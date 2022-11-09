News
Will the surging Miami win its fourth consecutive victory? – News from Mercury
Dolphins (6-3) at Browns (3-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Back row: The Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points.
Dave Hyde, sportscaster (season record: 6-3): Dolphins 30, Browns 27
Two offenses in the top 10 in points. Both defenses tied for 24th in points allowed per game (24.6). The Heat isn’t there to help the Dolphins much now, but coming home after a few weeks on the road will be the difference in this game. The Dolphins are the better team, but the Browns are a formidable opponent.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins columnist (season record: 5-4): Dolphins 28, Browns 24
It’s the Chubb Bowl as Dolphins running back Bradley Chubb takes on his cousin, Browns running back Nick Chubb, who is second in the league in rushing for 841 yards. That’s a big danger considering Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards. But the Dolphins will find a way to win, as they have all season. It may not be the way the Dolphins want to win (strong defense, strong special teams, etc.), but they will.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (season record: 7-2): Dolphins 27, Browns 20
Miami faces another team doing their damage on the field, but they’ve led quarterbacks, in particular, who have been a challenge for the Dolphins. They did well in stopping the traditional running game through opposing running backs. That said, they should be able to reduce Nick Chubb’s effectiveness. Miami continues to roll into the bye week in a return to Hard Rock Stadium after two weeks on the road.
Kathy Laughlin, sportswriter (season record: 7-2): Dolphins 34, Browns 30
Cleveland is coming off a win and a bye week, so the Browns are rested and have had time to prepare. Granted, quarterback Jacoby Brissett knows a thing or two about the Dolphins defense, having been with Miami last season. That said, Tua Tagovailoa and his excellent receivers should be able to put plenty of points on the board. The biggest concern is whether the Dolphins defense can pull themselves together.
Keven Lerner, assistant sportswriter (season record: 5-4): Dolphins 23, Browns 20
Tua Tagovailoa is on the rise. Although he missed two games due to injury, he leads the league in passer rating (115.9), yards per attempt (9.2), touchdown percentage (6.9) and net yards per game (8.5). He hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 115 losses and Miami has quietly improved its running average per carry by 11.1% since last year, from 3.68 yards per carry to 4.09. The Browns, who are trying to hold off their slim playoff hopes until Deshaun Watson arrives, have been better than expected with Jacoby Brissett.
Steve Svekis, assistant sportswriter (season record: 6-3): Dolphins 26, Browns 24
The Browns are 3-5 but, after their bye week, have proven to be a dangerous team with a losing record. They’ve beaten the Cincinnati Bengals and four of their losses have been by three runs or less, and Cleveland has arguably the NFL’s best passing thrower in Myles Garrett, who has 7.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits- back in seven games this season. The Browns, with Deshaun Watson still serving his suspension, had 2021 Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett playing in Watson’s place. Brissett basically played as a substitute (with an 86.8 passer rating), but he had some brilliant moments, with three games with a passer rating of at least 106.5. And, although far less mobile than a Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, Brissett went 10 for 11 converting first downs on games of third and fourth and 1.
California Daily Newspapers
The Loop Fantasy Football Report Week 10: Fields running away with most-improved title
Chicago fans could not believe their eyes. Last Sunday at Soldier Field, they witnessed one of the NFL’s true rarities: A bravura performance from a Bears quarterback.
Justin Fields has become the NFL’s sudden superstar after a season-plus of struggles in the Windy City. He set an NFL record last Sunday against Miami with 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback.
Fields flailed noticeably during the Bears’ three-game losing streak last month, but he flipped the switch in their Monday night upset of New England.
Over the past three games, the former Ohio State standout has six touchdown passes and three TD runs. And his immediate future looks even brighter with his next two games against meager defenses of Detroit and Atlanta.
Fields has a decent shot to be the third QB ever to rush for 1,000 yards, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.
Here are some others who started the season slow but are proving to be fantasy standouts as the autumn winds blow:
Geno Smith (Seahawks QB) — Expected to be a retread QB of a bad team, The veteran has the surprising Seahawks at 6-3. Smith has accounted for 14 TDs over the past seven games and … stop the presses … is on pace for 4,000 passing yards. Yeah, we can’t believe it, either.
Travis Etienne (Jaguars RB) — He started the season in a timeshare with James Robinson. But after the latter’s trade to New York, Etienne’s last three games have been special. He has 66 rushes for 379 yards and 4 TDs. He’s the top dog in Duval County for the foreseeable future.
Tony Pollard (Cowboys RB) — Ezekiel Elliot’s understudy saw limited action until his Week 8 breakout. He had 15 touches for 147 yards and three TDs against Chicago, and he could be just as busy this week against Green Bay.
