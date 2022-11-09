KYIV, Ukraine – Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, loaned one of his two Oscars to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him, “When you win, bring it back. the in Malibu”.
Washington County board races come down to the wire
State Rep. Keith Franke and State Sen. Karla Bigham were battling it out for a spot on the Washington County Board on Tuesday night, as were Woodbury City Council member Andrea Date and Michele Clasen.
With 12 of 16 precincts reporting in District 4, Franke, R-St. Paul Park, was leading with 51 percent of the vote; Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, had 49 percent.
The two decided to run for the District 4 seat after redistricting radically altered the boundaries of their Legislative districts. The incumbent District 4 county commissioner, Wayne Johnson, left the race in June after Franke announced he was running for the seat.
Bigham, who was elected to the Minnesota Senate in a special election in 2018 and re-elected in 2020, served on the Washington County Board prior to her time in the Legislature. Before that, she served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and was a member of the Cottage Grove City Council. She works as a paralegal in the Child Protection Division of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Elected to the Minnesota House in 2020, Franke, the owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar in St. Paul Park, previously served in the House from 2016-2018 and is a former St. Paul Park mayor.
District 4 includes Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Grey Cloud Island Township, Denmark Township and a portion of Woodbury.
District 2
With 17 of 18 precincts reporting, Commissioner Stan Karwoski, who was elected to the county board in a special election in 2016 and re-elected in 2018, was winning with 59 percent of the vote.
Karwoski, 65, a former mayor of Oakdale, was holding off a challenge from former Woodbury City Council member Julie Ohs. Ohs ran against Karwoski four years ago and lost by 11 points.
The district includes Oakdale, Birchwood Village, Willernie, Pine Springs, Landfall and parts of Mahtomedi, Woodbury and White Bear Lake.
Ohs served on the Woodbury City Council for 12 years, starting in 2006. Previous to that she served on the city’s economic development commission, an appointed position. She is a founding member and the current chairwoman of the Woodbury Yellow Ribbon Network and serves on the Met Council Gold Line’s Community Business Advisory Commission.
District 5
Michelle Clasen, a recruitment consultant in healthcare who previously worked in city leadership for more than 12 years, working with communities in Washington, Dakota and Ramsey counties, won with 52 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Woodbury City Council member Andrea Date, received 48 percent of the vote.
The population boom in Woodbury prompted a change in the district boundaries, which required an election in 2022 for the seat. Commissioner Lisa Weik, who had held the position since 2008, decided not to run for re-election.
Date has served on the Woodbury City Council since 2016. Her current term expires in 2024.
In other positions, Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson, who took over as county attorney after the death of Pete Orput, ran unopposed.
Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry also ran unopposed.
Sean Penn lends Oscar to Zelensky until Ukraine wins the war
Penn, who has been involved in many international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years, told Zelenskyy that every time he leaves Ukraine, “I feel like a traitor.”
“But if I know it’s here with you, I’ll feel better and stronger for the fights,” Penn said as he took the statuette out of a black bag and placed it on a table in front of Zelenskyy. “When you win, take it back to Malibu. Because I feel so much better knowing there’s a part of me here.
Zelenskyy was initially hesitant to accept the statue, then joked, “We have to win, fast.”
It’s unclear when the meeting took place or which Oscar Penn left behind: Penn won two Best Actor Oscars, in 2003 for “Mystic River” and in 2008 for “Milk.”
His publicist did not immediately respond to an email asking for details on Wednesday.
Penn was one of the first people to visit Ukraine after Russian troops arrived in the country and he is working on a documentary about the invasion.
During their meeting, Zelenskyy presented Penn with an award, the Ukrainian Order of Merit, which is given to citizens for outstanding achievement in economics, science, culture or business. military or political. Established by former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma in 1996, past recipients of the award include Ukrainian scholars and writers, as well as Soviet-era military commanders.
