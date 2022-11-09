Vikings have a chance Sunday at Buffalo to ‘prove to the world’ they are for real

The Vikings’ seven wins this season have come against teams that currently have a combined record of 24-38. The only winning team they’ve beaten is Miami, which was without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that day.

During their current six-game winning streak, each victory has been been decided by one score or less, and the Vikings (7-1) have trailed in the second half in five of them. So it’s understandable that many observers aren’t convinced this team is for real.

The Vikings, though, will have a big chance on Sunday to change that perception when they will go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (6-2), who remain one of the NFL favorites to win the Super Bowl and are a six-point favorite in this game.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks said. “They’re obviously a really good team. … It’s exciting. That’s what you play this game for, to prove to yourself and to prove to the world that you’re for real.”

It’s also a chance for the Vikings to make up for a previous performance this season against an upper-echelon team. They were walloped 24-7 in Week 2 at Philadelphia (8-0), which remains the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

“I think it’s important to play the best and play well against the best,” Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said about heading to Buffalo. “We’re also not going to treat this as the Super Bowl. It’s not win or go home, but at the same time each game in this league each week is a big game. … Long story short: We’re not going to treat this like the Super Bowl, but it is a big game for us.”

The game will feature some intriguing storylines. It’s the first time the Vikings will go against wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was unhappy in Minnesota and traded to Buffalo in March 2020. As part of the deal, the Vikings got the No. 22 pick in the 2020 draft, which they used to select star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Buffalo features star quarterback Josh Allen, who is being evaluated for an elbow injury suffered in last Sunday’s surprising 20-17 road loss to the New York Jets. If Allen can’t play, the Bills would start former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who threw the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Diggs in the 2017 playoffs.

The Vikings’ roster features a prominent former Bills player in nose tackle Harrison Phillips, who signed as a free agent in March after playing his first four seasons with Buffalo.

Mostly, though, for the Vikings, the game could be considered a measuring stick.

“Yeah,” safety Camryn Bynum said. “But we’re not really doing it to prove to anybody besides ourselves that we can play with anybody in this league.”

First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell has a similar viewpoint. He said nobody with the Vikings is “concerned about what people are saying about us here in early November.” But O’Connell doesn’t deny the game will serve as a good gauge for his team.

“This is going to be a real challenge. … Hopefully, we can use some of that success that we found to bring it on the road with us against one of the best teams in the league,” O’Connell said. “Really tough place to play. … We’ve got to play one of our best games of the year to go win this thing.”

From a point-spread standpoint, the Vikings will be the biggest underdog they’ve been all season and won’t be favored for just the second time. They were 2½-point underdogs against the Eagles.

It will be first of two straight measuring-stick games for the Vikings. On Nov. 20, they play host Nov. 20 to Dallas, which has beaten them in each of the past two seasons at U.S. Bank Stadium.