Aaron Carter’s Incomplete Memoir Will Be Released Nov. 15 – NBC Chicago
Aaron Carter’s incomplete memoir, titled “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story for an Incomplete Life,” will be published posthumously on Nov. 15, according to the publisher’s press release.
The memoir had been in the works for three years, with author Andy Symonds conducting periodic interviews with the singer-rapper who rose to fame as a child. The book will detail Carter’s struggles with family, addiction, mental health and her time on the road with other stars such as Britney Spears and Michael Jackson.
In an excerpt from the book, Carter describes his visit to Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, where he claims he was awakened by the King of Pop who was sleeping in his bed in his underwear, apparently sleepwalking.
“A few hours later, something woke me up. I sat down and found Michael [Jackson] at the foot of my bed in her tight white underwear. Carter said for the book. “I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he still seemed to be asleep. ‘What the fuck!?’ I screamed and shook him a little to wake him up. “Go back to your bed!” He looked surprised, like he was surprised to be there. He just mumbled, ‘Okay,’ then went back to bed, and we both fell back asleep. I never asked him about it and we never talked about it. When I woke up in the morning, he was gone from the bedroom.
Carter also talks about his relationship with his parents, who stole money from him, and his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
“I started to realize how lonely I was in the world because no one really knew me, not even my own family. I didn’t even know myself. I was popular, but I didn’t have a identity,” Carter explained.
Carter died last Saturday at the age of 34. He first rose to prominence opening for the Backstreet Boys, before releasing his breakthrough album in the 2000s, “Aaron Carter (Come Get It)”, which featured hits such as “I Want Candy.” He’s also had acting roles on shows like Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” and as himself on a reality show with his siblings, “House of Carters.”
He is survived by his siblings and his fiancée, Melanie Martin.
The memoirs will be available wherever the books are sold.
Tributes to the late Aaron Carter are pouring in after his tragic death at the age of 34. The musician died Saturday at his home in California, his rep confirmed to NBC News.
NBC Chicago
Japan, US hold joint weapons drills amid concern from China and North Korea
TOKYO– Japan and the United States began a major joint military exercise in southern Japan on Thursday as allies aim to bolster their preparedness in the face of growing assertiveness from China and increased missile launches from Korea. North.
The biennial “Keen Sword” drills kicked off at a Japanese air base in southern Japan and will also be held at several other locations in and around Japan until Nov. 19.
About 26,000 Japanese and 10,000 American soldiers, as well as 30 ships and 370 aircraft from both sides, are to take part in the drills, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. Australia, Britain and Canada will also join parts of the drills, he added.
Joint field training including amphibious landing drills are planned on Japan’s remote southwestern islands, including Tokunoshima, Amami and Tsutarajima, as Japan bolsters its defense capability in the region amid rising tensions in About China.
China has bolstered its claims to nearly all of the South China Sea by building man-made islands equipped with military facilities and airfields. Beijing also claims a string of Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea and has stepped up military harassment of self-governing Taiwan, which it says is part of China and must be annexed by force if necessary.
The joint exercise also comes on the heels of increased missile fire by North Korea, which has launched more than 30 this year, including one Wednesday that fell at sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Last month, an intercontinental ballistic missile flew over northern Japan.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, citing deteriorating security in the region, pledged to dramatically increase Japanese military capability and possibly allow a pre-emptive strike capability to attack enemy missile launch sites from afar. The plans are expected to be included in a revised national security strategy and medium-to-long-term defense guidelines later this year.
A move to develop a strike capability is a major shift for Japan’s principle of self-defense, although the country has rapidly expanded the role and capability of its military over the past decade to work more closely with the United States. States and other partners in the region and Europe. .
Exercises like Keen Sword provide Japanese and U.S. forces “opportunities to train together in a variety of mission areas in realistic scenarios to improve readiness, interoperability and build credible deterrence,” U.S. forces said. in Japan in a statement Thursday.
ABC News
NYPD finds a shot man in the back of a black Range Rover
Cops discovered a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head in a black Range Rover after cops responded to the scene of a two-car collision in Queens where the driver of the SUV got fled Wednesday afternoon, cops said.
The 48-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat around 4:15 p.m., cops said. The man was rushed to Flushing Hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.
The driver of the Range Rover fled the scene on foot with a bag in hand at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Franklin Avenue after the large SUV slammed into a white van, law enforcement and police sources said.
