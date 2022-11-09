Connect with us

Blockchain

What Is The Possibility Of Cardano Touching $0.50 Mark? Let’s Explore

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

What Is The Possibility Of Cardano Touching $0.50 Mark? Let'S Explore
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The crypto market has halted its brief bullish rally, with prices generally dropping; for example, Cardano (ADA) has lost 9% in the last 24 hours. Currently, Cardano is trading at $0.366.

Cardano price falls on the chart l ADAUSDT On Tradingview.com

In recent weeks there has been an upsurge in most cryptocurrency prices due to the recent rally of bitcoin. However, experts believe the crypto winter is still on but nearing its closing phases.

The general slump in the big crypto players like bitcoin has hindered ADA’s full potential. Nevertheless, the Proof-of-Stake mechanism remains a standout feature of Cardano.

Cardano’s wide range of applications for smart contracts and DApps will likely see more platforms adopting the token.

Developmental Plans unveiled

However, Cardano’s developmental plans were intensive on November 2, 2022. Input Output HK (IOHK) released vital information on the Daedalus mainnet 5.1.1 release. This information created positive reactions from the crypto community,

Daedalus is a cryptocurrency wallet that only supports ADA tokens and is highly secured. In addition, the wallet enables users to stake their tokens and earn rewards. The launch of this wallet has been widely anticipated in the crypto community as it offers users an extra layer of security.

However, this development had no significant impact on the pricing. Similar reactions were noted with the Cardano Vasil upgrade, as it did not significantly impact the token’s price.

Will Cardano Reach The $0.50 Mark?

Despite the recent brief rally in the cryptocurrency market, it will be difficult for Cardano to reach the $50 mark. The project reached its all-time high of $3.10 0n September 7, 2021, and is yet to surpass the price level.

From the Donchain channel, the candles are seen in the upper channel signaling a potential price rise in the short term. The 0.5 level is more realistic for ADA to attain.

The MacD also observed above its signal line shows bullish sentiments. It must be noted, however, that the two lines are almost in contact. This indicates that the bull run might likely be short-lived with no significant price corrections.

Cardano will likely surpass the critical resistance level of $ 0.58. If such an event occurs, it will likely trigger a bullish run for the cryptocurrency token.

However, if Cardano falls below the critical support level of $0.33, the coin might likely go into freefall as market forces act on the price. Although ADA has shown positive price movement in recent weeks, the $50 level is some way off for the token, with critical Support and resistance levels still untested.

Cardano might likely fluctuate from the price movement between the $0.4 and 0.5 price level this month. While ADA may not get up to the $50 mark, it is still a cryptocurrency worth investing in for the future.

Featured Image from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Daily User Growth Skyrockets After Elon Musk Acquires Twitter

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Daily User Growth Skyrockets After Elon Musk Acquires Twitter
google news
  • Since Musk has been in charge, the number of daily users has increased by almost 20%.
  • The platform’s quick growth is a direct indication of his immediate influence.

In his short time as CEO, Elon Musk has already made an impact. In addition, a leading media outlet has recently reported that during Elon Musk’s first week as CEO of Twitter, user growth reached a record high.

As Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla has acquired control of Twitter, one of the world’s most popular social media networks, this is a story that has dominated the news. It would seem that his impact is still on the plus side, despite the fact that he has been responsible for large layoffs, resignations, and the Twitter Blue fiasco.

Elon Musk Effect

Since Elon Musk took control of the company, it has been reported that Twitter’s daily user growth has skyrocketed. This is in spite of the fact that the purchase itself, as well as his first few days in office, were shrouded in turmoil.

Since Musk has been in charge, the number of daily users has increased by almost 20%, according to the official report. In addition, reports support the claim that “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly.”

According to sources, this data was discussed with advertisers. With Musk at the helm, the platform’s quick expansion is a direct indication of his immediate influence.

The billionaire’s attempt to take control of the platform has been the source of much turmoil, which is why this announcement is so timely. As a result of his widespread layoffs, a lawsuit has been filed, and reports indicate that advertisers are withdrawing support for the social networking platform. The fact that users still exist is, on the other hand, a glimmer of hope for the debate.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Brazil’s BTC & Crypto Users Soars Above 1.5M!- TheNewsCrypto

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Brazil’s Btc &Amp; Crypto Users Soars Above 1.5M!- Thenewscrypto
google news
  • BTC and Crypto users on rise in Brazil.
  • Crypto and BTC users crosses over 1.5 million users.
  • USDT declared to be the most traded and holded.

Though not a fully developed economical country, with the current progress with its crypto ecosystem, Brazil is all set to soar high in the coming years. Yes, true to the fact the Brazilian Tax Authority known as the Receita Federal do Brasil (RFB) reveals the status of the country’s crypto, and Bitcoin (BTC) users. 