The video released by the president’s office then showed Penn and Zelenskyy strolling through Kyiv and arriving at Constitution Square, opposite the Ukrainian parliament building and the presidential palace, where there is a “promenade of the brave” – a footbridge lined with plaques honoring world leaders. who have shown solidarity with Ukraine. The walkway, which opened in August, features a square plaque set into the floor engraved with Penn’s name and the date February 24, 2022, the start of the invasion.
Showing the plaque, Penn told Zelenskyy that there were three places in the world that were the source of his pride: “The place where my daughter was born, the place my son was born and this. Thanks.”
washingtonpost
Meta cuts its workforce by 11,000 in the company’s biggest layoffs to date
Meta Platforms Inc today announced it will cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, in one of the biggest layoffs of the year as Facebook’s parent company battles soaring costs of its push into the metaverse amid a weak ad market.
The massive layoffs, the first in Meta’s 18-year history, follow thousands of job cuts at other big tech companies, including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp.
The pandemic-driven boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a slump this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.
“Not only has e-commerce returned to earlier trends, but the macroeconomic slowdown, increased competition and loss of advertising signal has caused our revenue to decline from what I expected,” the manager said. General Mark Zuckerberg in a message to employees.
“I was wrong, and I take responsibility for it.”
The company also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter. But he did not specify the regions affected or the expected cost savings from the moves.
It now forecasts spending of up to $100 billion in 2023, up from up to $100 billion previously, with more resources focused on areas like artificial intelligence, ads, commerce platforms and the metaverse.
Expensive bet on the metaverse
Wall Street is losing patience with Zuckerberg’s huge and experimental bets on his proposed metaverse, a shared virtual world, a shareholder who recently called the investments “super-sized and terrifying”.
Concerns over the spending spree have wiped out more than two-thirds of Meta’s market value so far this year. But its shares rose 4.5% to $100.80 before the bell on Wednesday.
“The market is breathing a sigh of relief that either Meta or Zuckerberg management seem to be specifically heeding some advice, which is that you need to mitigate some of the growing spending bill,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates. .
She added, however, that “it doesn’t quite align with the fact that you’re going to be trying to increase efficiency while pursuing something as ambitious and tenuous as the Metaverse.”
Meta will pay 16 weeks of base salary and two additional weeks for each year of service, plus any remaining paid time off as part of the severance package, the company said.
Affected employees will also receive their shares that were due to vest on Nov. 15 and medical coverage for six months, according to Meta.
The company did not disclose the exact amount of the layoffs, but said the figure was included in its previously announced spending forecast for 2022 of between $85 billion and $87 billion.
Meta had 87,314 employees at the end of September.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
India’s foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest since July 2020
ndtv
Democrats win Minnesota Senate to control state government
By STEVE KARNOWSKI (Associated Press)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.
While several legislative races were yet to be called as of Wednesday morning, Democrats appeared to be on pace to exceed the 68 seats they need to preserve their majority in the House, while Democrats appeared to have the 34 seats they need to control the Senate.
All 201 seats were on the ballot but millions of dollars poured into a couple dozen legislative races that were considered truly competitive.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul suburbs were the main battleground but districts on the Iron Range and some other Greater Minnesota communities were also in play. Republicans pledged to fight crime and inflation, while Democrats vowed to defend abortion rights.
Going into the election, Minnesota was one of only three states, in addition to Alaska and Virginia, where legislative control was divided. But Minnesota has a long history of divided government.
The current split control in the Legislature — with Democrats running the House and the governor’s office with Republicans holding the Senate — meant gridlock this year, when the parties adjourned the legislative session without agreeing on how to use most of a $9.25 billion budget surplus. The only time Minnesota saw single-party control in the past 30 years is when Democrats held full power in 2013-14.
___
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Follow AP's coverage of the elections at:
What we know so far about the California election results
While California as a whole is deep blue, many districts in the state are much more purple. In coastal Orange County, Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, fought Tuesday to retain her seat in a district where 35.6% of the electorate is Democrat and 34% Republican. The race was virtually tied on Wednesday morning.