Michael Carter (Jets RB) — A nonentity all season behind Breece Hall. Carter has taken over after Hall’s season-ending injury. He had 13 touches for 86 yards and a TD in the Jets’ upset of Buffalo. It looks like he could be the No. 1 runner the rest of the season.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs WR) — The former Steeler was scoreless in the first five games, averaging just over 50 yards per game. But he’s become a Patrick Mahomes favorite over the last three, with 22 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Aiyuk (49ers WR) — He’s doing much better now that Jimmy Garoppolo is back at quarterback. Aiyul has three consecutive games with 80-plus yards, with 3 TDs. He’ll continue to post good numbers with defenses focused on Deebo Samuel.
Cole Kmet (Bears TE) — He had only 12 receptions in the first seven games, but Kmet has taken off with Field’s renaissance. He has three touchdowns over the past two weeks, with a season-high five catches against the Dolphins.
SITTING STARS
We could lose our shirt over this one, but don’t count on Kirk Cousins celebrating shirtless after the Bills’ bounceback performance Sunday in Buffalo. … Dallas will focus on its running game against Green Bay, so you might have better options at QB than Dak Prescott. …. Indy wide receiver Michael Pittman will continue to struggle against the Raiders … And we expect the Rams’ defense to keep tight reins on Arizona WR Deandre Hopkins.
MATCHUP GAME
Seattle’s Kenneth Walker is arguably the No. 1 running back in the league, and his run will continue against Tampa Bay. … Thursday night should have a fine amount of offensive fireworks, so make sure you start Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman and WR D.J. Moore, and Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts. … Vikings fans will be focusing on Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs, but Gabriel Davis might have a bigger day Sunday. … Chicago may give Justin Fields a break this week, having Khalil Herbert do most of the running through Detroit’s defense. … Miami may have a new No. 1 running back, so consider Jeff Wilson against Cleveland. … Philly tight end Dallas Goedaert should post strong numbers against Washington. … And based on how Patrick Mahomes toyed with the Tennessee secondary last week, Denver’s Russell Wilson could show some of his old zip, finally.
INJURY WATCH
Vikings fans and fantasy mavens are eager for news on the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his elbow at the end of last Sunday’s loss to the juggernaut Jets. … Packers fans have similar concerns about running back Aaron Jones, along with a lot of other issues in Green Bay. Like, for example, this week’s status for receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. … The many problems in Indianapolis include the injury to RB Deon Jackson and the lingering injury to Jonathan Taylor. … Players who could return this week include one running back (Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard), four receivers (Chargers’ Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Saints’ Jarvis Landry and Commanders’ Jahan Dotson) and one tight end (Raiders’ Darren Waller).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPERS
This isn’t a very deep dive, but Chargers backup receiver Josh Palmer had a coming out of sorts last Sunday with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out. Eight catches for 106 yards. Palmer doesn’t have a great matchup this week against the 49ers, but Justin Herbert has to throw to somebody. Might be a decent choice for your flex option.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Falcons at Panthers (+2½):
Pick: Falcons by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Summoned Again by Probe Agency
New Delhi:
The Law Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the second time for questioning in a case related to money laundering allegations.
Mr. Soren had skipped the first summons and dared the central agency to arrest him. Later, he asked for more time.
The Directorate of Law Enforcement, or ED, told the Chief Minister of Jharkhand to appear for questioning on November 17.
Mr Soren was first summoned by the ED to his office in Ranchi on November 3. But he did not show up and instead addressed the workers of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, or JMM, which has a coalition government with Congress, outside his house.
Mr Soren called the ED summons ‘part of a plot to harass a tribal chief minister’.
He accused the BJP-led central government of letting the fugitive businessmen off the hook while they were busy with a political vendetta.
The vendetta charge is part of a larger face-off.
Mr Soren is at risk of being disqualified as an MP over the BJP’s complaint that he granted himself a mining lease while in office in 2021. The Election Commission has reportedly recommended to Governor Ramesh Bais that action be taken against him. But the governor kept that suspended, even though Mr Soren demanded that the “envelope” be opened immediately.
Ahead of that were allegations of ‘Operation Lotus’ – the BJP allegedly trying to overthrow the JMM-Congress alliance – after some MPs were arrested in neighboring West Bengal with around Rs 50 lakh in cash.
ndtv
Keith Ellison, with narrow lead, claims win in Minnesota AG race
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday as he held a narrow lead over Republican Jim Schultz.
The Associated Press had not called the race. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount.
