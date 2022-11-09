Would the 49ers be interested? 3 factors

SANTA CLARA — Any student of 49ers lore and history knows that the last time the franchise won a Super Bowl had a lot to do with a search for free agent stars that included signings from Deion. Sanders, Ken Norton Jr., Rickey Jackson, Richard Dent and Gary Plummer enter the 1994 season.

The 49ers spared no expense in their quest to beat the Dallas Cowboys and pulled off all those signings in the first year of a salary cap.

The mid-season trade for Christian McCaffrey brought about a similar “go for it” mentality that general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan brought to the players to explain the acquisition.

Could wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. be next?

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the 49ers, along with the Dallas Cowboys, were expected line up offers for Beckham by the end of this week. The Rams are also in the game.

Lynch and Kyle Shanahan’s answers are consistent when it comes to talented free agents. They will always look for ways to improve a team. The question is, how much better would Beckham do the 49ers?

In 12 games (eight regular season, four playoffs) with the Rams after sustaining the first of two ACL tears in his left knee, Beckham had 48 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.

Three things to consider:

Cost

Beckham received $1.25 million in salary and bonuses for his time with the Rams in addition to what he earned in Cleveland before being released. The 49ers have $6.2 million and are changing in terms of their place under the salary cap according to OverTheCap.com.

Money shouldn’t be an issue unless Beckham wants something weird, and at 30 and after two ACL surgeries in successive seasons, that shouldn’t be the case. More likely, he picks a team that he thinks can get him another ring while believing he’s more than a third receiver.

Health

Is Beckham the same explosive and acrobatic wide receiver he always was? If not, would he willingly fit in like he did with the Rams last year to be part of a winner? Beckham reported on Twitter in July, he played the entire “back half of the season without an ACL”.

Does it make him healthier or less healthy after a second operation?

Once Beckham has come to terms with someone, the physical exam can be his toughest test.

Chemistry

If Beckham came on board and ruled out Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and rookie Danny Gray for playing time, so be it. That’s life in the NFL. Once on the pitch, where would Beckham fit into an attack that has Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and George Kittle waiting for touches?

If Beckham wants the most receptions possible, Dallas is probably a better option.

And how would Beckham, after a serious injury, handle the blocking responsibilities that Shanahan demands of his wide receivers? Aiyuk and Jennings are very good in this regard for a team committed to racing.

That seems unlikely, though many thought the same about trading for McCaffrey. Going “all in” means taking occasional risks.