What we know so far about the California election results
While California as a whole is deep blue, many districts in the state are much more purple. In coastal Orange County, Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, fought Tuesday to retain her seat in a district where 35.6% of the electorate is Democrat and 34% Republican. The race was virtually tied on Wednesday morning.
At a polling place in Irvine on Tuesday, Kate Colesworthy, a real estate agent, said her priority was keeping Porter in power as part of a bid to keep the country from falling under Republican control. “It’s not the world I want to live in,” she said. “It’s a painful thing to contemplate, really.”
Also voting there, Steve Bjorkman, 70, of Irvine, said he didn’t feel very attached to any of the candidates. But in general, Republicans aligned better with his values, and he said he worried about what he saw as an “authoritarian” government. He said he voted Republican on the ticket, including for Scott Baugh, Porter’s opponent.
And in Los Angeles, the nation’s second most populous city, many were focused on the high-profile mayoral race, which was tight ahead of the election. On Wednesday morning, billionaire developer Rick Caruso had a slight lead over longtime representative Karen Bass, but the contest remained too close to be announced and the final result was not expected for days or even weeks.
Another contest, for Los Angeles County Sheriff, appeared to favor challenger Robert Luna over incumbent Alex Villanueva, whose first term was marked by his combative approach to the job.
“It’s not that it’s an irrelevant year,” Sonenshein told me. “Only national elections are boring. House elections are extremely important. Municipal elections are extremely important.
Cubs Convention returns for 1st time since 2019 ‘to keep that momentum going.’ Here’s what to know — including when tickets go on sale.
Back-to-back losing seasons could have swayed the Chicago Cubs from bringing back their annual convention.
The pandemic has prevented the usual mid-January fanfare since 2019, but as the Cubs Convention prepares to return in two months for the 36th year, the organization is anticipating a strong turnout.
“The season started off on a challenging foot, but we closed it out with a lot of momentum, and I think we felt that from the fans,” senior vice president of marketing Jen Martindale told the Tribune.
“This was the moment to keep that momentum going and share the enthusiasm that the coaches, players and our leadership are feeling about the future with our fans. So regardless of what the final record was in 2022, we feel really energized as we look ahead to 2023 and want to bring the fans along with us.”
Weekend passes go on sale at noon Thursday for the January 13-15 convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The package costs $120 plus convenience fees for access to all activities during the three-day event. Season ticket holders can acquire the tickets for a slightly reduced rate, and hotel packages offer a lower price too.
The Cubs are still finalizing programming and alumni attendees. Martindale stated there will “absolutely” be a forum for fans to interact with the Ricketts family. During the two-year layoff, the Cubs re-evaluated how to better improve upon the experience, but will still kick off the opening-night festivities with the talk-show formatted “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” and Cubs bingo night on Day 2.
For the first time, the Cubs will hold a youth baseball clinic on the final day led by players, coaches and alumni to teach kids the basics. They are also creating a fan experience centered on showing never before seen items from the Cubs archive, featuring jerseys, bats, baseballs and awards.
The organization also plans to air coverage of the convention on Marquee Sports Network.
From a marketing perspective, there is value in the consistency of the Cubs Convention regardless of the team’s recent performance.
“The way I look at it is the Cubs are blessed with one of the biggest platforms in the world with this convention,” Martindale said. “Any other team would love to have this opportunity to gather 1,000s of their most loyal fans together and to talk openly and transparently about the future of the team and the organization together and get on the same page. So to us there’s no reason we wouldn’t use that platform.”
Jennifer Aniston Bares All About Tiny Chanel Bra While Discussing Infertility Struggle
Jennifer Aniston bares it all — physically and emotionally — in a new interview with Allure, posing for a stunning photoshoot that sees her show off her incredible figure in a tiny Chanel bra, while opening up about her uphill struggle to conceive. .
The 53-year-old admitted to the post that she bitterly regrets not making the decision to freeze her eggs when she was younger, revealing she threw ‘everything’ in her battle with infertility, including including going through IVF and “drinking Chinese teas”. ‘ in a desperate attempt to conceive.
She also slammed speculation that her former husband, Brad Pitt, divorced her because she “wouldn’t bear him a child”, noting that the constant rumors about her relationship made her struggle with infertility all the more difficult. hard.
“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really tough. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, etc. I was throwing it all away,” she said.
