldin said in a statement after the poll was released. “To repeal cashless bail, fire rogue prosecutors like Alvin Bragg, stop congestion pricing, and take other bold steps to save our state, Hochul needs to go.
“On November 8, we are going to win this race for governor because we have to win this race. Losing is not an option. New Yorkers across the state are sick of the attacks on our wallets, our safety, our freedom, and our children’s education. They are fed up with Kathy Hochul’s New York leadership, her rampant pay to play bribe, skyrocketing crime and crippling costs.
The Hochul campaign declined to comment on the poll, which came as the holder came under fire for suggesting in an MSNBC interview that Americans’ growing fear of crime was manufactured by “master manipulators” in a national “conspiracy”.
But as the race narrowed, Hochul focused more on crime, announcing a new subway safety plan with Mayor Eric Adams and releasing an ad in which she said New Yorkers ” deserve to feel safe”.
The victory gives Hochul, who took office in August 2021 after Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, a full mandate to make his mark.
During a last-minute campaign stop on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Election Day, Hochul insisted she would start working to fix New York “first thing tomorrow.”
“This city is back and I want to lead this state for the next four years and maybe beyond with a sense of optimism that we haven’t had here in a long time,” she said, adding “It will start first thing tomorrow morning.”
New York Post
A measure to enshrine abortion as a “fundamental right” in Michigan’s state constitution is set to become law after Tuesday’s vote.
State ballot initiative Proposition 3, which would establish a ‘fundamental right to reproductive freedom’, including access to abortion, is expected to pass the Associated Press, with 56% of voters backing the decision to amend the state constitution compared to 44% against since 78% of the votes were counted.
The proposal would amend the state constitution to declare that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the right to make and enforce decisions on all matters relating to pregnancy, including, but not limited to, prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management and infertility care.
Celebrating the result, Darci McConnell of Reproductive Freedom for All, the group behind the proposal, said by the Detroit Free Press“Today the people of Michigan voted to restore the reproductive rights they had for 50 years. The passage of Proposition 3 marks a historic victory for abortion access in our state and in our country – and Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe vs. Wade at national scale.
According to exit polls from polls conducted by NBC News, abortion was a key issue in Michigan’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday, with 45% of voters saying abortion was key to how they voted. For those for whom abortion was the main issue, 78% said they agreed with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s position to allow abortion to remain legal in almost all scenarios.
Tulsi Gabbard Warns Michigan Voters About Abortion Proposition 3: Essentially Allows ‘Infanticide’ via @BreitbartNews
— Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) November 7, 2022
Whitmer, who would have won his re-election race against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, declined to support any restrictions on abortions during the October debates.
“When the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, it took away the rights we had had for 49 years. The rights I have had all my life have now been taken away from the women and girls of this country,” Whitmer said during the debate. “Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, with no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses.”
Criticizing the governor’s position, Dixon said at the time: “Gretchen supports abortion until the moment of birth, an extreme policy found only in China and North Korea. His radical position is dangerous for Michigan.
Although Whitmer did not support any time limit on abortion, the proposal would empower lawmakers to “regulate the provision of abortion care after fetal viability, provided that under no circumstances the state prohibit a abortion which, in the professional judgment of an attending physician. professional, is medically indicated to protect the life or the physical or mental health of the pregnant person”.
With the planned passage of the pro-abortion proposal, Michigan will join Vermont in enshrining local abortion rights following the overthrow of Roe V.Wade by the Supreme Court returned abortion decisions from the federal government to the states.
Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka
Breitbart News
If you suffer from anxiety, these negative thoughts and bad feelings can overwhelm you and interfere with your daily life. And while there are effective treatments, some people don’t want to take medication or see a therapist — or don’t respond well to those treatments. Now there is new evidence supporting another option.
For the first time, scientists have compared patients who completed an intensive eight-week mindfulness meditation program with patients who took escitalopram, the generic name for the widely prescribed and well-studied anxiety drug. Lexapro. They found that both interventions worked equally well in reducing debilitating anxiety symptoms.
But don’t throw away the pills right away. There are a few caveats to go through.
The study on meditation versus medication was published in JAMA Psychiatry Wednesday, and the research began long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when the study could still be conducted in person.