The Range Rover was traveling northbound on Parsons Boulevard when it struck the white van that was sitting at a red light in a head-on collision, police said.
The driver of the white van suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.
It is unclear when the 48-year-old victim was shot or who may have been responsible as police continue their investigation.
New York Post
‘Insulting’ for Biden to say he won’t change
During CNN’s election coverage on Wednesday, CNN’s chief political analyst Gloria Borger said President Joe Biden’s remark during his post-election press conference on Wednesday that he would not do anything different at the following the 2022 midterm elections because his achievements will take time for people to recognize is a wrong answer that is “insulting the people” given that large majorities of the country believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and think we are already in a recession.
Borger said, “That was kind of the thing that struck me, which was when we asked him if you wanted to change anything, he said no. Now 75% of the country says we are going in the wrong direction. 75% think we are in a recession. And then the president – you know, in a way to try to brag about himself and what he’s done, of course, and to talk about how the Republicans would threaten your social security and your insurance -illness, he said he wouldn’t do anything different because of course our achievements take time to be recognized. It’s insulting people. And I don’t think that’s a good response from the president.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
US judge sentences couple to lengthy sentences for conspiracy to sell Navy secrets | Spying
A federal judge sentenced a US Navy engineer and his wife to lengthy prison terms for a conspiracy to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a person they believed to be a foreign government official, citing the “great danger” they posed to American security.
US District Judge Gina Groh sentenced Jonathan Toebbe to over 19 years and his wife, Diana Toebbe, to almost 22 years. In August, she had rejected previous plea agreements that had called for directives to reduce sentences.
The couple, from Annapolis, Maryland, and their lawyers described the struggles of the defendants with mental health and alcohol issues and said they were worried about the political climate when they sold secrets in exchange for 100 $000 in cryptocurrency.
Groh said their story “reads like a detective story or a movie script” and that “Jonathan Toebbe’s greedy selfish actions and intentions have placed the military at sea and every citizen of this country in a vulnerable and vulnerable position. risk of being injured by opponents.”
Diana Toebbe, who admitted acting as a lookout for her husband, received an enhanced sentence after the judge revealed during the couple’s five-hour combined sentencing hearing that she had tried to send to her husband two letters from prison.
The letters, which were read out in court, were intercepted before they could be delivered. In one, Diana Toebbe told her husband to flush the letter down the toilet after reading it. She encouraged him to lie about his involvement in the scheme and to say that she “knew nothing about it”.
The judge said she lacked sincere remorse and did not take responsibility for her actions. Groh said, “It’s an exceptional story, straight out of the movies.”
Prior to sentencing, Jonathan Toebbe described his battles with the stress of taking on extra duties and his alcohol problems. He said he had experienced warning signs of a nervous breakdown over an 18-month period that he had not recognised.
He said: “I believed my family was in grave danger, that democracy itself was collapsing. This belief overwhelmed him, he said, and led him to believe he had to take “hasty action to try to save them from serious harm”.
Prosecutors say Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold design and performance details of the Virginia-class submarines to someone he believed to be a representative of a foreign government but was actually an undercover FBI agent.
Diana Toebbe, 46, who was teaching at a private school in Maryland at the time of the couple’s arrest last October, admitted she stood watch at several pre-arranged “dead drop” locations where memory cards containing the secret information had been left behind.
Memory cards were devices concealed in objects such as chewing gum wrappers and peanut butter sandwiches. The couple were arrested in October 2021 after Jonathan Toebbe planted a map in Jefferson County, West Virginia.
None of the information was classified top secret or secret, falling under a third category considered confidential, according to previous testimony.
The couple were sentenced for their guilty pleas in September in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on one count each of conspiracy to release restricted data.
In August, Groh rejected their initial guilty pleas to the same charges, saying the sentencing options were “surprisingly deficient” given the seriousness of the case. The previous sentencing range agreed by Jonathan Toebbe’s lawyers included a potential sentence of up to 17 years in prison. Prosecutors had asked for three years for Diana Toebbe.
During a hearing last December, Diana Toebbe’s attorney, Barry Beck, said the couple were seeking to flee the United States because of their contempt for then-President Donald Trump.
During a search of the couple’s home, FBI agents found a trash bag containing shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid children’s passports and a “go bag” containing a USB drive and leather gloves. latex, according to previous accounts.
