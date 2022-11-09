News
Washington County: Municipal results, Oakdale sales tax passes
Voters in Oakdale on Tuesday approved a plan to institute a half-percent local sales tax to bankroll improvements to the city’s police and public works facilities.
Voters approved two different measures – one for a new $22 million public works facility and one for a $15 million expansion and renovation of the city’s police station.
The public works facility question passed with 52 percent of the voters voting “yes” on the question. The police department question passed with 55 percent of the vote.
The sales tax, which is expected to generate about $2 million annually, would be enough to cover payments on both projects, city officials said. State law requires the tax to automatically sunset once funds required for the projects are collected, or 25 years, whichever occurs first.
Plans call for the city’s public works department, currently located just north of Oakdale City Hall, to move to a new 53,000-square-foot facility at 32nd Street North and Granada Avenue North.
The police department will remain at its Oakdale City Hall location at Hadley Avenue North and 15th Street North, but the space will nearly quadruple to 57,000 square feet, including a garage.
Under the proposed tax, a shopper spending $100 on taxable goods in Oakdale would see their bill increase 50 cents. The new sales tax is expected to go into effect April 1.
In the mayoral race, Oakdale City Council member Kevin Zabel, who ran unopposed, received 98 percent of the vote. Four people ran for the two open seats on the council. Council member Susan Olson was re-elected with 25 percent of the vote; Andy Morcomb also was elected with 26 percent. Council member Colleen Swedberg received 24 percent; Lisa Behr also received 24 percent.
Bayport
Bayport City Council member Michele Hanson ran unopposed for mayor. Katie Hill and Bayport City Council member John Dahl were elected to the city council; Dahl received 29 percent of the vote, and Hill received 27 percent of the vote.
Lake Elmo
David Strub ran unopposed for mayor. In the race for city council, incumbent Lisa McGinn received 31 percent of the vote, and Matthew Hirn received 27 percent of the vote;
Forest Lake
Mayor Mara Bain ran unopposed. With four of five precincts reporting, Leif Erickson and Blake Roberts were leading in the race for Forest Lake City Council. Erickson had 38 percent of the vote, and Roberts had 35 percent.
Hugo
Mayor Tom Weidt held off two challengers and won re-election with 57 percent of the vote. His opponents were David Michaelson, who received 10 percent of the vote and Jimmie Gregoire, who received 32 percent. Council member Becky Petryk ran unopposed for the Ward 1 seat; council member David Strub ran unopposed for the Ward 3 seat.
Marine on St. Croix
In Marine on St. Croix, Mayor Kevin Nyenhuis held off a challenge from city council member Lon Pardun; Nyenhuis received 56 percent of the vote. In the city council race, city council member Charlie Anderson and former city council member Bill Miller were each elected with 34 percent of the vote; Dana Vannen Anderson received 32 percent of the vote.
Scandia
Mayor Christine Maefsky ran unopposed and received 97 percent of the vote. The two candidates elected to the city council were Michael Lubke with 27 percent of the vote and council member Jerry Cusick with 25 percent of the vote.
Woodbury
Mayor Anne Burt ran unopposed. With 14 of 16 precincts reporting, incumbents Jennifer Santini and Steve Morris were leading the race for the two open city council seats; Santini had 31 percent of the vote and Morris had 29 percent.
The Jets have finally succeeded with coach Robert Saleh
Woody Johnson was beaming.
As the Jets owner stood in the bowels of MetLife Stadium outside the team’s locker room, shortly after his players and coaches upset the heavily favored Bills 20-17 on Sunday, he wore the look of a proud father.
“Top five,” Johnson said breathlessly. “That was the all-time top five for me.”
In the 22 years since Johnson bought the team, there haven’t been many “top” moments whatsoever.
Woody and his brother Christopher, who have both endured their fair share of criticism, deserve the moments that have unfolded in this unlikely 6-3 season, which is on a week-long hiatus.