The actress added that she wished someone had told her to freeze her eggs when she was younger, adding that she has now come to terms with the fact that she will never conceive.
Jennifer Aniston bares it all — physically and emotionally — in a new interview with Allure, posing for a stunning shoot that sees her show off her incredible figure in a tiny Chanel bra, while opening up about her uphill struggle to conceive.
The 53-year-old admitted to the post that she bitterly regrets not making the decision to freeze her eggs when she was younger, revealing she threw ‘everything’ in her battle with infertility, including including through IVF.
“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don’t think so. So here I am today. The ship sailed,” she said.
Jennifer – who spent ten years starring in the hit sitcom Friends, from 1994 to 2004 – admitted she was too focused on her career to think about the fact that her future self might one day want to settle down and have children, though she hit out at the constant scrutiny she faced for not getting pregnant during her five-year marriage to Pitt.
“I just cared about my career. And God forbids a woman to be successful and not have a child,” she said. “And the reason why my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage was because I didn’t want to give him a child. Those were absolute lies. I didn’t nothing to hide at this point.
However, with age came a new sense of self-confidence – and the actress has said she no longer cares what people think or say about her, thanks in large part to the struggles she she had to contend with her late 30s and 40s.
“I would say that in my late 30s, 40s, I had been through some really tough times, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would never have become who I needed to be,” he said. -she explains.
“That’s why I have such gratitude for all that s****y stuff. Otherwise, I would have been stuck being this person who was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who she was. And now I don’t care.
Jennifer added that she “feels the best in who she is today”, explaining that she has learned to stop saying “bad shit” to herself.
“I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don’t think so. So here I am today. The ship sailed, she said
Jennifer also opened up about the scrutiny she faced during her marriage to Brad Pitt, explaining that the “years of speculation” about why she had no children made her infertility issues much more difficult to manage.
Jennifer also hinted that she plans to write a book about her long struggles with infertility – something she chose to keep hidden from the world for years to “protect” herself and her story.
‘I’m going [write a book] one day, she said. “I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.
“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I protect those parts so much because I feel like there’s so little I can keep to myself. The world creates stories that aren’t true, so might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of my hibernation. I have nothing to hide.
Jennifer’s candid comments about her infertility journey come 17 years after her split from Brad, now 58, after five years of marriage – during which she faced a barrage of rumors about why the couple had no children.
The Morning Show star has previously addressed the speculation, calling it “nasty” and “hurtful,” telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that she’s spent years taking rumors and gossip “personally.”
At the time, Jennifer alluded to the fact that she had struggled with infertility – although she refrained from discussing her IVF journey, telling the publication: ‘It’s like, ‘You don’t have no idea what’s going on with me personally, medically, why I can’t…can I have kids? They do not know anything.
In her chat with Allure, Jennifer also touched on the changing landscape of Hollywood, saying she felt like the real “movie stars” didn’t exist anymore — and suggesting the industry didn’t have the same kind of “pleasure” than it used to be. , noting: ‘I feel like he’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There is no more glamor. Even Oscar parties were so much fun…”
Kyrie Irving, NBA commish Adam Silver talk; Jaylen Brown says players’ union will appeal ban
Kyrie Irving’s road to return begins now.
Irving, the star Nets guard serving a minimum five-game suspension for “failure to disavow antisemitism,” met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.
The meeting between Irving and Silver, who is Jewish, was reportedly “a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for” Irving to work through the six steps the Nets said he needs to complete before returning to the floor.
Those six steps arose as a point of contention, however, for National Basketball Players Association Vice President Jaylen Brown.
To complete his suspension and return to the court, the Nets want Irving to apologize for his actions and condemn the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”; donate $500,000 towards anti-hate causes; complete sensitivity training and anti-Semitic training; meet with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Brooklyn’s Jewish leadership; and meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai to show an understanding of the harm caused by his actions.
Brown, Irving’s former teammate on the Boston Celtics, said he doesn’t believe Irving is anti-Semitic and said the player’s union plans to appeal the Nets’ suspension.
“I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic. I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s anti-Semitic. He made a mistake,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms. He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction.”
Irving posted the Amazon link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Oct. 27 and was immediately met with backlash. The film has been widely acknowledged as containing anti-Semitic tropes, including the notion that the Holocaust was overstated, which Irving denied he believes.