According to the monthly statistics of the RFB, which came out on 2nd November, 2022, the number of registered crypto, and BTC users has risen to about more than 1.5 million. This points out that in the month of September, 2022 alone, about more than 1.5 million people have purchased crypto and BTC.  

Behind the Rise of Brazil’s Crypto Industry

The number of active crypto, and BTC users amounted to about 1.2 million in the month of August, 2022. Within the next month this has increased to 1.5 million, states the RFB. This directly shows that the number of investors in Brazil’s crypto industry are on the rise. 

Within a year, the crypto industry of Brazil has increased astonishingly by many folds. Upon September, 2021, the total number of active crypto users amounted to only about 424,524. However, in just a year it has risen to more than 1.5 million. 

This indeed is a very example of a country which has promoted itself to accept crypto, and BTC. The country’s very open digital currency, the Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ) has become the third most traded, and widely used crypto next to Tether (USDT), and BTC. The USDT remains the most traded, and widely used crypto as being a stable coin. Besides, next to USDT is the BTC, which indeed has a wider holding tendency among Brazilians.  

The emergence of new crypto based financial companies, and poiuring in investments from various other domain companies into the nation’s crypto industry has indeed led to such a profuse rise for the nation. In the battle between various countries around the world for becoming the hub for BTC, and crypto, it seems Brazil will be giving a tough fight!

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Deribit Hacker Starts Transferring Stolen ETH Via Tornado Cash

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Hackers Bag $160 Million In Wintermute Defi Exploit
google news
Exchange News
  • Reports of a $28 million loss at Deribit due to a hot wallet attack surfaced on November 2.
  • The attacker transferred a total of 1,610 ETH over the course of 17 separate transactions.

The attacker began transferring the stolen assets less than a week after attacking one of the top cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, Deribit. Hacker sent 1,610 Ether (ETH) worth over $2.5 million to the U.S. sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash on November 5, leaving roughly 7,501 ETH remaining.

Reports of a $28 million loss at Deribit due to a hot wallet attack surfaced on November 2. Stolen cryptocurrencies included Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC).

Withdrawals and deposits were temporarily halted while the exchange attempted to regain control by performing security checks. Deribit assured its consumers that their valuables, including those in cold storage, would be safe. Since any losses would be paid by company reserves rather than the insurance fund.

Total of 1610 ETH Transferred

After moving all hot wallets to cryptocurrency custodian Fireblocks, the site resumed operations on the same day. Users were also warned not to utilize their old BTC, ETH, or USDC addresses. To transfer money to the exchange again. Users were urged to utilize deposit addresses generated by Fireblocks.

The hacker began sending money to Tornado two days later. Based on information gathered by Etherscan, a blockchain explorer for Ethereum, the attacker transferred a total of 1,610 ETH over the course of 17 separate transactions, 16 of which included 100 ETH and one of which involved 10.

On the day of the vulnerability, the attacker sent 9,080 ETH to the depositing address. At the time of publication, the wallet had 7,501 ETH valued at approximately $11.8 million. The Deribit breach occurred shortly after the month of October ended when a total of $650 million was lost due to 44 attacks impacting 53 DeFi projects.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin has sharply rebounded back to $20.4k, but is the decline actually over? This on-chain metric may suggest otherwise.

Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is showing a spike at the moment.

A “coin day” is the amount that 1 BTC accumulates after sitting still on the chain for 1 day. When any coin with some number of coin days shows any movement, its coin days reset back to zero, and are said to be “destroyed.”

The “Coin Days Destroyed” (CDD) indicator measures the total amount of such coin days currently being destroyed on the Bitcoin network.

When the value of this metric is high, it means a large number of dormant coins are being transferred on the chain right now. This kind of trend can be a sign of dumping in the market.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin CDD over the past month:

The value of the metric seems to have been quite high over the last twenty-four hours | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed has observed a spike during the past day.

In the last few weeks, there have also been two other instances where the indicator has seen surges of similar values.

Following each of these spikes, the price of the crypto has gone down, though the magnitude of the decline has differed between each of them.

Generally, such large values of the CDD suggest movement from the long-term holders (LTHs), a cohort that holds strong onto their coins for extended periods.

Because of this conviction, LTHs tend to accumulate a large number of coin days, which is why when they move to sell their coins, coin days in great quantities get destroyed, and the CDD registers this as a spike.

Thus, it’s possible that it was this dumping from the LTHs that lead to those declines in the previous instances.

In the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price plunged below $20k right after the CDD saw its surge, but as is apparent from the chart, the metric still hasn’t winded off just yet.

So far, the crypto has actually sharply rebounded back up above $20k, but it remains to be seen if this retrace will be short lived, or if the CDD will start to die off.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC has sharply surged up in the last few hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from André François McKenzie on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Notice

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Notice
google news
10 seconds ago |