“Millions of dollars were spent to sow division, hate, and fear,” Ellison said in a statement. “And we overcame it: we were positive, and Minnesotans responded.”
Schultz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, is a political newcomer who has been trying to blame Ellison for rising crime. He is seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966.
Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters.
Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
Schultz made crime his top issue. He accused Ellison of being at the forefront of the “defund the police” movement that arose from Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, and he promised to shift the office’s attorneys away from their traditional duties of consumer and labor protection into a major expansion of the criminal division. He also accused Ellison of doing too little to stop a massive scheme that federal prosecutors say stole at least $250 million from a program to feed children during the pandemic.
Ellison supported a failed Minneapolis ballot measure in 2020 that would have replaced the city’s police department with a vaguely defined public safety department. But he maintained that he never supported defunding police, just reforming law enforcement. And he accused Schultz of misstating the role of the attorney general’s office in fighting violent crime, pointing out that it can only take over a criminal case at the request of the local county attorney or the governor.
After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe legal precedent that guaranteed a national right to abortion, Ellison made the issue central to his campaign. He vowed to use his office to defend abortion rights, and reminded voters that Schultz had vowed to go on “offense, offense, offense” against abortion when he was trying to win the GOP nomination.
Schultz tried to avoid talking about abortion.
“I’m pro-life and I’m not ashamed of that,” he said, but accused Ellison of using the issue as a distraction.
Various candidates score historic victories in midterm elections
The first Gen Z member of Congress. The country’s first openly lesbian governor. Maryland’s first black governor.
All of them, and more, made history on Tuesday, emerging victorious from a field of candidates that was in many ways more diverse than in previous years – with more women nominated for governorships and state legislatures. states, more black appointees for the Senate and more. LGBTQ people nominated for the House than ever before.
Here’s a look at some of the “firsts” of the midterm elections. This article will be updated as more races are called.
National firsts
-
Maura Healey, the new Democratic governor of Massachusetts, is the first openly lesbian governor elected in a state. Voters previously elected a gay man (Jared Polis of Colorado, reelected Tuesday) and a bisexual woman (Kate Brown of Oregon), both Democrats, as governors.
-
Prior to Tuesday, no state had ever elected women to serve as both governor and lieutenant governor. Now two states have done it: Arkansas, which elected two Republicans, Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the governor and Leslie Rutledge for Lieutenant Governor; and Massachusetts, which elected two Democrats, Mrs Healey and Kim Driscoll. (Ms. Huckabee Sanders is also Arkansas’ first elected female governor.)
-
Maxwell Alejandro Frosta 25-year-old Democrat who won in Florida’s 10th congressional district, will be the first Gen Z member of Congress, whose oldest members were born in 1997. (Another Gen Z member, Karoline Leavitt , a Republican, lost her race in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.)
-
Robert Garcia, a Democrat who won a House seat in California’s 42nd District, is the first openly gay immigrant elected to Congress. Mr. Garcia’s family immigrated to the United States from Peru when he was a child, and he was undocumented before obtaining citizenship as a young adult.
State Premieres
-
Becca Balinta Democrat who won the Vermont General House seat, is the first woman and first LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Vermont — the only state that has never sent a woman to the Capitol.
-
Katie Brit, Republican, is the first woman elected to the Alabama Senate. (The state was previously represented by women appointed to this position.)
-
Wes Moorea Democrat, is Maryland’s first black governor, and only the third black governor elected since Reconstruction. Aruna Miller is the first woman of color to be elected lieutenant governor there and the first Asian American woman elected to an executive office from the state of Maryland.
-
Kathy HochulDemocrat, is the first woman elected Governor of New York. She has held the post since last year, when she stepped down as lieutenant governor following the resignation of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.
-
Andrea Campbella Democrat who won the Massachusetts Attorney General race, is the first black woman elected to a statewide executive position in Massachusetts.
-
Leigh Finkea Democrat, is the first transgender person elected to the Minnesota Legislature, and Zooey Zephyralso a Democrat, will be Montana’s first transgender state legislator.
-
Delia Ramirezthe Democratic winner from Illinois’ third district, is the first Hispanic woman elected to Congress by the state.
nytimes
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Former President Donald Trump and some other Republicans are twisting minor voting problems in U.S. midterm elections into conspiracy theories and false claims to sow doubt about Democratic victories, continuing efforts since 2020 to undermine Americans’ confidence in voting.
Election Day unfolded without major or widespread voting snags, yet some GOP candidates sought to distort the severity of the few hitches that occurred, such as voting machines temporarily malfunctioning in Arizona’s largest county and some Detroit voters wrongly being told they had already cast ballots.
