With a solid lead, Weber eyes a full term as secretary of state

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber, a Democrat from San Diego, was heading for an easy victory over Republican challenger Robert Bernosky in her bid to be elected to a full term.

Weber is a former San Diego state legislator who, before moving to Sacramento, served as a trustee for the San Diego Unified School District Board. She was nominated by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill the vacant post of Secretary of State in 2021 after Newsom nominated her predecessor, Alex Padilla, to the US Senate. She is the first black woman to hold this position.

The Secretary of State is the state’s Chief Electoral Officer. The incumbent also oversees business licenses and filings, and provides information on campaign finance and lobbying activities.

“As Secretary of State, I will continue to discharge my duties with a sense of humility, a commitment to fairness and accuracy, and an unwavering belief in the importance of voting for the American democratic experience,” Weber tweeted late Tuesday night, pointing to media projections of his victory.

In response to questions from the San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board, Weber said his priorities were fiscal responsibility, expanding voter registration, education and participation, as well as “building the trust of the public in the elections”.

The latest has become a critical task for the country’s secretaries of state who find themselves to varying degrees facing a large segment of the voting population who have accepted discredited lies that the 2020 presidential general election was stolen and that the system is torn apart by voters. fraud.

While this issue isn’t as prominent in California as it is in other states, Weber said the states’ electoral system has the most rigorous testing standards in the nation. The key to combating false accusations of fraud, she said, is giving the public accurate information about how the election is going.

Bernosky said his top priority is to do whatever is necessary to ensure that state residents “have the evidence necessary to believe that the voter rolls are clean and the elections are fair….”

A financial officer, Bernosky also said he wants the office to become more “customer service oriented” by simplifying and automating many services related to elections and voting, as well as businesses and consumers.