For owners who have gotten so many things wrong over the years – their swing-and-miss picks for head coaches (Todd Bowles and Adam Gase) and general managers (John Idzik and Mike Maccagnan) being on top of this list — there’s mounting evidence that the Johnsons have it all right with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
There is, of course, a lot more work to do before this Jets team breaks its 12-year drought without a playoff spot. No one is more aware of this than Saleh.
But Saleh regularly proves he’s made of the right things as a head coach who has the right mix as a player-first coach who’s humble enough to know he doesn’t have all the answers. and yet hard enough to have a conviction with his project.
Saleh is not a credit dealer. He doesn’t hesitate to praise those around him when things are going well, distracting them from himself. After Sunday’s victory, for example, he said he was happy with the team’s departure and its sudden rise to prominence for members of the organization who had endured so many defeats before his arrival.
Saleh praised his coaching staff — especially defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, whose unit has done Josh Allen and Buffalo’s prolific offense what no other team has done this season. He, too, credited offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who did a masterful job of subduing second-year quarterback Zach Wilson a week after he carelessly threw three killer interceptions at the New England defense.
Saleh combines an innate ability to connect with people and make them believe even in difficult times, without immersing himself too deeply in one area of the team while neglecting other areas.
Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan was all about his defense and he would often punch his chest to tell you how good his defenses were.
Gase, the head coach who preceded Saleh, was so absorbed in his attack that he had no idea what his defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, was calling on the other side of the ball (see: coverage blitz zero against the Raiders in 2020).
Bowles, who coached the Jets before Gase, was someone players in the locker room walked all over, taking advantage of his passive nature (see the repeated insubordination of Mo Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson).
Saleh is a real CEO of the whole operation, a good delegator, but involved in all facets. He, too, is a good leader for the organization, behaving professionally in front of the media and fans, an area that was not a strong suit for Bowles or Gase.
Veteran linebacker CJ Mosley said what sets Saleh apart from other coaches he’s played for is “how he’s able to keep everyone together, keep everyone on the same page.”
“He really comes to work every day with the mindset to improve,” Mosley said.
Mosley referenced Saleh’s ‘all gas, no brake’ saying and his ‘60%’ Navy SEAL mantra and said, ‘That’s how he lives, that’s what he all preaches days, and we believe it, we believe it. It all adds up on the football pitch.”
This is on top of Woody and Christopher Johnson finally getting the recipe right and reaping the deserved benefits of a satisfying meal.
“When you talk to Woody and Christopher, they’re very supportive, first of all…and you feel how every win and every loss [is] and how important it is to them,” Saleh said. “It’s great when we win because they’re happier than anyone. It’s their baby. It’s their team. You can see it on their faces. And when you lose, it also feels.
“So obviously winning for them and knowing what this organization has been through, there’s nothing more any of us want to do is bring a winner to this organization for our fans, for them, our families.”
New York Post
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both parties were notching victories in some of the most competitive races in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with several Democratic incumbents winning key suburban House districts and Republicans holding an open Senate seat in Ohio. Many of the races that could determine control of Congress remained too early to call.
In Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district, falling to former Navy helicopter pilot Jen Kiggans. But Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
Other Democratic incumbents in Rhode Island and Kansas also won reelection to key House seats, raising hopes among Democrats that a Republican wave may not materialize.
In the Senate, Republican JD Vance won in Ohio, defeating 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan to hold the seat for the GOP. Other Senate races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and New Hampshire were too early to call but will be pivotal to which party controls the chamber. Vance’s win represents a major victory for former President Donald Trump, who endorsed the author and first-time candidate during the GOP primary and held several rallies on his behalf.
The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a round of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble Biden’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats were facing historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats had been hoping that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win reelection in the nation’s two largest red states. For Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who lost to Abbott, it was his third failed campaign since 2018.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate.
Republicans are betting that messaging focused on the economy, gas prices and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters.
Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Overall, 7 in 10 voters said the ruling overturning the 1973 decision enshrining abortion rights was an important factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also shows the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days. Some tabulators were not working in a New Jersey county. In Philadelphia, where Democrats are counting on strong turnout, people complained about being turned away as they showed up in person to try to fix problems with their previously cast mail-in ballots.
In Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix and is the state’s largest county, officials reported problems with vote-tabulation machines in about 20% of voting places. That fueled anger and skepticism about voting that has been growing among some Republicans since the state went narrowly for Biden in 2020.
Voters also were deciding high-profile races for Senate or governor in places such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan. Contests also were on the ballot for secretaries of state, roles that typically generate little attention but have come under growing scrutiny as GOP contenders who refused to accept the results of the 2020 campaign were running to control the management of future elections.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the country’s democratic future is in question. Some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack are poised to win elected office Tuesday, including several running for House seats. Concerns about political violence are also on the rise less than two weeks after a suspect under the spell of conspiracy theories targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and brutally beat her 82-year-old husband.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
Republicans entered the final stretch of the campaign in a strong position to retake control of at least one chamber of Congress, giving them power to thwart Biden’s agenda for the remaining two years of his term. The GOP needed a net gain of just one seat to win the U.S. Senate and five to regain the U.S. House.
All House seats were up for grabs, as were 34 Senate seats — with cliffhangers especially likely in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Thirty-six states are electing governors, with many of those races also poised to come down to the slimmest of margins.
The dynamic was more complicated in state capitals. The GOP faced unexpected headwinds in flipping the governor’s office in conservative Kansas. Democrats, meanwhile, were nervous about their prospects in the governor’s race in Oregon, typically a liberal bastion.
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in midterm elections that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.
Massachusetts and Maryland also saw historic firsts: Democrat Maura Healey became the first woman elected as Massachusetts governor, as well as the first openly lesbian governor of any state, and Wes Moore became the first Black governor of Maryland.
Healey bested Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts and Moore beat Dan Cox in Maryland, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated state Sen. Darren Bailey. Cox and Bailey were among the far-right Republicans that Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars to bolster during the primaries, betting they would be easier to beat in general elections than their more moderate rivals.
If the GOP has an especially strong election, winning Democrat-held congressional seats in places like New Hampshire or Washington state, pressure could build for Biden to opt against a reelection run in 2024. Trump, meanwhile, may try to capitalize on GOP gains by formally launching another bid for the White House during a “very big announcement” in Florida next week.
The former president endorsed more than 300 candidates in the midterm cycle and is hoping to use Republican victories as a springboard for a 2024 presidential campaign.
“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite,” Trump said in an interview with NewsNation.
It could be days or even weeks before races — and potentially, control of Congress — are decided. Some states with mail voting, such as Michigan, saw an increase in ballot returns compared with the 2018 midterm. Those votes can take longer to count because, in many states, ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but might not arrive at election offices until days later. In Georgia’s Senate race, the candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
___
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Mich., Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at
Democrat Abigail Spanberger retains seat in Virginia
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) won reelection against former police officer and Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega.
The battle for Virginia’s seventh congressional district has been one of the most anticipated in the nation.
With 99% of precinct returns, Spanberger leads Vega 50.97 to 49.03, or just over 5,000 votes, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
He had remained a draw for most pollsters, including Cook Political Report and RealClearPolitics. Sabato’s Crystal Ball, based at the University of Virginia, gave Spanberger a slight edge heading into Election Day, however.
Spanberger’s victory is disappointing for Republicans who saw the district as a solid opportunity for recovery.
As Breitbart News reported, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) swept the Spanberger District with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) and Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) in the US election. last year.
After the Old Dominion results, it became clear that Youngkin had won his district by 15.4%, showing a nearly 17-point swing in favor of the Republicans.
These findings motivated the National Republican Congressional Committee to target Spanberger’s district, as well as the districts of Virginia delegation members Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), as possible pickup opportunities.
Vega was pushed hard by Youngkin, Earle-Sears and Miyares ahead of Election Day with several rallies.
Spanberger’s victory could mean fewer Republican victories across the country than expected, perhaps stopping the hoped-for “red tide.”
The Virginia Democrat, a former CIA officer, has been in office since 2019 and has run as a moderate independent, despite voting 100% of the time along Democratic Party lines.
Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Breitbart News
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism.
Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic — including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He also led the state through the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. He made his support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign.
Jensen hammered Walz for rising crime, including failing to control damaging protests after Floyd’s death, and for what he called damaging shutdowns during the coronavirus. But he proved vulnerable on abortion, which remains legal in Minnesota. Jensen supported a complete ban early in the campaign, then softened his position after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and after Democrats ran countless ads highlighting his stance.
Walz’s victory extends the Democratic Party’s 12-year grip on the governor’s office. The last time a Minnesota Republican won statewide office was in 2006, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected.
Walz, a former congressman and high school football coach, found ways to work with the divided Minnesota Legislature during his first year as governor in 2019, but his relations with the Senate GOP majority deteriorated over how he used emergency powers to impose pandemic restrictions without legislative approval. By this year’s session, Walz and House Democrats were unable to agree with GOP lawmakers over how to spend most of a $9 billion budget surplus.
Walz made his support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision.
Jensen supported a complete abortion ban early in the race, but then softened his position after coming under fire following the high court’s ruling. He eventually said he would accept exceptions for rape, incest and the life or health of the mother. But he argued that abortion wasn’t on the ballot — something Walz strongly disputed — and sought to draw voters’ attention instead to inflation and the rise in crime that followed Floyd’s murder.
He also blamed Walz for a massive $250 million fraud in a food aid program meant to feed schoolchildren during the pandemic, saying his administration missed chances to stop the fraud far sooner.
Jensen had a reputation as a sometimes-moderate maverick from suburban Chaska during his one term in the Minnesota Senate. But he veered sharply to the right in the early days of the pandemic, not only criticizing the Walz administration’s response but also flirting with questionable treatments and the anti-vax movement.
Jensen also suggested that Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon might be jailed for his running of the state’s election system, despite no evidence of problems with state elections.
Chuck Frid, 80, of Mendota Heights, voted early in Dakota County. A self-identified independent, Frid said he backed every Democratic candidate on his ballot, and has been voting more Democratic in recent years — and especially since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.
“It just really makes me nervous,” Frid, a retired salesman, said. “They say 20 to 30% of Republicans still believe the Big Lie … and I just think it’s not putting the country first.”
He also said he disagreed with Jensen’s opposition to abortion.
Erik Thorberg, 47, a Republican voter in suburban Lakeville, backed Jensen in early voting Monday. Thorberg, a project manager and a Navy veteran, said many of his friends and two of his children had to stop working when Walz ordered businesses to close during the coronavirus pandemic.
He also said Walz did “a terrible job” handling the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death.
“He let precincts burn. He told the National Guard to stand down at certain times. He let people tear down statues at the Capitol. I mean, the list goes on and on,” Thorberg said. “I just don’t think those things were right.”
___
Report for America reporter Trisha Ahmed contributed.
___
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Republican JD Vance takes Ohio Senate seat, defeating Rep. Tim Ryan : NPR
Follow live updates and Election Day 2022 results here.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Ohio is sending GOP nominee JD Vance to the Senate. He beat Democratic Representative Tim Ryan for the seat vacated by Republican Senator Rob Portman, who is retiring.
Vance gained conservative notoriety after writing the memoirs Hillbilly Elegyand received support from former President Donald Trump just before the primary election.
Vance used to criticize the former president. In 2016, he called Trump “reprehensible” and “idiot”, but during his primary campaign, Vance gave a 180 and called those comments “stupid”. He has since called Trump “the greatest president of my life.”
Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in the House and the Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Harris holding a deciding vote. Senate control was to be decided by Ohio and a handful of other states.
Vance’s victory blocks a chance for Democrats to retain their majority.
Deepa Shivaram contributed to this report.
NPR News
Tough fight for Congress as 1st Democratic incumbent falls
By SARA BURNETT, JILL COLVIN and WILL WEISSERT (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats were in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices Tuesday, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls closed across most of the country.
In Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district, falling to former Navy helicopter pilot Jen Kiggans. But Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in districts the GOP had hoped to flip.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win reelection in the nation’s two largest red states. For Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who lost to Abbott, it was his third failed campaign since 2018.
