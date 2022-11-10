News
4 Chicago Cubs takeaways from the GM meetings, including the likelihood of spending money in free agency
Spending money in the offseason is on the horizon for the Chicago Cubs.
The organization expects the 2023 payroll to be higher than last season, but how significantly that increases largely depends on the quality of talent they acquire.
The Cubs featured a nearly $175 million competitive balance tax configured payroll in 2022, according to figures from Baseball Prospectus’ Cot’s Contracts. It ranked 12th in baseball and was $55 million below the CBT threshold. For 2023, the Cubs’ CBT payroll is just under $135 million and more than $87 million beneath the penalized limit.
Signing one of the top four free-agent shortstops — Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson — would boost not only the lineup but the perception that the Cubs are actively trying to compete within a division that does not appear to be a gauntlet to get to the postseason.
“When you look at the last couple years, certainly the (St. Louis) Cardinals, they’ve been really strong, and I think they do have a gap we have to close,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wednesday at the general manager meetings. “I certainly think some of that gap can be closed by raising the payroll back to where it was. We took it down for a couple years, and we have to move that back up. That definitely helps close that gap, but we also know that a lot of that gap has to be closed with our internal guys.”
1. The Cubs will explore external options for center field.
Among the roster improvements the Cubs are expected to address will focus on center field. The organization went into the offseason anticipating an outside acquisition for the position, something that becomes more important after their depth at the spot took a hit in the last month when Triple-A prospects sufffered injuries.
Alexander Canario’s devastating injury in the Dominican Winter League that requires surgery on his left ankle and left shoulder followed by a lengthy rehab, combined with Brennen Davis’ setback in the Arizona Fall League complicates their internal choices. Davis’ AFL experience was cut short after just five games because of a stress reaction in his back, according to a source, and rest was prescribed. He will be focused on spending the offseason building strength into spring training. His back issues over the last year create uncertainty about how much the Cubs can project to count on him at some point next season.
“We have guys internally that will certainly play out there,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “But the lion’s share might come from externally.”
The Cubs still like Christopher Morel, who started 50 games in center field, but Hoyer prefers moving him around the field. Morel, 23, played at least 13 games each at shortstop, third base, second base and center field.
“So much of his value is wrapped up in the fact that he’s a really good defender at a lot of positions,” Hoyer said. “I think he’ll work really hard over the winter to play all those positions that much better. But his versatility, athleticism is extreme, and we should utilize that. I don’t think pigeon holing him in one spot is the best idea.”
2. Matt Mervis has earned opportunity to be on the roster.
No matter where Mervis has played this year, he keeps mashing.
The AFL was his latest challenge after playing at three minor-league levels in 2022, ultimately reaching Triple-A Iowa for the first time two years into his professional career.
Mervis, 24, is coming off 36 home runs, 40 doubles, a .379 on-base percentage and a .984 OPS in 137 games, and kept rolling in the AFL. He earned MVP honors in the All-Star Game this week. In 51 AFL plate appearances, Mervis’ six home runs equate his strikeout total. His power production complements a respectable 18.5 K% this year.
“He’s very much in our plans,” Hoyer said. “But we’re also going to be active and exploring alternatives.”
The Cubs want depth throughout the roster and into the upper ranks of the minors, including to account for when someone might struggle. That includes at first base, where they also can utilize the designated-hitter spot to find at-bats. The Cubs might explore adding a power-hitting first baseman to potentially either platoon with the left-handed-hitting Mervis or use both to split time between first base and DH.
José Abreu, 36, and Josh Bell, 30, are intriguing short-term options if the Cubs prioritize power, which Hoyer frequently has stated is a lineup need this offseason. Miguel Sanó, 29, also has pop, but he missed most of the season with an injury and has middling on-base numbers since his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2017.
3. The World Baseball Classic could factor into Seiya Suzuki’s spring training start.
Suzuki’s transition to Major League Baseball was disrupted by the owner’s lockout heading into his rookie season. Year 2 also might feature an altered start.