Learn more about California
- Jaywalking Law: California has one of the strictest jaywalking laws in the country. From January 1, this will no longer be the case.
- High speed train to nowhere: Building the state’s high-speed rail system, America’s most ambitious infrastructure project, has become a multibillion-dollar nightmare.
- A Piece of black history destroyed: Lincoln Heights — a historically black community in a rural, predominantly white county in northern California — has lasted for decades. Then came the mill fire.
- Warehouse moratorium: As warehouse construction explodes across the country, residents in rural and urban communities have pushed back. In California’s Inland Empire, anger has turned into widespread action.
At a polling place in Irvine on Tuesday, Kate Colesworthy, a real estate agent, said her priority was keeping Porter in power as part of a bid to keep the country from falling under Republican control. “It’s not the world I want to live in,” she said. “It’s a painful thing to contemplate, really.”
Also voting there, Steve Bjorkman, 70, of Irvine, said he didn’t feel very attached to any of the candidates. But in general, Republicans aligned better with his values, and he said he worried about what he saw as an “authoritarian” government. He said he voted Republican on the ticket, including for Scott Baugh, Porter’s opponent.
And in Los Angeles, the nation’s second most populous city, many were focused on the high-profile mayoral race, which was tight ahead of the election. On Wednesday morning, billionaire developer Rick Caruso had a slight lead over longtime representative Karen Bass, but the contest remained too close to be announced and the final result was not expected for days or even weeks.
Another contest, for Los Angeles County Sheriff, appeared to favor challenger Robert Luna over incumbent Alex Villanueva, whose first term was marked by his combative approach to the job.
“It’s not that it’s an irrelevant year,” Sonenshein told me. “Only national elections are boring. House elections are extremely important. Municipal elections are extremely important.
For more:
nytimes
Cubs Convention returns for 1st time since 2019 ‘to keep that momentum going.’ Here’s what to know — including when tickets go on sale.
Back-to-back losing seasons could have swayed the Chicago Cubs from bringing back their annual convention.
The pandemic has prevented the usual mid-January fanfare since 2019, but as the Cubs Convention prepares to return in two months for the 36th year, the organization is anticipating a strong turnout.
“The season started off on a challenging foot, but we closed it out with a lot of momentum, and I think we felt that from the fans,” senior vice president of marketing Jen Martindale told the Tribune.
“This was the moment to keep that momentum going and share the enthusiasm that the coaches, players and our leadership are feeling about the future with our fans. So regardless of what the final record was in 2022, we feel really energized as we look ahead to 2023 and want to bring the fans along with us.”
Weekend passes go on sale at noon Thursday for the January 13-15 convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The package costs $120 plus convenience fees for access to all activities during the three-day event. Season ticket holders can acquire the tickets for a slightly reduced rate, and hotel packages offer a lower price too.
The Cubs are still finalizing programming and alumni attendees. Martindale stated there will “absolutely” be a forum for fans to interact with the Ricketts family. During the two-year layoff, the Cubs re-evaluated how to better improve upon the experience, but will still kick off the opening-night festivities with the talk-show formatted “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” and Cubs bingo night on Day 2.
For the first time, the Cubs will hold a youth baseball clinic on the final day led by players, coaches and alumni to teach kids the basics. They are also creating a fan experience centered on showing never before seen items from the Cubs archive, featuring jerseys, bats, baseballs and awards.
The organization also plans to air coverage of the convention on Marquee Sports Network.
From a marketing perspective, there is value in the consistency of the Cubs Convention regardless of the team’s recent performance.
“The way I look at it is the Cubs are blessed with one of the biggest platforms in the world with this convention,” Martindale said. “Any other team would love to have this opportunity to gather 1,000s of their most loyal fans together and to talk openly and transparently about the future of the team and the organization together and get on the same page. So to us there’s no reason we wouldn’t use that platform.”