It too early to say which party will be in charge of the Senate, which Democrats currently control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 chamber.
The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country. Republican control of the House would likely trigger a round of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble Biden’s ability to make judicial appointments.
Democrats were facing historic headwinds. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president’s first midterm elections, but Democrats had been hoping that anger from the Supreme Court’s decision to gut abortion rights might energize their voters to buck historical trends.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate.
Republicans are betting that messaging focused on the economy, gas prices and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence.
AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters.
Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.
Overall, 7 in 10 voters said the ruling overturning the 1973 decision enshrining abortion rights was an important factor in their midterm decisions.
VoteCast also shows the reversal was broadly unpopular. About 6 in 10 say they are angry or dissatisfied by it, while about 4 in 10 were pleased. And roughly 6 in 10 say they favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
There were no widespread problems with ballots or voter intimidation reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days. Some tabulators were not working in a New Jersey county. In Philadelphia, where Democrats are counting on strong turnout, people complained about being turned away as they showed up in person to try to fix problems with their previously cast mail-in ballots.
In Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix and is the state’s largest county, officials reported problems with vote-tabulation machines in about 20% of voting places. That fueled anger and skepticism about voting that has been growing among some Republicans since the state went narrowly for Biden in 2020.
Voters also were deciding high-profile races for Senate or governor in places such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Michigan. Contests also were on the ballot for secretaries of state, roles that typically generate little attention but have come under growing scrutiny as GOP contenders who refused to accept the results of the 2020 campaign were running to control the management of future elections.
In the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the country’s democratic future is in question. Some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack are poised to win elected office Tuesday, including several running for House seats. Concerns about political violence are also on the rise less than two weeks after a suspect under the spell of conspiracy theories targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and brutally beat her 82-year-old husband.
The 2022 elections are on track to cost a projected $16.7 billion at the state and federal level, making them the most expensive midterms ever, according to the nonpartisan campaign finance tracking organization OpenSecrets.
Republicans entered the final stretch of the campaign in a strong position to retake control of at least one chamber of Congress, giving them power to thwart Biden’s agenda for the remaining two years of his term. The GOP needed a net gain of just one seat to win the U.S. Senate and five to regain the U.S. House.
All House seats were up for grabs, as were 34 Senate seats — with cliffhangers especially likely in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Thirty-six states are electing governors, with many of those races also poised to come down to the slimmest of margins.
The dynamic was more complicated in state capitals. The GOP faced unexpected headwinds in flipping the governor’s office in conservative Kansas. Democrats, meanwhile, were nervous about their prospects in the governor’s race in Oregon, typically a liberal bastion.
Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency awaited in more competitive territory.
Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in midterm elections that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.
Massachusetts and Maryland also saw historic firsts: Democrat Maura Healey became the first woman elected as Massachusetts governor, as well as the first openly lesbian governor of any state, and Wes Moore became the first Black governor of Maryland.
Healey bested Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts and Moore beat Dan Cox in Maryland, while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeated state Sen. Darren Bailey. Cox and Bailey were among the far-right Republicans that Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars to bolster during the primaries, betting they would be easier to beat in general elections than their more moderate rivals.
If the GOP has an especially strong election, winning Democrat-held congressional seats in places like New Hampshire or Washington state, pressure could build for Biden to opt against a reelection run in 2024. Trump, meanwhile, may try to capitalize on GOP gains by formally launching another bid for the White House during a “very big announcement” in Florida next week.
The former president endorsed more than 300 candidates in the midterm cycle and is hoping to use Republican victories as a springboard for a 2024 presidential campaign.
“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite,” Trump said in an interview with NewsNation.
It could be days or even weeks before races — and potentially, control of Congress — are decided. Some states with mail voting, such as Michigan, saw an increase in ballot returns compared with the 2018 midterm. Those votes can take longer to count because, in many states, ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but might not arrive at election offices until days later. In Georgia’s Senate race, the candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
___
Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Mich., Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.