The World Baseball Classic’s international tournament, played every four years, coincides with the middle of spring training. Suzuki likely will play for his home country, though it has yet to be officially decided as to what level he will participate for Team Japan.
There is value in Suzuki experiencing a normal spring after last year’s hectic three weeks to prepare for opening day after signing his five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs. The organization understands why Suzuki would want to play for Japan in a prominent tournament.
“Ultimately I’ll support whatever he decides he wants to do,” Hoyer said. “In a perfect world, you’d be able to prepare completely for our season but also represent his country, and I think that’s the perfect scenario.”
Hoyer did not provide specifics on what blend of WBC and spring training preparation for Suzuki would strike the right balance.
A variety of options are seemingly in play. Perhaps one possible path: Suzuki would remain with the Cubs in camp until Japan, a tournament favorite, reaches the semifinals, which are held in Miami starting March 19. Japan opens the WBC for pool play March 9-13 in Toyko, where the quarterfinals are also played March 15-16. This arrangement would lessen Suzuki’s travel and time away from the Cubs. It’s unclear if Japan would agree to this setup.
4. The Cubs will prioritize the defensive component at catcher.
The Cubs will extend a qualifying offer to catcher Willson Contreras by the 4 p.m. deadline Thursday, the same day free agency begins.
Contreras is expected to decline the offer within the 10-day window. A free-agent reunion between the sides is unlikely. Yan Gomes remains under contract for 2023 with a club option in 2024. Expect the Cubs to emphasize the defensive side for whatever catcher they acquire in the offseason.
“You want guys that can hit, but it’s a run-prevention position,” Hoyer said. “So much of it is game calling and preparation, feeling strongly that everything that pitchers do is a ‘we’ thing. It’s about that teamwork and collaboration.
“Throwing is probably going to become more important with some of the rules (changes), but it’s an offense and defensive position. And that relationship with pitchers is really important.”
Hoyer liked the three-catcher setup of Contreras, Gomes and P.J. Higgins the Cubs employed for the last 4½ months of the season. It created more pinch-hitting opportunities and more dynamic versatility. Higgins’ ability to play three positions (catcher, first base and third base) was a big factor in that element. However, Hoyer doesn’t envision having three catchers on the active roster through all of next season.
()
Tom Brady looks to make history in Germany as Bucs take on Seahawks
Reuters
—
The National Football League said it could have sold more than 3 million tickets for Germany’s first regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, proving again that Tom Brady can attract a crowd.
The Buccaneers quarterback certainly isn’t the only reason for the massive interest, but even the NFL admits that with a seven-time Super Bowl winner on the grounds of Munich’s Allianz Arena, there’s a buzz additional.
“Perhaps the understatement of the year adds to the excitement and buzz around this game that he will be on the field,” conceded Peter O’Reilly, NFL’s executive vice president of corporate affairs. club and league events during a conference call on Wednesday.
“He is clearly a global superstar that not only the many rabid fans in Germany are aware of, but also the casual fan.
“Anyone on the street knows Tom Brady.”
Brady, who was back in the global spotlight last month after announcing that he and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen had ended their 13-year marriage, will be looking to make headlines on the court as he attempts to become the only quarterback to start and win in four different countries (USA, England, Mexico and Germany).
He’s also in the contest with 373 consecutive pass attempts without an interception and can top the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers rush mark of 402 set in 2018.
While Brady is the number one attraction, German fans will be treated to a marquee game.
The contest at Bayern Munich will be the first international game between two division leaders with the Seahawks 6-3 topping NFC West and 4-5 Tampa Bay topping NFC South.
“I mean the chance to go to another country, to play a sport that I love, I heard there were 3 million ticket requests for 67,000 seats,” Brady said during the an interview on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! podcast. “So the place is going to rock.
“If it’s anything like what I see in these German Bundesliga games, it’s going to be one of the epic games we’ve ever played.”
The NFL has a strong foothold in England where it has played three games this season, but believes the time is right to enter new markets.
When tickets went on sale, there was an online queue of more than 800,000 fans, O’Reilly said, but despite huge crowds everywhere it goes, the NFL remains on a curve. learning about a potential franchise based in Europe.
