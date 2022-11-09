Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP

toggle caption FatCamera/Getty Images

If you suffer from anxiety, these negative thoughts and bad feelings can overwhelm you and interfere with your daily life. And while there are effective treatments, some people don’t want to take medication or see a therapist — or don’t respond well to those treatments. Now there is new evidence supporting another option.

For the first time, scientists have compared patients who completed an intensive eight-week mindfulness meditation program with patients who took escitalopram, the generic name for the widely prescribed and well-studied anxiety drug. Lexapro. They found that both interventions worked equally well in reducing debilitating anxiety symptoms.

But don’t throw away the pills right away. There are a few caveats to go through.

The study on meditation versus medication was published in JAMA Psychiatry Wednesday, and the research began long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when the study could still be conducted in person.

Elizabeth Hoge, director of the anxiety disorders research program at Georgetown University Medical Center, and other researchers wanted to know if mindfulness could work as well as medication.

They took 276 adults diagnosed with untreated anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety, panic disorder or social anxiety and split them into two randomized groups. One group received a daily dose of 10 to 20 mg of Lexapro – a standard starting dose. The other half were assigned to weekly two-and-a-half-hour mindfulness classes at a local clinic, 45 minutes of daily meditation homework for eight weeks, and a one-day weekend retreat class. -end about the fifth or sixth week.

The meditation course was called Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, or MBSR, an approach developed over 40 years ago by Jon Kabat-Zinn and based on the meditation principles established in Buddhist vipassana meditation.

It teaches students to focus on the breath and directing attention to one part of the body at a time to see how it feels, and encourages them to try to focus on what is happening now, rather than the past or the future.

This suggests a way to look at their negative thoughts with less judgment, Hoge explains.

“An anxious person tends to worry about bad things that can happen, like failing an exam,” she says. “When the thought arises, the person can learn to experience it as just a thought, not the truth or anything to act on,” she says, and it can calm the anxiety.

MBSR is widely used to reduce stress in healthcare professionals and clinical settings and has been studied as an intervention for pain, depression, and several other conditions.

Study participants who took the medications and those who participated in the meditation program were assessed after eight weeks using the same clinical scale, and both groups showed an approximately 20% reduction in severity of their symptoms.

“The fact that we found them to be equal is incredible, because now it opens up a whole new kind of potential treatment,” says Hoge.

Other researchers and clinicians who treat anxiety praised the study for similar reasons.

“This suggests that both treatments are helpful, and about equally,” says Michael Mrazek, associate research professor at the University of Texas, Austin and co-founder of the Center for Mindfulness & Human Potential at the University of California. , Saint Barbara.

“Importantly, the study shows that MBSR can achieve similar results with dramatically fewer side effects,” Mrazek told NPR in an email. Escitalopram side effects include thoughts of suicide in extreme cases, but more often diarrhea, loss of sexual desire or ability, nausea, and constipation.

Although many participants in the drug arm of the study experienced side effects such as sleep problems and nausea, none of the patients in either group left the trial due to side effects.

Joy Harden Bradford, an Atlanta psychologist who hosts the Therapy for Black Girls podcast, says she’s “surprised but not shocked” that the meditation treatment works as well as the drug, and is thrilled that a new avenue of treatment may become available. more widely available.

“What I would hate to see happen is people pitting drugs against mindfulness-based resources,” warns Harden Bradford. For example, someone with panic attacks may have a much faster reduction in those attacks with escitalopram, rather than waiting weeks for meditation practices to take hold, she says.

Hoge, who regularly prescribes the drug to his anxiety patients, says his intention is not to replace escitalopram, but to add new treatment options. Her goal is to get insurance companies to cover mindfulness-based interventions for anxiety.

There are gaps in the study. For one thing, the majority of participants were single, white, well-educated, full-time employed women. “Not everyone can leave at 5 a.m. to arrive at 6 a.m. [meditation] meeting,” notes Harden Bradford.

However, women have higher rates of anxiety disorders than men. And “there is plenty of evidence that MBSR can benefit a wide variety of people, so there’s not much reason to doubt generalizability,” Mrazek says.

Also MBSR is intense. Many people may not have the time or money to go through an eight-week guided program, and scrolling through meditation apps or trying a free class at the YMCA doesn’t exactly compare.

Meditation is a skill that takes time, dedication and practice. “If you want to take it seriously, you have to find a teacher,” says Hoge.

Of note, longer-term adherence to treatments was higher for participants taking Lexapro than for meditators. At 24 weeks, only 28% of the MBSR arm were still practicing daily meditation, compared with 52% taking the medications.

Hoge draws on her research to determine whether using online guided meditation could help with anxiety, though she stresses the value of learning meditation in a classroom.

“I really don’t think apps are going to provide the same benefit as in-person training. … The benefit of having a meditation teacher is that you can ask questions,” Hoge says.

Still, “giving people something is better than having nothing,” says Harden Bradford.