“The most concerning thing is the way those isolated incidents are being used to spread mis- and disinformation and lies around the election in an attempt to undermine people’s confidence and faith in the election,” said Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for the nonpartisan group Common Cause.
In 2020, conspiracies about a rigged election were fueled by bogus reports of suitcases stuffed with fraudulent ballots at a Georgia vote-counting operation and ‘’ballot mules’ loading up drop boxes with fraudulent ballots.
The GOP has kept up the rhetoric since then and laid the groundwork for contesting this year’s midterm elections. More than 100 lawsuits were filed across the country before Election Day, targeting mail-in voting rules, voting machine security and access for partisan poll watchers.
After Trump lost Arizona to President Joe Biden by just over 10,000 votes, he and his supporters peddled a string of allegations about election wrongdoing that crumbled under scrutiny.
Two years later, the state remains pivotal. Democrats held narrow leads early Wednesday in too-close-to-call races for governor and U.S. Senate.
Trump and some of his supporters sought to amplify problems with vote-tabulation equipment in roughly 25% of polling places in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and the majority of the state’s population.
Codes on ballots that were printed too lightly to be be read by tabulating scanners caused the confusion. Impacted voters were given a choice: Leave their ballots in a locked box at their polling place to be counted at a central office on Wednesday, or take them to another voting center on Tuesday.
Trump seized on the problem in a message on his social network. He said the problem, which appeared similar to a voting issue in New Jersey’s Mercer County, was an effort by Democrats to “steal the election.”
“Every national election you have problems like these somewhere,” said Lawrence Norden, senior director of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “The fact that we’re talking about them the next day speaks to the fact that there was an organized effort to weaponize these types of things.”
The Republican official overseeing the election in Maricopa County apologized for the inconvenience and pledged that every legal vote would be counted no matter which method voters chose.
But Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, told her supporters that they should leave the ballot to be counted later only if they couldn’t wait — and that they should not take it to another polling place.
In a late-night speech to supporters, Lake focused entirely on election issues.
“The system we have right now does not work,” she said. “We the people deserve to know on election night the winner and the loser and we will bring that kind of election back to Arizona. I assure you of that.”
Election critics also focused on a glitch in Detroit. Some electronic poll books used for signing in voters displayed an error message stating that numbers on ballots already had been assigned to an absentee ballot. Poll workers were able to use paper backup poll books when the electronic ones had problems.
Detroit is a Democratic stronghold in a swing state, so turnout there can be key in election outcomes. On Tuesday, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer was re-elected as governor. Democrats also won races for attorney general and secretary of state, defeating Republicans who questioned the 2020 election results.
“It was identified and resolved quite quickly” and voters who were wrongly flagged were given ballots, said Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the Michigan Secretary of State office.
But that didn’t keep Trump from urging his supporters to protest in Detroit — actions that did not materialize on Tuesday.
“We have seen misinformation spread about nuances and complexity of elections for more than two years,” Rollow said. “It continues to be a threat to our democracy, a threat to voters’ faith in our elections and really just an unfortunate part of the current political era.”
Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Associated Press writers Anita Snow in Phoenix and Ed White in Detroit contributed to this article.
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: And check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
Russia orders troops to withdraw from occupied Kherson
Humiliation for Putin as Russia orders troops to withdraw from occupied Kherson following Ukrainian advance
Russia will withdraw from the city of Kherson in the most humiliating loss ever suffered by Putin’s army, its commander-in-chief has announced.
General Sergei Surovikin, who is fighting the war in Ukraine, said the town had become undefendable and troops would retreat across the Dnipro River ‘in the near future’ and establish defenses on the other shore.
Witnesses say Putin’s men have already abandoned key checkpoints around the city and destroyed bridges in an apparent effort to prevent Ukrainian soldiers from pursuing and capturing them.
Abandoning Kerson – the capital of a region Putin annexed from Russia just weeks ago, his only hold west of the Dnipro and a key checkpoint on the road to Crimea – is the loss more humiliating than his army had ever suffered.
General Sergei Surovikin (left) announced that Russia would withdraw from Kherson, a decision agreed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right)
Ukraine has been attacking Kherson since early August and recently broke through Russian defensive lines north of the city.
But it has been difficult to track the progress of the assault since, as Ukraine imposed an information blackout in the region.
Last week, Western officials advised that Russia appeared to be in the final stages of preparing for a retreat disguised as a civilian evacuation.
They said the “reinforcements” moved into the area were actually conscripts covering the backs of regular troops as they withdrew.
Officials said Russian commanders had concluded the city was “not worth defending” and would try to survive the winter by building a strong defensive line across the river.
More soon…
dailymail us