“I know we learn something every game we play about the ability we have to play games there (in Europe),” O’Reilly said.
“If the opportunity presents itself, everything around us makes us smarter and better about the possibility of a potential franchise outside of the United States”
EU pushes Germany to cut Huawei – POLITICO
The European Commission on Thursday urged EU member countries to reduce the risks associated with Chinese telecommunications equipment in 5G networks, naming Germany in particular as a country that must implement the bloc’s common 5G security guidelines. .
“We urge member states that have not yet imposed restrictions on high-risk providers to do so without delay, as a matter of urgency,” said Margrethe Vestager, the Commission’s executive vice-president responsible for digital issues.
“A number of countries have passed legislation but they haven’t implemented it… Making it work is even better,” she said.
Asked if Germany – where operators like Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have relied heavily on equipment from Chinese giant Huawei over the past decade – is of particular concern, Vestager replied: “It’s not not only Germany, but it is also Germany”.
In 2020, European countries agreed on a set of measures called 5G Security Toolbox to reduce their reliance on “high-risk vendors” for future telecommunications networks, in what was widely seen as a policy to reduce the purchase of equipment from Huawei and its smaller Chinese rival ZTE.
Berlin last year passed a law allowing government departments to intervene in telecoms contracts with Huawei, but the law gives the government wide latitude in how it imposes restrictions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s new government was expected to take a tougher stance on China, but so far has done little to intervene in telecom operators’ reliance on Huawei.
Knicks get embarrassed at Barclays Center, lose 112-85 to Nets: ‘They played harder than us’
The Knicks can claim the title for least dysfunctional team in New York. Not the best.
If Wednesday night were any indication, they’re still below the Nets, who’ve been rejuvenated since Steve Nash’s removal and Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Of course, the big reason for the gap remains Kevin Durant, the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA for NYC (Dr. J would be No. 1 but only played in the ABA for the New York Nets, and that was technically on Long Island). The Knicks were no match in Barclays Center on Wednesday night, conceding to outer borough very early in the 112-85 wire-to-wire defeat.
The Knicks (5-6) folded by halftime, when the deficit reached 25 points. It was never close in the second half. Tom Thibodeau and his players all harped on their effort, or lack thereof, which is a common excuse after a blowout defeat.
“They played harder than us,” Jalen Brunson said. “We just didn’t respond fast enough. We made a run in the third, but it wasn’t strong enough and we didn’t play hard enough.
“It’s not OK. It’s something that we need to quickly recover from.”
Thibodeau said the Knicks resorted to hero ball after falling into a deficit.
“It snowballed on us. Probably over dribbling,” Thibodeau said. “Because of the switching you have to cut more. So you have to slip, you have to put pressure on the rim. You can’t stand around. You’ve got to move the ball, you’ve got to move your bodies. So there’s no stats for that. That’s just giving yourself up for the team.”
Julius Randle’s stat line looked well enough (24 points, 11 rebounds) but he was lax on defense and outplayed by Durant, who notched his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Nets have now won eight straight against the Knicks, a stretch that started with Durant’s first game against the rival in a Brooklyn uniform. Durant’s career record against the Knicks is 21-3.
On second thought, we can’t call it a rivalry. Durant has fun punishing the Knicks and taunted some fans before the game.
“So long as I’ve got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always going to give them a thumbs down or give them some sh— about being a Knicks fan,” Durant said.
RJ Barrett, on the other hand, is now 1-9 against the Nets in his career.
“It’s annoying but what can you do about it?” Barrett said. “Every time you come to the court, know that it’s a big game. We’ll be ready next time.”
Despite their encouraging play in the last week or so, the aura of uneasiness and potential combustion hovers over the Nets (5-7). Almost all of that is related to Irving.
On Wednesday night, for instance, as the Nets were introducing Jacque Vaughn as their permanent head coach, a group of Black Hebrew Israelites were outside Barclays Center protesting Irving’s suspension while distributing anti-Semitic pamphlets.