Elizabeth Hoge, director of the anxiety disorders research program at Georgetown University Medical Center, and other researchers wanted to know if mindfulness could work as well as medication.
They took 276 adults diagnosed with untreated anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety, panic disorder or social anxiety and split them into two randomized groups. One group received a daily dose of 10 to 20 mg of Lexapro – a standard starting dose. The other half were assigned to weekly two-and-a-half-hour mindfulness classes at a local clinic, 45 minutes of daily meditation homework for eight weeks, and a one-day weekend retreat class. -end about the fifth or sixth week.
The meditation course was called Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, or MBSR, an approach developed over 40 years ago by Jon Kabat-Zinn and based on the meditation principles established in Buddhist vipassana meditation.
It teaches students to focus on the breath and directing attention to one part of the body at a time to see how it feels, and encourages them to try to focus on what is happening now, rather than the past or the future.
This suggests a way to look at their negative thoughts with less judgment, Hoge explains.
“An anxious person tends to worry about bad things that can happen, like failing an exam,” she says. “When the thought arises, the person can learn to experience it as just a thought, not the truth or anything to act on,” she says, and it can calm the anxiety.
MBSR is widely used to reduce stress in healthcare professionals and clinical settings and has been studied as an intervention for pain, depression, and several other conditions.
Study participants who took the medications and those who participated in the meditation program were assessed after eight weeks using the same clinical scale, and both groups showed an approximately 20% reduction in severity of their symptoms.
“The fact that we found them to be equal is incredible, because now it opens up a whole new kind of potential treatment,” says Hoge.
Other researchers and clinicians who treat anxiety praised the study for similar reasons.
“This suggests that both treatments are helpful, and about equally,” says Michael Mrazek, associate research professor at the University of Texas, Austin and co-founder of the Center for Mindfulness & Human Potential at the University of California. , Saint Barbara.
“Importantly, the study shows that MBSR can achieve similar results with dramatically fewer side effects,” Mrazek told NPR in an email. Escitalopram side effects include thoughts of suicide in extreme cases, but more often diarrhea, loss of sexual desire or ability, nausea, and constipation.
Although many participants in the drug arm of the study experienced side effects such as sleep problems and nausea, none of the patients in either group left the trial due to side effects.
Joy Harden Bradford, an Atlanta psychologist who hosts the Therapy for Black Girls podcast, says she’s “surprised but not shocked” that the meditation treatment works as well as the drug, and is thrilled that a new avenue of treatment may become available. more widely available.
“What I would hate to see happen is people pitting drugs against mindfulness-based resources,” warns Harden Bradford. For example, someone with panic attacks may have a much faster reduction in those attacks with escitalopram, rather than waiting weeks for meditation practices to take hold, she says.
Hoge, who regularly prescribes the drug to his anxiety patients, says his intention is not to replace escitalopram, but to add new treatment options. Her goal is to get insurance companies to cover mindfulness-based interventions for anxiety.
There are gaps in the study. For one thing, the majority of participants were single, white, well-educated, full-time employed women. “Not everyone can leave at 5 a.m. to arrive at 6 a.m. [meditation] meeting,” notes Harden Bradford.
However, women have higher rates of anxiety disorders than men. And “there is plenty of evidence that MBSR can benefit a wide variety of people, so there’s not much reason to doubt generalizability,” Mrazek says.
Also MBSR is intense. Many people may not have the time or money to go through an eight-week guided program, and scrolling through meditation apps or trying a free class at the YMCA doesn’t exactly compare.
Meditation is a skill that takes time, dedication and practice. “If you want to take it seriously, you have to find a teacher,” says Hoge.
Of note, longer-term adherence to treatments was higher for participants taking Lexapro than for meditators. At 24 weeks, only 28% of the MBSR arm were still practicing daily meditation, compared with 52% taking the medications.
Hoge draws on her research to determine whether using online guided meditation could help with anxiety, though she stresses the value of learning meditation in a classroom.
“I really don’t think apps are going to provide the same benefit as in-person training. … The benefit of having a meditation teacher is that you can ask questions,” Hoge says.
Still, “giving people something is better than having nothing,” says Harden Bradford.
NPR News
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?