What Happened When Blake Lively Gifted Will Ferrell Jelly Slides

Mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko says the global sports community must allow Russian athletes to compete unhampered by socio-political concerns.

The former PRIDE heavyweight champion, 46, who is set to fight for the last time in his storied career in the coming months, was previously in talks to stage his retirement fight in Moscow’s Red Square before the league The fighter he represents, Bellator MMA, pulled back on the plan shortly after the start of Russian military action in Ukraine.

Ongoing tensions between Russia and its neighbor have led to a wave of sporting sanctions imposed on the country, with many of its athletes facing restrictions on where and how they can compete on the international stage.

And Emelianenko, who is the president of the Russian MMA Union, has called on the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) to remove its suspension from Russian athletes and allow them to compete in its 2023 championships – the biggest competition in the world for lovers of mixed martial combat. artistic fighters.

Speaking to TASS news agency, Emelianenko said young fighters should not be held hostage by events beyond their control.

“Until recently, sport was separated from politics, but now we are faced with a situation where talented Russian athletes are held hostage by public and political issues between countries.“said Emelianenko.

“All previous plans, hopes and enormous efforts have been shattered, faith in the justice of the great principles of Olympism has been lost.

“We believe that athletes must face worthy opponents, because it is the fundamental principle of the development of sport, and our national team is one of the strongest in the world.

“A completely competitive and ever-evolving national team has been swept away from global MMA,” he added.

“I want to emphasize that this year the Russian national team consisted of athletes within the framework of the national championship, and they are ready to participate in all world tournaments next year.”

Emelianeko’s request comes after the IMMAF banned fighters from Russia and Belarus in March, as did various other sports federations and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IMMAF wrote at the time that it took the action “with great sadness”, but said it took the action in solidarity with Ukraine.

“We believe in the power of sport to unite people beyond politics“, he said in a press release at the time.

“However, the homeland of our friends and colleagues from the MMA League of Ukraine is under attack and they have been forced out of next week’s Super Cup as they set out to defend their country..”

Emelianenko is a legendary figure in mixed martial arts history and compiled a professional record of 40-6 (1).