Irving wasn’t around Wednesday and GM Sean Marks acknowledged he hasn’t spoken directly to his point guard about the suspension.
The Knicks don’t have that type of drama but they can’t be confused for title contenders. Wednesday night was a reminder.
Brooklyn’s knockdown blow connected in the first quarter, when the Knicks allowed 38 points and trailed by 16. It was a steady ride to a blowout from there. .
New York’s starters were dominated again, with Randle, Brunson and Barrett all finishing with +/- of -22 or worse. The Knicks shot just 32 percent and their 85 points represented a season-low.
“They got off to a fast start,” Randle said, “we just never recovered.”
()
MMA superstar Conor McGregor gave Molly McCann ‘poetic advice’ on managing stardom ahead of UFC 281 fight with Erin Blanchfield
British MMA star Molly McCann turned to Conor McGregor for advice when she was struggling to cope with her newfound fame.
“Meatball” is more popular than ever after picking up back-to-back wins over Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy at the UFC shows in London earlier this year.
A woman of the people, McCann wants to give every fan a bit of her time but is struggling to adjust to her recent spike in success.
So she turned to “Notorious” who gave her some celebrity advice ahead of her fight with Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 in New York on Saturday night.
“I messaged him, ‘How are you handling this? ‘Cause you can explode and then you can [really] explode. I just couldn’t understand how some people are with you,” McCann told the assembled media ahead of UFC 281.
“[Conor McGregor] was just like, ‘When you’re in the gym, it’s just the gym. Don’t let anyone else in. Keep everyone out. Always remember this is just a fight. You’re a cage warrior, that’s what we are.
After referencing their time with London-based MMA promotion Cage Warriors, McGregor predicted that McCann would dethrone UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and said other things she draws inspiration from.
“He said crazy things about ‘Valentina is going to spank a Mac’ and all that stuff. It was so poetic and it was so lovely,” McCann added.
struck
McGregor claims he is the first highest-paid actor of all time after his film debut
legit
Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has MMA skills certified by former world champion
Ouch
Irish UFC star hospitalized after eating head kick from Leon Edwards that knocked out Kamaru Usman
big apple
Everything you need to know about UFC 281 as Adesanya and Pereira clash for the world title
free
UFC legends react as former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez posts $1 million bond
clarity
Ring girl Celeste worth £3.4m responds to rumors she paid more than UFC fighters
“My partner, Ellis, printed it out and put it on a sign at MSG. It’s in my front room. So everyday, if I’m in a fight or feeling good, I don’t Don’t rush, I don’t have a big head and I walk around with my ego.
“It’s to keep my feet on the ground and realize that I’m just here to win. The rest, external factors mean everything.
McCann and McGregor first became friends when she visited her Dublin pub with Paddy Pimblett after scoring wins at UFC London on July 23.
The 32-year-old revealed at the time that ‘Mystic Mac’ had nothing but kind words for her and now it looks like they’ve stayed in touch since then and become good friends.
The crazed Everton scouser, like everyone else in MMA, is eagerly awaiting McGregor’s return to the Octagon which is expected to take place in 2023 after his lengthy injury layoff.
He will return to welterweight and attempt to become the first three-weight champion in UFC history after previously winning belts at featherweight and lightweight.
Jacque Vaughn gets first win after interim tag removed, Kevin Durant records triple double in 112-85 win
It wasn’t even close.
If we’re going by the late, legendary Kobe Bryant’s definition, a rivalry is only a rivalry if both teams involved beat each other from time to time.
The Knicks haven’t beaten the Nets since before the onset of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
That didn’t change on Wednesday night.
The so-called cross-borough rivalry is as lopsided as the final score was just hours after Nets GM Sean Marks introduced Jacque Vaughn as Steve Nash’s full-time replacement at head coach. The Nets outworked the Knicks on both ends of the floor, moved the ball, made open shots and got stops consistently in their 112-85 blowout victory at Barclays Center on Wednesday.
“Regardless of each team’s record, it’s always going to be a rivalry regardless of who’s on the floor,” said star forward Kevin Durant. “There’s always gonna be a rivalry because the fans in New York City are so passionate and they love sports so much that there’s always gonna be competition.”