Ronald Dalton Jr., who wrote the film, issued a statement on Sunday in defense of Irving.
“Freedom of speech and freedom of expression should not be seen as an ‘infringement,’ but unfortunately based on what we have seen lately in the news, this is a sad reality in America,” Dalton wrote. “We definitely have more work to do to fix this.”
Irving averaged 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game through the first eight games of the season before the Nets suspended him for what they called “conduct detrimental to the team.”
After Irving addressed reporters twice without issuing an apology for his post, the Nets deemed him “unfit to be associated with” the franchise.
Japan is preparing for war with China, all the telltale signs say
New Delhi: Despite its aversion to the use of force after World War II, Japan appears to be undergoing a fundamental shift in its defense philosophy in light of the existential threat from China, now that the communist nation has made its designs on Taiwan more that clear.
According to experts watching the East Asian theater, there is a growing awareness among the Japanese as their leaders that China’s invasion of Taiwan will quickly deteriorate into an existential threat to the island nation, given the traditional rivalry for dominance between the two countries as China, after acquiring Taiwan, also gained geographical advantage to harm Japanese economic and military interests.
“The Ukraine of today may be East Asia tomorrow”
Stressing that China was not a nation to abide by the rules-based global order, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in June this year with a “strong sense of urgency” that “today’s Ukraine could be East Asia tomorrow”.
Kishida was speaking to Shangri-La Dialogue security in Singapore.
Citing Russia’s war on Ukraine, Kishida said “countries’ perceptions on security have changed dramatically around the world.”
Giving the examples of changes in Germany’s military policy (which raised its defense budget to 2% of gross domestic product) and the veil of neutrality lifted by Finland and Sweden to join NATO, Kishida said pointed to a shift in Japan’s own thinking. on the war and the continued militarization of its forces.
The Japanese people wanted against China
A June Nikkei survey found that more than 90% of Japanese believe the country should be prepared for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, with more than 40% saying Japan must actively improve its response capabilities by changing laws and the constitution. .
Those who thought Japan did not need to prepare for a Chinese eventuality were as tiny as 4%.
But 50% of people said Japan’s anti-China preparations should be within the framework of existing laws.
In another telling indication of the prevailing mood in Japan, 56% of respondents supported the Liberal Democratic Party-led government’s proposal to increase the defense budget to 1% of Japan’s GDP; only 31 percent disapproved.
Japan doubles its defense budget and boosts its capabilities
According to The Japan Times, the country plans to increase defense spending to 40 trillion yuan or $279 billion over the next five years from 27.47 trillion yuan previously.
Japan intends to almost double the defense budget by 2027, a ratio that will put it on a par with the rest of NATO countries and would, at the same time, be a clear indication of a paradigm shift since traditionally Japan has kept defense spending at less than one percent of GDP.
According to a report by the Japan Times, the country is seriously considering buying American Tomahawk cruise missiles to quickly boost its deterrent capability.
“The proposed purchase of sea-launched Tomahawks, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and can travel relatively low to the ground, has emerged as the government aims to declare possession of a “capability of counterattack “in its key long-term security policy directive to be updated by the end of this year,” the report said.
“Japan tried to develop its own ranged missiles capable of attacking enemy ships from outside their range and being fired not only from land but also from ships and aircraft.
To achieve this goal, it plans to extend the range of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles,” added the report from October this year in the Japan Times.
US-Japan military cooperation has reached its peak
According to reports, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the US military have jointly developed an operation plan to counter China in case it attacks Taiwan. The plan, much to China’s chagrin, envisions setting up an attack base along the southwestern Nansei chain of islands. However, an adjustment of the existing legal framework would be necessary to give a final shape to this plan.
In March this year, Japan and the United States, in a sign of deepening military cooperation, jointly conducted airborne landing assaults for the first time, involving Japanese amphibious troops and US Marines as part of a three-week joint exercise to encourage interoperability.
The two forces conducted drills at the foot of Mount Fuji involving, according to a Reuters report, 400 soldiers from Japan’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) and 600 US marines.
Reuters quoted Grant Newsham, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who advised Japan during the build-up of its amphibious force, as saying: “The real significance of this training is that the Marines and the ARDB undergo serious combat training of a kind that was unthinkable ten years ago.