She said her decision to take part in the program was “catastrophic”, as she is a mother of children aged 12 and 16, and should have tried to talk her husband out of it.
“I didn’t think of my children, who suffered the most,” she says. “Their lives will forever be marked by the decision I made.”
Groh said the choice was “deliberate and calculated.” She berated Beck, who had called her client merely an accomplice in seeking a lesser sentence. “Your client has put this country in great danger,” Groh told Beck. “Whatever you call it, the harm done to this nation was great.”
The FBI said the scheme began in April 2020, when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and expressed interest in selling user manuals, performance reports and other sensitive information. This package was obtained by the FBI in December 2020 through its legal home office in an unspecified foreign country, triggering a months-long undercover operation.
An FBI agent posing as a representative of a foreign government made contact with Toebbe, eventually paying in cryptocurrency for the information Toebbe was offering.
Groh said around $54,000 of the cryptocurrency was recovered. It imposed fines of approximately $50,000 on each defendant.
theguardian
CMA Awards 2022: complete list of winners
The winners of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards are here.
Lainey Wilson received the most nominations for the 56th Annual Awards, with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. ‘year.
As announced Wednesday morning, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce won the Music Event of the Year award for their collaboration on the song “Never Wanted to be That Girl”, produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.
The music video of the year award went to Cody Johnson, for the music video for his song “Til You Can’t”, directed by Dustin Haney.
CMA AWARDS: LUKE BRYAN, PEYTON MANNING TEAM UP AS HOSTS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM AND WHAT ELSE TO KNOW
Here is an overview of the other winners of the 2022 CMA awards:
Artist of the Year: Luc Combes
Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Female singer of the year: Lainey Wilson
New Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year: “Growing Up”, Luke Combs
Bachelor of the Year: “Until You Can’t Anymore”, Cody Johnson
Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year: Osborne Brothers
Song of the Year: “Buy Land”, Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins
Musical event of the year: “I never wanted to be that girl”, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Video of the Year: “Until You Can’t Anymore”, Cody Johnson
Musician of the Year: Jenée Fleenor
Fox
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli off to a strong start, India look to rebuild
IND vs ENG Live, 2nd semi-final, T20 World Cup 2022: India aim for victory over England.©AFP
India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final Live Update: Chris Woakes got the KL Rahul wicket early but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are looking to rebuild for India. Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to play first in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. India feature an unchanged starting XI, while Mark Wood and Dawid Malan are out for England due to respective injuries. Philip Salt and Chris Jordan replaced the two English players. The winner of today’s match will set up a final clash with Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England (playing XI): Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
Here are the live score updates of the T20 World Cup game between India and England straight from Adelaide Oval:
-
Novemberten20221:50 p.m. (IST)
India vs England Live: FOUR!
It’s a bad ball from Sam Curran. He kicked it over the pads of Rohit Sharma with the centre-back inside the circle and Rohit simply rolled it over the centre-back from the wicket for a four.
IND 26/1 (4.2)
-
Novemberten20221:45 p.m. (IST)
India vs England Live: SIX! Kohli’s trademark shot!
A fuller ball outside the stump from Chris Woakes and Virat Kohli played a lob drive over onto coverage for a six. Clarity of thought and execution is something that makes Kohli and his shots truly special!
IND 17/1 (3.1)
-
Novemberten202213:43 (IST)
India vs England live: some extra rebounds on the surface!
Even Sam Curran gets a good amount of rebound to bother Indian batters at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli edged a ball but Curran’s lack of rhythm in bowling saw the ball fall past the first slide.
IND 11/1 (3)
-
Novemberten20221:40 p.m. (IST)
India vs England Live: WICKET!
KL Rahul is gone! It’s an outstanding delivery from Chris Woakes and Rahul has no answer. It was a short-pitch ball that got an extra bounce off the box and Rahul, who wanted to get it down to the third man, got a slight advantage over wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. India is at a point.
IND 9/1 (1.4)
-
Novemberten20221:35 p.m. (IST)
India vs England live: Good recovery from Stokes!
A four came out of the first ball, but Ben Stokes only conceded 6 points in the first round. He also missed the outside edges of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s bats. Chris Woakes is set to play the next one.
IND 6/0 (1)
-
Novemberten202213:31 (IST)
India vs England Live: FOUR!
Poor ball from Ben Stokes. It was a short pitch ball outside the stump and KL Rahul hit it hard for a four gully area. It’s a good start for India and Rahul!