It was another performance that underscored the very reason Marks felt comfortable promoting Vaughn in the first place. The Nets (5-7) are now 3-2 in games Vaughn has coached and have won three of their last four games.
Knicks fans in attendance sporting the vaunted orange and blue never got a chance to get into the game because the Nets blew it wide open in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
The only time they were audible was in the fourth quarter, as they grew restless while Brooklyn’s lead ballooned to more than 30. Knicks fans began booing Evan Fournier after he bricked a wide-open three off the backboard from the left wing.
“You f—king suck!” one Knicks fan shouted from the stands after the miss.
A video of Durant jawing back and forth with Knicks fans went viral on Twitter early into the game. Durant improved his personal record against the Knicks to 21-3 all-time. He is now 8-0 against them since joining the Nets several summers ago.
“As long as I’ve got a Nets jersey on I’m always — if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some s—t about being a Knicks fan,” said Durant. “So it only adds to the rivalry and the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaged in the rivalry as well. So it’s all in fun.”
There were tons of misses — 59 to be exact — for the Knicks and not nearly as many for the Nets, led by Durant, whose ability to repeatedly make shots over Julius Randle’s contest forced Randle to hold his head down in disbelief.
Durant and Randle frequently went at each other, matched-up as the opposing captains of New York’s two pro basketball teams. On one possession, Durant shot a three over Randle’s hand, and the two laughed on the way back up the court once the shot went in.
Those laughs only continued, however, for one team. Durant finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists but got help from four other teammates who each scored in double figures. Meanwhile, Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, but the Knicks struggled to generate shots in Tom Thibodeau’s stagnant offense.
Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett were the only other Knicks players to score in double figures.
The Nets never trailed in their wire-to-wire victory. A number of factors were at play as they ran up the score in another victory that brings the Nets closer to .500.
The ball virtually never stuck for the Nets on Wednesday night, except for when Durant used possessions as his personal mission to go at Randle early into the game.
The Nets registered 30 assists — with Durant tallying 12 — on 42 made field goals. Eight different players recorded at least one assist.
Some of it is addition by subtraction: Without Irving, a ball-dominant scorer, the Nets have had to score by committee. Most importantly, however, it’s the improved Brooklyn defense that has created more scoring opportunities by sheer virtue of the team not going against a set defense every time up the floor.
That defense will be tested as the Nets get set to embark on a four-game West Coast road trip against both star-studded Los Angeles teams and Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers.
()
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in Florida
Early Thursday morning, the storm was heading towards central Florida. State Emergency Management Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie on Wednesday warned residents in the storm’s path to begin preparing.
“I urge Floridians across the state to stay indoors in a safe structure away from the shoreline,” Guthrie said. “The next few hours are your last chance to bring in potentially damaging items before Nicole makes landfall.”
Although potentially dangerous, Nicole is not expected to be as powerful as Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s west coast in late September as a Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane initially left more than 2 million people without power and caused catastrophic damage along some coastal areas, including in Lee County where the storm made landfall.
At least 125 people were killed by Hurricane Ian, many by drowning.
Florida Power & Light Co. CEO and President Eric Silagy said Wednesday morning that the utility cannot predict how many customers will lose power. But he said he expects trees to fall into power lines because the ground is saturated in South Florida and tree roots have been weakened by Hurricane Ian.
“We hope for the best but are prepared for the worst,” Silagy said. “That’s why we brought in the crews. We have our plan in place and we will execute that plan. »
Silagy said FPL has 13,000 workers and is working to restore power to customers affected by the outer rain bands from Tropical Storm Nicole.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman James Yocum said the storm posed no risk to the reinforced Herbert Hoover levee around Lake Okeechobee. Communities around the lake were evacuated during Hurricane Irma in 2017 due to the threat to the flood levee.
But the agency said with the lake nearly 16 feet above sea level, there may be a need for landfills to lower the lake and protect the levee. Such discharges in the past have been blamed for seaweed that has forced beaches to close and killed marine life.