All this preparation and a rather aggressive stance towards China is nothing less than a revision of Japan’s position after World War II. The biggest marker of this sort of revolution is that it is Fumio Kishida who is making these changes and not a rather hawkish former prime minister, Shinzo Abe.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
This Man’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Gutted Within Days
Just a few weeks ago, Sam Bankman-Fried was seen as the crypto version of John Pierpont Morgan, ready to throw away his massive fortune to save the industry.
The curly-haired 30-something known as SBF was everywhere, backing budding projects including BlockFi, Voyager Digital and Celsius. From the Bahamas, he invested in Robinhood Markets Inc., hinting that he would take over the trading app. And why not? Last year, he said that once his FTX was big enough, he could swallow CME Group Inc. or Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
And he seemed ready to use his fortune – $26 billion at his peak – to shape the world, donating millions to Democrats and promising that one day he would donate everything to political causes and charities.
Now, the future of all this is uncertain.
Within days, it became clear that Bankman-Fried and FTX were in the midst of a liquidity crunch and needed a bailout. Changpeng Zhao’s Binance has taken over, and while exact terms have not been disclosed, it is likely that SBF’s $15.6 billion fortune will be wiped out at the hands of its billionaire rival.
That might surprise investors, including Softbank Vision Fund, Singaporean wealth fund Temasek and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which have invested $400 million in the stock market at a $32 billion valuation. dollars in January. But it also put the broader crypto industry on notice: if SBF isn’t safe, who is?
Record deletion
Bankman-Fried’s 53% stake in FTX was worth about $6.2 billion before Tuesday’s takeover, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, based on that fundraising and the subsequent performance of listed crypto companies. in stock exchange.
FTX was not Bankman-Fried’s most valuable asset, however. It was his crypto trading house, Alameda Research, which contributed $7.4 billion to his personal fortune.
The Bloomberg Wealth Index assumes that existing FTX investors, including Bankman-Fried, will be completely wiped out by Binance’s bailout, and that the root of the exchange’s problems come from Alameda. As a result, FTX and Alameda receive a value of $1.
That leaves SBF’s net worth at around $1 billion, up from $15.6 billion on Tuesday. The 94% loss is the biggest one-day slump on record among billionaires tracked by Bloomberg.
Alameda was founded by Bankman-Fried, a former trader at Jane Street, and Gary Wang, an engineer who previously worked at Google. They found a niche: arbitrating the price differences of cryptocurrencies in different countries, and soon expanded into a range of quantitative crypto trading strategies.
It seemed very profitable. Bloomberg in September reported that the company had earned around $1 billion in 2021. But questions remained about how FTX and Alameda interacted with each other.
FTT Fear
Then, Zhao, known as CZ, contributed to the disappearance of his main rival and former disciple.
Crypto news site CoinDesk reported on Friday that an FTX-issued token, FTT, accounts for about a quarter of Alameda’s $14.6 billion in assets. Another item, labeled “FTT Guarantee”, was $2.16 billion.
Seemingly in response to the revelations, Zhao tweeted that his exchange would liquidate his FTT holdings. The value of the token has since fallen by around 80%.
CZ now seems ready to add FTX to his own empire. He is already the richest person in crypto, with an estimated fortune of $16.4 billion. His net worth peaked at $97 billion in January, according to the Bloomberg Wealth Index.
Binance’s acquisition does not involve FTX.US, a separate exchange also majority-owned by Bankman-Fried. FTX.US was valued at $8 billion in a January fundraising.
It’s unclear exactly what the implosion of its international subsidiary will have on the US stock market, but it shows “how fragile this world is,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Paul Gulberg. It’s “very surprising, scary to a certain extent”.
Schools close in Florida before Nicole
Schools and universities in Florida are closing as Nicole, which is expected to arrive in Florida late Wednesday or Thursday in hurricane form, moves closer to the state.
A partial list of closures is available here from the Florida Department of Education. It includes dozens of K-12 school districts from Miami-Dade County south all the way north to Clay County just south of Jacksonville.
Some districts were closed as of Wednesday, while others canceled classes for the rest of the week. Some schools had already planned to close on Friday for Veterans Day.
The closures also include more than a dozen colleges and universities, including Florida Atlantic University and the University of Central Florida. The University of Florida announced it would cancel classes and close offices on Thursday, with classes already suspended Friday for Veterans Day.
nytimes