IND 4/0 (0.1)
-
Novemberten20221:30 p.m. (IST)
India vs England live: it’s game time!
Vice captain KL Rahul takes the strike, captain Rohit Sharma is on the other end. Ok here comes the surprise element from England, Ben Stokes has the new ball in hand. Here we are!
-
Novemberten202213:24 (IST)
India vs England live: Throwback to the match!
Players from both teams are in the stadium for the national anthems ahead of the crucial semi-final. England will start with their national anthem and that of India will follow. We are minutes away from the start of the game.
-
Novemberten202213:22 (IST)
India vs England Live: Opening, a concern for India!
Both Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have failed to provide the team with a strong start in the tournament so far. The pair only added 7, 11, 23, 11 and 27 in the five games of the Super 12 stage. While notable partnerships aren’t that far from the duo, their scoring rate as a pair has also been mediocre.
-
Novemberten20221:12 p.m. (IST)
India vs England Live: Here are the XIs in play –
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England: Jos Buttler (w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
-
Novemberten202213:05 (IST)
India vs England live: England opt to play India
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to play first against India. India are playing with an unchanged XI, while Mark Wood and Dawid Malan are out through injury for England. Philip Salt and Chris Jordan replaced the England players.
-
Novemberten202213:02 (IST)
India vs England live: Rishabh Pant expected to stay in XI
Dinesh Karthik was seen helping Rishabh Pant practice with the wicketkeeper gloves minutes before the draw for the match between India and England. This means Pant is likely to remain in the playing XI. Will Karthik continue to make room for him?
-
Novemberten202212:55 (IST)
India vs England live: Mark Wood risks missing this match!
Reports suggest that Mark Wood is set to miss this game due to fitness issues and Chris Jordan will be the player to replace him in the England XI. If true, it’s a blow for England as Wood gives them the extra bowling pace. Read the full report HERE
-
Novemberten202212:39 (IST)
India vs England live: India vs England in ICC knockouts
Although cricket is one of the most popular sports in England and India, with the two teams regularly doing well in major events, it might come as a surprise that the two powerhouses have only faced each other three times in knockouts. ICC events. . For India vs England ICC KO record, GO HERE
-
Novemberten202212:23 (IST)
India vs England live: Indian players on the ground!
The Indian players arrived on the pitch with their training kits. Hardik Pandya was spotted chatting with Virat Kohli, with Arshdeep Singh also walking in the Indian team group. We are almost 30 minutes away from launching. Stay tuned, guys!
-
Novemberten202212:16 (IST)
India vs England LIVE: When did India last play a T20 WC semi-final?
India’s last appearance in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup was in 2016, where they lost to West Indies. The team was eliminated from the group stage in the next edition – the T20 World Cup 2021. This time, India reached the semi-finals for the fourth time. They won the inaugural edition of the mega event in 2007 before losing to Sri Lanka in the 2014 final.
-
Novemberten202212:09 (IST)
India vs England, 2nd semi-final Live: What could India’s playing XI look like?
India gave wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant the chance in their last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe. Dinesh Karthik rested in the game. Will India continue with Pant, or will Karthik be back in the squad? Find out what we think is India’s starting XI against England today. CLICK HERE
-
Novemberten202212:05 (IST)
India vs England, 2nd semi-final Live: Good news!
The sun shines at Adelaide Oval ahead of the India vs England match. What is announced on the site is a promising weather forecast. Hopefully we’ll see a full 40 over game without any rain delays. Cross your fingers, friends!
-
Novemberten202211:59 (IST)
India vs England, Live Semi-Final 2: T20I head-to-head record
While India have won 12 T20I games against England, the Three Lions have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. However, when we talk about the T20 World Cup, in particular, India won two games while England won one.
-
Novemberten202211:53 (IST)
-
Novemberten202211:46 a.m. (IST)
India vs England, 2nd semi-final Live: First!
How will the weather be today during the game? Will it rain or will the weather be promising? According to the weather forecast, there is a 20% chance of rain today at Adelaide Oval. To know the weather in detail GO HERE
-
Novemberten202211:32 (IST)
Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the ongoing T20 World Cup Second Semi-Final which is taking place between India and England at the Adelaide Oval. You will get all game related updates here. Stay logged in!
#TeamIndia prepared for the #T20WorldCup semi-final clash against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PXZV2AY6wQ
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