()
Jennifer Aniston Bares All About Tiny Chanel Bra While Discussing Infertility Struggle
Jennifer Aniston bares it all — physically and emotionally — in a new interview with Allure, posing for a stunning photoshoot that sees her show off her incredible figure in a tiny Chanel bra, while opening up about her uphill struggle to conceive. .
The 53-year-old admitted to the post that she bitterly regrets not making the decision to freeze her eggs when she was younger, revealing she threw ‘everything’ in her battle with infertility, including including going through IVF and “drinking Chinese teas”. ‘ in a desperate attempt to conceive.
She also slammed speculation that her former husband, Brad Pitt, divorced her because she “wouldn’t bear him a child”, noting that the constant rumors about her relationship made her struggle with infertility all the more difficult. hard.
“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really tough. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, etc. I was throwing it all away,” she said.
The actress added that she wished someone had told her to freeze her eggs when she was younger, adding that she has now come to terms with the fact that she will never conceive.
Jennifer Aniston bares it all — physically and emotionally — in a new interview with Allure, posing for a stunning shoot that sees her show off her incredible figure in a tiny Chanel bra, while opening up about her uphill struggle to conceive.
The 53-year-old admitted to the post that she bitterly regrets not making the decision to freeze her eggs when she was younger, revealing she threw ‘everything’ in her battle with infertility, including including through IVF.
“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don’t think so. So here I am today. The ship sailed,” she said.
Jennifer – who spent ten years starring in the hit sitcom Friends, from 1994 to 2004 – admitted she was too focused on her career to think about the fact that her future self might one day want to settle down and have children, though she hit out at the constant scrutiny she faced for not getting pregnant during her five-year marriage to Pitt.
“I just cared about my career. And God forbids a woman to be successful and not have a child,” she said. “And the reason why my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage was because I didn’t want to give him a child. Those were absolute lies. I didn’t nothing to hide at this point.
However, with age came a new sense of self-confidence – and the actress has said she no longer cares what people think or say about her, thanks in large part to the struggles she she had to contend with her late 30s and 40s.
“I would say that in my late 30s, 40s, I had been through some really tough times, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would never have become who I needed to be,” he said. -she explains.
“That’s why I have such gratitude for all that s****y stuff. Otherwise, I would have been stuck being this person who was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who she was. And now I don’t care.
Jennifer added that she “feels the best in who she is today”, explaining that she has learned to stop saying “bad shit” to herself.
“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don’t think so. So here I am today. The ship sailed, she said
Jennifer also opened up about the scrutiny she faced during her marriage to Brad Pitt, explaining that the “years of speculation” about why she had no children made her infertility issues much more difficult to manage.
Jennifer also hinted that she plans to write a book about her long struggles with infertility – something she chose to keep hidden from the world for years to “protect” herself and her story.
‘I’m going [write a book] one day, she said. “I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.
“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I protect those parts so much because I feel like there’s so little I can keep to myself. The world creates stories that aren’t true, so might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of my hibernation. I have nothing to hide.
Jennifer’s candid comments about her infertility journey come 17 years after her split from Brad, now 58, after five years of marriage – during which she faced a barrage of rumors about why the couple had no children.
The Morning Show star has previously addressed the speculation, calling it “nasty” and “hurtful,” telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that she’s spent years taking rumors and gossip “personally.”
At the time, Jennifer alluded to the fact that she had struggled with infertility – although she refrained from discussing her IVF journey, telling the publication: ‘It’s like, ‘You don’t have no idea what’s going on with me personally, medically, why I can’t…can I have kids? They do not know anything.
In her chat with Allure, Jennifer also touched on the changing landscape of Hollywood, saying she felt like the real “movie stars” didn’t exist anymore — and suggesting the industry didn’t have the same kind of “pleasure” than it used to be. , noting: ‘I feel like he’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There is no more glamor. Even Oscar parties were so much fun…”
dailymail us
